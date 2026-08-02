Pripyat, Ukraine. Fifty thousand people were told they would be back in three days.

World War Three started somewhere around 2022 and nobody sent a telegram.

Written July 31, 2026. I have put dates on the numbers so you can check them against me later, which is the only honest way to make an argument like this one.

World War Two looked nothing like World War One. Not the tactics, not the strategy, not the politics. Twenty-one years separated them, which is about the distance between the day I enlisted and this morning, plus a fortnight.

I have stated my thesis and I will argue it as we go, but before I do I want to just marvel at that for a second. Twenty-one years. One generation of men went into a hole in the ground with a rifle and their sons flew four-engine bombers over cities at night. Nobody planned that. It happened while everyone was arguing about reparations.

World War One was where humanity, a word invented by a species ashamed of its history, found out what industrialization does to a body. Imperial revanchism run through a machine shop.

I do not know who first understood that factory output was going to settle the thing. I suspect the man feeding a belt into a Maxim gun worked it out a little before the cavalry officer riding at him did. They reached the same conclusion at roughly the same moment. Only one of them got to publish.

By 1918 there were tanks, and aircraft doing more than spotting, and the imperial age was finished, though it took some years for everyone to be notified. The Russians felt it first. Everyone else would later.

More people understand World War Two. It is the one we made the movies about.

Both my grandfathers served. My father was born in 1943. My father’s father had money, and when my father came out of college his father bought him a 1957 Corvette. So whatever my father needed, it was not that.

We already knew how that sausage was going to be made, because Spain told us. Liberals, anarchists and communists against fascists, and then Picasso painted Guernica so that nobody could claim afterward he had not been shown what strategic bombing was for. Politics were the point of that war. The politics were left unresolved. The illiberal world carried on with one fewer strain of authoritarianism in it.

And we used nuclear weapons. Twice. We are going to circle back on that.

1945 to 2006

Everything between 1945 and 2006 would take a book, and the short version is satellites, GPS, the internet, and the beginning of drone warfare. October 7, 2001, first missile fired from a drone in combat. Three weeks earlier we watched human drones fly themselves into the World Trade Center. Given where the technology is now, if your form of jihad still runs on suicide bombers, I reckon you are doing it for love of the game.

I think we will eventually look at the jet engine and all the beautiful avionics that came after it the way we look at the jump from black powder to smokeless. Real. Incremental. A stepping stone nobody outside the field remembers the name of. The average person will never understand why it mattered and will not need to.

In Iraq in 2009 I used Blue Force Tracker. GPS and a messaging system, roughly a slow WhatsApp between us and whatever assets were in the area, and it cost approximately one national healthcare system. It felt like the future.

What I want you to notice is not the tracker. It is what the tracker took for granted. A satellite nobody would touch. A data link nobody could jam at scale. A Blackhawk that would come when a man went down, and would arrive, because nothing in that country could reach up and take it out of the sky.

Nobody in my formation looked up. Not once, not ever. The sky was ours the way the ground belongs to a man standing on it, and every plan we made rested on that, and nobody wrote it down because nobody imagined it could be otherwise.

Men used to buy a Garmin for the car. Fifteen years ago that was a normal purchase a normal man made on a Saturday. Try explaining that to anyone under thirty. The technology moved and the assumption underneath it evaporated and there was no ceremony.

There was no ceremony for air superiority either.

Four Years, Not Twenty-One

I thought about all of this in 2022.

In February of that year there were no FPV drones. No fiber optic drones. No thermals on a quadcopter. No AI on the terminal guidance. No unmanned ground vehicles and no unmanned naval assets putting warships on the bottom. Ukraine had a handful of conventional fixed-wing drones and some commercial quadcopters with the warranty voided, and set beside what is flying this week those look like biplanes parked next to a Mustang.

Four years. Not twenty-one. Four.

A Russian or Ukrainian army from 2022 would be dismantled by the United States military. I am no longer confident about the other direction. I think we would lose to the Ukrainians. I have turned that over for a long time now, looking for the flaw in it, and I have not found one. I want to swallow that shot and grimace.

The Russians, for all their retrograde learning, learned. They remain bad at nearly everything they do. They are no longer bad at this.

Which leads me to what I actually want to say. It started. World War Three is underway and it does not look like the last one, which is exactly why people keep telling me it has not begun.

On July 25 of this year Ukraine put long-range drones into vessels in the Caspian Sea carrying Iranian military cargo north to Russia. One sailor killed. Tehran called it aggression and promised an answer. And the freight runs both directions now, because Russia has been refitting those same Shaheds with jet engines and sending them back the other way to be used against Americans. Kyiv says Russian satellite imagery of Gulf states and US installations has been showing up in Iranian targeting. There are American servicemen in the ground over this.

Meanwhile the IISS counted hundreds of Russian drones maneuvering inside NATO airspace between August 2024 and February 2026, mapping vulnerabilities and probing how civilian and military authorities decide things when something small and unexplained is over their country. Eighteen months of that. Not a raid. A survey.

That is what it looks like. Cargo manifests and shell companies and a drone built in one country, improved in a second, fired at a third by a fourth. There will be no Sudetenland. There will be no photograph of a man with an umbrella. You will notice one day that you are in it, and you will be about two years late.

If you want to know how global this already is, ask a Tuareg.

On July 27, 2024, near a town called Tinzaouaten on the Algerian border, Tuareg separatists and fighters from al-Qaida’s Sahel franchise ambushed a Wagner column retreating through a sandstorm. The rebels claimed 84 Russians and 47 Malian soldiers killed. Russian military bloggers, who do not inflate Russian losses, put the number of their own dead near eighty. It was the worst day Russian mercenaries have had in Africa. Two days later the spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence told the public broadcaster in Kyiv that the rebels had received the necessary information, and not only information, to carry out the operation. He said there would be a continuation. A small number of Tuaregs had reportedly trained in Ukraine on the miniature drones both sides use on the Dnipro front. Mali cut diplomatic relations. Niger followed. Senegal summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over his own video applauding the attack. A war that started in the Donbas was now setting foreign policy in Bamako.

There are many reasons France backs Ukraine and that Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron facetime each other. France is pissed that Russia is mucking about in its former colonies. There's nothing pretty about French influence in Africa and I can understand why Africans do not like the French, but they will come to find out what it means to ally themselves with Russia.

Sudan, same story, earlier chapter. In September 2023, CNN traced a series of drone strikes and a ground operation against the Wagner-backed Rapid Support Forces near Khartoum. The drones were commercial models the Ukrainians favor. The controllers had Ukrainian text on the screens. A Ukrainian military source, asked directly, would say only that Ukrainian special services were likely responsible. By early 2024 there was video of GUR operators interrogating captured Wagner men in Sudan, one of whom explained he’d come over from the Central African Republic. Ukrainians hunting Russians in a third country’s civil war, four thousand kilometers from the front, because Wagner gold was paying for shells landing in Kharkiv.

Then there is Myanmar, which almost nobody in Washington can find on a map and which is quietly running the whole ideological argument in miniature. A junta took the country in 2021. Beijing spent a couple of years hedging, then picked its horse: it bankrolled and blessed the sham election that wrapped in January, sent Wang Yi to Naypyitaw, and leaned on the border rebels to hand back territory. On the other side of the line, the resistance has Western volunteers in it. Former British infantry. Americans. And this March, Indian security agencies announced they had rolled up six Ukrainians and an American with a long Ukraine résumé, suspected of smuggling drones through India’s northeast and training Myanmar’s rebels in drone warfare. The month before, Kachin rebels put a drone into Myitkyina airport and wrecked an airliner on the ramp. Men who learned their trade against Russia, teaching it to men fighting a Chinese client, staged out of a fourth country that wants no part of any of it.

Count the flags. Mali, Algeria, Niger, Senegal, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Myanmar, China, India, Ukraine, Russia. That is not a regional conflict with spillover. The world is at war, and we have to live with that. Living with it means saying out loud the things your own side does not want to hear.

I am an Obamista. I believed in the man and I still do. But the war does not check your voter registration.

Which leads me to the part I would rather not write.

Out-Priced

I in earnest believe we will see a limited nuclear exchange before 2050.

Now here is the number I have not been able to put down.

A Patriot PAC-3 interceptor costs about three point nine million dollars a round, and that is the Army's own FY2026 Missile Procurement justification, not somebody's estimate. The Congressional Research Service rounds it to four million. What allies actually pay is worse: Germany's 2024 case for up to 600 rounds was notified at five billion dollars, which is north of eight million a missile once you count the training and the spares and the services.

A Patriot battery holds sixteen ready rounds. Lockheed builds around five hundred PAC-3s a year, and not for the Army. For the planet.

Sit with those three numbers the way I have been sitting with them. That is why the Secretary of War and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs both stood up in public this spring and said American air defenses would not stop all of the Iranian drones. That admission cost them something and they made it anyway, because the alternative was getting contradicted by arithmetic on live television.

An interceptor that costs eighty times the thing it kills is not a defense. It is a subscription.

Nobody is going to out-fight us. They are going to out-price us.

The Ukrainians worked this out before we did. A volunteer outfit outside Kyiv builds an interceptor drone for about fourteen hundred dollars that kills Shaheds nine times out of ten, and the improvement over last autumn came from pilots and radar crews getting better at the job rather than from any new technology. In February their interceptor drones flew roughly 6,300 missions and killed more than 1,500 Russian drones. Fourteen hundred dollars, arrived at by a nonprofit, by people volunteering their evenings.

We did not invent that and we do not build it at scale. We are still buying the four-million-dollar round and we will be buying it for years, because the contract is signed and the plant employs voters.

So follow where that leads, because it is not complicated.

A state that cannot afford to intercept has two moves. It can go after the launchers, which means going into somebody’s country and staying there, and then going into the country that supplies that country. That is the move we have been making and it is why the war keeps acquiring new geography. The Caspian strike was never about the Caspian. You cannot shoot down enough Shaheds, so eventually you sink the boat.

Watch the direction of travel. Drone, launcher, airfield, factory, ship, and then the country the ship sailed from. Every step is cheaper than intercepting and every step is closer to somebody’s homeland.

Or a state can deter. Which means threatening a consequence large enough that the salvo never leaves the rail.

We are on the first road. The second road is where the weapons are.

I do not think a man crosses that line because he loses his mind. I think he crosses it because he does his sums. He looks at what a thousand drones a night costs him to stop, looks at what is left in the inventory that actually scales against saturation, and concludes that one small demonstration is cheaper than the twentieth year of the subscription.

He will be wrong about what happens next. We will find out how wrong on his schedule.

Limited Describes How Many

Nuclear war will not end the species. That is the bad news.

Extinction would at least settle the matter. What we are looking at instead is millions dead, several states gone, economies flattened, whole regions poisoned, and a great many people left over to live in the remainder. Catastrophic and extinction-level are two different words and we use them as though they were one, because the second is easier to hold in the mind. It has the courtesy of being final.

And limited describes how many. It says nothing at all about how bad.

I know a small amount about the twenty minutes afterward. Not at that scale. At the bottom of it, where the tracker is showing you one thing and the radio is telling you another, and the first report is wrong, and the corrected report is also wrong, and somebody has to decide anyway because the clock does not care that your information is garbage.

Every veteran reading this knows that feeling precisely. Every one of them also knows how often the first report was worthless.

Command and control is a phrase in a manual. In the room it is tired men with partial information and a clock. Now make the clock twenty minutes, and make the partial information the question of whether the thing that just went off was a warhead or an accident, whether it came from a state or somebody’s proxy, and whether the silence on the far end is restraint or a dead switchboard.

It was never going to be a decision. It was going to be a sequence.

Send Me This Piece

I could be wrong about all of this and I want to say how, because a prediction with no exit is a horoscope.

The whole thing collapses if the cost curve flips back toward the defender, and people are trying. This spring the Pentagon named five bases for a directed-energy counter-drone pilot, and an assistant secretary put the target for fielding real capability at thirty-six months. If lasers and high-power microwave arrive at scale on that schedule and hold up in weather and dust and the hands of a tired specialist, the economics reverse. A laser shot costs a few dollars and the magazine is the generator. Everything I have written here falls over, and it should.

If by 2032 directed energy is carrying the bulk of short-range air defense and the cost per engagement has come down near the cost of the drone, I was wrong, and I would like somebody to send me this piece.

That being said, there are things I can hedge on, and one of them is the last link in my own chain.

Nuclear is not the only thing that scales. Cyber scales. Blockade scales. Killing the men who build the drones scales. Hitting the factory with conventional weapons scales, and that is the road we are on already, which is most of what I have described above. A leader who cannot afford to intercept has a long menu in front of him before he arrives at the item that ends his career and possibly his country, and every option above it can be walked back.

There is a harder problem with my argument and I would rather point at it myself than wait for somebody else to find it. The arithmetic that pushes a state toward the threshold is defensive. The weapon on the other side of the threshold is not. You cannot intercept a thousand drones with a warhead. You would use it on the launch site or the factory, and conventional munitions already service those targets adequately. So the pressure I have described is real, and it is genuinely unaffordable, and it does not obviously terminate in the thing I say it terminates in.

The taboo objection cuts the same way and it cuts harder than I want it to. The threshold has held eighty-one years, and the cases that most resemble mine all went against me. We were outnumbered in Korea and did not. The Soviets bled in Afghanistan for a decade and did not. The Israelis in 1973 thought they might actually lose and did not. Every one of those was a state facing an unaffordable war with a usable arsenal sitting on the shelf, and every one of them declined the exact trade I am describing.

So I will hold the prediction and lower my confidence in the reason for it.

If it happens I do not think it will be an American or a Russian doing cost accounting on interceptors. I think it will be a smaller state with a newer arsenal, worse doctrine, a shorter decision cycle, and a conventional war it is losing. Which is to say the twenty minutes will matter more than the arithmetic. The thing that gets us there is not a man deciding. It is a man being told something that turns out to be wrong, at the worst possible hour, with eleven minutes on the clock and nobody senior answering.

I hold my position at about the confidence of a man who has been wrong before. Which is to say I would take the bet and I would not enjoy taking it.

Nobody should need any of this to remember what matters, either. Societies do not come out of catastrophe wiser. They come out poorer and easier to govern.

The Receipt

One more thing, and then I am done.

My grandfathers went. My father did not buy that Corvette. It was bought for him.

That is the American century in a single transaction. One generation pays and the next one gets the keys.

The men who will decide whether a small nuclear weapon is a reasonable instrument are men who were handed things. They have never been on the receiving end of anything and they have never paid for anything, and they believe the weapon can be sized correctly because nothing has ever been sized incorrectly at them. They will do the math the way they have done all of it, on the standing assumption that the bill goes somewhere else.

It does. It always did.

It was a beautiful car. I do not think he ever asked what it cost.

If you don’t want to subscribe, don’t. Follow, restack, share, or close the tab. I write for free. I lost my job and I am not asking for anything.

The writing is honest and it comes out of research and out of things I actually lived through. I did not want to write this one. I felt like I had to.

Send it back to me when I am proven wrong. I do not want to be right.

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