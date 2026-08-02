Benjamin’s Substack

Benjamin’s Substack

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Julie Akins's avatar
Julie Akins
4d

First, let me say: yes, I know. I don’t know in the way you do with a pocket full of receipts. I know in the way of a 65 year old who has virtually never missed reading newspapers from the US and other countries daily. I know in the way of being a journalist and seeing patterns and cycles always repeating with certain modifications. Humans are obsessed with weapons. No matter how much technology could do real benefit to the world, we blow it all on killing. That pattern has yet to modify.

I also know it in the way that I’ve envisioned it, seen it as if watching the movies, of a missile striking the U.S. And I’ve “seen” the behind the scene collusion around it. Those in authority will know it’s coming and let it happen for expedient political reasons. The current folks don’t mind US casualties. Any excuse for control will do. It’s not political leaders running the table-it’s rich guys and they’re multinationals. If the long game suits them, if it bulks up their fortunes by selling more tech, it’s good business. Death is profitable. That’s their only ethics.

We know the U.S. has historically drummed up provocation in every war it’s entered.

What you know that few others do is that, like Russia, we have a high priced military but not a nimble one. We aren’t built for modern warfare. And yes, the Ukrainians have figured it out.

So hubris won’t do it this time. There will be a huge mess, loss of life by the millions and catastrophic environmental degradation that will last for generations and the guy who robbed us blind will wing out of here on a fancy jet we paid for. It’s like they drew a picture for us. Yet we hate to believe what’s been spelled out.

That’s what I see and hope I’m wrong.

There’s one thing I take umbrage to:

“Societies do not come out of catastrophe wiser. They come out poorer and easier to govern.”

In the short term, yes. In the long arc, no. Eventually wisdom takes hold, lessons are learned and people vow never to allow it again. And that can last a hundred years or so, basically when all the people who experienced the thing die out and no longer talk about it, then the lessons begin to degrade. My father lived the depression and the First World War. It was visceral. He understood. Now his generation is gone and we’re back at the greed trough with no idea it’s all been done before. We kind of get it, but not really.

So, yes, here we go.

It will be awful.

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Painted Journals's avatar
Painted Journals
8dEdited

I do agree that it’s looking a lot like World War III. If Ukraine and Russia disentangle and there’s some sort of truce with Iran it may not happen.

And Maybe with the nuclear. But I think weaponry is about to undergo a huge sea change. Small actors will soon have access to AI created biologicals. I think we’ll see that first.

In my very inexpert opinion.

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