A soldier of Ukraine’s 71st Jaeger Brigade prepares an FPV drone in the Donetsk region, March 2024. It is cheap enough to lose. The Russian life at the end of its flight has been priced the same way.

The momentum on the battlefield in Ukraine is shifting in Ukraine’s favor, and the cause is the expansion of its drone doctrine into deep strikes. The consequence is a longer and more violent war.

What Russia Can Still Do

Let me preempt the Russian counterpoints before we move forward. “Russia is focusing its main efforts on the fortress belt cities,” meaning Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. That is true. It is also the extent of what Russia can still do offensively at a scale that registers militarily or politically. They lack the capacity to break through in any other sector, and if they had it, we would know, because Ukraine would be forced to allocate manpower to prevent it.

The value of these cities is primarily political. They are among the last strongholds of the Donbas, and taking them lets Putin announce that the Donbas is under Russian control. Ukraine’s defensive depth in the east survives their loss. Russia still has to fight its way through, and Kostiantynivka has consumed an entire spring and summer. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated on 3 July that it controls the city. Ukraine denies it. In November, Valery Gerasimov, the Russian equivalent of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, told Putin on camera that Russian forces had taken Kupiansk. Ukraine holds Kupiansk. Both claims come out of the same problem. Small groups get into these places. Russian infantry has been infiltrating Kupiansk in twos and threes for months, and Ukrainian units there keep finding them and killing them at a rate that keeps the city Ukrainian. A commander looking at a map with friendly icons inside the built-up area can tell his president the city has fallen. Presence and control are different conditions, and the gap between them is where the Russian claims keep dying.

Joel Benjamin Stremski. Few things in my life will haunt me more than this photograph. It was the last one ever taken of him. We had bought matching coyote-brown sweatshirts.

October 13

Large-scale offensive action is costly for either side. Conventional doctrine held that you assault with three times the defender’s strength. That metric is dead. Surveillance density has collapsed the space in which forces can mass.

In May of 2022 I stood in a trench at Velyka Novosilka. Nobody there had seen an FPV drone.

Around the twelfth of October, 2023, I was ordered to man trenches at a settlement outside Pervomaiske, in the Avdiivka direction. Foreign volunteers can refuse orders. I refused the operation set for the thirteenth. The estimate was sixty to ninety percent casualties. My friend went. He was last-manning a trench. His body remains there.

What came at him was the old format executed correctly. Artillery, then airstrikes, then armored personnel carriers across open ground. There were FPV drones over it. The Russians took that ground and then took more of it.

That assault belonged to the last season in which Russia could still do that at scale. The wider Avdiivka offensive it was part of cost them columns of armor in open fields, and the price of those losses closed the massed mechanized attack as a routine option.

The third anniversary of the thirteenth is coming. In that span the ways out have closed one at a time. Fiber optic removed electronic warfare as a defense. Thermal removed the night. What I hear now is AI guidance or assistance, which goes after the last constraint left, the number of trained operators available to fly. The old format survives. It is no longer how the problem gets approached.

So units move in twos and threes. A pair slips past the drones, finds a hole in the line, a vacated trench or a basement, survives the shelling, and waits for another pair to link up until there are enough of them to hold ground. Most of these groups are killed. In June, Ukraine restructured infantry pay around this reality. Assault contracts now run fourteen months, the shortest term in the force, and pay averages near $6,700 a month against a ceiling around $10,000, with a daily rate of 40,000 hryvnia for an assault that advances. The state has priced the act of walking forward, and the price is the argument.

Screenshot of DeepState’s July 27, 2026 map, the most widely cited pro-Ukrainian battlefield map. DeepState has been accused of bias, but the alternatives are largely Russian Ministry of Defense maps or outlets drawing from the same information space. The exact line can be disputed. Where the fighting is happening, and what remains contested, is harder to conceal. This map shoes the "fortress belt" cities we are talking about.

A Claim About a Map

Offensive seasons start informally in the spring and run until rasputitsa, the autumn rains. Weather in eastern Ukraine is comparable to northern New England. Around the time the summer season stops, you will read about a renewed discussion of peace. Talks in this war are a weather phenomenon.

And what is peace to the Russian Federation? I have heard this often enough to believe it may be true: that if Russia takes the entirety of the Donbas, it has a political outcome it can accept. We liberated the Donbas, the war is over.

Look at what that requires. Momentum toward Druzhkivka needs an Avdiivka-sized breakthrough, and defense in depth built around drones is what makes that unlikely. Druzhkivka precedes Kramatorsk. Sloviansk falls only if the entire Lyman sector collapses on one front or Russia grinds through urban ground on the other flank. At the pace Kostiantynivka has set, Russia is nowhere near securing the Donbas. Putin has no twelve-month trajectory that ends this war on his terms. May 9th, 2027 in Red Square will be a Potemkin party.

The geography past that is worse for him. West of Pokrovsk the Donetsk oblast boundary runs through open farmland. No river, no ridge, no city behind it until the Dnipro. A settlement drawn at the oblast line puts the Russian army on ground that gives Ukraine nothing to defend from. The Kremlin’s acceptable political outcome is a claim about a map.

The Russian answer is that they are building a cauldron of artillery around Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, that Ukraine is feeding men into a position already lost. The bot commentary plays the outcome as obvious and the Ukrainians as too stupid to read a map. The argument has been correct before. Krynky was that. The fortress belt is a different problem, and the reference case is Bakhmut, which cost Russia at least twenty thousand dead. American combat deaths across every conflict since Vietnam total under eight thousand.

Asking the Other Side

I keep a direct line to a couple of Russian milbloggers. In July of 2024 I appeared in a New York Times investigation into killings of surrendering Russian soldiers by Chosen Company, the unit I had left the previous November because I felt I did not fit in. Moscow’s Investigative Committee opened a file on the unit after it ran. I consider the war finished for me. I write about it now. Russia has not been asked to agree with that assessment and has not offered one. The article put my name in front of people who had no reason to know it, a number of them Russian, and some of them answer me now. My more rabid friends would use that access to fill an inbox with profanity. I use it to ask simple questions and verify what I am being told.

I asked one today what the general consensus on the war was at this point. He said successful but slow, that recent deep strikes have hardened resolve, and that pundits are attacking the government for insufficient aggression.

Take that for what it is. The man telling me Russian resolve has hardened has an interest in a Western writer carrying that sentence. It also matches everything else I can check, which is the only reason I am repeating it.

The second half is the part worth sitting with.

Controlled opposition in Russia has traditionally occupied ground to the hardline side of the government. The uncontrolled opposition has often come from the same direction. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion was an argument about competence and ruthlessness in the prosecution of the war, waged against a defense ministry he considered soft.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky performed this role for decades, a theatrical nationalist demanding imperial restoration and praising Soviet power, making the Putin of the early 2000s look almost liberal. The state treated him as an asset throughout. When he died the regime buried him with honors.

The loudest voices around Putin make Putin look sober. The system permits criticism from the right because such criticism confirms the premise underneath everything, which is that Russian failures are failures of will.

People predict Russia collapses from within once Putin is gone. I am less certain. The system is more likely to fold inward and reproduce itself in a harder form. Russia spent decades building a political culture designed to absorb shocks, and it absorbs them by tolerating anyone who demands escalation while using extremism to define its own center. That architecture is likely to survive Putin’s departure and to become visible in the process.

Omsk

Which brings me back to the strikes.

Energy Intelligence put roughly 2.14 million barrels per day of Russian refining capacity offline in early June, about a third of the national total, from accumulated drone damage. Reuters had close to 40 percent of export capacity down in March. Ukraine’s General Staff claims 42.7 percent of projected refining capacity disabled as of early July and $13.5 billion in industry losses since August of 2025, and that figure comes from a party with reasons to inflate it, though it sits close enough to the independent estimates to be worth reading.

The individual strikes tell it better than the percentages. On the eighteenth of June, Ukraine burned the Gazprom Neft refinery in Moscow, which supplies something like 40 percent of the capital’s fuel and is expected to stay down into 2027. Eight days later Russian air defense reported intercepting 660 drones in one night across twelve regions. On the sixth of July drones reached Omsk, Russia’s largest refinery, 2,500 kilometers from Ukrainian territory and the last major node the campaign had not touched. Fuel rationing has appeared across more than twenty-five Russian regions.

They are working. Russia grimaces first. What follows is a domestic political class demanding a harder war. That is the mechanism nobody in Washington has priced in. Pressure applied to Russia migrates Russian politics to the right of Putin.

What Breaking Means

Trump’s envoys should have gathered by now that they lack the tools. Kushner and Witkoff have nothing to trade. Leverage comes from sustained harassment of Russian exports and from logistical strikes that carry the cost of the war home. It pains me to write this. We are further from peace than we have been at any point in this war.

A complete breaking of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is the only remaining option. By breaking I mean the point at which logistical strikes outpace the ability to resupply for a sustained period.

Both sides are short of men, and each has substituted something for the men it does not have. Ukraine substituted machines. When I left Kyiv on New Year’s Eve of 2023 I knew Ukraine had a manpower problem, and I have not met anyone who claims it has been solved. The drone program mitigated it. Russia substituted money, and now foreign labor. Zelensky said on the twenty-fifth of July that Russian losses have begun to exceed Russian recruitment, that Putin is preparing the ground for expanded mobilization, and that Moscow is seeking another thirty thousand North Korean troops. Those are his intelligence claims and he has an interest in them. Ukraine only has to hold. It does not need to recapture ground while Russia remains committed to pushing, and nothing about that commitment is abating.

What comes after the break, I do not know.

Close on speculation. Watch how Trump positions this with the midterms coming, and watch Kyiv and Tehran. On the twenty-fifth of July the SBU put drones into three ships in the Caspian and an offshore oil platform, the same service and the same target category as the refinery campaign, extended over water. One of the ships was the Port Olya 2, sanctioned, Russian-owned, and known to Ukrainian intelligence as a carrier of military cargo out of Iran. Tehran called it aggression, summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires, and reported a sailor killed. This was the second Caspian operation in three months. Analysts reading it in Berlin suggest the strike could not have happened without a green light from Washington, and that Kyiv is demonstrating its value to the country that supplies its interceptors. Zelensky may buy himself allies in Washington if people start connecting Iran to Russia to Ukraine. The dots connected once already, in 2022, when Shaheds built in Iran began falling on Ukrainian cities.

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This week I need to focus on my manuscript and move to the next location. The next article will come probably at the end of this week or the start of the next. If you’re new to this substack, my name is Benjamin Stuart Reed and I fought in Ukraine. For that, the Russian Federation Sentenced me to fourteen years in absentia. I remain at large, writing for free.