War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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Gino Belgeri's avatar
Gino Belgeri
Oct 2

Frosh year in college, a few friends went through frat pledge initiation and came out enthusiastic and evangelical (non-sectarian variant) about getting their friends to pledge. I took a look at their health-hazard frat houses and asked a few questions. No, thanks. I picked a club sports team, joined it, and performed the self-sorting to which you refer. The decision to avoid the Greek geeks did not consign me to wandering the social steppes and wastelands alone.

A woman from my dorm I'd wanted to ask out was effusive about pledging a sorority and couldn't stop talking about the hot guys in the most prestigious house, SAE. She made it clear we could spend more time together if I made it into that house. Hmmmmm. Nope. A couple years later I ran into her and one of her buddies I'd known from the dorms. She seemed like a different person--definitely not the happy, buoyant person I'd known. I asked her buddy privately what was up with our mutual friend. She told me our once sorority-thirsty friend had been raped by three guys from the SAE house at one of their parties and things were definitely not the same for her anymore. After she'd pursued Greek life, we hadn't had any contact till then. This was over 50 years ago, so there was no involvement with cops, investigations, any of it. The people in that frat house are now grandfathers, perhaps with grandsons excited about carrying on their families' frat traditions. I assume the grandfathers don't talk about all the raping.

Burn them down. Burn them all down. After rehoming the denizens, of course.

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Tommy Wilson's avatar
Tommy Wilson
Oct 2

Always a pleasure. Glad you took the time to weigh in on this.

Yeah. It is a baffling enterprise - clearly demarcating social insides/outsides and hierarchies at the exact moment those things should become increasingly nebulous. I don't fault young people for wanting to "be someone", but I am hard-pressed to understand the allure of such a narrowly conceived someone. I mean, what sort of imagination - teetering at the precipice of new frontiers - fawns over being one more instance of a Greek Letter Man?

In wrestling with this, I can't help but return to your insight about the pointlessness of the project. As you noted, most groupings have some common cause: violence, support, salvation, development and so on and so forth. The desire of the individual is temporarily routed towards the weight of the mission - we pool our various means towards specific ends. But there's no discernible goal for the Greek collective to rally around. Living for the weekend doesn't offer much material for a mantra. They unite to become a group built merely around the idea of being that group.

And maybe that central lack is the main attraction? Greek life has all the trappings of a serious collective endeavor (history, buildings, and insignias, oh my!), but without the entangled burdens of conviction and failure. Nothing wagered, nothing lost. Because, in the end, there is zero on the line... other than a good time.

So kids - rather than stepping into the unknown - choose this self-indulgent pageant, this soulless fantasy club.

And round and round it goes. Circling nothing because that's the easiest circling there is.

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