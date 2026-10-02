Members of a college fraternity gather outside their chapter house.

I have been trying, deliberately, to withdraw somewhat from the endless churn of American social and political commentary and concentrate instead on the subjects I know best: war, military affairs, violence, and the strange human beings who inhabit those worlds. Yet I feel compelled to say something about the allegations emerging from Cornell, perhaps precisely because I have spent so much of my adult life inside overwhelmingly male environments where alcohol, aggression, hierarchy, loyalty and violence have existed in uncomfortable proximity. I also have a personal association with Cornell. I visited the university several times while my cousin, whom I grew up knowing more like a brother, was completing his PhD there. I remember Ithaca, the campus, the seriousness of the place, and the unmistakable sensation of being inside an institution populated by people who had fought very hard to earn their place within it. When I first encountered the allegations, some part of me instinctively recoiled from the idea that something like this could belong to the character of Cornell as I had known it. The longer I have considered that reaction, however, the less comfortable I have become with it.

I am appalled by the allegations, but I cannot honestly say that I am shocked. Those responses should not be confused. Something can remain morally horrifying while being depressingly comprehensible within a social environment we have encountered many times before. A former Cornell student alleges that, while severely intoxicated and under the influence of multiple substances, she was sexually assaulted by seven then-members of Chi Phi over the course of several hours in October 2024. Cornell subsequently investigated the incident through its internal process, imposed sanctions that included expulsions and suspensions, and closed the fraternity chapter. The criminal investigation, initially closed without charges, was later reopened and transferred to New York Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor. The allegations remain allegations; the accused have not been criminally convicted, and several have disputed the woman’s account. Legal precision is indispensable here, particularly while the case remains active. The institutional questions raised by the allegations, however, do not require us to prejudge the criminal case before asking them.

Much of the public response has settled into well-rehearsed moral categories. Men are told to police other men more aggressively, to intervene when predatory behavior begins to take shape, to abandon the tacit codes of loyalty that too often protect misconduct inside male groups. Some extend the indictment more broadly and see cases of this kind as evidence of something pathological within masculinity itself. I understand the anger beneath those arguments, and there is substance within them. Men do bear responsibility for the climates they create among other men. Yet I find the analysis incomplete because it begins with the individual precisely where the more difficult question begins with the environment. When the same configurations of alcohol, sexual competition, status, secrecy, loyalty and diffused responsibility recur across campuses and generations, the intellectually serious response is not merely to denounce the men who fail within those systems. It is to ask why the systems themselves remain so remarkably durable.

I have spent enough of my life around concentrations of young men to have no sentimental illusions about what can emerge from them. The military has its own long history of sexual violence, alcohol abuse, hazing, predatory behavior and institutional efforts to subordinate embarrassment to organizational reputation. Nobody who has spent meaningful time around military organizations should find that revelation particularly novel. Society is, in some sense, already conditioned to expect pathology from military environments. Armed forces are constructed around organized violence; they place large numbers of young people, historically and still disproportionately men, inside rigid hierarchies, often under stress, separation, boredom and access to alcohol. Their socioeconomic composition also differs considerably from the population one imagines when thinking of an Ivy League university. None of this excuses misconduct. What it does mean is that we possess a reasonably developed vocabulary for examining the ecology in which misconduct occurs: command climate, institutional incentives, failures of supervision, drinking culture, informal hierarchies, loyalty networks and the mechanisms through which wrongdoing is concealed.

What interests me about Cornell is how reluctant we often are to apply the same seriousness of analysis to prestigious civilian institutions. It is psychologically easier to imagine that a number of uniquely defective men somehow appeared inside an otherwise healthy environment than to examine whether parts of that environment might themselves deserve scrutiny. Criminal liability necessarily belongs to individuals, but sociology exists because human beings do not act independently of context. When the same species of misconduct arises repeatedly across campuses, decades and organizations, the surrounding structure eventually becomes part of the inquiry.

Someone online recently offered a thought experiment that stayed with me. Imagine a severely intoxicated man being left overnight in the care of seven women. The intuitive picture many people form is that he wakes the following morning embarrassed but physically safe, perhaps on a couch or in a spare bed, with a blanket thrown over him and an electrolyte drink somewhere nearby. Obviously women are capable of violence, cruelty, sexual abuse and every other form of human depravity; no serious argument should depend upon pretending otherwise. Yet severe interpersonal violence remains enormously sex-skewed. Men commit the overwhelming majority of homicides and much of the world’s serious physical violence. The causes are certainly composite: biology, testosterone, socialization, status competition, culture, opportunity and historical expectation all have some place in the discussion. I find it implausible, however, to treat the disparity as entirely the product of social conditioning.

My own work makes it difficult to avoid thinking about these questions. I publish something called The War Tourist Journal. Most of the human landscape I study is male: soldiers, mercenaries, revolutionaries, militiamen, war criminals, adventurers, ideologues and young men who sometimes discover with alarming speed what they are capable of doing to another human being. History provides an inexhaustible archive of what groups of men can become when hierarchy, tribal loyalty, intoxication, humiliation, sexual competition and collective responsibility begin interacting. None of this means that masculinity is synonymous with violence, or that groups of men are inherently pathological. It does mean that institutions responsible for concentrating young men within closed status hierarchies should be designed with a sober conception of male behavior rather than an idealized one.

This brings me back to universities and, more specifically, to Greek life. Modern American higher education has acquired the peculiar additional responsibility of shepherding young adults through a prolonged transition between adolescence and adulthood. Historically, there is something remarkable about this. Across much of human history, an eighteen- or nineteen-year-old might already have been raising children, practicing a trade, managing land, crossing oceans, commanding other men or fighting in wars. The ability of prosperous societies to postpone those burdens is not necessarily decadence; in many respects it represents an extraordinary achievement. We can afford to give young people several years in which to study, experiment, fail, travel, socialize and gradually assume adult responsibility. But an institution designed around such a transitional period should be unusually careful about the social structures it preserves within it.

And here the fraternity and sorority system becomes, to me, increasingly difficult to defend. I regard much of the traditional system as a rotten cultural institution whose longevity is sustained less by a clearly articulated contemporary purpose than by alumni influence, sentimentality, habit and the extraordinary durability of inherited social forms. Greek-letter societies once arose from more intelligible needs. Early fraternities grew partly from literary societies, debating clubs, private intellectual associations and networks of mutual loyalty in collegiate environments that offered students far fewer organized social institutions than universities do now. They could provide belonging, secrecy, intellectual companionship, professional connections and relationships that continued after graduation. In an era when access to elite social networks could determine careers and status, the fraternity could function as both community and credential.

A sorority rush photo. After watching dozens of these recruitment videos online, one feature becomes difficult to ignore: racial homogeneity appears with striking regularity.

Perhaps that was once its purpose. The problem is that we have traveled so far from those circumstances that the original rationale has become almost archaeological. If an institution’s defenders must excavate its nineteenth-century origins to explain why it remains indispensable in the twenty-first, something has gone wrong. We are left with the inherited machinery long after the conditions that produced it have largely disappeared.

What makes the survival of Greek life stranger still is the cultural environment in which it has survived. American universities have spent decades examining themselves through the language of inclusion, hierarchy, representation, gender, race, privilege and power. Student activists have challenged curricula, statues, dormitory names, speech conventions, admissions policies and countless other inherited practices. Entire administrative bureaucracies have arisen around the proposition that institutions should scrutinize the structures they inherit rather than accepting tradition as its own justification. Some of those interventions have been thoughtful; others have descended into parody. Whatever one thinks of the broader politics, the underlying principle has become deeply embedded in American university culture: inherited structures may be questioned when they reproduce exclusion or harm.

And yet the fraternity house remains standing.

Tra il dire e il fare c’è di mezzo il mare. Between saying and doing lies the sea. Few institutions illustrate that old Italian proverb more elegantly than the modern American university’s relationship with Greek life. Universities speak fluently about inclusion while preserving organizations formally segregated by sex. They condemn inherited privilege while tolerating social systems heavily shaped by wealth, alumni status and cultural capital. They devote extraordinary attention to power differentials while maintaining private organizations whose entire social logic turns upon selection, exclusion, internal rank and access. They scrutinize almost every inherited institution on campus while treating one of the most conspicuous surviving relics of nineteenth-century collegiate society as though its presence were a law of nature.

That incongruity is, by itself, peculiar enough to demand explanation.

If an organization is built around academic distinction, I understand its purpose. If students form an engineering society, a literary journal, a debate club, a veterans’ organization, a theater company or a professional association, some common activity explains why the organization exists. Collegiate athletics provide another obvious example. A sports team is effectively a fraternity in many respects, but its organizing principle is athletic performance. I am an enormous believer in the formative value of serious athletics. Competition, physical discipline, teamwork, discomfort and the obligation to perform under pressure can cultivate qualities that extend far beyond the playing field. The group forms because its members are engaged in an identifiable enterprise.

With the traditional residential social fraternity, the organizing principle has become increasingly difficult to state without euphemism. Students do not need fraternities in order to make male friends, just as women do not require sororities to form enduring relationships with other women. Human beings will arrange themselves socially without institutional assistance. Some men will naturally prefer the company of other men. Some women will prefer predominantly female friendships. Others will live almost entirely within mixed social circles. People sort themselves according to temperament, sport, profession, intellectual interest, nationality, religion, music, politics and thousands of subtler affinities that no administrator could possibly engineer. People have always formed intimate circles according to affinity, temperament and circumstance; universities hardly need to codify the process.

Greek life takes those organic tendencies and formalizes them. It gives them houses, letters, property, recruitment rituals, alumni structures, internal hierarchies and institutional permanence. In substantial parts of the American system, the practical social identity of these organizations revolves heavily around belonging, parties, alcohol, romantic and sexual access, status and weekend debauchery, while their official vocabulary continues to emphasize brotherhood, sisterhood, leadership, service and tradition. I do not doubt that genuine friendship, philanthropy and mentorship occur inside them. I question why any of those goods require this particular architecture.

Cornell’s own data make that question harder to dismiss. Its 2025 survey found that 52 percent of Greek-affiliated women reported experiencing nonconsensual sexual contact, compared with 29 percent of women who were not Greek-affiliated. That statistic should be handled with care. It does not establish that sorority membership itself causes victimization, nor that fraternities are responsible for every incident reported by Greek-affiliated women. Greek-affiliated students may participate more heavily in nightlife, drinking and social environments associated with greater exposure to risk. Yet the scale of the disparity makes it untenable to treat Greek life as merely decorative scenery surrounding the problem.

There is also something peculiar about the demographics of the traditional system. Historically white fraternities and sororities emerged within an American society structured by far more explicit racial and class exclusion than exists today, and portions of the system retain traces of that inheritance. This requires precision because historically Black Greek-letter organizations belong to a very different institutional history. Organizations such as Alpha Phi Alpha, itself founded at Cornell in 1906, emerged partly because Black students confronted isolation and exclusion within American higher education; those organizations developed traditions centered upon scholarship, service, solidarity, professional advancement and civil-rights leadership. Collapsing that history indiscriminately into a generalized attack on “Greek life” would erase the very exclusionary history one is attempting to criticize. My argument is directed principally toward the predominantly white, party-centered IFC and Panhellenic social model that retains enormous influence at many American universities.

Within that world, however, the contradictions become increasingly conspicuous. Universities that devote enormous institutional energy to inclusion continue to recognize organizations formally divided by sex and often informally stratified by wealth, appearance, race, cultural background and social prestige. Recruitment can become an exercise in aesthetic and socioeconomic sorting. Houses, dues, wardrobes, social calendars and the unspoken codes governing who appears to belong construct barriers long before anyone needs to announce one explicitly. Some of America’s most progressive universities have therefore preserved miniature private hierarchies whose strongest defense is often that previous generations valued membership in them.

Nor am I persuaded by the suggestion that abolishing or radically diminishing this system would impoverish student life. The large residential fraternity and sorority structure is a particularly American, or more broadly North American, expression of student culture rather than an anthropological requirement for young adults to form communities. European universities provide the obvious comparison. Their students possess unions, clubs, athletic organizations, political societies, professional associations, residential communities, academic networks and an enormous variety of informal social worlds. They also, lest anyone fear a catastrophic collapse in youthful indiscretion, manage to drink heavily, have sex, throw parties, travel impulsively and accumulate regrettable stories without requiring a national network of Greek-letter mansions to facilitate the process.

The Erasmus world alone should dispose of the idea that fraternities are necessary for a cohesive student culture. Young Europeans travel between universities and countries, frequently without speaking the local language particularly well, and nevertheless develop intense friendships, romances, social networks and a powerful shared mythology of student life. European higher education suffers from many problems, but a famine of social existence is not among them. The absence of American-style fraternities has not condemned the Continent’s students to solitary evenings contemplating Kant.

That comparison matters because defenders of Greek life sometimes speak as though fraternities and sororities satisfy an elemental human need. They do not. Human beings require belonging, friendship, identity, mentorship, recreation and occasions for encountering one another beyond formal work. Universities should cultivate all of those things. The question is whether a nineteenth-century mechanism for providing them remains sensible when its defensible functions can be reproduced by structures that are more open, more purposeful and less burdened by the same recurring liabilities.

The issue becomes still harder to justify when set against the future universities are supposed to prepare students to enter. Higher education is moving into an era in which its economic and social legitimacy will face increasing pressure from artificial intelligence, automation, credential inflation, global competition and an employment market that will probably demand greater adaptability from graduates than the comparatively stable professional economy their parents entered. Students will need technological fluency, intellectual flexibility, cross-cultural competence, initiative and an ability to operate across professional domains that are changing faster than universities themselves.

Against that landscape, the cultural energy invested in rush week, pledge classes, house prestige, party access and adolescent status competition begins to look increasingly anachronistic. America is competing in a world producing extraordinary numbers of engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs and technically trained graduates, while sections of our elite university system continue allocating immense social attention to the maintenance of private clubs whose cultural apex is frequently the weekend house party. I am not arguing that twenty-year-olds should live monastically or spend Friday evenings chained to differential equations. Youth should contain pleasure, irresponsibility, romance, travel, drunken mistakes and episodes of spectacular stupidity. Young adults will discover all of those things independently and with admirable efficiency. They do not require an endowed institutional structure to assist them.

A university should aspire to create social forms that refine human impulses rather than merely organize them. That is ultimately my objection to the fraternity system. I do not see persuasive evidence that the traditional model reliably makes people more intellectually serious, more civically capable, more empathetic or more prepared for adult life. What I see is an institution exceptionally good at reproducing itself. Alumni remember their closest friendships, donate money, preserve the mythology of the house and then defend for the next generation an experience that formed part of their own youth. In this way social capital becomes institutional inertia.

The same architecture repeatedly appears around hazing deaths, catastrophic drinking, sexual misconduct and other forms of criminality. These events vary enormously in their facts and gravity, and it would be unserious to imply that membership in a fraternity somehow converts ordinary students into criminals. The deeper criticism is structural. Private spaces, powerful internal loyalties, selective membership, ritualized conformity, young people seeking status from one another, alcohol, sexual competition and incentives to protect the reputation of the group constitute an unusually combustible arrangement. One need not believe every fraternity is malicious to question why universities continue assembling those elements in essentially the same configuration.

This is why I find purely moral responses to cases like Cornell unsatisfying. Condemnation is necessary when wrongdoing occurs, and men should unquestionably challenge predatory behavior among other men. Yet those conclusions address human behavior after the social architecture has already been built around it. A structural analysis asks the antecedent question: why have we chosen to preserve an environment that repeatedly concentrates known risk factors while contributing so little that cannot be obtained elsewhere?

There are institutions society cannot simply dispense with because their essential functions outweigh their recurring pathologies. We cannot abolish armies because military organizations sometimes generate violence and abuse; states require armed forces. We cannot eliminate hospitals because medical hierarchies sometimes conceal misconduct; people require medical care. We should not abolish athletics merely because teams can develop abusive cultures; organized sport has purposes that extend far beyond the abuses that occasionally occur within it. In such cases the task is reform, oversight, accountability and cultural correction because the institution performs something society has decided it genuinely needs.

The fraternity system confronts a much less forgiving question because its indispensable function is so difficult to locate. Friendship would survive its disappearance. Male bonding would survive. Female friendship would survive. Parties, romances, alumni networks, mentoring, charitable work, student clubs, professional societies, sport and campus traditions would survive. Universities would not awaken the following semester to discover thousands of socially bewildered undergraduates wandering across lawns unable to deduce how human companionship works.

This is why I am glad to see more people willing to interrogate Greek life openly. I have considered much of the arrangement absurd for years, although its longevity gives it an undeserved aura of inevitability. Institutions acquire this protection simply by surviving. What began as one possible solution to a particular set of social circumstances becomes tradition; tradition becomes identity; identity becomes something whose continued existence people feel obliged to defend even after they can no longer articulate the problem it was originally designed to solve. Perhaps fraternities once served an intelligible purpose in building durable networks among young men in comparatively small and socially restrictive universities. Perhaps they operated as mechanisms of professional gatekeeping and post-collegiate association in an era when access to the right circle could define an adult career. Perhaps the fellowship itself once filled a genuine institutional vacuum. Whatever the strongest historical case may have been, I struggle to identify its modern equivalent.

And that brings me back to Cornell, because my first reaction now strikes me as revealing. I wanted to believe that allegations of this kind were somehow contrary to Cornell’s character. I knew the university through my cousin, through visits to Ithaca, through laboratories and libraries and intensely capable people doing difficult work. The Cornell of my memory was serious, selective, cosmopolitan and intellectually formidable. Somewhere in my mind, the beer-soaked fraternity house and the worst pathologies associated with it belonged to a cruder version of American college life, far removed from an Ivy League institution.

But Cornell has fraternities. Cornell preserved the same architecture.

Prestige does not repeal sociology. An Ivy League crest does not alter the behavioral consequences of alcohol, closed status groups, sexual competition, social hierarchy and institutional loyalty. If anything, prestige can complicate the examination because everyone surrounding the institution possesses a stronger psychological investment in believing that ordinary human pathology belongs somewhere else.

That is the conclusion I cannot escape. The Cornell allegations concern specific people and an active legal process, and the outcome of that process belongs to evidence, courts and due process. The larger institutional question exists independently of the verdict. Why are American universities continuing to preserve a social form whose essential utility has become so difficult to articulate, whose legitimate benefits can be produced elsewhere, and whose liabilities have been documented across generations?

I no longer believe the traditional social fraternity and sorority system deserves the presumption that its survival is inherently worthwhile. Much of it strikes me as a rotten cultural institution, disproportionately protected by nostalgia, money and social capital, and American universities would be better served by replacing its central functions with organizations built around genuine interests, scholarship, sport, professions, service, culture and more open forms of social life. Young men and women can then arrange their friendships however human beings naturally do, without universities formalizing those preferences into hereditary little social regimes.

None of this would abolish sexual violence. No institutional reform can eradicate the darker capacities of human beings, and anyone promising such a thing is selling a fantasy. But it would represent something more serious than performing astonishment each time those capacities emerge inside environments whose essential components we ourselves continue to preserve. If we genuinely intend to understand why these episodes recur, eventually we have to stop looking only at the people inside the room and begin asking why we keep building the same room.

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Welcome to The War Tourist Journal. Much of what I write here concerns organized violence: war, military affairs, extremism, foreign fighters, political violence, and the strange psychology of the people who inhabit those worlds. Every so often, however, I wander into broader social commentary when I think the same habits of analysis can illuminate something outside the battlefield. Violence, hierarchy, group loyalty, status, conformity and institutional behavior rarely confine themselves neatly to war, and understanding the psychology behind them can sometimes clarify subjects that appear, at first glance, entirely unrelated.

There are no paywalls here, and there never will be. I am a disabled combat veteran jotting down thoughts, arguments and observations as I work through them; I am not employed as a staff writer anymore, and I have no interest in turning access to the Journal into a subscription tollbooth. Everything is free to read. If you find the work useful and want to throw something into the tip jar, paid subscriptions are available, but they unlock nothing and confer no special access. Subscribe for free, read whatever interests you, and pay only if you genuinely feel like supporting the work.