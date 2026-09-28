Ukrainian fighters in a concealed position, beneath a “Blood & Honour Ukrainian Division” watermark. Images such as this form part of the documented far-right subculture surrounding some Ukrainian combatants, a reality that deserves scrutiny without being mistaken for a description of the Ukrainian military as a whole.

A Century of Wounds

In April 2022, I was drinking Brunello in the hills above Montalcino, a town that smells of stone, rosemary, and money, while the sun descended across the Val d’Orcia in long amber bands that caught the cypress allées and the terraced vineyards and lent the valley the quality of something less cultivated than composed, a landscape worked over centuries toward an ideal of proportion. I was lingering over dinner with an old friend as the light thinned to ochre on the tablecloth between us, and I had come not long before from Ukraine, to which I fully intended to return.

We were discussing Azov, Ukrainian nationalism and the broader question of the far right when he put down his glass and asked the question that has since been asked, in one formulation or another, millions of times.

“So are the Ukrainians Nazis? Or is this just far right versus far right?”

I told him that both sides contained far-right elements, which was true and also insufficient. The evening was too pleasant to subject either of us to a seminar on post-Soviet nationalism, paramilitary subcultures, the historical memory of occupation and the peculiar ways in which young men metabolize humiliation into ideology, so the conversation moved elsewhere. The question did not.

It has remained with me because so much commentary on Ukraine has depended upon answering it badly. Western audiences have been presented with two equally useless simplifications: the Russian proposition that Ukraine is some species of fascist state requiring “denazification,” and the reflexive counterclaim that Ukrainian extremism is either imaginary or so marginal that examining it amounts to participation in Russian propaganda. The actual history is considerably less comfortable, which is precisely why it is worth examining.

I have little affection for the ideological extremes of either left or right, although I increasingly doubt that the inherited directional vocabulary tells us as much as we imagine it does. I will nevertheless use those labels because they remain useful shorthand, provided we remember that in the post-Soviet world political identity has often been shaped as much by imperial memory, ethnic grievance, class collapse, war and family history as by anything that could be placed neatly on a Western political spectrum.

Central and Eastern Europe have long carried powerful strains of right-wing ethnonationalism, and the collapse of the Soviet system did not create these strains so much as give them room to breathe again. Some of it was an understandable reaction against a communist internationalism that spoke the language of universal brotherhood while running, underneath, on Russian imperial power wearing a red star. Some of it reached farther back than that, into the unresolved national questions of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, into empires that came apart at the seams, borders redrawn by men in other countries, populations marched at gunpoint from one side of a new line to the other, and the inherited memory of regimes that had, at one point or another, murdered or deported someone from nearly every family unlucky enough to be living in the wrong province when the wrong flag went up.

Western Europeans and Americans have tended to remember the Second World War as a moral drama that sharpened rather than blurred with distance, fascism on one side, liberal democracy and its allies on the other, and liberation waiting at the end like the last reel of a film already written. Across much of Eastern Europe, the memory refuses that shape. A Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Polish, Latvian, or Belarusian family could live through German occupation, Soviet occupation, collaboration, resistance, deportation, and political murder inside a single generation, sometimes inside a single decade, sometimes inside people who were related to each other. For many of these communities, the question was never whether history would be kind. It was which empire would be standing over them when the shooting finally stopped.

That historical experience outlived communism. After the Soviet collapse, while much of the West was congratulating itself on the end of history and discovering the internet, parts of the former communist world were trying to rebuild national identities out of archives that were, in large part, archives of the dead. For some young men, particularly those drawn to the hardest forms of political identity, opposition to communism curdled into a romance with whatever communism had once persecuted. The logic was crude but not hard to understand: if Moscow had condemned a symbol, a movement, or a man, then rehabilitating it became a kind of rebellion all by itself, no further argument required.

Ukraine carried all of these contradictions into independence and, in any meaningful sense, never set them down.

By 2014 it remained one of Europe’s poorer states, an outcome that bordered on the absurd when measured against the material advantages beneath it: some of the richest agricultural land on the continent, substantial industrial capacity, a rail network built to move both grain and steel at scale, mineral wealth still buried in the ground, and a Black Sea coastline whose strategic value other countries had coveted for generations and which some would eventually be willing to kill for. What Ukraine inherited instead of prosperity was a political economy captured early by oligarchic networks and never fully wrested back from them, corruption running through state institutions like rot through structural timber, and a national argument that independence had failed to settle: whether the country belonged politically and economically within the European order or inside the gravitational field Moscow continued to regard as a historical entitlement.

Ukrainian nationalism long predates independence, and its twentieth-century record is compromised enough that any attempt to sanitize it tends to collapse almost immediately under the weight of the archive. Western Ukraine, Galicia above all, passed from Habsburg rule into the Polish Republic before the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact allowed Hitler and Stalin to partition Poland between them in 1939. Stalin absorbed Galicia into the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, and when the war finally exhausted itself those borders, drawn through invasion and occupation, were largely left in place.

The annexation produced no quiet accommodation. Western Ukraine became the center of a prolonged and often brutal insurgency against Soviet rule, much of it waged by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, the UPA, which emerged from the broader Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and never escaped the ideological inheritance of that movement. Hovering over the entire history, at least in memory, is Stepan Bandera, a figure whose name has accumulated so much political voltage, historical grievance and deliberate mythmaking that invoking him in the wrong room can terminate the discussion before the history itself has had time to begin.

Bandera and the movement associated with him sought an independent Ukrainian state carved out from the imperial projects surrounding it. Elements of the nationalist movement collaborated with Nazi Germany when they believed German power might assist that objective; nationalist forces later fought German and Soviet forces alike. Members of the movement also participated in atrocities and ethnic cleansing, including mass violence against Polish civilians. Other members spent years being hunted through forests by Soviet security organs. These truths coexist whether anyone finds the combination politically convenient.

The Soviet response involved mass arrests, deportations, executions and a sustained campaign to eradicate armed nationalism and the social networks that supported it. The insurgency was eventually crushed, although the underlying political memory survived underground through decades of Soviet rule and re-emerged as communist authority weakened.

Eastern Ukraine followed a different historical trajectory. Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk and the industrial Donbas were more deeply integrated into Soviet economic and cultural life, with Russian widely spoken and Soviet identity retaining greater legitimacy. The result was a country whose regional differences were genuine, sometimes profound, but also routinely exaggerated by outsiders who mistook linguistic preference for immutable political allegiance.

Those differences mattered greatly in 2014. They mattered considerably less once Russian soldiers began crossing the border.

The Right in Ukraine

By the time of the Maidan revolution and Russia’s subsequent seizure of Crimea, Ukraine remained a state wrestling simultaneously with corruption, geopolitical orientation and historical identity. The appearance of Russian troops in Crimea and Russian-backed armed formations in the Donbas changed the character of Ukrainian nationalism by giving it an immediate military object. Political arguments that had previously concerned language, memory or foreign alignment increasingly became subordinate to the more primitive question of whether Ukraine would continue to exist as an independent state.

The state that confronted the first phase of the war was badly prepared. Ukrainian military institutions had been hollowed out by corruption, neglect and years of political penetration, while the government in Kyiv was attempting to reconstitute authority after revolution. Volunteer battalions emerged inside that vacuum, drawing in veterans, football ultras, nationalists, ordinary patriots, adventurers and men whose ideological biographies were considerably darker.

Azov became the most internationally recognizable of them.

Formed in 2014, the early Azov Battalion drew personnel from football-hooligan networks, ultranationalist street movements and parts of Ukraine’s white-nationalist and neo-pagan milieu. Some early members displayed neo-Nazi and SS-derived symbolism, and several prominent founders came from political environments that no serious person could mistake for liberal nationalism. None of this requires invention; the photographic and organizational record is substantial enough.

Azov also fought effectively at a moment when effective units were desperately scarce. It participated in the recapture of Mariupol from Russian-backed separatists and developed a reputation for combat effectiveness that gave the organization prestige far beyond what its original ideological constituency would otherwise have commanded.

Other volunteer formations emerged from similarly complicated environments. Right Sector possessed roots in militant nationalist organizations and drew heavily upon the historical tradition associated with the OUN-B. Aidar and Donbas attracted mixtures of committed patriots, extremists, opportunists and men who simply understood that somebody had to occupy a position with a rifle while the formal state attempted to rebuild itself. Wartime institutions assembled under emergency conditions rarely have the luxury of ideological purity, and Ukraine in 2014 had less luxury than most.

As Kyiv recovered institutional capacity, it gradually brought these formations under formal state authority. Volunteer battalions were integrated, reorganized or dissolved, with Azov ultimately becoming part of the National Guard. Professionalization altered the unit, as did the influx of personnel who had joined because of military reputation rather than participation in its founding political subculture. The most overt neo-Nazi presentation diminished over time, although Azov’s iconography, veteran networks and associated political movements ensured that controversy never disappeared.

The political project that emerged from this milieu proved much less successful than the military one. Veterans and activists associated with Azov and other nationalist formations attempted to translate battlefield prestige into electoral influence through organizations such as the National Corps, with little national success. Ukraine’s radical right has repeatedly struggled at the ballot box, including during periods when one might reasonably have expected war and nationalism to produce unusually favorable conditions for it.

That electoral weakness matters because Russian information warfare has spent more than a decade treating Azov’s existence as a synecdoche for the Ukrainian state. Early photographs, extremist statements and Nazi-derived imagery supplied Moscow with exceptionally useful propaganda material, especially for audiences abroad who knew enough about the Second World War to react viscerally to a Wolfsangel but considerably less about contemporary Ukrainian electoral politics.

The battlefield itself was always messier. Men wearing skull masks and Norse symbols fought beside Jewish Ukrainians, Russian-speaking soldiers, liberals, conservatives and men who possessed no coherent political ideology whatsoever. Most armies, especially armies assembled under existential pressure, resemble their societies more than the political theories outsiders project onto them.

The Ukrainian far right existed. Parts of it were ugly. Some of its members were genuinely fascist.

Its existence never explained the war.

Russia, National Bolshevism and the Imperial Right

Russia’s relationship with its own radical right developed differently because Russian ultranationalism evolved alongside a state that increasingly found uses for portions of its worldview.

The collapse of the Soviet Union produced many of the same conditions that radicalized young men elsewhere in the former communist world: economic collapse, violent crime, humiliation, war, lost status and a sudden vacuum in collective identity. Russia in the 1990s and early 2000s saw an extraordinary proliferation of skinhead gangs, racist violence, ultranationalist organizations and football-hooligan networks, some of which developed into quasi-paramilitary communities.

Racist murders and attacks became sufficiently widespread that the Kremlin eventually treated parts of the movement as a threat to state control. Organizations were banned, leaders arrested and surveillance intensified. The purpose of that repression was never necessarily ideological purification. Authoritarian governments tend to object less to extremism itself than to extremism they cannot command.

Over time, useful elements of Russian nationalism were absorbed, redirected or allowed to operate within parameters established by the state. The result was an ideological environment in which imperial revanchism, Orthodox traditionalism, nostalgia for Soviet power and forms of ethnonationalism could coexist despite their theoretical contradictions.

Aleksandr Dugin became one of the best-known intellectual figures associated with this milieu. His precise influence on Kremlin decision-making has frequently been exaggerated in Western commentary, but the themes running through his work overlap conspicuously with the civilizational vocabulary that became increasingly prominent in Russian political discourse: Eurasian empire, hostility toward Atlantic liberalism, the rejection of Ukraine as a fully legitimate geopolitical project, and the conception of Russia as a distinct civilization entitled to organize the strategic space surrounding it.

His 1997 book Foundations of Geopolitics argued for a Russian-centered Eurasian order capable of contesting American and Atlantic power. His later “Fourth Political Theory” attempted to construct an ideological project outside liberalism, communism and classical fascism while borrowing freely from the intellectual debris of all three. The underlying hostility toward liberal modernity, combined with civilizational nationalism and imperial geography, supplied a vocabulary readily adaptable to the Russia that emerged under Vladimir Putin.

One need not believe that Dugin sits inside the Kremlin dictating policy to recognize the convergence. Russian state rhetoric increasingly portrays the conflict with the West as civilizational, depicts liberalism as culturally corrosive, and treats Ukrainian sovereignty as historically contingent upon Russian consent. The language comes from a larger intellectual ecosystem rather than one philosopher, but it has become difficult to separate that ecosystem entirely from the state that now deploys similar ideas in justification of war.

More concrete examples exist at the level of armed formations.

Rusich, associated with Alexey Milchakov and Yan Petrovsky, represents one of the clearest neo-Nazi currents operating on the Russian side of the war. Its members have openly used fascist and neo-pagan imagery and have cultivated a reputation for extreme brutality. Milchakov acquired notoriety years before the full-scale invasion for sadistic imagery involving animals and later appeared repeatedly alongside Nazi symbolism and racialist rhetoric.

Such formations have never represented the entirety of the Russian military effort, any more than Azov represented Ukraine. Their relevance lies in the ease with which the Russian state has been able to cooperate with them while simultaneously presenting the invasion of Ukraine as an antifascist crusade.

That contradiction is rarely examined with the same intensity applied to Ukrainian extremists.

Russia’s political use of the far right has also extended beyond explicitly neo-Nazi formations. Wagner, although never ideologically uniform, recruited extensively from nationalist, imperial and violent subcultures while serving as a deniable instrument of Russian foreign policy from Ukraine to Syria and Africa. Other militant networks have similarly moved between private violence, state objectives and nationalist politics with boundaries that are considerably more porous than Moscow’s official rhetoric suggests.

The result is an ideological landscape in which the language of antifascism can coexist comfortably with men carrying fascist symbols so long as those men are useful to the state.

There is nothing particularly mysterious about this. States have always tolerated unsavory auxiliaries when strategic necessity made them useful.

What makes the Russian case especially interesting is that Moscow has simultaneously elevated “denazification” into one of the central moral justifications for invading a neighboring country whose far-right parties remain electorally marginal.

From the Front, It Looks Different

In Ukraine, I once found myself in a trench beside a French fascist and a South American who appeared to have arrived for reasons more mercenary than ideological. We passed cigarettes around and exchanged fragments of biography under incoming artillery. I had come partly from conviction, although heartbreak had played a larger role in getting me there than I was prepared to admit at the time. Grief has a peculiar ability to move men toward war, sometimes through a desire for meaning and sometimes through the hope that physical danger will burn away whatever they have become unable to carry elsewhere.

The foreigners around me had arrived by equally private routes. Some wanted glory. Some wanted money. Some were looking for disappearance, reinvention or violence with a moral license attached to it. A minority possessed elaborate political theories about why they were there.

Those theories rarely improved under shellfire.

The further one travels from political discourse toward the actual battlefield, the less explanatory power ideology often retains. Men who may have crossed continents because of nationalism, anticommunism, fascism, liberal internationalism or revolutionary romanticism eventually confront problems of cold, sleep, ammunition, evacuation and blood loss. Nobody in a trench is reciting Dugin while applying a tourniquet. Bandera does not make incoming artillery less accurate.

I met foreign fighters whose politics I found repellent. They were real, and pretending otherwise would turn this essay into propaganda of another kind. They also never constituted the center of gravity of what I saw.

The war’s principal fact was considerably larger than the subcultures attracted to it: Russia had invaded Ukraine and sought to subordinate a neighboring state through military force.

That fact matters when evaluating the strange coalition of people who appeared to defend Ukraine. Wars collect eccentrics, extremists, idealists, criminals, fugitives, romantics and men whose motives are so private that political language cannot contain them. The existence of objectionable people inside a coalition tells us something about the coalition’s permeability; it does not automatically tell us what the war itself is about.

George Orwell understood something adjacent to this in Spain. Political causes under mortal pressure rarely get to select their adherents according to the standards of people judging them decades later. The Republican side contained Stalinists who murdered anarchists and dissidents, revolutionaries whose politics would terrify most contemporary liberals, and foreign volunteers whose motives ranged from profound moral conviction to personal adventure. None of that transformed Franco’s rebellion into liberal democracy.

The same intellectual discipline should apply to Ukraine.

Ukraine before 2014 was corrupt, oligarchic, regionally divided and burdened by an extraordinarily difficult history. Ukraine after 2014 remained many of those things. The full-scale invasion in 2022 did not retroactively purify its institutions, and Russian aggression does not require us to convert every Ukrainian actor into a liberal democrat.

What the invasion did was settle a more basic political question for an enormous share of the country, and it settled it in the way only an invasion can, which is to say by force.

Millions of Ukrainians who disagreed over language, history, economics, and national memory discovered they agreed on sovereignty the moment another state tried to take it from them. Russian-speaking Ukrainians fought Russia. Jewish Ukrainians fought beside nationalists who, on a different day, in a different country, would have had no use for them. Political liberals served in units stocked with men whose ideologies they despised on principle and buried the despising for the duration. People whose grandfathers had lived through entirely different Soviet Unions, and who remembered entirely different betrayals, ended up in the same trench with the same enemy shelling both of their memories at once.

That is one of war’s more brutal forms of political clarification, and it does not ask anyone’s permission first.

The far right belongs in the history of the Russo-Ukrainian war because it exists on both sides of the line, because extremist networks helped staff some of the formations that stood up in 2014, because Russia has worked Ukrainian extremism relentlessly for propaganda, and because Moscow itself has cultivated, tolerated, and deployed its own radical actors whenever doing so served the state, which was often.

It deserves examination for exactly that reason: because the subject is uncomfortable, and uncomfortable subjects are the ones people stop examining first.

It does not deserve to become the explanation for everything else.

The French fascist beside me in the trench was part of the picture. So was the South American who seemed to be there mostly for the money, and never pretended otherwise. So was I, carrying my own mixture of conviction and grief and reasons that had very little to do with anyone’s political theory and a great deal to do with things I still haven’t fully worked out.

None of us was the war.

Ukraine was.

Coda

Welcome to The War Tourist Journal by Benjamin Reed.

This is a journal about war, although increasingly I think of war less as a subject than as one of the clearest lenses through which to examine the bleakness of the human condition. From there the subject widens naturally into artificial intelligence, technology, the culture war, political extremism, history, and the occasional one-off idea that refuses to leave me alone until I write it down.

There will never be a paywall here. I put real work into these pieces, and I want anyone who finds them to be able to read them. “Enjoy” is probably the wrong word for much of what appears in this journal; the governing aesthetic is bleakness, and I have no particular interest in sanding that down into something more cheerful for the sake of easier consumption. I would rather leave you with something dark enough to stumble across, sit with for a while, and perhaps still be thinking about later.

If, however, the readership eventually demands that I write something uplifting, I am open to suggestions.

I am simply struggling to determine what, exactly, is going well.

Thank you for reading, and have a nice day.