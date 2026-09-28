War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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janodes's avatar
janodes
Sep 28

Ben's journal delivers insight and clarity on why Ukraine is fighting, that completely contradicts the 'proxy war' bullshit served up by armchair pundits. I greatly appreciate his writing and look forward to his book. His addressing this particular topic serves to counter the propaganda justifying the Russian invasion, and by writing from first person, from the trenches experience, to set the record straight, is a positive voice for Ukrainian sovereignty .

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
Oct 4

Some very finely expressed and necessary distinctions here for all those quick to judge and easy to gaslight on the historical complexity of Ukraine and the realities of war and warfighters.

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