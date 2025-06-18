I never gave much thought to the geopolitical consequences of a post-occupation Iraq—not while I was there. Like most soldiers, I was too busy doing my job. We humored the big-picture conversations, sure—squad room debates, chow hall hypotheticals. But when it came to what would actually happen after the Americans left, we didn’t dwell on the “what ifs.” We had missions to run.

It was June 2009. Earlier that year, the U.S.–Iraq Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) had begun to reshape the battlefield. Power was shifting, at least on paper, from American hands to Baghdad’s new central government. One of the SOFA’s key mandates had just gone into effect: U.S. troops were ordered out of Iraq’s cities.

The air was tense. Everyone knew what was coming.

And honestly, most of the speculation we tossed around in the barracks wasn’t far off. We assumed terrorism would surge the moment the U.S. footprint shrank—and it did. What we didn’t fully grasp was how Iraq’s entire geopolitical orientation would shift as well. With U.S. power receding, Iraq began drifting into a new gravitational field—Tehran’s.

It wasn’t long before Iraq was walking a tightrope between Washington and the Islamic Republic, hedging its sovereignty between competing patrons. It wasn’t a puppet. It was a survivor. And that alone was enough to reshape the regional order.

Even the sharpest policymakers sometimes forget this: puppet governments don’t last. They might serve a purpose temporarily, but they don’t survive crises. Look no further than Kabul. In July 2021, President Joe Biden stood on television and assured Americans that the Afghan government had at least six more months left in it. Six weeks later, the Taliban was walking through the Presidential Palace and NATO’s two-decade war effort collapsed in real time.

I bring this up not just out of reflection—but because of what I wrote in my last post about Iran. I sketched a best-case scenario: the Islamic Republic collapses, and in its place emerges a secular, pro-Western government that tips the balance of power in favor of the U.S. and its allies. A scenario where Iran becomes not just liberated, but aligned.

But even I’ll admit: that vision rests entirely on best-case conditions.

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Do the Iranian people really rise up? Or does the regime suppress the revolt again, as it did in 2009 and 2022? If it falls, does the country hold together—or tear itself apart into sectarian and ethnic fiefdoms?

And even if the regime does collapse and the opposition takes power—who says the new leadership wants to align with the West? There’s a dangerous assumption baked into a lot of Western strategic thinking—that liberal, urban, educated Iranians are somehow "ours." That because they chant for women’s rights or internet freedom, they’re ready to sign up for the American order.

But Persia isn’t a blank slate. It’s a civilization with a deep memory, and a proud one. It doesn’t need to pick between East and West to define itself. It has its own identity. Its own gravity.

Still, if the country does fracture into conflict, if the regime dies not with a reformist handshake but with an IRGC gunfight—then the calculus changes. Then the West becomes indispensable. The new Iran, whoever holds the capital, won’t have the luxury of strategic independence. They’ll need cash, cyber support, satellite comms, and diplomatic oxygen. They’ll need protection from Russia’s sabotage, China’s manipulations, and Gulf state interference. They’ll need allies.

That’s where opportunity lies. Not in fantasy—but in preparation.

Iraq taught us that the battlefield doesn’t stop moving just because we go home. It shifts, evolves, and reconfigures itself. What we do—or fail to do—in the early days after a collapse matters more than the collapse itself.

And if Iran breaks? We better be ready to move.

But the humanitarian in me can’t stay silent either. If this spirals into another refugee crisis—if millions of Iranians are forced to flee across borders into Europe, into Turkey, into the Gulf—we will be morally obligated to act, not just strategically. And we’ll only have ourselves to blame for letting it spiral.

We’ve been here before. Syria shattered not just the region, but the political stability of the West. It fueled the rise of right-wing populism, fractured Europe’s consensus, and redefined immigration politics for a generation. Another meltdown like that—this time from a country three times Syria’s size—won’t end at Iran’s borders.

I feel awfully uneasy about every possible course of action.

And maybe that’s the only honest place to end. Not with certainty. Not with doctrine. But with the admission that in a region where every move reshapes the world, even the best-case scenarios carry a shadow.

Let’s hope we’re prepared to live with the consequences of whichever future we help bring into being.