This piece serves as a response to what was written in the Guardian, as someone who flew drones over Russian positions and is now detached from the brutality of the war.

I remember the first and only time I clearly caught a Russian soldier on camera as a drone operator. I recorded it, and the footage survives now as part of the small archive I carried out of the war. Before I get to that moment, though, there is some chronology to recover: how I came to be looking down through the camera of a Chinese hobby drone as a man below suddenly abandoned whatever he was doing and ran for a blindage.

There was a time when most people encountered DJI footage in a very different register. A slow aerial sweep over mountains, coastlines, or rice fields; something uploaded to YouTube with Enya drifting beneath it. The technology arrived in our lives as a way of making the world look peaceful from above. Ukraine taught it another use.

My time in the Ukrainian armed forces was short, as it was for many of the men who volunteered in 2022. I first flew a drone in combat that May, on the southern Donbas axis with the Norman Brigade, a group of unpaid, ideologically committed young men who had come to Ukraine to defend the eastern flank of democratic Europe.

My company commander, a French-speaking Acadian from Quebec who supervised eight volunteers from around the world, asked who wanted to learn how to fly a drone. I raised my hand immediately. Even then, it was clear that infantry squads needed their own organic ISR aircraft: intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance at the lowest level. You did not need a half-million-dollar fixed-wing drone from a defense contractor across the Atlantic. A relatively cheap hobby drone like a DJI Mavic would suffice, or even a DJI Mini, which runs about $500.

I remember that on the first flight we saw only Russian positions; there were no troops nearby. In that part of the front, the standoff distance was defined by static artillery and long, exposed approaches. Those Russian positions were already known, so there was little sense in risking the only drone we had to enemy electronic warfare or small-arms fire. A half-Ukrainian, half-Chechen man showed me how to operate the quadcopter. It came intuitively to me as an avid video-game player; the controller closely resembled one for a console. What the drone could do was powerful: correct artillery fire, coordinate troop movements, identify enemy positions and, if fitted with a cheap dropper, release grenades onto them.

At that moment, I knew I needed to buy my own drone. At that stage of the war, personal equipment was often the most practical way to make a case for what you wanted to do. Poland was the obvious place to get one; DJI had stopped selling drones in both Ukraine and Russia as a humanitarian response to the war, and they were cheaper across the border.

The unit was disbanding at roughly the same time, as some of the men concluded that the International Legion offered more missions, better resources, and a clearer future. I made a pact with TJ, a blond-haired Midwesterner with better connections to the next unit: I would buy a drone in Poland, and he would help secure me a smooth transition into his squad. There, we would fly drones across the Siverskyi Donets River, which runs down from Russia through Kharkiv Oblast.

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Everything worked out more or less as planned. Soon after buying the drone in Poland, I was back on the zero line. The front there was still static, separated in places by nearly two kilometers of river filled with pike, carp, and man-sized catfish that moved through the overwhelmingly Russian-speaking region without any knowledge of the languages or borders imposed above them.

Pine, oak, maple, and birch crowded both banks, and the landscape sometimes pulled my mind back toward the simpler geography of adolescence. When I was younger, I spent long days swimming and fishing in a pond in Concord, Massachusetts. Here, self-reliance took a different form. As an informal squad-level drone operator, you had to justify your place, your equipment, and the risk of sending it into the air.

We were complete amateurs in the first postmodern war. I had received little more than a crash course in Poland before I began flying, and the results of that first encounter, when I caught a Russian soldier on camera, are below. The Guardian piece examines why Ukrainians and Russians alike have built a cottage industry around drone kill videos, a kind of branded barbarism that looks different to me now from a distance. I will not pretend I stood above it at the time, despite never having a confirmed kill.

What I hoped, in earnest, was that someone in intelligence would mark the place on a map and eliminate the Russian position. It would have been clear evidence I could point to and say: I did something. “What did you do in the war?” would never have been much of a question. “Did you kill anyone?” would have had a cleaner answer.

I hate that question. I have been asked it about all three wars I was in. Girls have asked it on first dates.

Perhaps I should have learned earlier to separate the inner child who liked to isolate himself on that pond from the man who later made a name for himself in war, whose name now appears publicly on a Russian Federation list of wanted war criminals. I do not need to explain much of this. A person can look at the tattoo on my hand: two inward-facing Kalashnikov rifles separated by a sword over a shield, the same insignia associated with the ultranationalist, far-right Right Sector and the Ukrainian Volunteer Army that later separated from it. If they miss that, there is the Ka-Bar fighting knife I had tattooed in Iraq, the aircraft dropping bombs, the atomic bomb, or the SPQR Roman legion tattoo with an AR-15-pattern rifle and combat helmet. If none of that suggests a certain comfort around organized violence, they can look at my ears, mangled into the blunt, knotted cartilage of a lifelong fighter who also happens to fancy unarmed combat.

War consumes a person. It burns away the excess, and sometimes new excess grows in its place. What was bad is often made worse. What is good, one hopes, survives somewhere in the character. Wars furnish the beginnings and endings of chapters in history books. Humanity is a curious word for a species so ashamed of its own history.

Had I made those kill videos, had I killed anyone in Ukraine, the footage probably would have ended up online, clipped and set to some fashionable track, as so much of it has. Ukraine did not unfold for me the way I had imagined. After the summer of 2022, I returned following the 2023 counteroffensive. In the intervening period I had been a sponsored athlete at an MMA gym in Thailand, where I managed to break my body further, the bones of my leg grinding into a knee with no cartilage left. I had already lost some essential internal order. Benzodiazepine addiction had gaffed me like a fish at the end of a long fight.

Weighing in before a grappling “superfight” against a younger athlete. By then, there was almost nothing left of the archetype I had built in answer to the bullying of childhood.

Still, I wanted more content. I understood its value: what it could do to the enemy, what it could prove, and what it could show about my own attempt to do something in the war. So I headed to Chosen Company with what I had left, which, materially at least, was still enough money to buy the gear I needed to fight again.

There I met Joel Stremski, twenty-one, from Melbourne. He had something unmistakably Melburnian about him: the discriminating palate of a career hospitality worker, an allegiance to flat whites made properly, and an ease around good whiskey that never tipped into grandstanding. What stayed with me, though, was his sangfroid. He moved through things with a composed, almost aesthetic self-possession, blond-haired, blue-eyed, fit, intelligent, and possessed of that rare quality in a young man: he never seemed to strain toward the image he naturally gave off.

We packed our gear in Ternopil, a city that had spent much of its history under Polish rule, and made a pact: if I ever saw him on the drone feed being overrun, I would come in and get him.

I wonder now how much longer we will keep putting men into trenches before we replace them with something synthetic. Perhaps we will recoil from that future. After all, nobody seems particularly eager for AI to take our jobs.

I have a lot more videos like this. Showing what I took to the war, the small things I noticed. A lot of what I recorded was deplatformed by an angry mob on TikTok and never backed up, so in part in this conversational essay, is a means to bring about information of who is the narrator in future pieces of writing. The next video, is in part the saddest of all of them.

After we left Ternopil, we took a sleeper train to the city of (correct full spelling) Dnipro, another city settled on a river that divides the country; a grey and green cosmopolitan hub that is known for industrial technology. Joel had booked a so-called ‘luxury condo’ for our last safehouse, where the space certainly delivered, but it was not luxury. I remember pressing hard into the touch-screen phone, something I did not have in Iraq in 2009 and only had come to understand it’s proliferation upon returning from Iraq, to the owner that she’d misled men who could be dead in two weeks, fighting for her country, as we headed towards Adiivka.

Inside the Condo, in this video, I asked Joel what he came to do in Ukraine.

Joel wanted to kill men. What else, after all, is a man supposed to have done in a war? It is the question civilians return to with almost childish persistence. Tell them you worked supply or logistics and the air goes out of the room. They imagine the war belongs to the grunt in the trench, the man who may or may not get close enough to schwack someone, because that is the version that photographs well.

But the grunt is retail. Artillery does the wholesale work, and artillery is, at heart, a problem of supply. Every shell that lands where a man was standing arrived there because someone ordered it, moved it, counted it, signed for it. Joel signed for it. I was older than him by nearly fifteen years and wanted something adjacent but larger in scope: to put a Chinese drone above the trench and take a wider, more strategic cut of the killing.

The Guardian recently ran a piece on the outrage surrounding the videos both sides make of the other dying, edited down, belittled, branded, and set to popular music. I once watched a Russian soldier catch a grenade, the clip scored to Bruno Mars. The song was “Grenade.”

Putting music behind killing is hardly new. Vietnam had its soundtracks. Armies had marching songs long before that, drums before radios, bands before drones. What has changed is the intimacy and the consumption. These clips are watched the way pornography is watched, and I mean that deliberately: repetitively, privately, for stimulation, with the threshold for shock rising each time. They are graphic, excessive, dopamine-rich, and often downright vile.

Things did not play out like I would of imagined. By the time we had shown up to Chosen Company I had received multiple warnings that the unit was taking extensive casualties, as one does with an assault unit. We had been told that the situation was better. That that one (which was one of a few that sustained heavy casualties) operation prior to us arriving, was a one off. I should of told Joel that nobody was forcing us to go to Chosen, that we could pick a quieter section of the front to see how things were, to unit shop and look around. I failed in doing that.

We arrived, and within the first twenty-four hours their best soldier, a man everyone called Swede, was killed. He had been going home to his wife and children the next day. I had signed his going-away flag. Then he was dead.

We were mustered almost immediately for what would become the Russian offensive at Avdiivka. I was not going to be a drone operator. There was no time to integrate me properly with the unit we were supporting, and I never spoke up about it. Joel wanted to go fight. There is a cruelty in filling a man with dread before he does the thing he has already decided to do, because eventually the dread will arrive on its own. It might come in the form of a BMP pushing across the ground, a metal box on tracks carrying other men who may never have imagined themselves killing anyone either, until a rear hatch opens and suddenly everyone involved has very little choice about the matter.

Joel died.

I never went on that operation, I declined it.

What remained of him was found on someone else’s camera feed. His family was never able to recover his body. A brother, a son, a friend. Some of his friends reached out to me afterward. They told me he was a good bloke. There was not much else to say.

I went out on four operations with Chosen Company after that and eventually left after someone tried to frag me. Months later, The New York Times interviewed me about alleged war crimes committed by members of the company. I believe they happened; I heard the same accounts from too many people I trusted to dismiss them. I do not pretend this leaves me standing somewhere morally above the men involved. War is perverse, but it is also natural to us. From the outside, it is easy to inspect and arrange into judgments. Once you are inside it, the horizon narrows. You become very good at seeing what is directly in front of you and remarkably bad at seeing the thing you have become part of.

Afterward, I became estranged from friends and even some of my family. Looking back, I can see that some portion of the road from basic training to Chosen Company had been laid much earlier. I had never been particularly comfortable in my own skin. I had constructed a version of masculinity sturdy enough to live inside and then spent years furnishing it with wars, fighting, tattoos, weapons, injuries, and proof. There was always another test available. There was always some harder country to enter.

Odysseus, at least, was trying to get home.

My journey ended differently. I left Ukraine for Poland and, somewhere along the way, was detained by Serbian security forces. There would be more consequences, more countries, more explanations. But I did eventually return to my dog.

In the old story, Argos recognizes Odysseus when almost no one else does. A dog has little interest in what a man accomplished abroad, whether he proved himself, whether anyone died by his hand, or what strangers might someday write beside his name. After all the years I had spent trying to become someone worth recognizing, I came home to the one creature for whom recognition had never been in doubt.

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Every share, restack, comment, and subscription helps me more than you probably realize. There will never be a paywall here. If you want to subscribe for free, do that. If you want to pay, there is an option for that too, and I appreciate it. But what I am really trying to build is enough of an audience that I can go to publishers and say: people actually read this work.

I honestly do not know what is going to happen with the memoir. It is written. It is not publisher-level edited yet, but the book exists. I would still like to see it traditionally published. Whether that happens, I have no idea.

Part of the problem is that there is a lot of liability in the manuscript. I accuse people of committing war crimes. I name them. A legal department is going to have a field day with that, and I am not particularly interested in pretending those names were never public when I have already made the same accusations elsewhere, including in major media. That decision has cost me friends, alliances, and a fair amount of peace. The death threats are routine enough now that I barely know how to write about them without sounding dramatic.

So Substack has become important to me in another way. I can keep telling the story here regardless of what happens with the book.

You can see in the video at the beginning of this piece that there are people who have tried to convince others that I never even went on an operation, that I was never meaningfully part of the war effort at all. That is simply false. I am tired of litigating my own life on the internet, but I also understand that if you tell your story publicly, eventually you have to put the receipts somewhere.

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