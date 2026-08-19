War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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Skyecatcher's avatar
Skyecatcher
1d

Are you familiar with Javier Wilcoff’s the 5th Level? You may find his YT videos under his The Game playlist life changing or, the gibberish of a crazy person. Are we players in a VR game in a quantum super computer and if so, why/how?

Keep on writing, I’ll keep reading.

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Ingot Jons's avatar
Ingot Jons
1d

Glad you got home to your dog. They make good company.

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