War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
Oct 12

My point entirely

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
Oct 12

Interesting ànd challenging take.

Even with an appropriate update of the Geneva Convention is it pie in the sky, given that only the good guys (us) ever try to comply, and sometimes backslide?

However, you are right all the same.

Even if hamstrung ,like the ICC, the PRINCIPLE is crucial

The future of war is up to us!

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