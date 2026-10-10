The rules still exist. The harder problem is preserving human judgment, evidence, and responsibility as the kill chain accelerates. This is essentially, an unfinished idea I would like someone else to write better as I have spent a year thinking about it without any solutions.

I was seated outside an FPV drone school near Kyiv when another soldier handed me his telephone. The institution was not a military academy as the term is ordinarily understood. It functioned as an improvised training program administered by a non-governmental organization—one of a number of modest wartime bodies that instruct soldiers and volunteers in the operation of aircraft assembled from commercial parts. We had stepped outside to smoke. On the screen, several men were loading a wounded person into a vehicle marked with the Red Cross. A drone then descended and struck them.

The clip was brief, yet what it showed appeared unambiguous: an intentional attack on a medical evacuation and men who were plainly out of the fight. I had begun my military life as a 31B military police soldier and had been trained in the law of armed conflict. The legal principle was elementary. The wounded must be respected and protected. A person who is incapacitated, has surrendered, or otherwise no longer participates in hostilities may not be attacked.

There remains, however, a moral ravine between what the law requires and what war encourages people to permit themselves. Prolonged fighting cuts it deeper. At one point, I reentered Ukraine as a civilian carrying a drone I intended to fly, inside a vehicle ordinarily used for humanitarian work. Had that vehicle been struck and the aftermath filmed, the footage could easily have been presented as evidence of an attack on a humanitarian mission. The image would have omitted the purpose of my journey. Whether I was directly participating in hostilities at that precise moment would have required facts that no brief video could supply.

The deliberate targeting of medics long predates Ukraine; allegations and firsthand accounts of the practice run through both world wars and later conflicts. At the schoolhouse, we discussed using drones against medical evacuations. The argument quickly descended into the ambiguities of battlefield identification. Medics wear uniforms and may carry light weapons for their own defense or the defense of the wounded. Some now attempt to shoot down attacking drones. Under international humanitarian law, however, carrying such a weapon does not by itself strip medical personnel of their protected status. That protection can be lost when they act outside their humanitarian function to harm the enemy. A uniform and a rifle may suggest combatant status, but neither resolves the question when the person carrying them is assigned medical personnel.

The law also distinguishes protected medical personnel and transports from ordinary soldiers assisting a wounded comrade. An infantryman does not acquire medical protection simply by helping with an evacuation, although the wounded person remains protected. These distinctions are coherent on paper and brutally difficult to make through a narrow drone feed under time pressure. How does an operator distinguish a medic from an armed soldier carrying a stretcher? When does an evacuation retain its protection, and when has the appearance of medical activity been used to conceal combat activity? More troublingly, how many people still care enough to ask?

Several responses from the students were a ghastly reminder of what people will contemplate when victory, survival, and revenge begin to occupy the same moral space. Some treated uncertainty as permission and legal protection as an inconvenience to be argued away. That reaction disturbed me almost as much as the footage itself.

What stayed with me was the presentation. The video had not surfaced through an investigator, a journalist, or a horrified witness. It had been edited, scored, and published on Telegram by people who regarded the strike as an achievement. The drone had served as weapon, camera, and distribution system. The attack killed or wounded whoever stood below it; the video carried the violence farther, toward medics, soldiers, and families who understood its warning.

Just an interesting clip from my time at the Kyiv FPV drone schoolhouse. We practiced dive-bombing a Lada with a water bottle to simulate dropping an explosive. Imagine telling the Soviet engineers who designed that car that, decades later, Americans and Ukrainians would use one to practice destroying Russian equipment together. The absurdity of history.

A year ago, I argued that drone warfare had outpaced the laws intended to govern it. I no longer think that formulation is precise enough. The Geneva Conventions did not become obsolete when a quadcopter acquired a warhead. Their central prohibitions remain intact, and the International Committee of the Red Cross states plainly that international humanitarian law applies to military uses of artificial intelligence. Civilians may not be targeted. The wounded and surrendering remain protected. Commanders must distinguish military objectives from civilian objects, take feasible precautions, and refrain from attacks expected to cause civilian harm excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.

The weakness lies elsewhere. A body of law written for human belligerents is entering a battlespace in which perception may be automated, recommendations generated by opaque systems, and engagements completed before a human being has understood what the machine has placed before him. The law survives. The chain of judgment through which it operates is beginning to fracture.

The precision trap

Drones are routinely characterized as precision weapons. In a strictly technical sense, that claim can be justified. A competent FPV operator can steer an explosive charge through a doorway. A loitering munition can search an area before descending on a selected object. A tablet screen with AI guidance and/or fiberoptic cables can keep a drone on its course after electronic warfare severs the control link.

None of this establishes that the attack is lawful. Accuracy describes the relationship between a munition and an aim point. Distinction concerns whether that aim point is a lawful target. Proportionality asks whether the expected incidental civilian harm is excessive relative to the anticipated military advantage. Precautions concern what the attacker did to verify the target and reduce harm before releasing force. A weapon can strike precisely what it was told to strike and still commit a war crime.

That distinction matters because the human cost of drones is no longer conjectural. In July 2026, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded the highest monthly civilian toll since May 2022. Short-range drones killed 111 civilians and injured 710 that month, accounting for 27 percent of all verified civilian casualties. The machine that can follow a vehicle along a road or peer into a courtyard has brought individual civilians within visual range of their attackers. Greater visibility has not reliably produced greater restraint.

My earlier proposal called for a civilian-casualty ceiling of five percent in drone and autonomous operations. That sounds rigorous because it offers a number. Legally, it is the wrong instrument. Proportionality is judged attack by attack, using the information reasonably available to the decision-maker at the time. A campaign-wide ratio could conceal an unlawful strike inside an otherwise clean statistical record. It could also treat five civilian deaths as permissible where the military advantage was negligible. Arithmetic would become an alibi.

Quantification still has a place. States should publish civilian-harm estimates, investigate incidents that exceed defined review thresholds, and disclose enough methodology to permit serious scrutiny. Those figures measure performance and expose patterns. They cannot replace the legal judgment owed to the people endangered by a specific attack.

The law does not need a new definition of surrender

The same correction applies to hors de combat, the legal term for a person who has fallen out of the fight. Customary international humanitarian law already protects a person who is in the enemy’s power, clearly expresses an intention to surrender, or has been rendered unconscious or otherwise incapacitated, provided that the person refrains from hostile action and does not attempt escape. Common Article 3 supplies a parallel floor of humane treatment for those taking no active part in hostilities.

Drone warfare does not require us to invent that protection again. It requires us to make the protection operational inside a remote and increasingly automated kill chain.

A ground soldier encounters surrender as a human event. He sees discarded weapons, raised hands, injury, fear, and conduct unfolding in context. A drone operator receives a narrower sensory field. He may have a sharp image and almost no peripheral understanding. A machine-learning system receives something thinner still: pixels interpreted against a target profile. A person crawling may be wounded, moving toward cover, attempting to surrender, or reaching for a weapon. The legal distinction depends upon context and judgment. Pattern recognition supplies neither by itself.

This is where technological confidence becomes dangerous. The camera appears to offer omniscience because it sees from above. In practice, it creates a severe form of tunnel vision. The operator knows what falls within the frame; the interface can make everything beyond it feel irrelevant. If an AI system then labels the figure, estimates confidence, and recommends engagement, uncertainty acquires the appearance of a completed analysis.

The rule should therefore be severe: a system that cannot reliably preserve recognition of surrender, incapacitation, and protected medical activity cannot be authorized to select human beings for attack. Where the available information leaves protected status materially unresolved, the system must pause or abort. Human review has meaning only when the reviewer possesses enough information, time, and authority to disagree with the machine.

A human in the loop can still be a fiction

Military policy often invokes an “appropriate level of human judgment.” The United States uses that language in Department of Defense Directive 3000.09, which also requires realistic testing, transparent feedback, auditable data sources, and the ability to deactivate autonomous functions. These are serious provisions. They expose the inadequacy of the simpler phrase human in the loop.

A person can remain formally inside a decision process while exercising almost no judgment. Give an operator one second to approve a machine-generated target, bury uncertainty beneath interface design, or penalize hesitation as operational failure; the human becomes a biometric switch. Responsibility remains attached to him while practical agency has migrated elsewhere.

This is the military version of a broader political problem posed by artificial intelligence. Systems presented as instruments of liberation can diminish the sovereignty of the people who depend upon them. In civilian life, that danger concerns labor, ownership, and the ability to determine what replaces old forms of necessity. In war, the stakes are compressed into a single irreversible decision. A soldier may retain nominal authority while software determines what he sees, how the target is categorized, and how much time he has to object. Formal control without the power to understand or refuse is a thin species of freedom.

Meaningful human judgment must be defined by conditions rather than slogans. The decision-maker must understand the system’s capabilities and known failure modes. He must receive the underlying evidence, including uncertainty that cuts against engagement. He must have sufficient time to evaluate the attack in its actual context, along with the practical ability to suspend or terminate it. The geographic area, duration of operation, and permissible target class must be bounded in advance. If those conditions cannot be met, the weapon should not be used in that mode.

The accountability gap is a design choice

The most consequential feature of autonomous warfare may be neither range nor accuracy. It is the possibility of separating an unlawful death from any legible human decision.

Consider an autonomous drone that strikes a civilian vehicle. The commander approved the mission but did not select that vehicle. The operator activated the system but never saw the target. The software engineer designed a classifier but did not determine the operational threshold. The manufacturer trained the model on data it may regard as proprietary. Each participant contributed to the attack; each can claim that the fatal choice occurred elsewhere.

That diffusion of responsibility is often described as an unavoidable problem created by complexity. It is also the predictable result of systems built without legal traceability. If a bank can preserve an audit trail for a financial transaction and a commercial platform can record the behavior of a user across years, a weapons system can preserve the basis upon which it applied lethal force.

Any legally binding instrument on autonomous weapons should require a tamper-resistant engagement record. That record should identify the system and software version, authorized target profile, relevant sensor inputs, confidence outputs, operator interventions, command authorization, and any loss of communications. It should be retained for independent investigation when civilian harm or an alleged violation occurs. Commercial secrecy cannot override the duty to investigate a death caused by state force.

Weapons review must also become continuous. Article 36 of Additional Protocol I requires states party to determine whether a new weapon, means, or method of warfare would be prohibited by international law. A learning system or frequently updated model complicates the meaning of new. A platform judged lawful in one configuration may behave differently after a software revision, a change in training data, or deployment into an environment unlike the one in which it was tested. Material updates and material changes in operating conditions should trigger renewed legal and technical review. Certification cannot be a baptism performed once at acquisition.

The ICRC has urged states to prohibit unpredictable autonomous weapons and systems designed or used to target people directly, while strictly regulating other autonomous systems. In August 2026, it argued that years of work under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons now provide a sufficient basis for negotiations on a legally binding instrument. That is the most credible diplomatic route. The principles already exist; they need to be converted into prohibitions, technical obligations, and evidentiary duties before battlefield practice hardens into custom.

The camera creates evidence and propaganda at once

The footage I watched near Kyiv revealed the other side of the problem. Drones do not simply observe and strike. They produce content.

This has created a moral inversion peculiar to the present war. Earlier perpetrators often attempted to conceal atrocities. Some units now publish them, confident that humiliation can be operationalized and that the audience will distribute the threat for free. Music and editing convert a death into unit branding. Repetition dulls the viewer. The victim becomes a prop in the perpetrator’s account of himself.

My previous answer was to propose a prohibition on disseminating atrocity footage as psychological warfare. The instinct was sound; the category was too broad. The same video may constitute propaganda, evidence, journalism, and a family’s only means of learning what happened. A blanket ban would aid the perpetrator who prefers darkness. It would also impede investigators who increasingly rely upon open-source material to establish time, location, unit identity, and command patterns.

The law should distinguish preservation from spectacle. Belligerents should be prohibited from publishing identifiable images of prisoners, the wounded, the dead, or acts of apparent criminal violence for the purpose of intimidation, humiliation, or entertainment. Article 13 of the Third Geneva Convention already requires prisoners of war to be protected from insults and public curiosity. A new protocol should clarify how that protection applies to digital publication by armed forces and affiliated channels.

At the same time, original files should be preserved with metadata and transferred through protected channels to competent investigators. Journalists and monitors must retain the ability to publish material when the public interest warrants it, with appropriate redaction and respect for the dignity of victims. Platforms should preserve potential evidence even when they remove public copies, restrict algorithmic amplification of graphic humiliation, and provide authenticated material in response to lawful international investigations.

The object is neither censorship nor public anesthesia. It is to deny armed organizations the easy conversion of a protected person’s suffering into promotional material while preserving the record required for accountability.

Geneva, the weapons convention, and the courtroom

The old argument also combined three distinct ambitions under the language of a “Geneva-style” or “Nuremberg-style” reckoning. They should be kept separate.

Geneva supplies the substantive protections governing the conduct of war and the treatment of people in enemy hands. The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons offers an established forum for negotiating restrictions on weapons whose effects generate unacceptable humanitarian concerns. The International Criminal Court, national courts, and properly constituted tribunals address individual criminal responsibility. One body writes or clarifies rules; another determines whether identifiable people violated them.

The distinction prevents moral urgency from dissolving into institutional theater. A conference cannot substitute for an investigation. A declaration cannot convict a commander. A criminal trial cannot establish the complete technical regime required to govern every future autonomous system.

For the same reason, I would abandon the name “Abu Dhabi Conventions.” The location of a diplomatic meeting may matter, especially if negotiations are to command legitimacy beyond Europe and North America. Branding the project around a favored city adds little. The urgent work is less cinematic: states must negotiate a protocol with definitions narrow enough to enforce, include military powers capable of shaping actual practice, and establish verification and review procedures that survive contact with classified systems and commercial contractors.

The treaty should do four things. It should prohibit autonomous systems whose effects cannot be sufficiently predicted or explained, along with systems that select people as targets without a human decision. It should define the conditions required for meaningful human judgment over every attack against a person. It should impose continuing weapons review and preserve an auditable record of lethal decisions. It should protect the dignity of the wounded, detained, and dead in the digital battlespace while securing authentic evidence for investigators.

None of this will abolish cruelty. Law has never possessed that power. The Geneva Conventions were written because cruelty is durable, military necessity is elastic, and frightened or vengeful people can persuade themselves that the exceptional act has become necessary. Law gives the commander a boundary before the crisis and the court a standard after it. Its authority depends upon institutions, training, and punishment; its first achievement is to make the violation legible.

What comes after Geneva

In 1859, Henri Dunant walked through the human wreckage at Solferino and began the work that led to the first Geneva Convention. He responded to wounded men abandoned after battle. The animating principle was simple: a person rendered helpless by war retained a claim upon the humanity of everyone who encountered him.

The drone age does not repeal that claim. It tests whether we can preserve it when the encounter occurs through a screen and the decision is distributed across a chain of commanders, operators, engineers, and algorithms.

This is why the debate cannot be reduced to whether artificial intelligence is benevolent or malign. AI can help a drone resist jamming, help an analyst detect a military object, or help a commander process more information before an attack. It may also accelerate the kill chain until reflection appears inefficient and refusal seems irrational. Technology expands capacity. Political and legal institutions decide whether that capacity serves human agency or hollows it out.

The international discussion has reached the point at which delay becomes a policy. In August 2026, the UN Secretary-General and the president of the ICRC warned that states were approaching the autonomous targeting of humans by machines and called again for urgent negotiations on binding prohibitions and restrictions. The choice is no longer between regulation and an untouched technological frontier. It is between rules written deliberately and norms improvised by whichever military first finds an advantage.

I still think about the video outside Kyiv. The camera saw the stretcher, the men carrying it, and the emblem on the vehicle. It preserved the approach to the target with a clarity earlier generations of investigators could scarcely have imagined. Yet the act reached me stripped of responsibility, repackaged as spectacle, daring the viewer to believe that visibility itself had become a form of truth.

It has not. A machine can record every frame and understand nothing. The burden of judgment remains ours. What comes after Geneva should therefore be neither a repudiation of its law nor a ceremonial reaffirmation. It should be a legal architecture that keeps human beings answerable for the violence conducted in their name.

The drone may see everything. Someone must still answer for the strike.

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My name is Benjamin Stuart Reed. I fought in Ukraine, and I am writing a memoir currently represented by WME Literary. The work published in War Tourist Journal is free and will remain free. A paid subscription is available for readers who want to patronize the writing, but there is no obligation to use it. Restacks, quotations, and serious engagement help even more. If you believe this argument deserves a wider audience, pass it on.