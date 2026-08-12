Benjamin’s Substack

Benjamin’s Substack

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John A Cramer's avatar
John A Cramer
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History's penchant for coming back to the ignorant is going to play out here in glorious technicolor. We're all paying for their lunacy, but that doesn't take anything away from the well-earned joy of the American right's coming implosion. I am all in.

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