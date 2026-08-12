This is part prediction, part advice, and part analysis of the likely shape of American domestic politics heading into 2028. I am writing this on August 12th, 2026.

Nick Fuentes and I share one key view: we want to see JD Vance lose in 2028.

So nothing makes me gush with joy more than Tucker Carlson circling the edges of national politics. He says he is not running. Marjorie Taylor Greene, fresh from a meeting at his house in Maine, says he is not running, publicly and privately, and that she isn’t either. What Carlson says he wants is a third party. He released what amounts to a manifesto. And Politico’s sources say his no could turn into a yes over one decision: whether Trump hands the 2028 ticket to Rubio instead of Vance. Hold that thought, we’ll come back to it.

Here is the thing about a Carlson third party. It does not need to win anything. Ross Perot never won a state and helped decide a presidency. A vehicle built from anti-Trump MAGA dissidents, Greene, Joe Kent, Thomas Massie, whoever else was around that table in Maine, exists to bleed the Republican coalition from the right, and the men building it know that. Whether Carlson serves Moscow’s interests on a payroll or purely for free is a question he says the Justice Department is now asking, since by his own account they may charge him as an unregistered foreign agent. Either way he serves the cause, which makes it maybe alarming, or maybe unsurprising, that Marjorie Taylor Greene was in that room.

Nick Fuentes stripping apart JD Vance’s electoral base is the Hustler magazine version of politics. A bit graphic, certainly something respectable people don’t want to admit to looking at, but we are going to look, and I will probably enjoy the process. There are many ways to skin a cat. Obviously I want Republicans to lose this fall, but I also enjoy watching the perverse and cruel, in this case the ultranationalist right putting JD Vance in his place.

Right wing infighting is my kink.

I say this because I am increasingly comfortable assuming the GOP has two broad options in 2028, especially if the national security and foreign policy situation continues getting more precarious. Let’s talk about Vance first, because his situation is the most fun, and there is absolutely nothing to like about the man other than the fact that in 2016 he had the good sense to call Trump “cultural heroin.” We can hate him more because he understood what Trump was and then sided with him anyway. People call Gavin Newsom smooth, but JD Vance is eel slime.

I will state now so we don’t have to go over it: the economy is going to be in trouble in 2028. Maybe not deep trouble, but wages aren’t going to match inflation at a bare minimum. I don’t think anyone here disagrees, so we can move on.

Vance has a problem and he knows it. Everyone around him knows it. Iran is not going the way the administration imagined, and the broader international environment is becoming harder to explain away with slogans about ending forever wars or putting America first. In an earlier post I talked about us slow-walking into World War Three. That was more of a rhetorical tool than a literal declaration, but the underlying point remains. You can frame the geopolitical situation as 1947, or 1936, or simply 2022 and everything that followed. More war, more escalation, more states testing the limits of the existing order, more weapons moving, more alliances under pressure and more opportunities for something to go catastrophically wrong. The terminology is not the point. The reality is that JD Vance has no pinnace to lower from Trump’s foreign-policy battleship.

I have an unhealthy adoration of Nick Fuentes. Not his ideas. He is an intellectual biological weapon, like Vladimir Lenin. The Germans put Lenin on a sealed train back to Russia in April 1917 because they knew his ideas would spread like wildfire and foment revolution. It worked, too well. Biological weapons spread, so let’s be wary of where his ideas go. Hunter Biden knew exactly what he was doing when he sat down with Fuentes for Channel 5 last month; his stated goal was reaching Fuentes’ audience of young men. Candace Owens got there before him.

Fuentes is really young. His sway over disaffected young right wing voters should be comprehended. For the meantime, we can root on this form of attrition. We must, even if it’s gross.

I want to see this party burned to the ground for what it did to Ukraine. My friends have skin in that game. I have to wonder about the future of people I love in that country every time some American politician decides their survival is useful electoral theater. Vance and Trump took what ought to have remained a bipartisan issue and poisoned it for votes, meanwhile we are fighting a war, in part, because of Israeli and Saudi influence.

Fuentes has a unique opportunity here. Carlson does too, and I see them as fellow travelers in this particular mission, but Fuentes is the longer-term and more durable political device. Marjorie Taylor Greene has very little appeal to anyone whose family tree has branches. Kent is the outlier, but he does not gravitate millions of disaffected young men into something approaching a vetoing voter bloc. Fuentes does. That is what makes him interesting, and dangerous.

He is too young for national politics, and if we ever get to the point where Nick Fuentes is genuinely contending for national power, then we have allowed a monster to come to fruition. Right now, though, he serves a useful parasitic function on the right. He does not need to own the Republican Party. He just needs to live inside it, feed off its resentments and make certain candidates bleed enough votes that they cannot survive without accounting for him. That is a much more realistic form of power anyway. You do not need the throne if you can make the king afraid of you.

Look, I understand that if you are over forty-five and reading this, you probably think I am placing too much emphasis on Gen Z politics. Fine. I accept that criticism. We will see. At worst, we can hope this man proves to be a sustained menace against JD Vance, who is one of the two real contenders in 2028. Which brings us to the other one.

Sanity, Almost

If I graded Marco Rubio on foreign policy alone, he’d have carried a four-out-of-five-star endorsement from this Ukraine veteran right up until April of 2024, when he joined fourteen other Republicans in voting against the $95 billion aid package, sixty-one billion of it for Ukraine, after months of delay that Ukrainian infantry paid for in ground and blood. He called it “legislative blackmail” on the Senate floor. His stated reason was the border, and I’m not opposed to border security. His actual reason was Trump, and that is reprehensible. The tell is that in the same hour-long speech, he said he was no fan of Putin and called the independence of Ukraine a vital American interest. He knew exactly what the vote was. He cast it anyway.

Politics is that. People want to maintain relevance in the party they’ve given their lives to, even while the party of Reagan gets ruined around them. It’s not as if Rubio would have been welcomed as a RINO apostate; the purity spiral runs one direction. So he was in Zugzwang, the chess player’s curse where every available move worsens your position, and the move he chose was Secretary of State, which at least kept him climbing. I want to believe that somewhere in there he sees a post-MAGA GOP, a party where MAGA is no longer the pulse. I am humming John Lennon’s “Imagine” as I write this.

The old Rubio does shine through. This is the man who co-wrote the provision with Tim Kaine that bars any president from pulling America out of NATO without the Senate’s consent, a lock installed specifically because everyone knew whose hand might reach for the door. Even after the election he was calling the Ukrainians incredibly brave for standing up to Russia. That man still exists. He just answers to a different one now. Neither Rubio nor Vance likes Trump, and I suspect Rubio only tolerates Vance.

Both of them will have a hard time separating themselves from what goes down in Iran, but I’ll tell you now how they’ll package it if things break their way. We will find a way to sign an unfavorable deal. The regime stays in power with a stronger grip on the Strait of Hormuz, which the Saudis will eventually pipeline around anyway, and we pay for damages. Conservative media will be handed a different story:

“With the conclusion of Operation Epic Fury, we have severely degraded Iran’s conventional military. We conducted X successful strikes producing X in damage while sustaining a fraction of the losses of the previous forever wars. Iran can no longer threaten its neighbors with ballistic missiles, and we have gained battlefield experience under competent military leadership. No president would have wanted Iran to have a nuclear bomb, and now they will not.”

Or something to that effect. Here is a dated video of Dan Crenshaw, a well-known cartoon villain, rehearsing that statement. You don’t have to watch it. It’s old, but it serves something for me.

Rubio has more catastrophes to avert than any Secretary of State since Baker watched the Soviet Union come apart, and he has to do it inside an administration that treats process like a communicable disease. His viability depends on a narrow trick: owning the de-escalation without owning the war. The Qatar and Oman channels give him that lane. Drafts of a short-term arrangement are circulating, and the immediate prize is getting commercial traffic moving through Hormuz again. If that holds, Rubio gets to be the adult in the building. If it collapses, he was in the room when it did. I wouldn’t vote for the man. But if he triages this, we should say so out loud, because he is the only operator in this administration who reads the cables before he speaks.

Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes will spend the same period doing what they do, which is finding every fracture in this war and prying it open for a demographic that has already decided America First means America Home. They don’t need to be right. They need to be loud on the days the administration is wrong, and there will be plenty of those days.

The Hedge

Here is my prediction, and my hedge. I do not believe the Iran war expands into the larger sustained American war everyone keeps imagining. If it does, this prediction is worthless and you may frame it. The war itself already showed us the ceiling. The strikes began at the end of February, and by early August the same government was circulating deal drafts through Doha. That is a five-month attention span for the largest military operation in a generation. We are not the country of 1964. The Tonkin Gulf Resolution passed the Senate 88 to 2 because there was still a Cold War consensus capable of producing an 88 to 2 vote on war. That country is gone. Our system now runs on the permanent campaign, a state of permanent non-revolution. There is no long-term outlook because there is no long term, only the next cycle, and an unpopular war is a liability that compounds daily. What I cannot predict is what Moscow, Beijing, or Tehran will do to keep us stuck. So I hedge.

Moscow gains the most from the bog. Brent touched a hundred dollars in July, and every dollar over eighty is revenue Putin never had to negotiate for. Every Patriot round we burn over the Gulf comes out of the same thin stockpile Kyiv is begging from, and the Pentagon’s own inventory of Patriot, SM-3, and THAAD interceptors is already flagged as critically low. Western officials say Russia has passed Iran intelligence on American military positions and is shipping upgraded drones, which would make this the cheapest war Russia has ever fought against us: Iranian hands, Russian data, American munitions burning on both ends. Expect the pressure on NATO’s edges to continue in parallel. In September 2025, nineteen Russian drones crossed into Poland in a single night, forcing Warsaw to invoke Article 4. Romania logged seven airspace violations in four months, including a drone that came down in Galați. French jets under NATO command shot one down over Latvia in June. Airspace violations tripled in 2025, and the analysts tracking them stopped reading this as spillover a while ago. They read it as a pressure campaign aimed at NATO itself. And as of last week this stopped being an OSINT parlor game: new US intelligence assessments, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, conclude that Putin could test the alliance with a limited attack on a member state anytime between this fall and 2029, most likely against the Baltics or Poland. The scenarios run from cyberattack to unmarked armed groups to a small land incursion, each built to sit below the threshold where thirty-two capitals can agree that Article 5 just happened. The shape is easy enough to imagine. A Russian helicopter goes down a few kilometers inside the wrong border, a rescue party crosses to retrieve its men, and now there are Russian soldiers standing on NATO soil daring the alliance to decide what it’s looking at.

But Moscow has its own escalation dilemma, and it is a real one. Russian has a word for what happens if they miscalculate: pizdets. It derives from the most obscene noun in the language, and it does not mean disaster. Russian has a full taxonomy for disaster. A zhopa is trouble you can still climb out of. Pizdets is the terminal diagnosis, the point past which nothing gets un-fucked and no one can be blamed hard enough to matter. If Russia feeds Iran into sinking a capital ship or handing Washington a Tonkin moment, that is pizdets for everyone in the room, because a Tonkin event is the one thing that could rebuild American appetite overnight. Dead sailors on a burning deck would collapse the antiwar coalition on the right in an afternoon, and the United States retains overwhelming conventional escalation dominance here. We can flatten Tehran’s government district from international waters. The low-yield nuclear option exists, as an emergency. Putin needs this war at a simmer. A boil ends it, one way or another, and every ending is bad for him. So Russia's job is to keep Iran dangerous but never triumphant.

China’s math is worse than people assume. Yes, Beijing loves watching CENTCOM eat the readiness that belongs to the Pacific. Yes, a Seventh Fleet stretched thin near the South China Sea, or the West Philippine Sea, where I am sitting as I write this, is good news for anyone planning a Taiwan grab. And the war is a free laboratory: a live case study in our munitions expenditure rates, our missile defense performance, our carrier operations under fire. Chinese supply chains are already in it, turning up in Iranian weapons procurement while Chinese refiners keep buying sanctioned Iranian crude. But China is hostage to the same strait it wants us distracted near. The oil that moves through Hormuz is Beijing’s oil. Their optimal war is long, cheap, and quiet, kept carefully below the threshold where the strait actually closes. If Xi has decided on Taiwan before 2028, while our magazines are empty and our replenishment timelines run three to seven years for the munitions that matter, then welcome to my World War Three hypothesis, which supersedes everything else in this piece including the election.

Not at War, Not at Peace

The wildcards, then. An Iranian commander who mines the strait without asking Tehran. Russian or Chinese fingerprints on an attack that kills Americans in a way no one can deny. Israel acting alone at the wrong moment. Any of these breaks my prediction, and I hope it doesn’t come to that. My actual expectation is duller and in some ways worse: we arrive at 2028 not at war and not at peace, in a permanently more tense position, poorer, with less deterrent credibility everywhere at once.

Vance is already behaving like a man who knows he needs daylight between himself and the hardest edges of Trump’s foreign policy. Watch Israel. Israel is becoming attritional on the right in a way the consultant class has not priced in. The young right that Tucker and Fuentes built is increasingly done with the special relationship, and every month of war footage feeds them. For Democrats the damage is real but marginal, already accounted for A Gaza deal will likely get done, and when it does the administration will hang it in the front window and point at it through 2028. Meanwhile Ukraine grinds on. The fighting continues well into 2027, and as I write this Zelensky says a decision has been made to send another 30,000 to 50,000 North Korean troops into Russia, with reception facilities in Voronezh under preparation since June. Pyongyang is reinforcing. Nobody reinforces a war they expect to end soon.

Run it forward. A war nobody wanted, a peace nobody believes in, an alliance being tested by drone every week, and the loudest men on the right getting richer off every failure. Tucker and Fuentes end this cycle more popular and more corrosive than they started it, and the GOP walks into 2028 carrying all of it. Which is an opportunity, if we can do a couple of things right.

Which brings me to the next point. There’s a handsome man in California.

The Easy Way

The campaign opens in Napa Valley at golden hour. Gavin Newsom walks between the vines in a white shirt, sleeves rolled, carrying a bottle of Stag’s Leap Cabernet by the neck.

He stops, looks toward the camera, and lets the bottle fall.

Glass breaks against the dirt. Red wine spreads between the rows.

Newsom reaches down and lifts an AR-15 from the ground.

For a moment, he simply stands there with it.

Then:

“America has mistaken restraint for weakness long enough.”

Cut to black.

GAVIN NEWSOM 2028

I imagine that in part, in jest. Gavin Newsom does not need to appear authentic to win, although that is always a bonus. He can work on it. He is going to run and it is going to appear manufactured. His running mate can be Mark Kelly, who understands foreign policy. Some people will say Pete Buttigieg is a contender, and I agree, but he’s a riskier choice given the cultural counterpunch the right is running.

What Newsom needs to do is stay out of the culture war entirely. If he’s asked about trans rights, the answer is one sentence, humanitarian, and then immediately on to the problems facing the majority of Americans. I am an ally to the trans community, but let’s say this out loud: they are less than one percent of the population. They deserve representation proportionate to that, in policy and in airtime. That is fair and that is the end of it.

Gay rights are not going away. The culture war has been poison for national politics since the moment gay marriage was legalized. That was a fifty year struggle from Stonewall, and we won it. What followed was a shooting of the hostages, excess for its own sake, and it handed Republicans the power to take Roe v. Wade from us. Abortion is the one cultural fight the Democratic Party should never flinch on.

All of it is smaller than what we face now, and if we run the old playbook we will sabotage ourselves. The country has shifted right and will shift further if the podcasters and conspiracy merchants keep their grip on a nation of scrollers. Literacy is decreasing. You cannot trust the reader anymore. You must convince the scroller. The biggest campaign war will be fought online, in reels, and Gavin Newsom looks like he walked out of a casting call for the next season’s president. Slick, almost JD Vance slick, and so far the most reasonable choice on the board.

The managerial class needs to understand what happened in 2024. Americans were promised lower inflation and an affordable life. They got maybe half. Inflation is down without being tamed, and wages will not rise in any way that offsets what everything costs now, a run-up that peaked during covid but had been building through the whole of the 2010s.

I remember being a kid in the nineties. My father was the regional assistant director of the Haverhill Department of Transitional Assistance. A welfare director. They asked him to run it at the state level and he declined and retired in 2003. I asked him once what a good job was.

“A salaried profession with benefits that pays about $60,000 a year is a good job.”

You remember that. We all do.

My mother’s social work-adjacent job paid about the same a year. We lived on a classic American cul-de-sac in a nice town forty-five minutes north of Boston, near Newburyport. The house was built in 1981 for $45,000. By 1987, with the addition, it stood at about $60,000 all in. The pool came later, thirty grand. Two new cars, and the Honda Accord LX ran under $20,000 brand new. We traveled every year: Grenada, Puerto Rico, Curaçao, sailing trips. My mother was paying down loans for a master’s at Boston University. They could afford tutors, private school, weekend ski trips for me and my sister, and a lawyer a couple of times to keep me out of juvenile detention. I was a troubled kid, freshly diagnosed as autistic, who got into a lot of fights and had no friends until he was sixteen. Somewhere in that story was a lot of credit card debt, which was paid off, by his inheritance.

Look at the cost of that house now. $863,700.

$60,000 is not a good job anymore. The charcuterie boards are gone. Nobody reads Martha Stewart Living. Ask yourself honestly whether a family of four could live on that in Boston proper. Not with anything left over. Not the life I just described, with the pool and the sailing trips and the lawyer who kept me out of juvie. That life is dead, and everyone below a certain tax bracket knows it, including the Republicans who are not in the capitalist class. Gavin Newsom knows it. Bernie saw it coming in the 1980s and spent forty years being told he was shouting at clouds.

Something needs to change. I doubt it changes in 2028. But anything beats what is happening now.

At a bare minimum we need good foreign policy stewardship, and I do not mean the brand on offer from the New Left, which needs to mature, or at least audit an international relations course, and which cannot lift its eyes from Palestine. A tragedy, no argument from me. But there is a major land war in Europe. This is our backyard. This is Roman Gaul, and the barbarians are knocking at the gates, and prosperity at home has always been purchased by strength at the frontier. The entire system rests on that arrangement. You may hate the system. You do not want to be standing under it when it comes down.

Economic reform must follow. I will detail what that needs to be later.

My father was given a 1957 Corvette by his father, who was a surgeon aboard the USS New York when she stood off Iwo Jima and Okinawa. My father did not have to fight in Vietnam. The GI Bill paid for my college, and the University of Alaska billed the VA over $35,000 for it. That was 2015 money, for a public education that should cost about as much as the textbooks.

His generation did not set the table for mine, or for the one coming after. My inheritance was taken by a black widow. America’s was taken by forever wars that bought nothing and by economic planning done with the lights off. We need more deliberate state planning of this economy than either party has the nerve to say out loud. And we cannot abandon the provinces while we rebuild the capital.

I at least picked up the rifle. So take this as a dispatch from a beaten legionnaire at the far edge of the empire, telling you what is wrong with Rome. Let the right consume itself in the forum.

Soon we will talk about money.

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If you’re new here, my name is Benjamin Stuart Reed. I am wanted by the Russian Federation for fighting in Ukraine. Before that, I served in the United States Army, deployed to Iraq, and later worked as a defense contractor in Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Germany. I have a formal education in foreign languages and international relations, if you need reassurance that you have not subscribed to a crank shouting into the internet from a beach bar.

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There is a larger project taking shape here. This Substack is moving toward full-time work: geopolitical questions from ground level, war zones, contested borders, and the loose ends of history where everybody stopped paying attention before asking what happened next. At the moment I am drifting around Asia, hoping the Russians do not push me off a balcony, or, more realistically, off the rocks while I am fishing.

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