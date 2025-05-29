The Three Day War

It has been 1,193 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. I saw it coming. By January 2022, if you were paying attention, the signs were unmistakable: the field hospitals set up, the intelligence community warnings, the rhetoric. I had been good at predicting things—until the war actually began.

Most of the world believed it would be over in days. Some gave it a week. By the time Bakhmut became a graveyard and a household name, the myth of a short war was dead. Over 50,000 lives were lost in that one battle alone, which waged from 2022 to spring 2023. A city few could locate on a map became shorthand for a new kind of warfare: attritional, unrelenting, ideological.

Still, optimism lingered. In the run-up to Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive, many—including myself—believed it might finally turn the tide. Sever the land bridge to Crimea, and the war could shift decisively. But that didn’t happen. By early 2024, I no longer believed Ukraine could reclaim its 2014 borders—let alone 2013’s. I still don’t.

After Bakhmut, there was still belief—desperation disguised as hope. When Ukraine launched its summer 2023 counteroffensive, analysts said this was it: the big push. Sever the land bridge to Crimea and force negotiations from a position of strength. But the ground didn’t move. Russia dug in. Ukraine bled. The offensive failed to deliver any breakthrough.

Post-2023 Doomer Vibes

By January 2024, I let go of the idea of a maximalist Ukrainian victory. Recapturing the Donbas, let alone Crimea, became a fantasy. Now I see it for what it is: a war of attrition, not advance. Russia simply needs to erode support and manpower for Ukraine and hold the land it has captured.

Some in the West still speak of collapsing the Russian Federation—as if it’s a game of Hearts of Iron, not a nuclear state. They hope infighting among elites will trigger a state failure. But do they understand what that would mean? The disintegration of a nuclear-armed empire wouldn’t look like 1991. It would look like 1994 Chechnya, scaled to a continent.

A power vacuum from Poland to the Bering Strait would be catastrophic. Warlords with nukes. Rogue generals with nothing to lose - their pensions gone and wealth up for grabs. Ethnic conflicts erupting across Siberia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. We’re not prepared for that scenario—not politically, not morally, not militarily. That’s why the idea of ‘destroying Russia’ remains rhetorical fantasy.

The reality is colder: the war grinds on, and Russia is built to endure it. Since early 2024, its gains have been minimal. Tactical, not strategic. But it doesn’t matter. Russia isn’t playing for inches—it’s playing for years. It doesn’t have a manpower problem. It has a time and money problem. And so far, neither have stopped it.

Admitting We Were Wrong

Western analysts have been wrong since the beginning. In summer 2022, headlines claimed Russia was running out of missiles. By 2024, they were test-firing ICBMs into the city of Dnipro. The Shahed drones—once dismissed as primitive Iranian junk—now saturate Ukrainian air defenses nightly. Russia reverse-engineered them, upgraded them, and now produces them at scale. The West underestimated Russia’s ability to adapt under pressure. They always do.

There’s this persistent myth in NATO circles: that the Russian war machine is held together with duct tape and vodka. That its failure is inevitable. That sanctions will do the work missiles can’t. But while the Russian economy bends, it hasn’t broken. A war economy doesn’t need to thrive—it just needs to outlast. And the sanctions haven’t stopped the weapons factories. They’ve only forced Russia to become more self-reliant and efficient at improvising.

Most importantly: Russia hasn’t even fully mobilized. It’s fighting a total war with a partial state of readiness. No nationwide draft. No complete economic reorientation. If general mobilization is ever declared, it won’t collapse the state—it will extend the war. Meanwhile, Ukraine is drafting men past twenty-five, dragging them into vans, filming their screams as they’re hauled away from city streets. The volunteer phase is over. Those who wanted to fight already went. What remains is survival by force.

This imbalance is unsustainable. And it’s getting worse.

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Not Lost, Nor Won

The best realistic outcome for Ukraine is no longer recapturing Crimea or restoring the 2013 borders. It’s survival. A Korea-style frozen conflict—de facto borders, no peace treaty, a heavily militarized line of control—wouldn’t be a loss. It would be a hard-earned containment of Russia’s ambitions.

Let’s not forget: Russia’s objective was regime change. It failed. Kyiv didn’t fall. Zelensky is still in power. Ukraine has forged more national unity under bombardment than it had in the three decades since independence. That’s not just symbolic—it’s a psychological victory.

If Ukraine can hold the line through 2025 and 2026 without ceding significant ground, it changes the conversation. Russia might begin to seek pause—not because it lost, but because it can’t break through. And a Russia forced to pretend it’s interested in diplomacy is already on the back foot ideologically.

But we need to be honest: land will be lost. Some of it is already gone for good. The delusion that Ukraine will retake every village, every inch of the Donbas and Crimea, is a fantasy that costs lives. There are times in war when consolidation is wiser than advance. Now is that time.

Stalling the world’s second-largest army on its own border is a victory in itself. It doesn’t feel like one. It doesn’t look like one. But war doesn’t reward feelings—it rewards positions, supply lines, morale, and the ability to keep bleeding longer than your enemy. Right now, Ukraine is still in the fight. And that matters more than reclaiming a border on a map.

(Pokrovsk direction, current tactical situation - Russians are 5 KM from city center)

Summer 2025

Russia’s summer 2025 campaign revolves around familiar names—Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and increasingly, Kharkiv. These aren’t just cities. They’re psychological objectives, intended to demonstrate that Russia still has initiative and offensive capacity. But as of now, none have fallen. The fighting is brutal, but the front remains unbroken.

Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka are symbolic for both sides. For Ukraine, holding them means preserving the integrity of the Donetsk front. For Russia, taking them would prove that its army still functions as more than a defensive attritional force. If they can’t take these cities after months of preparation and massive artillery advantage, the illusion of a Russian resurgence dies there.

And then there’s Kharkiv.

The city sits less than 20 kilometers from the Russian border. In 2022, Russia tried to take it and failed—badly. By that fall, they were driven out of the oblast entirely in one of Ukraine’s most successful counteroffensives. But now, reports indicate Russian forces are massing again, perhaps preparing for a renewed push.

Can they take the city? Unlikely. But they don’t need to. The goal may be to force Ukraine to divert troops and air defense systems from the eastern front. It’s pressure, not conquest. A feint with teeth. And it’s working—Ukraine is stretching thinner by the month.

This is what modern war looks like when both sides are exhausted but neither can afford to stop: one long, brutal test of who breaks first.

Ghost Wars

While missiles fall and trenches grind forward, another war unfolds—quieter, but no less lethal. Inside Russia, generals are dying in suspicious murders. Fires erupt in weapons factories hundreds of miles from the front. Rail lines buckle under sabotage. This isn’t accident. It’s deliberate. Ukraine’s covert operations—along with allied intelligence efforts—have penetrated deep into Russian territory.

But don’t assume it’s one-sided. Russia is doing the same inside Ukraine, though with less visible success. That doesn’t mean the threat isn’t real. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow has seeded agents throughout the former USSR—networks designed to activate if Ukraine ever broke from Kremlin influence. Some of those networks remain. Some are sleeper cells. Some are opportunists waiting for Kyiv to stumble.

We’ve seen this play out more overtly in Georgia, where pro-Russian factions are making a power grab under the pretext of “foreign agent” laws. The Russian model isn’t just invasion—it’s destabilization from within. And it doesn’t end with tanks.

This war has no off switch. Even if the shooting stops tomorrow, the espionage, assassinations, and sabotage will continue. The longer this goes on, the more these operations become self-perpetuating. It’s no longer about one battlefield. It’s about political legitimacy, vengeance, and fear.

The war has broken out into several other parts of the world. Ukrainian special operations neutralizing Russians in Sudan. Pro-HTS forces (now regime forces) have directly engaged with Russian assets. French and Russian backed paramilitaries are now battling for influence in Africa.

For Ukraine, this means eternal vigilance—because no ceasefire can neutralize a covert war still being waged in backrooms and borderlands.

Trump, Putin & Ukraine

Donald Trump’s position on Ukraine has flipped. During his campaign, he amplified a popular refrain—no more blank checks for foreign wars. It resonated with a country exhausted by Iraq, Afghanistan, and the post-9/11 myth of endless military solutions. Ukraine, to many, felt distant. Expensive. Another forever war in the making.

But something changed.

Now Trump signals renewed support, quietly walking back the isolationist rhetoric. Why? Because the Putin of 2024 isn’t the same man he praised in 2016. He’s no longer a chess-playing autocrat with plausible deniability. He’s a wartime dictator, backed into a corner, clinging to power through brute force and blood. Trump may admire strongmen, but he understands losers. And Putin is losing something—not territory necessarily, but narrative control.

Still, don’t mistake Trump’s shift for a full re-commitment. America’s attention span is short. Congress, increasingly fractured, views Ukraine through a domestic lens: aid packages as political bargaining chips, not strategic imperatives. Trump routinely gives the impression he is trying to protect Putin from the worst of consequences.

Ukraine must rely on permanent Western unity, which is scary for Kyiv. Maintaining European solidarity has been a challenge. The U.S. has been unreliable. And every delay in aid, every late delivery of shells or systems, costs lives. The frontline is measured in meters, but also in minutes—how long it takes for the West to remember that this war isn’t over just because we don’t see it in the headlines every day.

Putin hasn’t abandoned his original objectives. Regime change in Kyiv. Demilitarization of Ukraine. Annexation of Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa. A landlocked, broken Ukraine stripped of sovereignty—folded back into the Russian sphere by force or failure. These aren’t just strategic goals. They’re ideological necessities. Novorossiya—New Russia—isn’t a slogan. It’s a vision of empire restoration, sold to a population raised on post-Soviet grievance and wartime propaganda.

But he’s not getting it. Not anytime soon.

Russia holds around 70% of Donetsk Oblast and nearly all of Luhansk. That’s consolidation, not conquest. It may be enough to sell to domestic audiences as a win, but it’s nowhere near the scale of what Moscow projected in 2022. Odessa remains untouched. Kharkiv—a city they failed to take even when Ukraine was disoriented in the war’s opening days—is again under pressure, but nowhere near collapse.

There are credible reports that Russia intends to push back into Kharkiv oblast this summer. But even if the terrain is close—just 20 kilometers from the border—it’s not open ground. The oblast has been hardened. Fortified. Liberated once already. Ukraine won’t give it up easily, and Russia likely knows it can’t capture the city outright.

So why try?

Because forcing Ukraine to redeploy troops away from other fronts creates vulnerability. Because pressuring Kharkiv reignites the threat of escalation. Because Putin doesn’t need to win everywhere—he just needs Ukraine to lose somewhere. One major breakthrough. One collapsed line. That’s all it takes to shift morale and redraw the map.

And until that happens, he’ll keep throwing fire at the perimeter, looking for cracks.

Hold The Line

The battlefield has changed. In 2022, it was tanks and trench lines. In 2025, it’s drones and death zones. Precision doesn't mean progress. It means more dead bodies in less time. Munitions are cheaper. Lives are cheaper. The metrics of victory are more abstract now—morale, narrative control, fatigue tolerance. No one’s winning. They’re just surviving longer than expected.

Russia has adapted. So has Ukraine. The war that began with tanks on highways now plays out in fiber-optic-guided kamikaze drones striking command posts deep behind the lines. Armor is hunted. Supply depots vanish in fire. Neither side can launch a breakthrough. Both can bleed.

And so, the war continues—not because it’s winnable, but because stopping would require concessions no one’s ready to make.

If Ukraine manages to hold its current lines through 2026, that’s a victory. Not the kind people chant about in parades. Not the kind politicians raise funds on. But the kind that means the state still exists. The kind that means Ukrainian remains spoken in Khmelnytskyi. That Kyiv isn’t a satellite city of the Kremlin.

There will be no clean peace. The covert war—espionage, sabotage, assassination—will outlast the gunfire. And when the world looks away, when the headlines quiet down, the people still living it won’t forget that they were asked to hold the line, not win the war.

Maybe that’s enough.