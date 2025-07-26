I remain a critic of the administration. I have little patience for spectacle politics, less for strongman aesthetics. But credit, when it’s due, ought to be given—especially when it cuts against my expectations. This week, as a border war simmered between Thailand and Cambodia, President Trump did something rare: he intervened in a foreign conflict and, by all appearances, tried to stop it.

Let’s not overstate it. He didn’t broker Camp David 2.0 or land in Phnom Penh with a peace plan in hand. What he did was call both sides directly and post an unusually restrained message—by his standards—urging calm. He tied any future trade deals to an immediate ceasefire and warned that escalation would end any chance of bilateral advancement with the U.S. If this is advances, then it goes to show once again: the US can be the voice for good in the world. It won’t always, but the perception here might win a few favors down the road in the inevitable civilizational battle.

However, let’s entertain the scenario that this war doesn’t end in three days. Let’s assume, for the sake of analysis, that it escalates. Right now, it remains a localized border conflict—defined by specific flashpoints like Ta Muen Thom and the forests around Oddar Meanchey. There was also a small skirmish by Trat province, which is outside of where the bulk of the fighting has been taking place. But these kinds of conflicts have a way of metastasizing. Miscalculations, retaliatory cycles, and nationalist pressure can quickly stretch a skirmish into a broader campaign.

If that happens, the geopolitical consequences could ripple far beyond Southeast Asia.

China, Cambodia’s primary backer and economic lifeline, has no appetite for another regional war erupting on its doorstep. Beijing is already managing instability in the South China Sea and political uncertainty in Taiwan. A Thai-Cambodian war complicates its Belt and Road calculus and threatens to drag ASEAN into a diplomatic crisis it can’t mediate effectively.

From a pure capabilities standpoint, Cambodia is outmatched. Its military lacks modern airpower. Much of its equipment is aging, poorly maintained, and better suited for parades than protracted warfare. Thailand, on the other hand, has a relatively modern and well-integrated force. Its F-16s, air defense systems, and naval mobility give it overwhelming battlefield superiority.

But it’s not just hardware. Thailand also holds the advantage in information warfare. From its tourism-fueled soft-power branding as the “Land of Smiles” to a more robust digital apparatus capable of shaping online narratives, Bangkok is better equipped to control both perception and legitimacy. In today’s wars, winning the feed can be as important as winning the field.

Here’s a good example of Thailand at least making an attempt (albeit very meh) at IO warfare:

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Anyways, I will try to keep people updated. Here’s a video of some Thai UAV operators nearly getting schwacked by a Khmer shell: