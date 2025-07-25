Borderline War: What’s Really Driving the Thai-Cambodian Conflict

As many of you know, I’ve lived in Thailand for four years. Between 2012 and 2024, I traveled to the country more times than I can count. It is a place I care deeply about, far beyond the lens of tourism or casual expat life. I’ve spent enough time there to see how tensions quietly build beneath the surface. And now, those tensions have erupted.

As it stands, we’ve just passed day two of the conflict.

And yes, I’m calling it a conflict. This isn’t some minor border skirmish. This isn’t a couple squads firing warning shots over a disputed hill. This is heavy rocket artillery, F-16 airstrikes, and over 100,000 civilians fleeing their homes. Entire districts near the Dangrek Mountains have been evacuated. Villages along the Thai side are being shelled. This is real, sustained combat.

A Colonial Time Bomb

To understand how we got here, you have to rewind—not just to the last week, but back over a century. The modern Thai-Cambodian border was never a line drawn by locals. It was etched in by the French during the colonial era, and like many such borders, it was designed to serve imperial interests, not regional clarity. The infamous Preah Vihear temple—an ancient Khmer structure perched on a ridge claimed by both nations—has long been a flashpoint. In 1962, the International Court of Justice awarded it to Cambodia, a decision Thailand has never fully accepted. Ever since, the area has remained a powder keg.

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Mines, Casinos, and a Deeper Game

From what I’m hearing on the ground, Thai military sources are alleging that Cambodian troops recently laid landmines in a contested zone. One of those mines critically wounded a Thai soldier. That, they say, was the spark—what triggered the retaliatory airstrikes and artillery barrages.

But people close to the situation tell me there’s more beneath the surface.

One source suggests the real fuse might have been economic. The Thai government is currently weighing a major policy shift: legalizing casinos. If that happens, it could decimate Cambodia’s border-town gambling economy—an industry heavily reliant on Thai customers slipping across the border to places like Poipet and Bavet. Legalized gambling in Thailand wouldn’t just dry up foot traffic; it would gut a major source of state-linked Cambodian income. That alone could be seen as a casus belli in a country where state power and business interests are intertwined.

There’s also the classic distraction play. Rumors of political instability in Bangkok have been brewing for months. The current government—uneasily propped up by military actors and conservative coalitions—is facing internal rifts, whispers of a coup, and rising pressure from pro-democracy groups. What better way to rally the nation than to spark a nationalist firestorm on the border? Flags and fear can do what no policy ever could: unify.

Military Balance: Thailand vs. Cambodia

On paper, Thailand holds overwhelming military superiority. Its armed forces are better funded, better trained, and significantly better equipped. Thailand’s defense budget in 2024 stood at over $5 billion, compared to Cambodia’s sub-$1 billion allocation. That money translates into capabilities: Thailand fields dozens of F-16 fighter jets, a functioning navy with a helicopter carrier, and a sizable ground force backed by modern armor and artillery. It’s also in the process of acquiring submarines and expanding joint military exercises with foreign partners like the U.S., South Korea, and China.

Cambodia, by contrast, has little in the way of conventional deterrence. Its air force is largely symbolic, with no operational jet fighters. The Royal Cambodian Armed Forces are structured more around internal stability than external threats. Much of its ground equipment is outdated or ceremonial. The country has made efforts in recent years to strengthen ties with China, receiving limited hardware and infrastructure aid, but these don’t change the fundamental asymmetry.

That said, military mismatches don’t always determine outcomes. Geography, political will, and international response will all shape the next phase of this conflict. Thailand may have the edge in hardware, but it now bears the burden of escalation—and the risks that come with it.

The Big Picture

Right now, ASEAN has no real answer. China has stepped in, predictably, to offer mediation—a reminder that Beijing still pulls regional strings. The United States and Malaysia have also called for calm and offered to mediate, underscoring just how nervous the region's stakeholders are becoming. But there’s no sign of de-escalation yet. And while Thailand holds a clear advantage in firepower—F-16s, mechanized battalions, and a semi-operational light carrier—this isn’t just about who has more jets. It’s about pride, memory, and leverage. Wars have started for less.

The rest of the world might be looking away. But Southeast Asia just got a little hotter—and not in the way the tourist brochures promised.