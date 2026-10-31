A firefighter works amid the aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a warehouse storing recyclable materials in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

When the midterm elections are over, the only guaranteed winner will be the military-industrial complex, and the spoils will hardly be confined to American firms. The world is becoming a more dangerous place; what follows is a bleak assessment of where we are heading, and you are welcome to challenge my conclusions in the comments. Later in this piece we will address circulating reports that American troops are conducting exercises on digging mass graves, and that bases need to hold 90 days of supplies off the grid in case of emergencies.

First, consider the infographic below (yes, I generated it with AI—with the latest frontier models), which brings the trajectories of twenty conflict zones into view at a glance.

Before going further, I owe you a brief political confession and an apology. I voted for Obama and Biden, but sat out the last presidential election, frustrated by the way the Democratic nomination had been settled and sufficiently jaded to mistake abstention for a meaningful response. I regret that. My vote would not have changed the outcome in Massachusetts, but that scarcely makes abstention worth defending. Domestic issues matter profoundly in this election, and constraining the Trump administration through every available democratic means has become an honorable duty. I am on your team; I am also bringing an unwelcome assessment of where the wider world is heading. Israel’s elections offer a useful place to begin.

Israel

Israeli politics is not my specialty, although I follow the broader trends. Given the international backlash over Israel’s operations in Gaza and Lebanon, alongside its continuing expansion in the West Bank, one might have expected a more substantial political reckoning with the direction of the country. Israeli society is culturally diverse and hardly insulated from the outside world; many of its citizens travel widely (especially in Asia) and encounter that hostility firsthand. Yet exposure to international condemnation has not produced anything resembling agreement on a different course.

Netanyahu has certainly suffered a serious setback. The final count gives his bloc 53 seats, the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot 48, and Arab-led parties 19, leaving the formation of a government unresolved. But removing Netanyahu and changing the strategic assumptions behind Israel’s military operations are separate undertakings. His opponents have demonstrated considerably more agreement on the former.

It would be inaccurate to say that nobody in Israeli politics still supports a two-state solution: the Democrats and Arab-led parties do. The more consequential problem is that opposition to Palestinian statehood remains entrenched among the principal contenders for power, including Eisenkot, leaving no evident governing consensus around a credible route to peace. Meanwhile, influential figures on the far right openly advocate renewed Israeli settlements in Gaza, further annexation in the West Bank, and permanent territorial gains in Lebanon. The prospect of that movement pursuing its own version of Lebensraum is alarming; the historical irony scarcely needs explaining.

Ukraine

Trump’s promise to bring the war in Ukraine to a swift conclusion has fared no better. Europe continues to sustain Ukraine and has assumed a greater share of the financial burden as Washington has retreated from its earlier role, at times adopting a posture toward Kyiv that borders on adversarial. American weapons remain indispensable, including those purchased by European allies, so withdrawal should not be confused with complete disengagement. Nevertheless, the political relationship has deteriorated, while Europe faces the increasingly stark calculation that a Russian victory could leave it confronting a larger security problem at considerably greater expense.

There has been no sustained de-escalation sufficient to change the war’s overall direction. Russian advances have slowed, with many sections of the front largely static, but Moscow continues to press its attacks. Ukraine has adapted its defenses to severe constraints, forcing Russia to expend men and equipment for limited gains; that achievement has not persuaded the Kremlin to abandon the campaign. Nor should the slowing movement of the front be mistaken for a reduction in violence. Both sides have intensified their long-range strikes, and the United Nations has documented a sharp increase in Ukrainian civilian casualties alongside renewed attacks on energy infrastructure.

The approaching winter offers little reason to expect relief. Kyiv and cities across Ukraine face further attacks on the systems that provide electricity and heat, extending Putin’s effort to exhaust the country’s capacity to resist into the daily lives of its civilians. Ukraine is a hard country, however, and Ukrainians are harder still.

Africa

Now admittedly, there is a flaw in that infographic in terms of how I'm portraying the information with Africa. I think it would be better to look at things on a longitudinal level. Has the security situation in Africa improved or deteriorated in the last five, ten, and twenty years is the better question.

The longer record nevertheless supports a bleak assessment. The comparatively lower levels of battle deaths that characterized much of the early 2000s have given way to a substantially heavier burden of organized violence. In 2025, Uppsala University’s Conflict Data Program recorded 29 state-based conflicts in Africa, the continent’s second-highest total, and approximately 32,500 battle-related deaths, its third-highest annual figure since 2000. Those deaths exclude the separately recorded category of deliberate attacks on civilians, which rose catastrophically in Sudan. Yet this deterioration remains geographically uneven: the 2026 Global Peace Index recorded improvements in 23 sub-Saharan countries and deterioration in 21, even as the regional average worsened. A greater number of countries improving therefore does not necessarily translate into an improving regional picture; the magnitude of deterioration elsewhere can outweigh those gains. Africa’s security crisis demands attention to that distribution, particularly the concentration of extreme violence in countries whose wars impose enormous costs on their populations and neighbors.

Congo offers a telling example of what “maintaining course” can conceal. I recently interviewed a disillusioned contractor who described serving on a Prince-linked personal security detail in 2025 through a Vectus Global subcontractor. The mission initially centered on helping Kinshasa secure mining revenues, but his account suggests an expanding role alongside Congolese forces, including support for drone strikes. Public reporting documents the broader involvement in combat: a September ambush left former UFC fighter and Green Beret Tim Kennedy with three gunshot wounds and killed New Zealand special operations veteran Justin Conaglen.

Congo’s mineral wealth gives these operations a significance beyond the immediate battlefield. Chinese firms hold extensive copper and cobalt interests, while Washington appears to favor diplomatic and commercial leverage over a substantial military intervention. Prince’s presence should not automatically be read as American government policy; the State Department says it has no contracts with him in Congo.

Elsewhere, Russia has absorbed much of Wagner’s African network into the state-controlled Africa Corps, while military governments in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have expelled French forces and turned toward Moscow. Across the Sahel, rejection of the former colonial power has brought new foreign security dependencies, with little evidence that changing patrons will deliver lasting peace.

Asia

I’m saving Iran for the conclusion, so its absence here is deliberate. Beyond the instability of the Levant, Afghanistan and Pakistan are caught in an increasingly dangerous cycle of cross-border violence. I had hoped that the Taliban’s return in 2021 might at least bring Afghanistan lasting peace. Many of us can barely remember the country without war. Its beauty has left an impression on me that its suffering has never erased.

Pakistan accuses the Afghan Taliban of sheltering the Pakistani Taliban, a separate movement responsible for attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul denies this, but Pakistani airstrikes and Afghan drone attacks have increasingly turned that dispute into direct confrontation. Civilians are again paying for a conflict that neither government appears capable of containing.

Balochistan adds another layer. The historical region stretches across Pakistan, Iran and parts of Afghanistan, connecting grievances and communities across borders. Baloch separatists in Pakistan have intensified their attacks, while Iran faces a distinct insurgency involving Sunni militant groups in its southeast. These movements have different objectives, but repression, poverty and porous borders sustain the violence. Their roots extend well beyond the confrontation between Trump and Tehran.

In Burma, the military has regained ground with airpower and Chinese backing. Resistance drones offer no equivalent air cover. I still see a prolonged civil war ahead, although “maintaining course” in the infographic should not suggest that the front lines are frozen.

Readers who followed my coverage of Matthew VanDyke will recognize another potential connection between these wars. Indian authorities arrested him alongside six Ukrainians over allegations that they had trained armed groups in Myanmar in drone warfare. Ukraine disputed the allegations, and VanDyke was later granted bail. The case raises questions about the movement of foreign trainers and military expertise, but it does not establish Ukrainian government involvement.

Burma’s wasted economic potential is staggering. Its agricultural land, mineral wealth and position between India, China and Southeast Asia should have provided a foundation for prosperity. Instead, decades of military mismanagement and isolation, compounded by sanctions and recurrent war, have obstructed development. I suspect that a different political trajectory since the 1970s could have made it a major regional economy. Claiming it would necessarily dwarf Thailand or Vietnam goes further than the evidence allows, but the scale of the lost opportunity is clear.

Washington, meanwhile, is reopening the door. The Trump administration has resumed direct talks with Myanmar’s military-backed rulers, including meetings in September and October. It has also selectively removed sanctions: several names were delisted in 2025, followed this October by the daughter of a military-linked businessman who had sued for removal. That latest decision has not been established as part of a diplomatic bargain, and these steps do not amount to a general lifting of sanctions. They do, however, suggest a willingness to deal with rulers Washington previously sought to isolate.

The Americas

Erik Prince’s contractors are operating alongside Bukele’s special forces in Haiti, a pairing that seems increasingly natural the longer you consider it. Four Salvadoran aviation technicians disappeared after an October 18 ambush near Port-au-Prince; according to Bukele, their work supported medical evacuations within the international security mission. Haitian authorities described their disappearance as a kidnapping, although their fate remains unconfirmed. Bukele demanded their return alive and threatened a wider offensive. His government now reports more than 2,000 troops deployed, with no fixed departure date. A limited deployment has become a substantial military commitment.

The potential for mission creep is obvious. Axios reports Trump approved the deployment; Bukele could offer Washington an intervention without the political cost of deploying American troops. Even so, I find it difficult to regard a serious offensive against Haiti’s gangs with automatic alarm. The population has endured enough that breaking their territorial control could accomplish something valuable. The harder question is whether Haitian institutions can consolidate those gains once the foreign troops leave.

Watching footage from Haiti, I am also struck by the older American weapons, some of which would attract collectors elsewhere without having lost much of their lethality. Their individual histories are difficult to establish from videos, but the broader supply chain is documented: firearms move illegally from the United States, particularly through Florida, into Haiti directly or through the Dominican Republic, often concealed in commercial cargo. In one recent prosecution, a Florida resident admitted exporting at least 140 firearms illegally to Haiti. Whatever the intervention achieves, the networks replenishing the gangs’ arsenals remain part of the problem.

Cuba deserves particular attention after the midterms. Washington has already demonstrated in Venezuela how far it will go to reorder its regional relationships: following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the interim government under Delcy Rodríguez has negotiated major economic arrangements under intense American influence. Havana now faces an administration openly seeking political change there. On October 23, Trump said the United States would “take care of Cuba” after Iran, while Rubio publicly encouraged Cubans seeking change to cooperate with the CIA.

There is little need to speculate about Rubio’s private motives when his stated objectives are this explicit. The oil blockade is already imposing severe costs on Cuba, although Trump has also suggested an agreement could make military action unnecessary. My expectation is that pressure will intensify after the elections, with the administration seeking a decisive political outcome before leaving office. That could take several forms; an invasion is neither established policy nor an inevitable next step.

Brazil presents a different problem. Lula’s reelection preserves a major government willing to resist Washington’s preferences, while Flávio Bolsonaro has arrived in Miami with his family and challenged the result without producing evidence of fraud. Washington helped facilitate his arrival, but Reuters reports that the administration currently has no plans to recognize his claim to Brazil’s presidency. War is a remote prospect here. The more plausible danger is sustained political interference aggravating an already bitter domestic confrontation.

In Colombia, President Abelardo de la Espriella has ended Gustavo Petro’s “total peace” approach and intensified military operations against armed groups, including FARC dissidents. That represents a substantial change in policy, although the government still professes a commitment to the constitutional obligations of the separate 2016 peace agreement. The distinction matters: renewed offensives against dissident factions do not mean that every former FARC combatant has returned to war, or that the original accord has formally ceased to exist.

I see little evidence that this renewed emphasis on force will produce a durable victory in the drug war. Global cocaine supply and demand continue to expand; in Europe, availability has increased while retail prices have declined over the past decade and purity has risen. Military operations can dismantle particular organizations, but the market provides ample incentives for their replacements. As long as those incentives remain, promises of a final victory will keep supplying political justification for another offensive.

The Afterparty

The reporting about 90-day military stockpiles and mass-casualty exercises has generated more alarm than I think it warrants. The Pentagon’s stockpile target concerns military installations, while annual exercises such as Ultimate Caduceus test cooperation between military and civilian medical systems in handling large numbers of patients. I regard this as necessary preparation for contingencies we would prefer never to face. Limited interventions remain possible, but we cannot organize our expectations around short campaigns against opponents unable to seriously disrupt American logistics. A larger conflict could produce casualties faster than medical units can treat or evacuate them, with contested airspace and vulnerable transport routes forcing personnel to sustain care much closer to the fighting for considerably longer. Military medical planners have been identifying these problems for years. Getting the wounded onto a ship or aircraft presupposes that transport is available and can reach them; neither is guaranteed. That is the grim practical reality these exercises address. Keeping reasonable emergency supplies at home is sensible for similar reasons. The preparations deserve attention, but their existence alone does not establish that a wider war is imminent. I would be more concerned if we were still planning as though these vulnerabilities did not exist.

Suppose the blue wave I’m hoping for actually arrives. Does anyone expect Trump to interpret that result as an invitation to embrace the Democrats’ priorities? My bet is that he becomes more confrontational, particularly if he concludes that his remaining time in office is slipping away. Republicans with elections still ahead of them would have reasons to restrain him. Vance, assuming he intends to run in 2028, might recognize a need to change direction. Whether either would translate electoral anxiety into meaningful opposition to Trump is considerably less certain.

Iran is where that uncertainty becomes dangerous. The United States is already blockading Iranian ports, while Iran restricts passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The question is whether Washington intensifies that pressure or resumes a broader military campaign. Trump has said he will not resume strikes before the November 3 elections, while leaving the possibility of escalation afterward open. An electoral defeat would not, by itself, close that option.

There is a plausible alternative. Negotiators have explored an agreement linking the reopening of Hormuz to relief from the American blockade, and Iran has substantial economic reasons to pursue it. The difficulty is that both governments regard the pressure they exert as an asset they are reluctant to surrender first. A negotiated reduction in hostilities remains possible; assuming the confrontation will simply exhaust itself is harder to justify.

Yemen compounds the danger. Houthi territorial advances, despite subsequent reversals in some areas, have increased pressure on Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping around Bab al-Mandab. Saudi-backed forces have responded with a renewed offensive supported by Saudi airpower. For Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, this creates another security problem alongside the disruption in the Gulf. I can readily imagine Washington expanding operations in Yemen as part of a broader effort to pressure Iran and protect regional shipping, with each additional commitment creating opportunities for the next escalation.

The economic consequences are already reaching well beyond the region. I live in Asia and drive a 150cc scooter; my personal contribution to global petroleum demand is hardly impressive. Yet I fly frequently, and I have noticed the rising cost of tickets and everyday purchases. That observation fits a wider vulnerability: roughly 80 percent of the oil and petroleum products passing through Hormuz in 2025 were destined for Asia, leaving the region particularly exposed to disruption. Asian airlines have already raised fares and fuel surcharges in response to higher aviation fuel costs.

Now consider the other electoral outcome. If Republicans retain control, or perform well enough to escape a clear repudiation, I expect Trump to present the result as vindication. Defeat could provoke defiance; victory could encourage greater confidence in the course he has already chosen. Neither outcome guarantees escalation, but neither offers a convincing basis for expecting restraint.

I would welcome evidence that this assessment is too pessimistic. What I am arguing against is the expectation that an American election will bring these wars to an orderly conclusion. Their causes extend beyond our politics, even as our government retains considerable power to aggravate them.

That is precisely why voting matters. A Democratic victory could strengthen congressional oversight and increase the political cost of further escalation, while forcing Republicans to reconsider what they are prepared to defend through 2028. We should vote with realistic expectations about what an election can accomplish. The prospect of more war makes imposing those constraints more necessary; it gives us no excuse to leave the administration free of them.

I served in the U.S. Army and deployed to Iraq, worked as a contractor in Afghanistan, and later served in Ukraine. Those experiences inform what I write here, including my skepticism toward people who discuss war without much consideration for those expected to fight it or live through it.

I’m not currently employed. War Tourist Media is where I’m putting my time and experience, trying to contribute through reporting and analysis that helps people understand these conflicts and the people caught inside them. I’m living abroad until after the election; every return to the United States seems to involve another round of hassle from one three-letter agency or another, and I have limited enthusiasm for repeating the experience right now.

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