A new era in diplomacy

It has been profoundly challenging to intellectually grasp the complexities of international relations under the presidency of Donald Trump, as he has taken highly contentious actions—or at the very least, made statements that strongly suggest what may lie ahead. Events are unfolding at an unprecedented pace, with longstanding norms being both questioned and, in some cases, outright disregarded. I will endeavor to distill these developments with clarity and impartiality. Together, we will analyze the potential ramifications of these actions to gain a more comprehensive understanding of what the future may hold.

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Israel, the ICC and Gaza

Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on key officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague as a retaliatory measure in defense of his ally, Benjamin Netanyahu. The first official to be targeted was ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, a British citizen. Both he and his family members have faced asset freezes and travel restrictions, barring him from entering the United States—a significant impediment to his responsibilities, which include briefing the United Nations in New York. As I previously outlined in my earlier blog posts, the treaties that grant authority to the ICC were never ratified by the United States.

From a more balanced perspective, one could argue that the ICC serves as a mechanism for European geopolitical influence, with much of the world remaining largely indifferent to its rulings. Its location within a Northern European social democracy does not inherently render its conception of justice universal or free from the historical undertones of colonial-era paternalism. While its advocates champion the court as an impartial arbiter of international law, critics view it as a selective enforcer, disproportionately targeting leaders from less powerful nations while shielding those backed by Western interests.

It is difficult to fully grasp the notion that the United States could "take control" of Gaza without deploying its military might or securing the consent of its residents. The plan, vaguely outlined, appears to hinge on the mass displacement of Gazans to neighboring Arab nations—an idea that has been met with staunch opposition from countries such as Egypt and Jordan. Their refusal to accept Palestinian refugees aligns with widespread sentiments echoed online, where many Gazans themselves reject the prospect of forced relocation.

What could this possibly entail? Would Trump attempt to transform the Gazan coastline into a Middle Eastern equivalent of the Jersey Shore? More realistically, the reconstruction of Gaza would almost certainly involve private contractors, a familiar scenario given the U.S.'s long-standing model of nation-building since 1945. If conventional U.S. military forces were not deployed to provide security, it is reasonable to assume that private military contractors would take on that role, continuing a well-established trend in American foreign interventions.

The plan has already drawn vocal condemnation from multiple nations, including the United Kingdom, which has distanced itself from the proposal. Several European governments have gone further, denouncing the plan due to its implicit suggestion that Gazans could be forcibly removed from their homeland. However, in my view, this proposal was never intended to be a viable solution. Rather, it serves as a rhetorical device—a conceptual framework destined to collapse before implementation. This failure would, in turn, provide justification for Israel to revert to the pre-2023 status quo, where cycles of violence on both sides perpetuate the ongoing stagnation of any meaningful progress toward a two-state solution.

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Ukraine - the neverending slaughter

The war in Ukraine grows bloodier by the day, with casualty figures frequently surpassing 1,000 soldiers in battles fought over obscure post-Soviet villages—now emblematic of the conflict itself. The notion that a Trump presidency could end the war "within 24 hours" was little more than political theater, another grandiose campaign promise designed for spectacle rather than feasibility. While the United States has extended a potential lifeline to Ukraine, it has done so with strategic conditions attached. Trump has suggested that the financial burden of continued U.S. support could be offset by granting American access to Ukraine’s reserves of rare minerals, coupled with the imposition of more stringent sanctions against Russia.

This quid pro quo arrangement is not necessarily a bad deal. For Trump’s base, it projects an image of transactional pragmatism—dispelling concerns among populist Republicans who were outraged at the idea of pouring billions into Ukraine without tangible returns. At the same time, it reassures Washington’s bureaucratic establishment and the military-industrial complex that the U.S. war machine remains active and that Russian territorial ambitions in Eastern Europe will not proceed unchecked. However, this proposed mineral-for-aid exchange has not been well received by the European Union, particularly France, which has expressed a vested interest in developing Ukraine’s rare-mineral extraction sector.

As for Putin, will he relent? No one can say for certain, nor do I claim to offer a definitive answer. Objectively speaking, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has acknowledged inflation as one of the central economic challenges of 2024. While the average Russian has historically demonstrated resilience in the face of economic hardship, such endurance is not infinite. Russia’s maximalist war objectives—annexing Kharkiv Oblast and Odessa, dismantling the Ukrainian government under the guise of "de-Nazification," and fully demilitarizing Ukraine—seem increasingly unrealistic, requiring both time and resources that may not be sustainable in the long term. Another key take-away from 2024 is that Ukraine still occupies part of Kursk Oblast in Russia, which has shown the Ukrainians are capable of launching offensives to take territory. There is still a dim glimmer of hope for Ukraine to take back some of the land it has lost

That said, Russia’s reverence for symbolism and its pragmatic streak cannot be overlooked. Ending the conflict in May, for instance, could resonate deeply with nationalist sentiment. After all, May 2nd, 1945, marked the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany—a historical parallel that, if leveraged correctly, could serve as a convenient narrative for the Kremlin should it seek a face-saving resolution to the war.

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I appreciate any input into this blog, or suggestions about what you would like to see analyzed. The past couple weeks have been intense and it’s truly difficult to come up with ideas on events that are unfolding. If you could share this writing with your friends, I appreciate this. I want to grow my readership and feel a sense of obligation to people who enjoy reading what I write. So if you have time to spread the world, by all means - please do. Thank you for reading, I will try to be more timely with my updates.