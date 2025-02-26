I would never claim that the West is free of moral failings, nor would I suggest that our shared history is untainted by acts that are indefensible. No nation is without its shadows. However, few have endeavored to illuminate the darkness of despotism and persecution with the light of justice and democratic ideals. There are only a handful of societies where the fundamental principles of Rousseau’s Social Contract are truly upheld—where laws are not imposed against the will of the people but rather shaped by them, reflecting their collective interests and governed by individuals within their own ranks.

I would argue that, as a whole, we are not coerced into freedom—whereas in Russia, dissenters are hurled from balconies by secret police simply for exercising the most fundamental, inalienable right of humanity: the freedom of expression. Or in China, where society has been meticulously engineered into enforced cohesion, and the fundamental rights of individuals are suppressed by vast, imposing forces—wielding cutting-edge technology to censor dissent and eradicate unwelcome ideas. The citizen of a Western nation can organize and lead a protest, openly criticize their leaders, and even run for public office—all while being safeguarded by an independent judiciary that upholds their rights and freedoms.

I do not confine the concept of the West to the traditional boundaries of the Cold War era; the West is no longer merely a place—it is an idea. The free world, though rife with imperfections, stretches from the northern reaches of Canada to the southernmost tip of South America, extends across the plains of Eastern Europe, and finds a foothold in Asia in nations like Japan.

While we face the encroaching threat of oriental despotism—from the authoritarian nihilists of Russia to the oppressive machinery of the Chinese Communist Party—our greatest danger emanates from within. It is the erosion of our own values, the slow unraveling of the democratic principles that define us, that poses the most profound risk to the free world. The lynchpin of these “Western ideals” that I so ardently champion—the very backbone that holds them together—is the concept of transatlanticism.

The Americas—and I say that intentionally, to include Latin America—are bound by shared ideals, cultures, and languages, united as societies shaped by Christian heritage and a profound sense of fraternity with the free nations of Europe. An American can look across the ocean and find the very same values enshrined in the French constitution:

"The aim of all political association is the preservation of the natural and imprescriptible rights of man. These rights are liberty, property, security, and resistance to oppression."

We must never exchange this partnership with Europe for anything, under any circumstances. Throughout history, even when the consequences were fraught with peril, we stood resolute. We fought shoulder to shoulder on the beaches of Normandy, through the dense forests of the Ardennes, and in the blood-soaked trenches of the Marne alongside our Atlantic brethren.

There was no price we would not pay, no line we would allow tyranny to cross. We made this ultimate sacrifice with the blood of our young men, who perished in muddied graves in nameless hellscapes across Europe, side by side with other democratic nations. It was a testament to the unbreakable bond of shared ideals—of liberty, justice, and the unwavering defense of freedom.

Now, in the year 2025, we appear content to let Europe fend for itself, as if it were a wounded animal—one of our own in spirit—beset by a horde of ravenous hyenas. Russia, China, and their ilk of despots loom ominously over our friend and ally, Europe, which in this moment is the ailing member of the pack.

Yet, despite its many challenges, Europe has found the fortitude to stand against tyranny across the Donbas. The historical custodians of modern European civilization—the British, the French, and the Germans—have risen to the occasion, rallying in defense of the principles that underpin their societies. Among these ideals is the fundamental belief that wars of territorial conquest have no place in modern civilization.

For a long time, Europe has been perceived as the flank of the American empire, but in truth, our relationship is one of mutual benefit. We sacrifice a portion of our own resources to build and maintain a military that not only protects them but often acts in service of their geopolitical interests. It is a partnership rooted in shared values, a testament to the idea that the defense of freedom anywhere is the defense of freedom everywhere.

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On February 24th, the United Nations held a vote to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine—a symbolic effort to rally global support for a resolution affirming a fundamental principle: that invading Ukraine constituted a violation of its territorial sovereignty.

Countries like Uruguay, which have no direct stake in European affairs, aligned themselves with Ukraine and Europe, driven by a commitment to human rights and international law. Yet, the United States found itself voting against the entire free world, standing instead alongside despotic regimes like North Korea, Russia, and Iran.

Though this vote held no tangible consequence, the optics were nothing short of disastrous. We stood shoulder to shoulder with our adversaries, turning our backs on our allies, unable to condemn a grievance so basic that it should resonate with the entire civilized, democratic world. In that moment, we failed to uphold the principles we claim to champion, sending a message that tarnished our moral standing and undermined the very ideals that bind us to our transatlantic partners.

I place the blame for this moral failing on certain key aspects of our new reality. For one, Trump never had a family member who picked up a rifle in defense of the American nation. The concept of transatlanticism was never a value embedded in his family’s history. Where both of my bloodlines took up arms against tyranny in the crucible of World War II, his family has no such legacy. He views relationships as purely transactional, devoid of ideology, shared history, or deeper meaning—unable to grasp the aesthetic essence of the American nation or any other.

As civilized people committed to the ideals of the Christian and democratic world, we must make an extraordinary effort to support opposition candidates who are prepared to fight—not just in the ballot box but in the streets—against the tide of the populist right. We must not shrink from confrontation but actively seek it out. If we do not, this intolerable specter of tyranny will consume Europe, and America will slip into darkness without even mounting a fight.

They shall not pass!