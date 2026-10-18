Rome’s arenas furnish an unsettling metaphor for a republic whose citizens have learned to experience their own decline as entertainment, applauding spectacles of domination while the habits of self-government fall into disuse.

There is something peculiarly instructive about the decline of Rome, although the popular imagination has reduced one of history’s most complicated political transformations to a succession of barbarian invasions and burning monuments. The Western Roman Empire disintegrated through a protracted accumulation of military reversals, fiscal exhaustion, institutional paralysis, and the gradual dissolution of the political obligations upon which imperial authority depended. Its republican institutions had surrendered their substance centuries earlier, even as the vocabulary of civic government survived beneath the imperial administration. Long before the Visigoths entered Rome in 410, or the Vandals arrived from North Africa in 455, the political civilization that had once governed the Mediterranean had undergone transformations that its ancestors would scarcely have recognized.

I have previously invoked the hypothetical Roman farmer, cultivating his land somewhere in the southern provinces, who might reasonably have wondered why the wars in Gaul deserved his attention. The contests unfolding along distant frontiers possessed little immediate relevance to his harvest, his family, or the provincial circumstances that constituted his understanding of Roman civilization. Yet the security he enjoyed depended upon political arrangements whose complexity exceeded the boundaries of his immediate experience, and whose deterioration would eventually reach the agricultural communities that had regarded themselves as sufficiently removed from imperial affairs.

I find myself reconsidering that analogy. Perhaps the farmer understood considerably more than we give him credit for. Perhaps his indifference reflected a deeper estrangement from the institutions governing him, or an unwillingness to recognize obligations extending beyond his own material circumstances. Perhaps the deteriorating fortunes of Rome were sufficiently apparent, and he simply considered their implications somebody else’s problem.

The analogy becomes considerably less comforting when applied to the contemporary United States, whose citizens have inherited an international position of extraordinary historical advantage while demonstrating an increasingly precarious appreciation of the political arrangements sustaining it.

Following the Second World War, the United States undertook perhaps the most consequential strategic reorganization in its history. Having emerged from the destruction of Europe with an immense industrial advantage and unprecedented military capabilities, Washington could have attempted to consolidate its geographical security behind two oceans. Instead, successive administrations recognized that American prosperity would depend upon preventing another continental catastrophe, containing Soviet expansion, and reconstructing the economic foundations of societies whose continued instability threatened another generation of conflict.

The Marshall Plan, the establishment of NATO, and the institutional architecture of the postwar financial system constituted an extraordinary exercise in strategic foresight. American statesmen recognized that alliances multiplied national power, that economic reconstruction could generate durable political relationships, and that credible deterrence required commitments sufficiently enduring to survive the electoral fortunes of individual governments.

This arrangement was never morally immaculate. American interventionism produced catastrophes in Vietnam and Iraq, while covert operations and political expediency frequently compromised the democratic principles Washington professed to defend. The Cold War was conducted with considerable hypocrisy, particularly in countries whose political aspirations proved inconvenient to American strategic objectives. Yet the imperfections of the system should scarcely obscure its historical achievements: Western Europe recovered from devastation, the Atlantic democracies developed an extraordinary degree of economic integration, and the prospect of another general European war receded beneath a security architecture sustained principally by American power.

Wealth accumulated, international commerce expanded, and successive generations of Americans came to regard their country’s geopolitical advantages as something approaching the natural order of things.

The remarkable feature of this inheritance is that its beneficiaries have become increasingly susceptible to political movements whose conception of national greatness scarcely extends beyond the spectacle of its rhetorical affirmation.

Donald Trump inherited a strategic position that generations of American policymakers, soldiers, diplomats, and taxpayers had labored to construct. His administration has approached that inheritance with a mixture of transactional provincialism and an apparent inability to distinguish the obligations of leadership from the humiliations of subordination. His threats concerning Greenland have placed extraordinary pressure upon a relationship with Denmark that should scarcely require explanation, while his repeated denunciations of NATO have introduced uncertainty into the credibility of American commitments. In March, Trump described the alliance as a paper tiger and suggested that Russia’s president understood its weakness, an extraordinary formulation from the leader of the organization whose deterrent credibility depends upon the perceived resolution of its most powerful member.

There are legitimate arguments concerning European defense expenditures, the distribution of military responsibilities, and the necessity of greater European strategic autonomy. Indeed, the continent has relied upon American security guarantees for considerably longer than its economic circumstances might reasonably justify. Those questions deserve serious examination by officials capable of recognizing that American influence in Europe constitutes an immense strategic advantage.

Instead, we have witnessed an administration whose recurrent antagonism toward allies has been accompanied by an increasingly accommodating posture toward Moscow, a development whose consequences have become particularly visible in Ukraine.

In March 2025, the administration temporarily suspended military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, exposing the precariousness of arrangements upon which Ukrainian defensive operations depended. Whatever diplomatic rationale Washington supplied, the episode demonstrated that capabilities essential to the survival of an allied country could become instruments of coercion in negotiations with its own government. The suspension was subsequently reversed, although the confidence undermined by such decisions cannot be restored through the simple resumption of technical cooperation.

Events this October have made the implications considerably more disturbing.

As Ukrainian forces continued attacking Russian petroleum infrastructure, whose revenues contribute substantially to financing the Kremlin’s war, Trump publicly criticized Kyiv’s operations and suggested that Ukraine required a different president. His administration subsequently reached an agreement facilitating additional Russian diesel exports, involving sanctions relief intended to place approximately 2.25 million barrels into American and international markets.

The economic justification was tenuous. Analysts questioned whether the relatively modest quantity could meaningfully alleviate fuel prices, which had risen principally amid the enormous disruptions associated with the American-led war against Iran. The diplomatic consequences, however, were readily apparent: Russia received economic concessions while Ukraine encountered renewed pressure to curtail attacks against infrastructure sustaining the invasion of its territory.

The grotesque inversion of strategic priorities becomes more apparent when one considers that Washington’s confrontation with Iran has itself contributed to the instability of global energy markets, while Russia benefits from concessions ostensibly intended to mitigate the consequences. The United States has consequently placed itself in the extraordinary position of relieving economic pressure upon one adversarial government while restricting the military options of a country resisting that government’s aggression.

Then came the satellite communications controversy, which extinguished what remained of my faith in the possibility of a meaningful course correction.

Ukrainian military personnel reported sudden restrictions affecting satellite-connected drone operations, with terminals encountering limitations when moving above approximately 160 kilometers per hour. These restrictions complicated the employment of certain strike platforms and interceptor drones, including systems used to defend Ukrainian population centers against Russian aerial attacks.

Reuters subsequently reported, citing two American officials and a Western official briefed on the matter, that instructions to restrict the Starshield service had originated within the White House. The reporting did not establish who issued the directive, and both Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied that the administration had deliberately ordered the restrictions. Those denials, and the unresolved questions surrounding the precise systems affected, remain important qualifications. The operational interference itself was reported by Ukrainian officials, while the allegation concerning White House responsibility warrants independent investigation.

An allegation of deliberate interference with the defenses of a country under sustained bombardment cannot, however disturbing, establish presidential intent without further evidence. The administration’s concessions to Moscow and pressure on Kyiv, considered alongside the reported restrictions affecting Ukrainian military communications, give Congress ample grounds to investigate how these decisions were reached and whether American officials deliberately compromised Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself.

Andrew C. McCarthy, writing in the conservative National Review, has called for precisely such an investigation, arguing that Congress must examine the administration’s conduct toward Russia. When serious conservative commentators and Republican lawmakers begin questioning policies that appear to advantage a hostile power, the issue deserves examination beyond the exhausted reflexes of American partisan identification.

What troubles me most about these developments is the increasing difficulty of identifying a coherent conception of American national interests within them.

I served in the American military and subsequently spent time fighting alongside foreign volunteers in Ukraine. My understanding of warfare has consequently developed through experiences somewhat removed from the abstractions of political commentary. I have witnessed the human consequences of decisions made by governments whose representatives may never encounter the people required to implement them. That experience has encouraged a certain skepticism toward the grandiloquent declarations of men who mistake political authority for strategic comprehension.

There is something particularly dispiriting about watching the country whose military uniform I once wore jeopardize relationships sustained across generations, while politicians who speak incessantly of national strength appear increasingly indifferent to the instruments through which that strength has historically been exercised.

And yet the deterioration of America’s strategic position represents only one dimension of a considerably broader political pathology.

Earlier this month, FBI Director Kash Patel responded to an erroneous report concerning his supposed presence in Russia with a reference to the James Bond film From Russia with Love. The joke was directed at journalists who had incorrectly reported his whereabouts, and that context should be acknowledged. Nevertheless, its flippancy appeared particularly unbecoming amid the escalating controversy surrounding American policy toward Moscow and renewed Russian attacks upon Ukrainian civilians. The incident was comparatively minor, although it exemplified an administration increasingly comfortable subordinating the dignity of public office to the immediate gratification of political performance.

A considerably stranger spectacle followed on October 13, when the president shared graphic footage on Truth Social of a man being attacked by a tiger at a British wildlife park. He subsequently published a compilation depicting lions attacking human beings, accompanied by incongruously cheerful music. Several sequences in the compilation were later identified as artificially generated, although the original footage from Britain documented an actual fatal encounter. Trump also circulated an artificial video portraying himself playfully wrestling with a tiger.

I am uncertain what philosophical meaning the president intended to communicate through these extraordinary publications, although the imagery invites comparison with the more decadent traditions of imperial Rome.

The Roman amphitheater accommodated elaborate spectacles involving wild animals, condemned prisoners, and the theatrical demonstration of human vulnerability before an assembled public. Imperial authority frequently cultivated its legitimacy through public entertainments, and the distinction between political leadership and popular spectacle could become remarkably attenuated. The modern American president, presiding over an elaborate digital amphitheater of his own construction, appears increasingly enamored of imagery associated with domination and the humiliation of weaker creatures.

The historical parallel requires no assertion that Trump consciously imagines himself a Roman emperor. The grotesque incongruity of an American president circulating such material while occupying the highest office of a constitutional republic provides sufficient grounds for reflection.

We have cultivated a political culture in which outrage functions as a form of national pornography, its consumers conditioned to demand progressively greater stimulation while mistaking the sensation of participation for the exercise of citizenship.

Public administration consequently becomes theater, institutional restraint becomes evidence of weakness, and the elaborate responsibilities of government are reduced to material suitable for dissemination through an algorithmic entertainment industry.

The degradation extends into institutions whose legitimacy should transcend political fashion. The administration initially contemplated reducing the Department of Veterans Affairs workforce by approximately 80,000 positions, before revising its plans to a reduction of roughly 30,000 through attrition and voluntary departures. The distinction between those proposals matters, although the broader spectacle remains disconcerting: a political movement professing an almost liturgical reverence for military service simultaneously approaches the institutions responsible for veterans’ welfare through the language of bureaucratic retrenchment.

The recurrent elevation of loyalty above administrative competence, the hostility toward professional expertise, and the increasingly theatrical presentation of executive authority suggest a governing philosophy whose institutional consequences may extend well beyond the tenure of its principal personalities.

Yet responsibility for this development cannot be confined indefinitely to the men occupying public office.

Democratic government rests upon the proposition that political authority ultimately derives from the governed, an arrangement whose moral implications become particularly uncomfortable when substantial numbers of citizens repeatedly endorse conduct they have had ample opportunity to examine.

The American electorate in 2016 possessed legitimate grievances against the political establishment. The failures of the Iraq War, the economic devastation experienced by industrial communities, and the complacency of institutions whose leaders appeared increasingly insulated from ordinary life contributed to a widespread collapse of political confidence. These grievances were neither imaginary nor exclusively the property of one political faction.

A decade later, however, the defense of political innocence has become considerably more difficult to sustain.

The public record is extensive. Americans have witnessed the conduct of this administration and its predecessor, the treatment of constitutional institutions, the increasingly antagonistic language directed toward traditional allies, and the extraordinary normalization of behavior that earlier generations would have regarded as disqualifying for national office.

Citizens who continue to endorse these developments cannot universally be presumed ignorant of their implications. Some regard institutional disruption as an acceptable cost of achieving other political objectives; others appear positively enthusiastic about the humiliation of institutions they have come to despise.

The distinction between these motivations is important, although their cumulative consequences may prove indistinguishable.

This brings me back to the Roman farmer.

Perhaps his indifference toward the wars in Gaul arose from ignorance, or perhaps he understood that the survival of Rome required sacrifices he no longer considered worth making. A political community can survive disagreement over the distribution of burdens. Its prospects become considerably less encouraging when large portions of its population cease to recognize the legitimacy of obligations extending beyond their immediate interests.

The ancient Romans possessed a concept for the political community itself: res publica, the public affair, understood as something belonging to the citizen body rather than the private possession of its rulers.

The republican ideal demanded an appreciation that public authority entailed responsibilities transcending personal advantage. Rome’s historical practice frequently contradicted its own professed principles, and its republic eventually succumbed to the concentration of military power and the erosion of constitutional restraints. Yet the persistence of republican language long after republican government had effectively disappeared offers an unsettling lesson concerning the longevity of political appearances.

A society may continue invoking the vocabulary of liberty while progressively abandoning the habits necessary for its preservation.

The Roman satirist Juvenal supplied a question whose subsequent political applications have outgrown its original context: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? Who will guard the guardians themselves?

In the American constitutional tradition, the answer was supposed to emerge from the dispersion of political authority, the independence of public institutions, and the willingness of citizens to regard constitutional restraint as a condition of legitimate government.

These arrangements presupposed a degree of civic attachment extending beyond allegiance to individual political personalities.

It is precisely that attachment whose deterioration now concerns me.

The approaching November elections may provide an opportunity to constrain the executive branch through renewed congressional oversight. A different administration in 2028 might subsequently restore certain institutional safeguards, repair diplomatic relationships, and recover some measure of international confidence.

Such developments would be consequential, and I would welcome the restoration of ordinary constitutional accountability.

Yet I have become increasingly doubtful that the damage can be meaningfully repaired in its entirety.

International credibility is accumulated through decades of consistent behavior, while its deterioration may proceed with astonishing rapidity. European governments observing the recurrent instability of American commitments cannot reasonably be expected to reconstruct their strategic assumptions around the promise that Washington will eventually return to political normality. Even a future administration sincerely committed to Atlantic cooperation would inherit allies whose confidence had been repeatedly compromised.

The problem is no longer confined to the policies of Donald Trump, because the political conditions that produced his ascendancy have acquired an enduring institutional and cultural existence of their own.

A distinct conception of American nationhood has developed alongside the country’s older traditions of civic responsibility, one increasingly comfortable with the personalization of political authority and the abandonment of restraints previously regarded as essential to constitutional legitimacy.

Its adherents employ familiar patriotic language, although their understanding of national greatness appears increasingly detached from the historical institutions through which American power was accumulated and preserved.

This development will not necessarily disappear with its present leadership. The resentments sustaining it have acquired their own constituencies, media institutions, and political incentives, while the economic and cultural grievances that contributed to its emergence remain insufficiently resolved.

Electoral victories may interrupt the process. Responsible government may preserve what remains. Institutional reform may establish stronger protections against future abuses.

I suspect that these measures, however necessary, will increasingly resemble the work of physicians attempting to stabilize a patient whose underlying condition has become chronic.

The American republic may endure, and its constitutional institutions may continue functioning, while the political civilization that once animated them undergoes changes sufficiently profound to render the restoration of its previous character impossible.

History provides abundant examples of states surviving the disappearance of the political ideals that originally conferred legitimacy upon their governments.

Rome itself offers perhaps the most formidable illustration, its imperial institutions preserving the terminology and ceremonial inheritance of a republic whose substantive political arrangements had vanished centuries before the western imperial administration finally disintegrated.

The analogy should inspire caution rather than predictions of an American collapse. The United States retains extraordinary economic resources, substantial institutional resilience, and a population whose political diversity precludes any simple account of national decline.

Nevertheless, I increasingly suspect that the American century, understood as an era in which the United States exercised international leadership through a durable combination of military power, economic influence, and institutional credibility, is approaching an irreversible transformation.

The greatest tragedy may ultimately reside in the extent to which that transformation has proceeded through choices made within the country itself.

I once imagined the historical predicament of the Roman farmer as a failure to recognize the approaching consequences of distant wars. That interpretation now strikes me as insufficiently severe.

The farmer may have understood that the frontiers were collapsing, that the governing institutions had become progressively less worthy of confidence, and that the civilization sustaining his provincial existence was entering a period of profound uncertainty. Perhaps he had simply grown accustomed to the deterioration, rationalizing each successive indignity until the accumulating evidence ceased to provoke any meaningful response.

The more disturbing possibility is that he welcomed the arrival of those who promised to dismantle the institutions he despised, without contemplating how thoroughly his own future depended upon their survival.

Our contemporary predicament possesses much of that character.

The machinery of constitutional government remains in place, and elections continue to offer opportunities for political correction. The institutions responsible for American security and international leadership retain considerable capabilities, although their authority increasingly depends upon political judgments whose coherence can no longer be taken for granted.

I would like to believe that a future administration could restore the republic’s confidence in its institutions and the world’s confidence in American leadership. I would like to believe that the present period will eventually appear as an aberration within a longer history of constitutional resilience.

My experiences, and the evidence accumulating before us, have made that optimism increasingly difficult to sustain.

There may still be time to arrest portions of the deterioration, preserve essential institutions, and mitigate the consequences of decisions whose effects will outlast their authors. Yet I no longer believe that the America which emerges from this period will necessarily recover the civic character or international position of the country that entered it.

The most unsettling aspect of this prospect is the absence of any need for a spectacular final catastrophe. Republics can preserve their monuments, conduct their ceremonies, and maintain the outward forms of constitutional government while the obligations that once gave those arrangements meaning gradually disappear.

The Vandals are already inside the gates, although history has furnished us with an inversion of the familiar Roman tragedy.

This time, the gates were opened from within, and those responsible may never acknowledge what they have surrendered.

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Welcome to The War Tourist Journal, the written component of War Tourist Media. You can also find me on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook (Benjamin Stuart Reed), and X, should you feel inclined to venture into that particular digital sewer.

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