War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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Alexandre Dufresne's avatar
Alexandre Dufresne
Oct 19

curious to hear your thoughts on Canada in this era of rapid American erosion

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
Oct 19

Perhaps your best cautionary historical piece. Pertinent observations on all Romes, past and present, stimulating apposite reader comments.

Without the speed and diffusion of media, your proverbial farmer most likely never knew what eventually hit him.

And millions of slaves buffered the timing.

The question remains...how irreversible the degradation?

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