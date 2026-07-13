The last photo. Kyiv, thumbs up, one day left. Now pass his sanctions bill and carry it out under his name.

Lindsey Graham is dead. Mitch McConnell looks dead.

When Cheney died in November, I went looking for Ben Collins. Childhood classmate. Owns The Onion now. I peed next to him at a urinal in the fourth grade. Years later he got me my first paycheck as a writer, and another byline after that. I wanted to write Cheney a Hunter Thompson send-off. I told Ben I would, someday. The Onion was never the point. I only wanted to see where it could land. I never found him. I have been looking ever since.

Cheney built the mess that was Iraq. We did the Iraqis no favors. I came back a man of poorer character for it. So if you know Ben, tell him I’m still looking. Katherine Abughazaleh(!)

“I fully understand why President Bush had to resort to the use of force to disarm Saddam Hussein… It’s long past time for Saddam Hussein to be replaced. President Bush used the only reasonable option available to him and our nation.” — Lindsey Graham, March 2003

Then Representative Graham voted for the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Iraq.

I could hang him on that vote alone. The US military became the largest provider of post-birth abortions in Iraq, through direct action, collateral damage, and sectarian spillover. His pro-life record began and ended at conception. Many suffered. The LGBTQ community suffered under his positions and suffers still from the residue. He wanted more people in cages over drugs, opioids most of all, and never once said the pharmaceutical industry built the crisis.

I have mixed feelings about the man. He drifted toward MAGA, and he still got two things right and on time, so the broken clock won’t do. Call him a bad bathroom scale. Wrong about nearly everything, and then some morning you strip down, step on, and read the number past your own gut, and it comes back cruel and honest at once. He was that mirror for the country. He was that mirror for me too, and that is the harder number to read.

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” — March 3, 2022

That is a sitting senator asking someone inside Russia to kill Putin. Out loud. Then he named Stauffenberg and said it again. You cannot land a harder question on another politician than that.

He stayed on Ukraine when his colleagues went to demagoguery. He spent two years on the Sanctioning Russia Act, 500 percent tariffs on anyone still buying Russian oil, 85 senators behind it. He reached a deal with the White House on a Friday. He met Zelensky in Kyiv the same week, his tenth visit of the war. He flew home and died Saturday night, two days after his birthday, before the bill he chased for two years could reach the floor.

He was trying to walk Trump back from the MAGA camp. I think he did it out of conviction and a colder kind of realism, the kind that reasons inward. If Ukraine falls on Trump’s watch, history buries them both.

Iraq and Afghanistan left a stain on every politician who touched them. Ukraine is the one place the ledger could still come out right. If Ukraine holds, if the lines freeze where they are and Kyiv keeps its army and its government, even a pyrrhic outcome for Russia, then American foreign policy books a win it badly needs. Putin planned to take Kyiv in three days. His airborne troops were slaughtered in the capital instead. I saw their fighting positions in Kharkiv. Vodka bottles. Poorly dug. They were not prepared to fight as hard as the Ukrainians.

When the wall came down we thought the Cold War was over. If Russia had driven into Kyiv, its empire by client state would sit almost where it sat in Eastern Europe then, with room to grow toward the Baltics.

Graham knew that. When I stood in a trench with a rifle and watched MAGA turn the GOP against Ukraine, Graham was standing next to me. You do not always get to pick your allies in a war. Some underperform. Some change sides. He fought to the last day of his life and died early so Washington would not abandon the Ukrainians.

Trump, meanwhile, keeps getting warmer with Zelensky.

He was right about the heat, too, and early. A decade before MAGA he sat with Kerry and Lieberman and tried to price carbon like the pollution it is. His own state party censured him for it. He said the warming was real and worth the fight, ate the beating at home, then walked away the way he walked away from most things. He still said it first.

There will be a theatre to his death. He died at 71. The progressives will read his voting record into the coffin, and they will be right about the record. I will look at the scale again. Senator Graham’s body is cold on a table in Washington. I am in a rented room in the Philippines, running the AC against the heat he named years ago, naked in front of the mirror, looking at the number.

I should turn it off.

My last employer, SOFREP wiped out all of my writing because I took a hard stance on Trump and Ukraine and didn’t back down to Brandon Webb. He sleeps in the same moral bed as the CEO of Newsmax—friends and all. I prefer shares, restacks and likes over money. I cannot be bought unlike some men.