War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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Benjamin Stuart Reed's avatar
Benjamin Stuart Reed
13h

Probably depends on what part of Indonesia you are in. Here, not that expensive. Just check out one of my subscription options. Or: https://buymeacoffee.com/

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Jeffrey F Obser's avatar
Jeffrey F Obser
20h

I agree and resonate with this piece, and particularly appreciate pointing out that radicalism defines the second Trump presidency. I'm all about examining and critiquing political language, and my personal project is to invent a conservative left - or rather, identify it as it already exists here and there, without being noticed or defined as such.

I would only say one thing in defense of John F. Kennedy. I think the word you're looking for may be decadent, rather than degenerate. It appears you are well informed as to the man's biography, so I won't be silly and try to excuse or downplay his private behavior. Had he served a few more years he may have run out of luck concealing his private life, and gone down in history not as the tragic martyr but as a fallen idol who took down the myth and majesty of the presidency with him (things Trump has rather finished off). But the man was an addict because he was in a lot of pain, and his pain resulted principally from war injuries. That's not quite the same as being a party hound - and few have argued that he functioned with anything but sharp acuity in his duties. As for his sexual escapades, again, as you admit, he kept them from the cameras and protected the presidency's authority, with a lot of help from a social contract among politicos and journalists that still enabled that in the early 60s.

It's a minor point but I thought it worth bringing up. Degeneracy would imply a deterioration of the person, physical and moral, in a way that negatively affects one's family or society beyond the individual. Decadence is merely the excessive, and often but not necessarily destructive, harvesting of pleasure and privilege that implies a spirit of joy.

I think JFK was about the joy. Too much so, and we'll never know if his ebullient style would have moldered into degeneracy in time. But the fact that nobody suspected he was morally lacking until years after his death to me proves that he did his job. He gave America a myth that was far more important and enduring than the banal details of his bodily functions.

Trump, however, is degenerate, in my estimation. For what semantics are worth.

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