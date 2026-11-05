Whenever a new politician who breaks the mold, someone like Zohran Mamdani or Abdul El-Sayed, gets elected, I can almost guarantee that a few of my old Facebook friends from my military days will emerge to complain about how the latest politician is some sort of dangerous radical.

We've all seen this, right?

I wonder how much longer it's going to take these people to recognize that Trump himself is a radical by virtually any reasonable historical comparison. At a bare minimum, he's a substantial departure from the political mainstream of the first decade of this century. Take the political culture of 2005 as your baseline and tell me that what we're witnessing today would have been considered normal.

He's also introduced a radically unrestrained conception of how a president should look, speak, and conduct himself. You really can't deny that one.

For the past two years, he's somehow found the time, between posting AI slop of people getting mauled by tigers and all manner of bizarre internet shit, to promote a fucking memecoin while pursuing a privately funded ballroom at the White House. The presidency has become this grotesque intersection of reality television, personal branding, and speculative finance.

"But he trolled the liberals and the wokies!"

Yeah, that's not an aesthetic, man. He's the president of the United States.

If he wants to be a proper drug-addicted degenerate in his private life, like John F. Kennedy was in certain respects, that's another matter entirely. At least maintain some semblance of administrative dignity. Go fuck a Playboy model on the side if that's what you're inclined to do, but keep it classy in front of the cameras. There's something to be said for maintaining the dignity of an office even when the man occupying it has no particular interest in personal restraint.

And then there's the money.

The Trump family's financial circumstances have attracted extraordinary scrutiny as the administration has pursued a radically different approach to American foreign policy, involving figures such as Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The overlapping relationships between private business interests, diplomatic access, and public authority deserve considerably more examination than they've received.

And I want to ask a broader question here: Who exactly are we as a nation, and what sort of company do we intend to keep?

Look at our closest allies, whether we're talking about the Five Eyes intelligence partnership, the European Union, or NATO. I'd like to imagine that the United States should resemble something of the company it keeps. These are wealthy, developed democracies with which we share enormous strategic and historical interests. At the very least, we probably shouldn't be threatening to invade their fucking countries.

We've reached the point where American political rhetoric has entertained Canadian separatism while the president has openly discussed absorbing Canada into the United States.

Wild.

And then there's the trade policy.

You realize how extraordinary it is to launch sweeping trade confrontations with much of the Western world during one of the most geopolitically precarious periods in modern history?

I can understand negotiating better trade agreements. I can understand protecting certain domestic industries, challenging unfair practices, and recognizing that globalization has produced winners and losers. Those are perfectly legitimate arguments, and some of them have been neglected for decades.

But there are ways of doing these things without adopting the diplomatic sophistication of Butterscotch Shitler.

Instead, we threw a wrench into an already fragile international economic system, antagonized longstanding partners, and introduced enormous uncertainty into relationships that had taken generations to cultivate. Whatever your position on tariffs, the scale and execution of that departure from the previous American economic consensus were radical.

And now the American people have spoken through the most powerful instrument available to them in a democracy: the vote.

I think we need a national reckoning over what has happened, particularly concerning the intersection of political authority, private enrichment, and the Trump family's financial interests. We need to establish precisely who benefited, how they benefited, and whether the American public was properly served by the decisions made in its name.

And you know what? I'm willing to forgive you for being MAGA.

I understand some of the frustrations that brought people into that movement. We all watched elements of the Democratic Party, Hollywood, and the broader cultural establishment take extraordinary liberties with the assumption that their particular brand of cosmopolitanism represented the default moral philosophy of civilized society.

There was an arrogance to that. There were legitimate arguments to be made against it, and plenty of people who raised those objections were dismissed as ignorant or reactionary simply because they didn't subscribe to the prevailing cultural orthodoxy.

Some of that was pretty fucking radical too, wasn't it?

I don't think we should pretend otherwise.

But recognizing the excesses of one political movement doesn't absolve another of its own. Nor does resentment toward cultural elites justify abandoning every reasonable expectation we once had of presidential conduct, public accountability, and institutional restraint.

We need to understand what happened during this chapter of American history and establish safeguards against its repetition. The Trump family has accumulated enormous business interests and opportunities during its return to political power, and the full relationship between those interests and public policy deserves rigorous scrutiny.

And I want to ask you something else.

Look back to 1996.

Is life harder to get by these days?

Remember when a $60,000-a-year job was considered a genuinely decent living? Both of my parents earned roughly that amount, and together those salaries paid for private school, vacations in the Caribbean, and a comfortable middle-class existence.

Could two people earning those same nominal salaries provide that standard of living today?

Of course, inflation means that $60,000 in 1996 isn't equivalent to $60,000 today. But that's precisely the point. The cost of housing, education, healthcare, and the ordinary foundations of middle-class security has changed dramatically, and for many Americans, the relationship between income and a decent standard of living has become increasingly unforgiving.

The American Dream was never distributed equally, and I don't intend to romanticize the 1990s as some golden age when everyone was doing wonderfully. But there was a reasonable expectation that stable employment, education, and a certain amount of financial discipline could produce a comfortable life.

For a substantial portion of the country, that expectation has become increasingly difficult to fulfill.

We all understand that something has gone wrong. We can disagree about the causes, the extent of the deterioration, and the appropriate remedies. Those disagreements are precisely what democratic politics is supposed to accommodate.

But we cannot keep treating every politician who challenges an established consensus as a dangerous radical while pretending that the man occupying the White House represents some reassuring continuation of traditional American conservatism.

He doesn't.

And the sooner we can have an intellectually serious conversation about what radicalism actually means, including when it comes from our own political camp, the sooner we can get back to the considerably more important business of making this country a better place to live.

Welcome to the War Tourist Journal, the written counterpart to War Tourist Media, a multiplatform media enterprise operated by precisely one person, although I occasionally use the term “we” to lend the operation a certain institutional gravitas. It also makes me feel considerably more important when I’m hungover after a night of celebrating what I consider a monumental moment in American political history.

So we, the distinguished editorial team at War Tourist Media, are delighted to occasionally publish this sort of thing. I should probably clarify, however, that this article is hardly representative of my usual subject matter or writing style. It’s essentially an unusually long Facebook post that wandered into an article format, which I think is perfectly acceptable. Particularly after a night of celebrating in a manner that John F. Kennedy might have appreciated following a great political victory, minus the additional women, but with a respectable commitment to the general spirit of degeneracy.

Most of what I publish concerns warfare, defense, geopolitics, and the peculiar human beings who inhabit those worlds. Occasionally, I wander into cultural politics, history, or whatever else happens to capture my attention that morning. There isn’t some grand editorial calendar governing the whole enterprise. I wake up, decide what interests me, and start writing. Some days that means examining the strategic implications of a military operation. Other days, apparently, it means writing several thousand words about American politics while recovering from a hangover.

If you’re interested in the other side of War Tourist Media, particularly the material more directly concerned with military affairs, defense, and the human terrain of organized violence, you’ll find that on Instagram and my other social platforms.

TikTok is becoming something of an experiment in its own right. I currently live in Indonesia, travel whenever I can, and have started incorporating more tourism and adventure material into the broader project. I’m attempting to develop an aesthetic that is still very much in its rough, formative stages.

Imagine Anthony Bourdain sitting on the editorial board of Vice in 2010, except nobody particularly gives a shit about food, and Anthony Bourdain occasionally carries a rifle.

That’s roughly the direction we’re heading.

Whether this eventually becomes a coherent media enterprise or remains the elaborate personal amusement of a former soldier with an internet connection remains to be seen. Either way, I’m enjoying the process.

Restacks are free. Subscriptions are free. Most of what I produce is free, and I intend to keep it that way.

If you’d like to purchase a paid subscription, however, I would certainly appreciate it. I’ve had a rather expensive month, made considerably worse by my decision to celebrate this political victory with an enthusiasm that exceeded my original financial projections.

And since we’re being transparent here, I’m not going to pretend that your contribution will finance some noble journalistic expedition into the darkest corners of the planet. It might. But there’s also a perfectly reasonable chance that it’ll subsidize a nice dinner, a fishing expedition, or whatever other questionable financial decision I make while living in Indonesia.

I’m not making any meaningful money from this operation, and I have no intention of insulting your intelligence with some elaborate fundraising pitch about saving independent journalism.

If you want to throw a few bucks into the bucket of a man who is openly admitting that he’ll probably enjoy whatever you donate, then have at it. I appreciate the support.

And with that, from the entire editorial staff of War Tourist Media, consisting of myself and whatever remains of my dignity this morning:

We did it, America.

Thank you.

Share