War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Painted Journals's avatar
Painted Journals
2d

50,000 casualties a month? How can Russia sustain that? But I also wonder why we don’t see news and images showing those kinds of casualties. It’s a little hard to believe.

It just pisses me off so much that my country, the USA, is breaking its word. Re: the Budapest memorandum. Other countries notice. They know we can’t be trusted anymore.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Stuart Reed · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture