Kupiansk, Ukraine. August 2026.

Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated his willingness to freeze the war along the existing front line, accepting a ceasefire that would leave Russia in possession of occupied Ukrainian territory while its legal status remained unresolved. For a president whose country has endured years of invasion, that represents a substantial accommodation of military reality; Moscow continues to insist that a temporary cessation of hostilities is insufficient. I suspect Zelensky understood precisely what this proposal would expose: even the opportunity to consolidate its territorial acquisitions has failed to satisfy a Kremlin whose ambitions extend into the political future of the country it has invaded.

Russia’s declared objectives have acquired assorted interpretations over the course of the war, although their essential implications remain recognizable. Demilitarization would diminish Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself; the demand for “denazification” supplies an ideological pretext for subordinating its government. Alongside Moscow’s insistence on Ukrainian neutrality, these objectives describe a settlement in which Russia would exercise decisive influence over its neighbor’s security and political orientation, and Putin continues to prosecute the war because he believes such an outcome remains attainable.

The calculation is sufficiently clear. Russia must endure until Western support deteriorates, until the governments sustaining Ukraine become preoccupied with their own domestic difficulties, and until exhaustion acquires the diplomatic vocabulary of inevitability, allowing the Kremlin to obtain concessions through political pressure that its soldiers have been unable to secure on the ground. Our own government is making that calculation increasingly plausible.

A more forceful American effort to extract concessions from Kyiv would at least have a comprehensible military premise if Ukraine had suffered a decisive defeat during the summer. My assessment is that Ukraine won the summer campaign: Russia needed to break the operational coherence of the Ukrainian defense in the Donbas, with the capture of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk central to any convincing claim that the fortified belt had been overcome. Both cities remain in Ukrainian hands; the Russian offensive has failed to deliver the result on which its wider ambitions depend.

Around Kupiansk, Ukrainian counterattacks recovered ground and frustrated subsequent Russian efforts to regain it. Russian activity across the Oskil has not produced the decisive operational success that Moscow’s public declarations invite audiences to imagine. Farther south, Ukrainian advances in the Lyman sector have disrupted the northern approach to the defensive belt. Counterattacks east of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk have further complicated Russian preparations, improving Ukraine’s position on important approaches to cities that were supposed to be moving inexorably toward encirclement. These are material reversals in a campaign whose success required sustained Russian momentum.

Assessed Control of Terrain in the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka Tactical Area, October 23, 2026 at 1:30 PM ET

Kostiantynivka has endured a punishing battle, and Russia has made substantial inroads, although its condition requires more precision than the confident coloring of a map permits. Ukrainian positions remain within the city, and Russian infiltration has not everywhere become consolidated control. The claim that Kostiantynivka has definitively fallen grants Moscow an accomplished victory while Ukrainian soldiers are still preventing it from completing the task. Even its eventual capture would leave Russia confronting the remaining depth of the fortified belt.

I understand the strategic anxiety surrounding these cities, whose loss would deprive Ukraine of prepared positions and the urban terrain supporting them, imposing severe difficulties, particularly if withdrawals disrupted neighboring formations. The proposition that their fall would leave an essentially unobstructed passage to Kyiv, however, compresses a vast military problem into a convenient argument for capitulation. Russia would still have to sustain its advance across considerable distances, overcome further resistance, and convert a costly local success into an operational breakthrough. We have spent years watching it struggle with precisely that conversion.

The human expenditure is staggering. Ukraine’s General Staff reported more than 124,000 Russian casualties during the three summer months; a senior NATO military official subsequently told Bloomberg that September alone had produced more than 50,000. These are estimates of killed and wounded, subject to uncertainty, and cannot responsibly be translated wholesale into deaths or permanent disability. Even with that distinction preserved, the reported scale of attrition is appalling. At a sustained rate of 50,000 casualties a month, two months would produce 100,000 instances of death or injury in the prosecution of a campaign still failing to achieve its principal territorial objectives.

This is the moment at which the Trump administration has chosen to ease pressure on Moscow. The Russian diesel waiver and the suspension of major provisions of newly enacted sanctions offer economic relief while Ukraine is demonstrating that Russian offensive plans can be defeated. I regard that decision as an indictment of Trump’s judgment: Ukrainian resistance has created an opportunity to strengthen the pressure on Putin, and Washington is diminishing it. Moscow is being encouraged to believe that American accommodation will continue without any corresponding moderation of Russian demands. The West has no obligation to subsidize the Kremlin’s escape from the consequences of its own aggression.

None of this requires faith in an imminent Russian collapse; I remain unconvinced by the recurring assurances that economic deterioration or an approaching mobilization crisis will necessarily terminate the war on a timetable convenient to Ukraine. A state can remain capable of organized violence through prolonged impoverishment, especially when its leadership is willing to distribute the consequences among people with little influence over policy. Russia’s accumulated difficulties deserve serious attention; they cannot carry the weight of a strategy that assumes Moscow will shortly become incapable of continuing.

Without a substantial change in the balance of resources or Western commitment, I consider the eventual loss of further Ukrainian defensive cities a real possibility, which makes the terms and timing of any withdrawal consequential. By the time Russia captures another city, its forces may have incurred additional losses that impair their ability to exploit the achievement; the defenders may also have gained time to prepare the next position. A settlement that hands over defended territory in advance can spare the invading army precisely the expenditure that has limited its progress. Why should Ukraine be expected to confer that advantage?

I find the underlying impulse entirely comprehensible: if someone intends to dispossess me and dictate the conditions under which I am permitted to exist, I will make that undertaking costly. The expectation that I should cooperate in my own subordination because resistance will be painful strikes me as an extraordinary demand. Among the Ukrainians I have met, the determination to resist often arises from that same elementary conviction: an aggressor should have to fight for what he intends to take.

That conviction carries dreadful consequences. Further resistance will mean further deaths, and some of the places being defended may remain beyond Ukraine’s reach for generations. Ukrainians themselves will disagree over how much can be endured, and their right to decide includes the right to negotiate an end to the fighting. What I reject is the presumption that people confronting conquest have misunderstood their own interests whenever they refuse the settlement preferred by distant governments. The willingness to resist deserves to be treated as a considered political judgment, especially by allies whose assistance can materially improve the choices available.

Finland’s experience during the Winter War illustrates how much the familiar vocabulary of victory and defeat can conceal: the Soviet Union compelled territorial concessions, and Finland paid heavily to preserve its independence. The enormous cost imposed on the Red Army belongs within any sober assessment of the outcome, alongside the territory Moscow acquired. Finnish resistance helped preserve a sovereign state with a future beyond the settlement. Ukraine’s survival must be assessed with comparable attention to the political independence retained and the military capacity left to defend it.

The duration of this war also bears upon the conditions of recovery. Russia is consuming resources to impose its sovereignty upon another country; Ukraine has the prospect of reconstruction supported by European integration and Western capital, a prospect that demands credible security arrangements and sustained investment. Rebuilt infrastructure can be designed with greater resilience, and a surviving Ukrainian state can emerge better equipped to defend its independence. None of that restores the dead or makes destruction beneficial. It does establish a future worth protecting, provided Ukraine retains the authority to determine what that future becomes.

Any proposed settlement must therefore be examined for the incentives it creates: if continued Russian pressure produces additional territory and a weakened Ukrainian capacity for resistance, Moscow will have evidence that persistence can overcome Western commitments. A pause under those conditions could leave Russia better placed to renew the war, with an improved starting position and fewer losses than further conquest would otherwise have required. An enforceable ceasefire that preserves Ukraine’s ability to defend itself deserves serious consideration. The security arrangements must be strong enough to make renewed aggression an unattractive undertaking.

Europe has reached the point at which its professed commitment to Ukrainian survival requires a coherent military expression. Coordinated force planning and sustained production must support commitments that remain credible beyond the next American political reversal. European governments should be deciding what they are collectively prepared to defend, with the resources and forces necessary to make that decision effective. Every postponement leaves Putin more room to test whether the continent’s declared interests will survive the costs of protecting them.

There is a red line somewhere. Governments may decline to place it at Kramatorsk or Sloviansk; I cannot see how they could accept the subordination of Kyiv while retaining a credible claim to be securing Europe. Somewhere between those positions lies a decision that will eventually have to be made, and I would prefer it to be made while Ukraine still holds defensive advantages that are frustrating Russian ambitions, and while European action can influence the outcome before another emergency dictates the terms.

Taras Shevchenko supplied the injunction in language that has lost none of its force: “Борітеся — поборете”; fight, and you shall overcome. The words assert a people’s agency under conditions designed to extinguish it. Ukraine has demonstrated that Russia can be resisted and its operational ambitions defeated. Europe must now give that resistance the material backing and political permanence it requires. A continent that continues negotiating with its head in the tiger’s mouth should have no difficulty understanding why the terms keep deteriorating.

My name is Benjamin Stuart Reed. I’m a writer and U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, worked as a private military contractor in Afghanistan, and later served with Ukrainian forces as a drone operator. My memoir, War Tourist, is represented by William Morris Endeavor (WME). Through The War Tourist Journal and War Tourist Media, I examine the human terrain of organized violence, alongside the political convictions and institutional failures that sustain it.

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