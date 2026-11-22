This week I watched a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile close on the Kerch Bridge, the crossing Vladimir Putin inaugurated in 2018 by driving an orange Kamaz truck to Crimea. A few days later, deep in the mountains of Indonesia, I opened one eye and saw an orangutan reunited with his keeper after more than a year’s separation. The old boy gestured, reached for the familiar hand, and for a moment the affection between them was unmistakable. Both spectacles arrived by phone.

The orangutan was Donald Trump, and the man he introduced to the press as “my friend” was Vladimir Putin.

Trump had come to Shenzhen with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to confer with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Of all the institutions that might have merited a public rebuke, the three settled on the International Criminal Court. I have my own grievances with the court, which has long served as an instrument of European soft power, and on another afternoon I might have dismissed this as Trump being Trump. But Trump endorsed a declaration affirming the immunity of state officials while standing beside a man that same court has issued a warrant for over the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children. The White House released it under the title Declaration toward Peace. Its four provisions accommodated a clause on the supply of refined petroleum. Ukraine went unmentioned.

From Air Force One, Trump dialed into a gathering of Ukraine’s allies in Berlin. He vouched for Putin’s appetite for peace and questioned the billions Europe expends sustaining Ukraine’s resistance. The Telegraph led its front page with it as a demand to cease funding the war. Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in the room, offered a more temperate account: Trump had merely enumerated what the Europeans could spend at home once the war ended, and it had not struck him as a threat. Even on that reading, Trump chose a curious audience for a homily on the dividends of peace. He had just clasped hands with the one man who could spare Europe the expense by recalling his army.

Meanwhile, we are still bogged down in a war of choice with Iran.

Trump’s defenders will say he wants to end the killing. I’ll concede that much. I’d still like one of them to explain what leverage Ukraine retains once Europe stops paying. European money now underwrites Kyiv’s purchases of American weapons. Putin still demands the entirety of the Donbas, including the ground his army has spent years failing to seize. If the Kremlin knows European support is about to lapse, why would it offer better terms today than it can extract six months hence? Trump may have concluded this is the only peace Putin will countenance. He may find the terms palatable himself. That question may trouble Trump. It means very little to the Ukrainians who would have to live under Russian rule either way.

At Kerch, Ukraine felled the bridge’s main road span in a sequence of strikes with weapons of its own manufacture, the Flamingo among them. By Saturday, Russia’s deputy prime minister announced that rail traffic had resumed. Moscow can still provision Crimea overland through occupied southern Ukraine and by sea. I see no prospect of Kyiv committing its depleted infantry to an offensive to reclaim the peninsula anytime soon. On a front where both armies expend men for marginal gains, Ukraine has good reason to make Russia pay for holding what it has already seized. Eight years after Putin drove that truck across the strait to proclaim Crimea Russian in perpetuity, his government is advising Russians on how to reach it by ferry.

By Saturday morning the Finns could observe a fragment of this war from their own waters. The Sparta II, a Russian freighter with military affiliations, was bound from St. Petersburg to Kaliningrad when drones struck it in the Gulf of Finland. The crew abandoned ship, and the vessel drifted, burning, into Finnish waters. Finnish authorities attributed the strike to Ukraine. That evening, air-raid sirens sounded across parts of the Kaliningrad exclave, whose capital was the German city of Königsberg until the Soviets seized it in 1945. I’d like to know what European governments knew of the route those drones flew. Finland reported a single suspected incursion into its airspace: a Russian helicopter, during the rescue.

The Poles have a vested interest in what transpires across that border. According to Rzeczpospolita, Polish and allied intelligence had uncovered a Russian scheme to stage a mass-casualty incident near Kaliningrad, plant evidence implicating Ukrainians and turn Polish opinion against aid to Kyiv. On Friday the Danish security service disclosed that it had thwarted a September plot to murder a Ukrainian-American rapper before a performance north of Copenhagen. The Danes identified Russian intelligence as the instigator and members of a local gang as the would-be assassins. Copenhagen expelled the Russian defense attaché and urged its European partners to suspend tourist visas for Russian nationals. Some of the money Europe might otherwise spend at home is already being spent at home, keeping a musician alive long enough to take the stage.

I suspect European governments are beginning to prepare their publics for the prospect that their own soldiers will have to fight Russia. In Ukraine this month, Prince Harry said he would return to the British military if summoned. Britain’s defense secretary, Wes Streeting, arrived in Kyiv with an agreement to manufacture Ukrainian-designed drones on British soil. France’s foreign minister conceded that French military personnel are already in Ukraine, providing training and technical support. A prince proffering his services is one thing. The French government has already had to decide what it is prepared to ask of a man in uniform.

I remember the reception Zelensky received in the Oval Office, where the president and vice president of the United States upbraided him over his manners and his gratitude. I watched the reception Putin received in Shenzhen. Little about Donald Trump’s choice of friends surprises me anymore. What alarms me is the calculus I’d face if I held office in Warsaw. I could brief the country on what Russian intelligence had been preparing along our border. I could explain why we’d dispatched men to reinforce it. If anyone asked what the Americans would do the next time the Russians tried it, my honest answer would be that I don’t know. As an American who fought for Ukraine, I find that a hell of a thing to have to admit.

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Welcome to the War Tourist Journal, the print publication of War Tourist Media and WT Media. Between the three names, you could be forgiven for imagining I have a staff. The entire operation is me, Benjamin Reed, trying to build a media organization on my VA disability payments and living in Indonesia to keep the overhead low. They say to fake it until you make it. I’ve got the names taken care of.

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