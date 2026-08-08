Benjamin’s Substack

Benjamin’s Substack

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Liz Burton's avatar
Liz Burton
2d

So, you won't even give her brownie points for repeating the propaganda that Russia “invaded” Ukraine for no reason other than imperialism? Wow, you're tough.

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4 replies by Benjamin Stuart Reed and others
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michael
1d

If you look at her history she is not working for America. Even worse you see an attempt at image restructuring and erasing her past that is neither honest nor genuine.

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