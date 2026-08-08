Avila Chevalier before the primary. Six days out, she was asked twice about Ukraine. Neither answer contained the word Russia except to establish that she knew it had invaded.

Darializa Avila Chevalier is going to Congress.

She took the June 23 primary in New York’s 13th, Harlem up into the West Bronx, and in a seat that safe the primary is the whole election. Thirty-two years old. Democratic socialist. Endorsed by Mamdani. Somewhere out ahead of her is a Ukraine funding bill, her name read aloud in the chamber, and one word to answer with.

I understand the enthusiasm for the new left. It started with AOC. It runs now through Mamdani and Chevalier. The DNC’s monopoly is breaking and the old guard is on its back foot. Good. They earned it. They put Bernie in a ditch in 2016 and ran 2024 as a closed shop. No primary. No case made to anyone. They should have to answer for that in public, at length, and I’ll help.

I still think what they are selling is counterfeit.

Here is my moral center, stated without hedge. Orwell for the ideal. Sanders for the lived real. Obama for doing what could be done in a country that wasn’t going to let him do more.

Orwell was a democratic socialist who picked up a rifle and took a round through the throat in Spain fighting fascists. He came home and named the authoritarian streak in his own side. It cost him publishers and friends. He did it anyway because it was honest.

Sanders has been right on most of it, from Vietnam through Iraq, and he has backed Ukraine without flinching. I remember him doing so in 2022, when I was there. I have never had reason to regret voting for him in the 2016 Alaska caucuses. And when much of the socialist left responded to Russia’s invasion by demanding de-escalation, an end to NATO expansion, and less American military involvement in Eastern Europe, Sanders did not follow them there. He condemned Putin’s invasion and backed military aid that allowed Ukraine to defend itself.

Obama got a neutered health care law through Congress, and it was still better than what came before it. He governed a country that had voted twice for George W. Bush and then seemed to expect gratitude for merely allowing him to govern. He took what he could get. That is the least romantic thing a politician can do, and often the hardest.

What he got in return was delegitimization. Trump did not simply oppose him; he asked whether Obama was American at all. That was one of the decisive flash points of the politics we are still living through.

That is the price of a politics that means anything. You say the thing. You carry the cost. You do not ask the people who agree with you to pretend there was never a cost.

What’s on offer now is the language without the ledger.

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Six days before the primary, Chevalier sat down with the New York Editorial Board. Ben Max asked her two questions: How do you see the war? Would you support U.S. military aid to Ukraine in Congress?

She answered the first one cleanly. Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukraine is the victim. Its sovereignty was violated. Take her at her word on that, because it is more than a lot of people on her flank will say out loud. My animus toward the international left comes from what too many on her side actually believe.

Then she walked past the second question and never came back to it.

What she gave instead was global systems, imperialist powers, a war machine. Plural. Unnamed. She said she worried about the impact of the war on the larger global context, that there have been more and more wars since that one started, that we need to put diplomacy first to save human lives.

Count the actors in that answer. Imperialist powers. The war machine. We. Russia appears once, in the sentence that establishes her bona fides, and then it’s gone.

The only party with a name and a will in her diplomacy answer is the United States. A member of Congress can pressure exactly one government in that war, and it isn’t the one in Moscow. She never says Ukraine should trade land for quiet. She doesn’t have to. Diplomacy-first, from that chair, has a direction whether she names it or not.

Later in the same hour they asked her about the migrant crisis: Why do so many people come here to begin with? She didn’t reach for global systems. She said American foreign policy had engaged in a great deal of destabilization across the globe, and that until we’re honest about our country’s role in why people migrate, the rest of the conversation is moot.

Named agent. Direct causal claim. No hedge anywhere in it.

And notice what disappears from that analysis. When Syria comes up in this worldview, there is rarely the same urgency to name Russia as an imperial power, despite Moscow’s military intervention on behalf of Bashar al-Assad and its role in sustaining a regime that used chemical weapons against civilians.

So the apparatus exists. She has the full vocabulary for describing a large state that breaks smaller ones. She aims it at Washington with total fluency, and it goes soft the moment it points east.

One more thing from that hour. Pressed on her old posts, asked whether she’d say a specific thing was wrong rather than just regrettable, she did it. On Kamala Harris she said flatly that it was wrong and it wasn’t fair to her. She is capable of the sentence.

On Ukraine she did not say the February 2022 post was wrong. In 2022 she wrote that the Cold War ended and we’ve been bullying Russia ever since. To the Editorial Board she said she had never seen it as anything but Russia invading Ukraine.

That is not a change of heart. It is a claim about a record she does not have.

Azov, formed May 2014 from Kharkiv ultras and nationalist street groups, with founders drawn from the neo-pagan and white nationalist scene. Early recruits wore SS-style insignia. The unit also retook Mariupol when the regular army could not. Brought under Interior Ministry control in 2015 and largely scrubbed of its original iconography by 2017.

Here is what “imperialist powers” is built to hide.

Outside the anti-NATO camp, I think a good portion of the hesitancy toward Ukraine comes from the nationalism that runs through the cause. Azov. Right Sector. I’m not going to pretend these are easy things to digest. There are ample photos of Ukrainians in various outfits wearing Nazi and far-right insignia. I would circle back and say Ukraine elected a Jewish president, but given the antisemitic streak now running through the left, that isn’t advancing my argument.

I could also go on a long rant about what nationalism means. JFK was a civic nationalist. In countries where there is a default ethnic line that faces extermination, ethnonationalism makes sense. Cosmopolitanism is still alive and well in Ukraine, because of the nationalist struggle.

Yes, there are ordinary Ukrainians more sympathetic to Nazism than to communism. Stalin starved millions of them in the Holodomor, took the grain at gunpoint, sealed the villages so nobody could walk out, and left them to eat what was left in the house and then what was left in the yard.

Then the Germans came.

In September 1941 they walked the Jews of Kyiv out to a ravine at Babi Yar and shot 33,771 of them in two days. Undressed at the top, walked down onto the bodies already there, shot at close range, the next layer laid on top. That was one ravine outside one city over a single weekend. Across Ukraine the killing was done that way, in pits dug within walking distance of the houses the dead had lived in. Roughly a million and a half people. The men who dug the pits went home afterward. So did the neighbors who heard the shooting.

Then the armies came back through. Kharkiv changed hands four times. Kyiv finished the war with a fraction of the population it started with. Something on the order of seven hundred towns and twenty-eight thousand villages burned. More than two million Ukrainians shipped west as slave labor. Seven million dead by 1945, give or take a million nobody counted.

And the survivors got the NKVD back.

The Second World War did not end for Ukraine the way it ended for the rest of the West. The nationalist insurgency ran for eight years after Berlin fell, and the Soviets took roughly thirty thousand dead putting it down. That’s more than every war America has fought since Vietnam combined.

As Americans we did not see the twentieth century on our own lawn. The people who talk most about generational trauma have never once applied the concept east of Berlin.

Before the full-scale invasion the average Ukrainian salary was a few hundred dollars a month. An iPhone doesn’t cost less in Kyiv, and cars cost more. Chernobyl was 1986. The Bolsheviks took power in 1917 and the fighting reached Ukraine within months. A century of carnage, most of it delivered by revanchist empires and by totalitarian governments foreign and domestic, the domestic ones installed from Moscow.

These are the voices the intersectional left cannot hear.

I’d understand the hesitation if there were any rigor behind it. If Russia in its current form resembled what the Soviet Union claimed on paper. Internationalist. Socialist. It doesn’t. Dugin is the ideological north star of the Russian Federation and Dugin is a fascist. Call a spade a spade. Russia has its own far-right formations, and Wagner took its name from the founder’s callsign, chosen for Hitler’s favorite composer by a man with SS runes tattooed on his neck.

The official Ukrainian line is that nationalism has been removed from the ranks. From 2015 to 2017 they pulled the extremists into a National Guard structure, scrubbed the insignia, changed the uniforms, and put regular army officers inside Azov. I’ll tell you from my own time there that the nationalism did not leave. What’s true is that the non-nationalist units vastly outnumber the others. The cause is not Azov.

At the ballot box the ultranationalist parties have never broken five percent, which puts them below the far right in most of Western Europe.

Ukraine has made attempts to control its nationalism. Russia has enabled its own.

That distinction is the moral content of the war, more or less all of it, and “imperialist powers engaging in constant violence” erases it in four words. That’s what the plural is for. It isn’t analysis. It’s a way of not having to look.

No Second Gear

Mamdani has had years to talk about Palestine and has never said what he thinks about Ukraine. That would be fine for a mayoral candidate who stayed out of foreign policy. He did not stay out of foreign policy. He has been vocal on Israel, on Gaza, on the reach of American power abroad. On the one war where American power arms the invaded instead of the invader, nothing.

Ocasio-Cortez is the harder case, and to her credit she’s the wrong example for the argument I’m making. She named Putin. She called it a fight democracy can’t lose. She voted for every dollar Ukraine got out of that House.

But on the one Russia vote that cost nothing, a nonbinding resolution that seized no property and passed 417 to 8, she discovered a Fourth Amendment interest in the holdings of men who launder for Putin, and stood in a bloc of eight with Marjorie Taylor Greene. The instinct is the same instinct. Hers just gets overruled when there’s money on the table.

So no, I don’t expect this bloc to arrive at the right answer.

The problem isn’t that they love Russia. Almost none of them do. The problem is that the whole framework is built to locate the guilty party in Washington and it has no second gear. Ask about migration and you get a fluent account of American destabilization in Central America. Ask about Ukraine and every actor dissolves into abstraction. Same analysis, same engine, and the engine points one way only.

Backing Ukraine costs them something no aid vote measures. It puts them in a room with Bill Kristol and the Atlantic Council and every institution they built a career against. That’s the toll. Most of them won’t pay it.

Center of the frame, faces blurred. This ran on Fox News in 2022. I have no use for Fox, but a journalist I knew was willing to sell the cause to the American right while there was still a market for it. It may have cost him. There is no appetite for Ukraine in the MAGAsphere now. He at least tried to move an audience that didn't want to hear it. The people in this essay can't say the word Russia.

Barcelona

II know what the company looked like, because I stood in it.

A trench in the forests of Kharkiv Oblast, summer. A French fascist on one side. A South American who was almost certainly there for the money on the other. We passed a pack of smokes back and forth with rounds coming in. Nobody was quoting Dugin. Nobody was quoting Bandera. Men who came for glory, men who came to disappear, men who came for blood, and by the second week none of it was legible anymore. In the heat and the dirt there is no ideology. There’s the position and whether it holds.

I came partly out of conviction. If I’m honest it was heartbreak that carried me the rest of the way. Grief moves men toward war. Not to die, exactly. To burn off what they can’t carry.

Orwell’s trench was no cleaner. The POUM were badly armed, badly trained, and doomed, and the militia he served in was full of men whose politics he found stupid. He went anyway, took the round through the throat, came home, and wrote down what he had seen, including the parts that embarrassed his own side.

For that, the British left cut him off. Gollancz refused the book. Kingsley Martin killed his reporting at the New Statesman because it was inconvenient to the line. The people who claim him now are the direct institutional descendants of the people who wouldn’t print him. They have his vocabulary and none of his positions. If he came back tomorrow and filed on Ukraine, they would spike it by Thursday and post about him by Friday.

I’m not comparing myself to him. Nobody gets to do that. But he set a standard and it is not a complicated one. Look at the thing. Say what it is. Accept what it costs.

Chevalier has never stood next to anyone she didn’t choose. Neither has most of the American left. They have built the most comfortable politics ever devised, one where the correct position is always the one that keeps you in the room with your friends, and where a war can be discussed for four years without a single sentence that names who started it. Nothing has ever been asked of them.

She’ll get her vote.

I picked.

Now that the article is over, we can talk about my politics. Economically, I am left of center by a good margin. On a lot of social issues, I’m largely libertarian. When it comes to defining what a civilization should look like, which is one of the responsibilities of politics, it becomes more complicated.

The closest description I have found is civic-republican developmentalist. I believe in a strong welfare state, universal healthcare, organized labor, public investment, progressive taxation, and government ownership of certain strategic industries. I also believe citizenship carries obligations. A country should cultivate service, education, physical fitness, scientific achievement, art, family formation, and a common civic identity. The state should be secular, individual rights should be broad, and citizenship should have nothing to do with ethnicity. But being an American should mean something beyond possessing a passport.

On foreign policy, I am an Atlanticist and a realist. I believe in alliances, military power, deterrence, and winning wars we decide to fight. I am hawkish toward Russia and China, far less interested in policing the Middle East, and strongly in favor of a much deeper political, economic, and cultural relationship with the rest of the Western Hemisphere.

In simpler terms: I am a civic nationalist and social democrat who believes national strength comes from flourishing citizens. There is no comfortable home for that combination in American politics, which is probably why I spend so much time arguing with everyone. Follow me if find my positions intriguing.

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