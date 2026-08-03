George Orwell

The author was named as a war criminal by Russian propaganda channels in 2022. This is not a neutral account.

On July 25, Ukraine struck an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea. Kyiv said the Ana was hauling drone and missile components north to Russia. Tehran said it was commercial. One sailor was killed, three wounded. Iran’s foreign minister said it could not go unanswered and accused Israel of provoking the strike to drag Europe into its war.

Within days Cenk Uygur announced he was “done officially with supporting Ukrainians’ war.” His stated reason was that Ukraine had become basically Israel. Hasan Piker put out a short titled “Ukraine is trying to start World War 3.”

Four years of Iranian Shaheds coming down on Kharkiv apartment blocks never produced that reaction. One burning hull in the Volga delta did it in under a week.

That is the whole thing sitting out in the open. The support was never about Ukraine.

So here is my thesis, and it is not the one I started with. Progressivism has to break contact with the international left on foreign policy. Not on healthcare. Not on wages. On foreign policy, where the international left has been running one algorithm for eighty years and calling it analysis.

Orwell would have recognized it inside of an afternoon. He spent the 1940s writing about English socialists who could not evaluate an event until somebody told them which side was holding it. He was an ardent leftist and the most honest writer of the century, and he would not have hedged on Ukraine for a minute. He would have been called a NATO shill for it within the week.

When I say left, I do not mean the American understanding of left versus right. Obama was not left wing. Pelosi was not left wing. The Clintons were not left wing and Biden was especially not left wing. The American right will tell you paying taxes is a left wing concept. I mean the international left, the tradition that produces The Grayzone and treats the Kremlin’s grievance file as a legitimate anti-imperialist position.

Cenk is a progressive. Not a socialist, not a Marxist. His foreign policy instincts still route through that tradition, which is the point. Bernie never needed their read on how the world works to champion universal healthcare. The two things were welded together for coalition reasons. They were never one argument.

Political camping is the real disease here. People should look at causes independently. This is already happening on the American right, where the split runs through Israel. Tucker Carlson is the famous example. Nick Fuentes is the more consistent one. Pundits shape political thinking now more than politicians do, and the pundits are sorting faster than the parties.

A good part of my social media strategy is finding the weak points in people’s foreign policy opinions, the recycled Russian talking points especially, stitching the reels and going at the argument. I follow people whose opinions I find repulsive and I scroll for more of it on purpose. Instagram is a miserable place as a result and I use it less every month.

Hasan Piker is the most influential actual left-wing pundit in the English-language space. His Ukraine positions were never the worst available. He has condemned Russian revanchism since 2022 while insisting NATO expansion coaxed it into being. He has never been sympathetic to the Ukrainian national project. That was the ceiling. The ceiling just dropped.

Chomsky I would talk about, but he is closer to dead than to influencing anyone.

Aaron Maté I know about from experience, unfortunately.

In 2022 I was disillusioned and wrecked by PTSD after leaving the International Legion. I was in no position to talk to anybody. I did it anyway, after Russian propaganda channels flagged me as a war criminal. Someone I had met at a techno party in Thailand was pushing Kremlin talking points at me. I was drunk, in a dolphinarium in Kharkiv, listening to ballistic missiles work the city over. I had just finished the video of Akhmat fighters castrating a Ukrainian prisoner.

“You probably did nothing during the war.”

I said some regrettable things.

The story went viral enough that a journalist named Corry Popp reached out. I thought he was working for Netflix. He had official Ukrainian press credentials and I took that to mean I would get a fair interview. The material went to Lindsay Snell. It ran on The Grayzone. Then I got hit a second time, for talking to somebody who shared a masthead with Aaron Maté.

The Grayzone is an anti-NATO outlet of the international left. Its writers made a habit of finding the problems in Kyiv before they ever went looking for problems in Moscow.

Greg Stoker is another one. Former Ranger, four tours in Afghanistan, running for Congress in Texas. A military vet like me. It pains me to see a man like that in the camp of Marxists.

There is always the same move with these people. The burden of peace goes onto Ukraine. The cause goes to the western order. Nobody looks at the thing itself. Russia invaded because it wanted a bigger buffer between itself and the west.

Well, they want a neutral buffer zone. That is the standard reply.

They will not evaluate eastern European opinion honestly. Maybe because those are white European states. Maybe because they mostly run right of center. Maybe because taking them seriously would mean conceding that the west got one right, that standing up to an empire worked. Every country in that belt is doing better than it did inside the Warsaw Pact. I have never met a Polish person who thought the pivot was a mistake.

Drift further left than the influencers and it goes openly pro-Russian. MIDWESTERN MARX PRESS is one of them. I watch his reels. Intelligent guy, picked the wrong side. The north star of the whole argument is Mao’s: support what the enemy opposes, oppose what the enemy supports. That logic is universal now.

Russia backs revolutionary movements in Africa because those movements oppose the French. Not because Moscow is anti-imperialist. Moscow wants the empire back. Putin did not give Zhirinovsky a state funeral out of sympathy. He did it because that was his north star under a bottle of Vodka. Putin is sober, the rest of Russia is drunk on imperial ambition. Russia is simply lucky that the movements they support run an anti-imperial streak.

And Russia isn’t exactly against Israel. Outside of Russia and Ukraine, it is one of the most influential Russian speaking countries. That was not a typo. A fifth of that country speaks Russian. They point fingers at Israel, rightfully so, but do not attempt to counter them.

I do not support Israel’s indefinite expansion. Israel has a right to defend itself, but it went well beyond that right both before and after October 7. One does not have to be pro-Hamas to question Israel. Israel persistently interferes in our domestic affairs in pursuit of its own interests. What is good for Israel, or what its government perceives to be good for Israel, is not always good for the United States.

So I keep scrolling. It is a bad habit and it has never changed a single mind, including my own. What it does is tell me the exact date the sympathy runs out.

This time it was six days.

Share

I will continue writing on here as long as I am free. I will not put my writing behind a paywall. I do not ask for your money, but you are free to donate or subscribe. What I want is an audience. Share, like and restack these articles if you are interested in seeing more of my writing.