U.S. soldiers kneel to roll out and clean the red carpet for Putin’s arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska; (R) Trump shakes Putin's hand | Images via X.com

I wanted to believe at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency. For the record, I did not—and never would—vote for him. But I am an American patriot. I have picked up arms in three different wars in defense of this country, and not a day passes when I don’t hold my passport and thank God I was born here. That gratitude carries a demand: I want to see our leaders act in the interest of national security. I cling to hope, even if it sometimes feels like foolish optimism, that they will stand for clearly established principles: that we will not tolerate militaristic revanchism in our sphere of influence. I remember Republicans once rallying around George W. Bush during the Global War on Terror with the mantra that “we do not negotiate with terrorists.”

Yet here we are in 2025, under the banner of the same party that once claimed Ronald Reagan as its conscience—or so we thought—now pressuring a European ally to cede land without a fight to a dictatorship in the east. A major partner to our closest historical allies—Poland, Britain, France—is told its sovereignty is negotiable.

Americans have fought, bled, and died in Ukraine. I stood beside them. Many of us had already served in Iraq or Afghanistan, believing then that we were engaged in a just cause for our nation. History proved otherwise. But Ukraine is not those wars. Here, the national interest is clear: to help shore up Europe’s defenses with what we can provide. And let me be unambiguous—this does not mean American troops. It means continued support, and it means honoring the thousands of volunteers who chose to pick up a rifle rather than stay silent.

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I will leave you with this: