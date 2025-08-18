U.S. soldiers kneel to roll out and clean the red carpet for Putin’s arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska; (R) Trump shakes Putin's hand | Images via X.com
I wanted to believe at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency. For the record, I did not—and never would—vote for him. But I am an American patriot. I have picked up arms in three different wars in defense of this country, and not a day passes when I don’t hold my passport and thank God I was born here. That gratitude carries a demand: I want to see our leaders act in the interest of national security. I cling to hope, even if it sometimes feels like foolish optimism, that they will stand for clearly established principles: that we will not tolerate militaristic revanchism in our sphere of influence. I remember Republicans once rallying around George W. Bush during the Global War on Terror with the mantra that “we do not negotiate with terrorists.”
Yet here we are in 2025, under the banner of the same party that once claimed Ronald Reagan as its conscience—or so we thought—now pressuring a European ally to cede land without a fight to a dictatorship in the east. A major partner to our closest historical allies—Poland, Britain, France—is told its sovereignty is negotiable.
Americans have fought, bled, and died in Ukraine. I stood beside them. Many of us had already served in Iraq or Afghanistan, believing then that we were engaged in a just cause for our nation. History proved otherwise. But Ukraine is not those wars. Here, the national interest is clear: to help shore up Europe’s defenses with what we can provide. And let me be unambiguous—this does not mean American troops. It means continued support, and it means honoring the thousands of volunteers who chose to pick up a rifle rather than stay silent.
I will leave you with this:
“Admittedly, there’s a risk in any course we follow other than this, but every lesson of history tells us that the greater risk lies in appeasement. And this is the specter our well-meaning liberal friends refuse to face: that their policy of accommodation is appeasement. And it gives no choice between peace and war, only between fight or surrender. If we continue to accommodate, continue to back and retreat, eventually we have to face the final demand—the ultimatum. And what then? When Nikita Khrushchev has told his people that he knows what our answer will be? He has told them that we’re retreating under the pressure of the Cold War, and someday, when the time comes to deliver the final ultimatum, our surrender will be voluntary because by that time we will have weakened from within spiritually, morally, and economically. He believes this because from our side he’s heard voices pleading for peace at any price, or “better Red than dead,” or as one commentator put it, he would rather “live on his knees than die on his feet.” And therein lies the road to war—because those voices don’t speak for the rest of us. You and I know and do not believe that life is so dear, and peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery. If nothing in life is worth dying for, when did this begin—just in the face of this enemy? Or should Moses have told the children of Israel to live in slavery under the pharaohs? Should Christ have refused the cross? Should the patriots at Concord Bridge have thrown down their guns and refused to fire the shot heard ’round the world? The martyrs of history were not fools, and our honored dead who gave their lives to stop the advance of the Nazis didn’t die in vain. Where, then, is the road to peace? Well, it’s a simple answer after all. You and I have the courage to say to our enemies, “There is a price we will not pay. There is a point beyond which they must not advance.” And this—this is the meaning of peace.” –Former US President Ronald Reagan, October 27, 1964
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