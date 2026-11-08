May 2022. Digging a trench in Velyka Novosilka, Ukraine, physically exhausted and thoroughly gripped by fear.

I want to begin by thanking Shaun Pinner for inviting me to contribute to his publication. I have admired Shaun for some time, particularly his extraordinary resilience during captivity and the work he has undertaken since his release. Having recently become acquainted via Instagram, I thought this would be an opportunity to introduce myself to his readers and explain something about my involvement in Ukraine. There were many foreigners who arrived after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, each bringing his own peculiar assortment of motivations, experiences, and expectations. Some had spent years preparing for the possibility of war; others made the decision almost overnight. My own explanation requires a longer account, beginning with an episode of military recruitment that suggests rather less martial determination than one might expect from somebody who would eventually experience three different wars.

In 2006, I was trying to enlist in the United States Navy, principally because I wanted to become a diver. I had been fascinated by the underwater world since childhood, spent much of my time snorkeling, and obtained my PADI Open Water certification at sixteen. Turning that interest into a profession seemed perfectly sensible, although I suspect the Navy recruiter regarded my ambitions with considerably less enthusiasm than I did. The Iraq War was entering one of its bloodiest periods, but the Navy was hardly in the same desperate recruiting position as the Army, and I was an overweight teenager whose physical condition offered little evidence of a promising candidate for military diving. I was probably somewhere near the bottom of her priorities, a suspicion reinforced when she failed to collect me from a parking lot after promising to take me to complete the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, or ASVAB.

Having apparently been abandoned by the United States Navy before I had even enlisted, I wandered into a nearby Army recruiting office and asked where I might find its naval counterpart. The recruiters, recognizing an opportunity, asked whether I had ever considered joining the Army. I replied that I didn’t think I was particularly well suited to it, an assessment that would prove more perceptive than I appreciated at the time. Undeterred, they asked what I had wanted to do in the Navy. When I explained my ambition to become a diver, they informed me that the Army also employed divers, although their description of the training included the rather discouraging detail that the instructors would attempt to drown me. I had enjoyed recreational diving immensely, but the prospect of being forcibly held underwater by military instructors seemed somewhat removed from what I had in mind.

The conversation then took an unexpected turn when one recruiter asked whether I preferred working indoors or outdoors. I considered the question carefully, reflecting upon my appreciation for air conditioning and my equally sincere enjoyment of the outdoors, before announcing that I liked both. Apparently, this was sufficient evidence of my suitability for military law enforcement. “Sounds like military police,” the recruiter concluded. “$5,000 signing bonus, and you can still go to college.” I wasn’t especially enthusiastic about becoming a military policeman, but my father offered a practical observation: perhaps, after completing my service, I could become a game warden. That sounded agreeable enough, particularly the prospect of spending much of my working life outdoors.

Thus began my military career, the product of a missed appointment, some paternal advice, and my inability to articulate a meaningful preference between indoor and outdoor employment. I had entered the recruiting office looking for the Navy and emerged on a path toward becoming an Army military policeman, having demonstrated approximately the same degree of ideological commitment one might bring to selecting a summer job. Beneath that rather casual approach to enlistment, however, was a more serious motivation. I wanted to become financially independent, establish some stability, and escape the turbulence of my childhood. Military service offered a practical means of accomplishing all three, with the additional possibility of receiving a college education at the government’s expense.

I spent the next two years stationed in Germany, which was an ideal place for someone who loved traveling around Europe and drinking cheap beer. I learned German and took advantage of practically every opportunity to travel, visiting Russia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. My interest in Eastern Europe was growing beyond ordinary tourism, and I began investigating the possibility of visiting Ukraine. I even submitted the paperwork to obtain permission for the trip, although my chain of command was becoming increasingly annoyed by my habit of traveling to countries that required counterintelligence briefings beforehand. I suppose there was something inherently suspicious about a young American soldier who seemed more interested in visiting former Warsaw Pact countries than the usual attractions of Western Europe, although my motivations were probably a good deal more meatheaded than I am prepared to admit this early in the story.

Eventually, I requested an extension to remain in Germany. My leadership rejected the proposal, offering an explanation that I have never forgotten: “You need to leave Europe. You like it too much here.” This struck me as a peculiar criticism of a soldier who had developed an attachment to his duty station, but the Army evidently believed I had become rather too comfortable on the continent. I was reassigned to Fort Bliss, Texas, a place offering considerably fewer opportunities for spontaneous excursions into Eastern Europe. Shortly after arriving, I was asked whether I wanted to deploy to Iraq in three weeks. I agreed almost immediately, partly because I understood that the deployment would eventually entitle me to mid-tour leave, providing an opportunity to return to Europe, however briefly. Having been transferred out of Germany because I enjoyed Europe too much, I had now volunteered for Iraq partly because it offered a convenient means of getting back.

While serving in Iraq, I remember making a (bullshit) promise to God during a particularly frightening moment: if I survived the war, I would return to rural New England, use my GI Bill, and find some respectable form of civilian employment. I imagined myself back in the countryside, hunting whitetail deer in the autumn or fishing for striped bass along the New England coast, pursuits that seemed infinitely more agreeable than the business of organized violence. I wanted a house somewhere quiet, a reasonable degree of independence, and the opportunity to spend my time doing things that had interested me long before I knew anything about warfare. Whatever direction my life took, I intended to leave the military profession behind me. I meant it when I made the promise, although subsequent events would reveal that my ability to remain faithful to such resolutions was rather limited.

During that same deployment, I made another decision whose significance would become apparent only years later. Under the American military’s mid-tour leave arrangements, the government covered airfare to destinations around the world, giving soldiers considerable freedom to decide where they wanted to spend their time away from the war. With the beaches of Thailand, the attractions of Brazil, and virtually any other destination available at the government’s expense, I chose Ukraine. I had already traveled through the Czech Republic and Russia, and something about the enormous geographical and historical space separating those countries had captured my imagination. Ukraine represented a missing piece in my growing fascination with Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union.

Much of that curiosity deepened during my visit to Crimea, where the Russian military maintained a conspicuous presence years before the peninsula’s annexation in 2014. I remember being struck by the number of Russian servicemen and the peculiar relationship between the peninsula’s Ukrainian sovereignty and its overwhelmingly Russian cultural influences. I was traveling with a young Ukrainian woman from a small village near Bakhmut, in the Donbas, and found myself asking questions about the languages people were speaking, how they understood their national identity, and what they thought of Russia. Her answers surprised me. She held staunchly pro-Russian views, expressed with the easy confidence of somebody for whom those attitudes had always seemed perfectly natural.

Those conversations stayed with me. The relationship between language, regional identity, and political allegiance was considerably more complicated than I had imagined, and Russian political narratives appeared to have worked their way into ordinary assumptions about history and Ukraine’s relationship with its powerful neighbor. I lacked the linguistic proficiency and historical understanding to make complete sense of what I was hearing, but I understood that something important was taking place beneath the surface of these seemingly ordinary conversations.

I would reconnect with that woman years later and ask whether she still held the convictions she had expressed during our time together. Her views had changed dramatically. Russia, which she had once regarded with considerable sympathy, had become something she understood very differently. I found that transformation fascinating, particularly because it revealed how thoroughly political beliefs could be altered by historical experience. Looking back, I came to appreciate how deeply Russian propaganda had penetrated aspects of Ukrainian public life, especially in regions where cultural familiarity with Russia was frequently accompanied by political sympathy for the Russian state. The conversations we had in Crimea acquired a significance neither of us could have anticipated at the time.

The journey also strengthened my determination to study Russian seriously. I had already discovered in Germany how much knowing another language could change the experience of living abroad, opening doors to conversations, friendships, and experiences that remained inaccessible to people confined to English. Arabic was attracting considerable interest among American servicemen during the Iraq War, particularly those contemplating careers in intelligence or national security. I understood its practical value, but the language never captured my imagination in quite the same way. My reasoning was admittedly less sophisticated than I might prefer to acknowledge. As a young man, I could easily picture myself drinking beer in a European bar, speaking German or Russian, and attempting to impress an attractive woman. I had considerably more difficulty imagining the equivalent scene in Iraq, particularly one involving a woman wearing a niqab and the rather obvious complications of my preferred social arrangements. It was a thoroughly juvenile way to evaluate the merits of two enormously important languages, although I suspect the social possibilities associated with foreign-language proficiency have motivated more young men to study than university admissions departments would care to admit.

By the end of that journey, I was seriously considering leaving the military, obtaining a university education, and studying Russian. I even entertained the possibility of eventually returning to government service with a degree and a more useful linguistic background. Whatever the explanation, Ukraine had made an impression on me that I found difficult to shake. I certainly never imagined that I would eventually return under circumstances involving another war.

My promise to abandon the military profession proved less durable than I had hoped. In 2012, I returned to Afghanistan as a private military contractor, performing installation security at Camp Blackhorse. The work was familiar, reasonably well compensated, and offered financial opportunities that were difficult to find elsewhere without a university degree or an established civilian profession. Following that assignment, I accepted another security-related position at an NSA secure facility in Griesheim, Germany, which introduced me to a different corner of the American national security establishment. By then, however, I had begun to suspect that a professional life organized around military installations and government security contracts was unlikely to satisfy my intellectual interests indefinitely. I wanted to study languages, pursue higher education, and find some occupation that didn’t depend upon the continued existence of another international crisis.

My attempts at reinvention were complicated by a longstanding tendency toward drifting. I have always been attracted to the possibility of beginning again somewhere else, particularly when the place in question offers unfamiliar languages, different customs, and the comforting illusion that changing one’s surroundings might resolve problems that have followed one across several continents. I eventually found myself in Alaska, serving in the National Guard while attempting to establish a career in civilian law enforcement. That undertaking was unsuccessful, and I gravitated once again toward combat sports, which had remained a consistent feature of my life since adolescence. By 2019, I had decided to return to Ukraine, partly to improve my striking ability through martial arts training and partly to accomplish the longstanding ambition of learning Russian properly.

People have occasionally asked why an American interested in Russian would choose Ukraine rather than Russia itself. The explanation was practical. Having spent years working around the American military and national security establishment, I understood that prolonged residence in Russia might create complications for future government employment. Ukraine offered a Russian-speaking environment without inviting quite the same degree of professional scrutiny. There was also the considerable advantage that I already liked the country. People sometimes become attached to places for reasons that precede any particular ideological commitment. Sometimes they simply enjoy being there.

Like a considerable number of foreigners who would eventually find themselves involved in Ukraine’s war, my relationship with the country became more complicated when I met a Ukrainian woman. She was a Russian-language instructor from Volnovakha, a city in eastern Ukraine, and possessed green eyes, considerable charisma, and the particular intellectual confidence that I have always found attractive in people with a serious command of foreign languages. I was, by that stage in my life, a substantially better language student than either a soldier or a martial artist, which proved advantageous when attempting to impress an attractive private tutor. We began a relationship, and Ukraine gradually became a place associated as much with my personal life as with the interests that had originally drawn me there.

My undergraduate education had increasingly gravitated toward foreign languages and European politics. I had initially considered international relations as my principal academic discipline, but eventually concluded that much of the relevant historical and political material could be studied independently. Languages demanded a different commitment, requiring sustained instruction and practical application that were harder to replicate through private reading. At the University of Alaska Fairbanks, I pursued French and Spanish while studying Russian on my own, supplementing my coursework with subjects relating to international relations and European affairs. I entertained the possibility of graduate education and perhaps a profession in which my linguistic abilities might prove useful. The difficulty was that I possessed considerably more enthusiasm for acquiring knowledge than for committing myself to any particular institutional career.

My Ukrainian girlfriend and I eventually decided to travel to Thailand together. I had spent years moving between contracts and training at various Muay Thai and MMA gyms throughout the country, and I had grown rather attached to the place. At the time, I thought I had finally arrived at something resembling an ideal arrangement: the girl, the dog, the language I wanted to study, and the freedom to divide my time between two countries I genuinely enjoyed. If you asked me to describe my preferred way of life, it would involve spending summers in Ukraine and winters in Southeast Asia. With the Ukrainian winter approaching, we decided to leave in November 2019 and settle into the warmer surroundings of Thailand.

Then COVID-19 arrived, and our otherwise agreeable plans descended into the bureaucratic nightmare of international travel during a pandemic. My dog, who had accompanied me through years of traveling, made matters considerably more complicated. Between changing entry restrictions, veterinary documentation, vaccination requirements, and the dwindling availability of international flights, getting two people and a dog back to Europe became an exercise in administrative endurance. Eventually, we settled on Belarus, which at the time allowed both Americans and Ukrainians to enter without visas. It seemed the most practical solution to an increasingly frustrating problem, and we booked our tickets without giving the destination much further consideration.

I am generally someone who researches his destinations rather carefully, so it is somewhat embarrassing to admit how little attention I had paid to the political situation developing in Belarus. I knew Alexander Lukashenko had been in power since the 1990s, but I had failed to appreciate the significance of the presidential election approaching in August 2020 or the scale of the opposition movement gathering against him. My immediate concerns were considerably more mundane: getting the dog through customs, navigating the pandemic restrictions, and finding somewhere comfortable to live. There was also an increasingly absurd pattern developing in my travels. Only a year earlier, in 2019, I had accidentally wandered into the enormous demonstrations in Hong Kong against the proposed extradition legislation, having arrived with little intention of becoming an observer of a major political confrontation. Now, through an equally improbable set of circumstances, I was about to find myself in the middle of another. I seemed to be developing a peculiar talent for arriving at historical flashpoints without having bothered to check the news beforehand.

We rented an apartment near Gorky Park in Minsk, placing us close to the demonstrations that followed the disputed presidential election and the increasingly violent response of the Belarusian security services. Within days, I was watching security personnel beat young demonstrators until they collapsed, often in circumstances where the violence bore little relation to anything the protesters had actually done. I remember being particularly struck by the confidence with which these men operated, apparently unconcerned about the consequences of their conduct or the presence of witnesses. There was something deeply unsettling about watching state repression carried out so openly, with the apparent understanding that the institutions responsible for enforcing the law would also protect those violating it. Whatever I had previously understood about authoritarian government through history and political theory, witnessing its methods applied to ordinary people in the streets of Minsk gave those abstractions a considerably more disturbing immediacy.

I took this video in passing of the calmest protest I could find in Minsk on my way trying to make sense of what was going on in the city. I was trying to collect as much evidence as I could without attracting the attention of OMON.

During the three weeks I spent in Minsk, I also managed to attend a pro-Lukashenko rally, principally because I wanted to understand whether the man possessed anything resembling genuine popular support. He had governed Belarus since 1994, surviving the political transformations that had reshaped much of Eastern Europe while preserving an authoritarian system with unmistakable Soviet characteristics. The disparity between the gatherings organized in his defense and the enormous opposition demonstrations was remarkable. From what I witnessed, the opposition commanded a vastly greater public presence, while the government’s survival depended increasingly upon its security apparatus and the willingness of those institutions to employ violence. I had arrived in Belarus with an academic interest in authoritarian government and left having witnessed its machinery operate at street level. The experience hardened political convictions that had previously existed largely in the realm of intellectual argument. It also left me eager to put as much distance between myself and Minsk as possible. I wanted to continue training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at a higher level, and Brazil offered the appealing combination of excellent training opportunities and considerable geographical separation from Belarus. So we headed to Bolsonaro’s Brazil, where we spent the next year.

By 2021, the deteriorating security situation surrounding Ukraine had become increasingly difficult to ignore. I had completed my undergraduate studies at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and was considering graduate education, including an unsuccessful application to Georgetown University. My relationship had ended, my professional ambitions remained unresolved, and I was confronting the familiar problem of having accumulated an assortment of experiences without establishing anything resembling a stable civilian existence. There was a growing sense that something consequential was approaching in Ukraine, although I struggled to imagine the eventual scale of what Russia was preparing to undertake.

When the full-scale invasion began in February 2022, I already possessed a substantial personal relationship with Ukraine, a background in the American military and security establishment, and a longstanding conviction concerning the danger posed by Russian authoritarianism. I also had an unsettled personal life and no particularly compelling reason to remain where I was. I suspect many foreign volunteers would recognize this combination of circumstances. Political conviction can coexist quite comfortably with personal dissatisfaction, an appetite for adventure, or the desire to find some useful application for experiences that no longer seem especially relevant to civilian life. My decision was influenced by all of these considerations, and I see little reason to retrospectively simplify them into something more flattering. I believed Ukraine was defending itself against an unjustifiable invasion, and I wanted to contribute something to its survival. I also wanted to be useful somewhere.

Beginning in February 2022, I became involved in organizing humanitarian and emergency supplies. I subsequently traveled to the region and eventually entered Ukraine, where I would serve with three different formations over the course of 2022 and 2023. My first experience was with the Norman Brigade, an independent organization of foreign volunteers operating outside the formal structure of Ukraine’s International Legion. It was an unusual environment, even by the standards of those early months of the invasion. There were no conventional military contracts, little organizational consistency, and an extraordinary dependence upon the initiative and commitment of the individuals involved. Whatever deficiencies existed within the organization, the volunteers I encountered had made a conscious decision to place themselves in Ukraine when the outcome of the war remained deeply uncertain.

My own experience was characterized by an almost continuous sense of apprehension. I remember being gripped by fear with a frequency that I found exhausting and discouraging, particularly because I had already spent years in military and security-related professions and imagined those experiences might have prepared me better for what I was confronting. I frequently questioned whether I possessed the psychological constitution necessary to function in the environment I had voluntarily entered. There were occasions when I required considerable encouragement simply to sustain my resolve, and I was painfully conscious of the distance between the person I wanted to be and the rather frightened individual who had actually arrived in Ukraine. I had little appetite for the theatrical expressions of masculinity that sometimes accompany foreign military volunteering, largely because I was too occupied managing my own apprehensions.

A photograph I took of “Hrulf,” seated above the others on the right side of the image. He was later killed in 2024 while fighting Russian forces inside Russia.

One of the people who helped me through that period was a volunteer known as TJ, with whom I served in the Norman Brigade. He possessed a determination that I found difficult to reproduce independently, and he repeatedly encouraged me when my confidence deteriorated. I remember needing regular pep talks, sometimes to overcome apprehensions that seemed embarrassingly disproportionate to the responsibilities immediately before me. TJ was consistently willing to provide them, and his influence was an important reason I managed to persevere. As far as I know, he has continued serving Ukraine for considerably longer than most of the foreign volunteers who arrived after February 2022. I remain grateful for his encouragement, particularly because it would be easy to obscure how much my ability to continue depended upon the people around me. Courage is often discussed as though it were a fixed personal attribute, something one either possesses or lacks. My own experience was considerably less dignified, involving repeated acts of encouragement, temporary resolutions, and the example of people who seemed better suited to circumstances I was struggling to endure.

I subsequently transferred into the International Legion, serving during the summer of 2022. The foreign volunteer environment during that period was extraordinarily confused. Reliable information was difficult to obtain, organizational structures were still developing, and rumors circulated with a speed that seemed inversely proportional to their credibility. The people arriving in Ukraine possessed wildly different military backgrounds and expectations. Some were experienced professionals, while others had little relevant preparation, and a number carried personal histories that would eventually attract public scrutiny. Individuals such as Craig Lang were among the controversial personalities associated with that environment, although the broader culture of foreign volunteering was sufficiently chaotic that almost every formation seemed to possess its own assortment of improbable characters.

By the time I reached the International Legion, my responsibilities increasingly involved drone operations, an area in which I was better suited to the demands of the work. I had a more natural aptitude for those responsibilities and felt more capable of making a useful contribution than I had during my earlier experiences. I also dug trenches and performed the ordinary, frequently unremarkable duties associated with military service in an active war zone. I did not participate in spectacular assaults or major defensive battles, and I have never regarded my service as an especially distinguished combat record. I was a man who had volunteered to assist a country under attack and discovered, upon arriving, that the reality of warfare was considerably less accommodating of personal ambition than he might have hoped. Much of my experience involved confronting my own limitations, performing the responsibilities assigned to me, and occasionally discovering that I was more capable than my apprehensions had led me to believe.

I published this video long after recording the original drone footage in which I operated this drone. During my service in Ukraine in 2022, I was not particularly interested in building a social media following. According to Malcolm Nance, TJ and I were conducting drone reconnaissance in support of “Ghost Platoon,” an independent reconnaissance element of the International Legion’s 1st Battalion (ILDU).

By early August 2022, my time in Ukraine had effectively expired. Among the practical considerations requiring my departure was the inconvenient matter of a dog I had left with a sitter, whom I had assured that the war would probably be over relatively quickly. This prediction, like several others I had made concerning the likely course of my life, proved catastrophically optimistic. I returned to Thailand, where I spent much of the following year immersed in combat sports, including a period with Phuket Fight Club. Training provided a familiar structure, although the psychological consequences of my experiences in Ukraine proved considerably more difficult to manage than I had anticipated. After a year of training and competing, my body was starting to run out of steam.

Why didn’t I just go home?

The home I had once imagined returning to no longer existed. Both my parents were dead; my mother had taken her own life in 2010, and my father had died of cancer in 2017. After so many years abroad, Newbury, Massachusetts, had come to feel more foreign to me than Kyiv.

In 2023, I returned to Ukraine. By then, however, I was a more fractured individual than I had been during my earlier involvement, and the intervening year had done little to resolve the contradictions that had brought me into the war in the first place. My political convictions remained intact, and I continued to believe that Russia represented a profound threat to Ukraine’s independence and the broader security of Europe. My confidence in my suitability for frontline military service, however, had deteriorated. I was increasingly aware that previous experience, physical conditioning, and ideological commitment did not necessarily produce the psychological resilience demanded by a war of such intensity. Nevertheless, I returned, partly because I believed there was still something useful I could contribute and partly because I had difficulty accepting that my involvement might have reached its natural conclusion.

A photograph of me taken during a training exercise with Chosen Company in Ukraine, 2023.

I joined Chosen Company during a particularly difficult period of the war. We had been promised two weeks of training before being sent on operations, but almost immediately after I arrived with an Australian volunteer named Joel Stremski, we were told to man trenches and prepare for a large-scale defensive operation. Only days earlier, we had been assured that this was precisely the sort of work the unit would not be doing. I declined the assignment and told the leadership that I had come to Ukraine to fly drones. If that was no longer an option, I was prepared to terminate my contract and find a unit specializing in drone operations. Joel went on the mission with several others. He never returned, and most of the men who did came back wounded.

With the unit suffering from personnel shortages, there was nobody available to process my departure. I decided to stay and make myself useful, volunteering for another three or four operations that largely became quick-reaction-force assignments, involving long periods of waiting around. My time with Chosen Company lasted only three weeks and ended in disgrace following a completely unexpected incident in which another member, who had suffered multiple concussions, attacked me with a knife. The attack came without warning and caught me entirely off guard. I had never anticipated anything of the sort from someone serving alongside me. The experience left me thoroughly disillusioned with aspects of the foreign volunteer community and increasingly doubtful about whether I belonged on the front lines at all.

I returned to Kyiv and attended a Ukrainian FPV drone training school, still hoping to find a role better suited to my abilities. Around that time, I also decided to have an MRI performed on my knee, which had been giving me trouble for years. The results were considerably worse than I had anticipated. The doctor told me I had no business doing a soldier’s work anymore, much less participating in combat sports.

“You need a knee replacement. Your knee looks like some of my seventy-year-old patients.”

And that was it. Roughly six weeks after the doctor’s appointment, I left Ukraine and I have not returned since.

An X-ray of my left knee showing advanced osteoarthritis, with severe cartilage loss, extensive joint-space narrowing, and visible bone spurs. The inner compartment is nearly bone-on-bone, and doctors have recommended a total knee replacement.

My three weeks with Chosen Company in October 2023 would later attract public attention following a July 2024 investigation by The New York Times into allegations of war crimes involving members of the unit. Some readers may already be familiar with the story. The circumstances were deeply unpleasant, and while I regret becoming embroiled in the controversy, I believe my decision to speak with the journalists was necessary. When they approached me, I made clear that I had committed no war crimes during my service and gave them a candid account of what I knew about the unit’s internal culture and conduct.

I have never believed that supporting Ukraine requires the indiscriminate defense of everyone who fights beneath its flag, nor do I think volunteering for a foreign war absolves anyone of their past sins. The conduct of soldiers remains a legitimate subject of scrutiny, regardless of nationality or political allegiance. That said, I am sometimes inclined to give Ukrainians a degree of latitude, or a hall pass, under certain circumstances. They are fighting for their own country, often under conditions of extraordinary desperation, and I believe that context deserves consideration when judging individual conduct. Foreign volunteers occupy a different position. When you willingly travel to another country to participate in its war, particularly when you do so as something of an unofficial representative of your own people, you assume responsibilities that cannot simply be excused by the righteousness of the cause.

By the time the New York Times investigation was reaching millions of readers, I was living alone in a basement in Turkey, in the middle of a serious personal crisis. The accumulated stress of the war had left me suffering from chronic insomnia, and the benzodiazepines originally prescribed by a physician to help me sleep had developed into a physical dependency. As my tolerance increased, so did the quantities I was taking, until I reached the alarming point of consuming substantial amounts of medication and still being unable to sleep. I was unraveling and needed help, so I decided to travel to Poland, where I had friends.

On the way, I stopped in Novi Sad, Serbia, a city where I had previously spent several months training kickboxing. I knew I could obtain the medication I had become dependent upon there, and after checking into a five-star hotel, I thought I might finally get a decent night’s sleep. Instead, I was awakened in the middle of the night by loud knocking at my door. Heavily sedated, I was confronted by armed Serbian security personnel, who removed me from the hotel at gunpoint and took me to a facility where I was interrogated for approximately four hours. Whatever capacity for defiance I might ordinarily have possessed had been thoroughly exhausted by that point. Frightened, disoriented, and uncertain about where the situation was heading, I answered their questions and told them what I knew.

My impression was that they were principally interested in foreign fighters in Ukraine and hoped to use me as a source of information. I had little of intelligence value to offer them, and I remain uncertain about precisely what they expected to accomplish. Whatever their intentions, the experience was terrifying, particularly given my condition at the time.

I eventually reached Poland, where I entered a psychiatric rehabilitation program that included medically supervised benzodiazepine withdrawal. I spent three months in treatment and was finally reunited with my dog afterward. It was a difficult period, although one that ultimately gave me an opportunity to recover and begin rebuilding my life.

Unfortunately, the controversy surrounding Chosen Company did not end there. I continue to attract hostility from some former members and others associated with the unit, including accusations that I was somehow working as a Russian intelligence asset. I reject those allegations entirely. I was subsequently prosecuted and sentenced in absentia by Russian authorities, which makes the accusation particularly absurd. The only intelligence organization with which I had maintained contact during my involvement in Ukraine was the FBI’s counterintelligence division. I had been in communication with them throughout that period, and my impression was that they regarded me as a potentially useful source of information about the foreign volunteer community.

At psychiatric rehabilitation in Poland, I was reunited with my dog, Jax

At this point, I would prefer to move on from that chapter of my life, and I believe I largely have. Before Ukraine, I occasionally wrote for publications including Esquire and The Daily Beast, although too sporadically to call it a career. Since completing rehabilitation, I have published more than 150 articles and hundreds of social media posts, much of that work examining Ukraine, Western alliances, and the political consequences of the war. Writing has become the principal way I believe I can make a useful contribution, and I intend to continue.

In August 2025, I returned to the United States for the first time since New Year’s Eve 2021. I was detained for four hours, my phone was confiscated, and I was questioned extensively about conversations on Signal and Telegram. When I subsequently entered the country again, the experience repeated itself. I have come to believe that I have been placed on some form of government watchlist, although I have no official confirmation. After two nearly identical encounters, I find it difficult to dismiss the possibility as a coincidence. For now, I have decided to remain abroad, hoping that a future administration might bring a different atmosphere.

These days, I live in Indonesia, where I divide my time between writing, producing media, and an increasingly excessive interest in saltwater fishing. My work through War Tourist Media and its accompanying Substack, The War Tourist Journal, will continue to focus on the human terrain of organized violence. Readers can expect profiles of those who fought in Ukraine, geopolitical analysis, which I consider my strongest area of writing, and the occasional polemic, alongside observations drawn from my travels and the wider world. I have no intention of returning to frontline military service. I believe I can accomplish considerably more by documenting the people involved in these conflicts and helping others understand the wars themselves.

There will never be a paywall on The War Tourist Journal. Making the work freely accessible is fundamental to the project’s purpose. Those who wish to support it through paid subscriptions are welcome to do so, but the writing will always remain available to everyone. For readers who prefer something more visual, I also produce short-form biographies, documentaries, and commentary across several social media platforms, including Instagram at @War_Tourist_Media, although temporary restrictions on that account’s recommendation reach have shifted some of my attention elsewhere.

Finally, I want to thank Shaun for giving me the opportunity to introduce myself to his readers. I hope those interested in Ukraine, military history, and the broader world of organized violence will find something worthwhile here. There are still a great many stories worth telling, and I would be grateful to have you along for the journey.

2022 Training mission I did with AZOV

Glory to Ukraine!

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