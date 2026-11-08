War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
1d

You are each in the best and most courageous of company

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janodes's avatar
janodes
17h

I am continually disappointed by seemingly intelligent people referring to Ukraine as a 'proxy war' or spouting Russian justification of NATO encroachment when Putin has repeatedly expressed imperial fantasy's of being remembered in the same pantheon as Peter and Catherine.

The 'propaganda' factor around the Ukrainian woman in Crimea was significant. That is the type of first hand reporting that the intellectuals that flatten the whole invasion into some 'realpolitik' chess match deny Ukrainians agency to determine their own sovereignty ignore. Without question the CIA and US imperialism are evil, that should not justify siding with Russia as so many in the US 'commentariat' do.

I thoroughly enjoyed this piece, warts and all. Ben is a gifted writer and contributing to Ukrainian support by this nuanced account is significant.

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