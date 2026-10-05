Wagner Group operators photographed during a deployment. The Russian private military company became one of the most recognizable armed formations of the post-Soviet era, moving between battlefields in Ukraine, Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic, and elsewhere while operating in the gray zone between state policy, commercial enterprise, and deniable warfare.

As someone who has been convicted by Russia in absentia for the crime of mercenarism, and who feels no particular urgency to repudiate the charge, I should probably disclose my bias at the outset. I have served on three separate private military contracts, enjoyed the work enormously, and remain broadly persuaded that private military contracting, soldiers for hire, mercenaries, or whatever terminology makes the reader most uncomfortable deserves a considerably less hysterical reputation than it has acquired. Guns for hire are, depending on whose chronology one accepts, perhaps the world’s third-oldest profession, and certainly among its more persistent ones. I therefore approach the subject with neither academic detachment nor any pretense of moral innocence, writing this naked on a tropical island while reminiscing about old contracts, old wars, and an occupation that respectable society has condemned with considerably greater consistency than governments have ever demonstrated in abstaining from it.

I imagine the first mercenary was, in essence, a club for hire. Somewhere deep in prehistory, before contracts, flags, ministries of defense, or international humanitarian law, one tribal chief must have approached another collection of fighting men and offered them something additional to go and inflict violence upon somebody else: more hides, better grazing territory, a preferential division of the spoils, perhaps women taken in conquest, depending upon how candidly one wishes to describe the customs of the age. Some of those men must have considered the proposition, weighed the danger against the reward, and concluded that killing strangers in exchange for material advantage represented an entirely reasonable transaction. There is obviously no documentary record of the first such arrangement, but the underlying economic relationship is almost certainly older than the state itself. Once organized violence could produce territory, livestock, prestige, captives, security, or political power, purchasing the labor required to perform that violence demanded very little additional conceptual innovation.

For much of recorded history, moreover, hiring foreigners to fight was neither peculiar nor especially disreputable. One of the most conspicuous surviving monuments to the tradition stands, somewhat improbably, inside the Vatican. The Pontifical Swiss Guard dates its formal establishment to 1506, when Pope Julius II summoned 150 Swiss soldiers to Rome, at a time when Swiss fighting formations were extensively employed by foreign rulers and enjoyed a formidable military reputation throughout Europe. The Vatican’s own institutional history places the Guard within this broader Swiss tradition of foreign military service. The historical incongruity is irresistible: modern Switzerland has become synonymous with neutrality, finance, watchmaking, and an almost liturgical avoidance of foreign entanglements, while Renaissance princes knew the Swiss as exceptionally desirable men to hire when somebody needed killing.

The modern imagination has nevertheless compressed the mercenary into a remarkably narrow stereotype. Mention the word and many people conjure some sunburned white man in Rhodesia, Angola, or the Congo carrying an FN FAL and possessing elaborate opinions about decolonization. The African wars of the twentieth century certainly supplied mercenarism with much of its contemporary imagery, but soldiers for hire were hardly an African invention or even an especially modern aberration. They were woven into the military economy of Europe for centuries. Machiavelli devoted substantial attention to them in The Prince, and emphatically did not approve. In Chapter XII he regarded mercenary and auxiliary forces as inherently unreliable, arguing that soldiers motivated principally by wages would abandon their employer when the dangers of actual war exceeded the attractions of the stipend. His condemnation remains one of the canonical arguments against private force, yet its very existence demonstrates how ordinary mercenary service had become within the military world he inhabited. Machiavelli was not warning rulers against an exotic curiosity. He was arguing against one of the established methods by which rulers assembled armies.

The idea that a legitimate army should consist principally of citizens fighting beneath their own national flag is comparatively recent. Premodern rulers assembled forces through mixtures of household troops, feudal obligation, militia, foreign auxiliaries, contracted formations, professional soldiers, and mercenaries. The emergence of the bureaucratic nation-state gradually altered that arrangement, and Revolutionary France gave it a particularly consequential form. The levée en masse of 1793 placed French society on a scale of military mobilization that helped transform European warfare, while the Jourdan law of 1798 established a regularized system of compulsory military service founded upon the proposition that every Frenchman owed military service to the nation. Modern mass conscription was not invented from nothing in France; compulsory levies and military obligations long predated the Revolution. What Revolutionary France helped establish was the modern political synthesis of nationalism, citizenship, bureaucracy, and mass military obligation: the nation in arms.

That history matters because our moral intuitions about military service have become almost perfectly aligned with the institutions created by the modern nation-state. The state may take a young man who possesses no aptitude, inclination, or psychological constitution for warfare, remove him from civilian life, dress him in a uniform, place a rifle into his hands, and order him toward people he has never met. Imagine somebody’s twenty-year-old son whose principal talents are playing the violin, studying mathematics, repairing motorcycles, or doing anything else that contributes peacefully to human civilization. He may want absolutely nothing to do with war and may be spectacularly unsuited to it. Under compulsory national service, the state may nevertheless determine that history has reached through his front door and requisitioned him.

There are respectable arguments in favor of conscription, particularly when the survival of the state is genuinely at stake. National defense cannot always be outsourced to the willing minority. Military obligation can distribute the burden of war across classes that might otherwise exempt themselves from its consequences; it can reinforce the proposition that citizenship entails duties alongside rights; and in an existential conflict a government may have no plausible alternative to mobilizing the population available to it. I understand all of those arguments. What I find considerably harder to understand is the almost instinctive moral hierarchy by which coercing an unwilling civilian into military service enjoys a presumption of legitimacy while paying a willing professional substantially more money to assume the same danger carries an ancient odor of corruption. The former arrangement rests upon the state’s claim over the citizen’s body. The latter rests, however imperfectly, upon contract.

Modern international law has attempted to impose a much sharper taxonomy upon this unruly history. Article 47 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions defines a mercenary through six cumulative criteria. A person must have been specially recruited to fight in an armed conflict, actually participate directly in hostilities, be motivated essentially by private gain while having been promised compensation substantially exceeding that paid to comparable members of the armed forces, be neither a national nor resident of a party to the conflict, not be a member of the armed forces of a party, and not have been sent officially by another state as a member of that state’s armed forces. Because every criterion must be satisfied, the legal category is considerably narrower than the ordinary political use of the word. Most people routinely described as mercenaries would not necessarily qualify as such under Article 47.

Article 47 is also frequently misunderstood. It does not itself establish a universal criminal prohibition on being a mercenary. Additional Protocol I is an instrument regulating conduct and status during armed conflict; a person who satisfies its mercenary definition is denied entitlement to combatant and prisoner-of-war status. A separate legal instrument, the 1989 International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries, goes further by requiring its states parties to criminalize specified mercenary activities. That convention entered into force in 2001 and, as of October 2026, has only thirty-eight parties, Ukraine among them. The legal regime is therefore fragmented rather than universal: international humanitarian law supplies one highly restrictive definition for status in armed conflict, a separate treaty establishes criminal obligations for a much smaller collection of states, and domestic criminal codes add still further variations.

The elaborate definition produces some strange results when set against the way human beings actually make decisions about military service. Consider the Gurkhas. Britain recruits Nepalese citizens into the British Army through an intensely competitive process, and since reforms introduced in 2007 serving Gurkhas have generally served under terms aligned with their counterparts in the wider British Army. They remain Nepalese citizens while serving, yet they are not mercenaries for the simple legal reason that they are members of the British armed forces. British military service may also provide routes toward settlement and eventual citizenship. The French Foreign Legion offers an even more conspicuous example: foreigners may enlist in the French military and, after satisfactory service, become eligible to seek French nationality. A man arriving from a poor country may therefore receive something whose economic value vastly exceeds the numerical difference between one military salary and another: lawful residence, social mobility, institutional status, professional training, and potentially citizenship in a wealthy Western state. Yet none of that transforms him into a mercenary because the decisive legal fact is incorporation into the armed forces.

A photo of me in 2023 in Ukraine

This is where the compensation criterion begins to appear particularly artificial. Article 47 attempts, reasonably enough, to distinguish ordinary military compensation from private enrichment by requiring the alleged mercenary to have been promised materially greater compensation than soldiers of comparable rank and function. Otherwise every salaried professional soldier would become a mercenary, rendering the category meaningless. Yet money possesses radically different value depending upon who receives it. A salary regarded as ordinary by an American may represent extraordinary compensation to somebody from Colombia, Nepal, Congo, or Georgia. Citizenship, residency, medical care, pension rights, legal status, and access to a Western labor market possess material value even when they do not appear in the column marked “basic pay.” The legal system therefore tries to infer motive through accounting while human motives remain inconveniently mixed: ideology, money, adventure, political conviction, professional identity, social status, immigration opportunity, boredom, loyalty, and the peculiar attraction that war has exercised over young men since antiquity.

Ukraine demonstrates the problem unusually well. Foreign nationals may legally sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, serve throughout its combat formations, and receive the same military remuneration and legal protections as Ukrainian service members. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence explicitly states that foreign personnel serving under contract receive compensation at the level established for Ukrainian troops, including martial-law supplements, and foreigners may obtain Ukrainian veteran status when they satisfy the same combat-service requirements. Because these foreigners are formally incorporated into Ukraine’s armed forces, their nationality does not render them mercenaries under Article 47. In 2026 Kyiv went further, formalizing mechanisms to facilitate the recruitment and movement of foreign volunteers into the Defence Forces.

The absurdity, or at least the artificiality, becomes obvious when one imagines two nearly identical men. Both are foreigners. Both arrive in Ukraine voluntarily. Both are motivated partly by money. Both carry rifles, occupy trenches, and kill Russian soldiers under Ukrainian authority. One signs the appropriate enlistment documents, receives Ukrainian military status, and earns the statutory compensation of the armed forces. He is a legitimate foreign serviceman. The other performs comparable work through a private company for substantially greater compensation and may suddenly satisfy important elements of the international definition of mercenarism. The battlefield behavior can be almost indistinguishable while the legal consequences diverge because one man has been absorbed into the bureaucratic body of the state and the other has not.

My own experience offers a smaller illustration of the instability of these categories. I would not ordinarily have described my service in Ukraine as mercenary work, and under the international humanitarian-law definition there are strong reasons why that characterization would not apply. Russia reached another conclusion and convicted me in absentia under its own criminal framework. That experience has made me rather less reverential toward the supposed precision of the word. “Mercenary” is simultaneously a technical legal category, an accusation, a political weapon, an occupation, and an insult. Governments employ whichever meaning is most convenient at the time.

Private military companies complicate the matter still further because the modern corporate form allows governments to purchase military capability while avoiding much of the traditional mercenary vocabulary. The private military company did not abolish soldiers for hire so much as subject them to incorporation. The mercenary acquired a human-resources department, liability insurance, lawyers, compliance officers, payroll systems, corporate branding, and contracts specifying exactly which forms of organized violence the employees were and were not technically authorized to perform. International humanitarian law recognizes that employees of private military and security companies remain bound by the law of armed conflict and may incur criminal responsibility for violations. It also recognizes that PMSC personnel can lose their civilian protection from attack when directly participating in hostilities. Most such employees, however, do not satisfy the narrow Article 47 definition of a mercenary.

The modern precedent I find most instructive comes from Sierra Leone. By 1995 the Revolutionary United Front had devastated much of the country and placed the government under severe military pressure. Sierra Leone hired Executive Outcomes, the South African private military company, under a contract calling for roughly 150 to 200 personnel with helicopter support, reconnaissance, communications, training, and other capabilities. The results were striking. Sierra Leone’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission later found that Executive Outcomes retook the Kono diamond region, pushed the RUF toward the Liberian border, and destroyed Camp Zogoda, its jungle headquarters, accomplishing major gains within a matter of months. Elsewhere the commission described Executive Outcomes as having provided an “immeasurable boost” to government forces, reversing their military decline with an initial contingent of only around 200 men.

This is not a story that should be romanticized. The same record describes Executive Outcomes’ intimate relationship with mining interests and a payment structure connected to diamond concessions; the Sierra Leone commission ultimately opposed the use of mercenaries and concluded that the arrangement imposed serious economic costs upon the country. It also recorded civilian deaths associated with helicopter attacks on RUF positions. Yet the commission simultaneously concluded that Executive Outcomes was militarily efficient, that a fighting force of roughly 250 contractors had pushed back rebel incursions within less than a year, and that the premature termination of its contract helped the RUF regain the initiative. The case therefore supplies something more useful than mythology: evidence that a relatively small body of purchased military expertise can, under particular conditions, produce strategic effects wildly disproportionate to its numbers.

The Global War on Terror industrialized this model on a scale that would have been difficult to imagine during the African wars of the 1990s. Blackwater became the notorious name, but DynCorp, Triple Canopy, logistics conglomerates, aviation contractors, intelligence firms, and innumerable smaller companies populated a sprawling commercial ecosystem around the American military. Officially, much of the armed contracting world revolved around security rather than offensive combat. The distinction made sense on paper and frequently mattered in practice, yet anybody who has worked around that environment understands how rapidly the meaning of “security” expands once the thing being secured exists inside a war. Protect a convoy through insurgent territory, guard diplomats against ambush, defend a compound under coordinated attack, maintain an armed aircraft, provide intelligence to troops in contact, or protect technicians working alongside military units, and the philosophical border separating commercial security from warfare begins to acquire considerable permeability. The ICRC itself notes that private companies in modern conflicts have performed activities ranging from protection and training to weapons maintenance, interrogation and, on occasion, fighting.

I understood some of this from inside the contracting world. There were contracts whose limitations were straightforward, whose missions were clearly defensive, and whose rules for the use of force were written accordingly. There were also contracts everyone understood to inhabit grayer territory, where formal descriptions did not always communicate the full strategic function being purchased. This should surprise nobody. Governments have always developed vocabularies that allow politically sensitive activities to be organized within administratively acceptable categories. The modern private military industry simply became exceptionally proficient at packaging capabilities once associated with mercenary formations into corporations that could sign government contracts, obtain insurance, satisfy procurement offices, and brief lawyers.

None of this absolves the industry of its failures. Blackwater’s Nisour Square killings in Baghdad remain an obvious warning against romanticizing private force, just as Wagner’s history demonstrates what occurs when an ostensibly private military organization becomes an instrument of authoritarian state power with deliberately opaque accountability. A serious defense of private military force cannot consist of pretending these episodes did not occur. The relevant question is whether their existence proves that privately employed armed personnel are inherently illegitimate or whether they demonstrate the need for a regulatory architecture commensurate with the power governments have already decided to purchase. The Montreux Document, developed through an international process involving Switzerland and the ICRC, proceeds from essentially the latter reality: private military and security companies exist, states use them, and the central legal problem is ensuring that the relevant obligations of international humanitarian and human-rights law continue to apply.

The economic argument for contracting is similarly obscured by the conspicuous size of contractor salaries. When I worked static security in Afghanistan, I earned roughly $90,000 per year, considerably more than a junior American soldier performing superficially comparable work would have earned in 2012. Look only at those two salaries and the contractor appears absurdly expensive. But salary is the wrong unit of analysis because the government does not merely pay a soldier after he appears fully formed at the gate of a military installation. It must recruit him, process him, house him, train him, provide instructors and ranges and ammunition, maintain the bureaucracy responsible for turning civilians into military personnel, sustain his unit through a permanent institutional structure, rotate him through assignments, and eventually assume whatever pension, medical, educational, rehabilitation, or disability obligations his service creates. In my case, somebody else had already paid to make me militarily useful. The contractor was purchasing an existing skill set for a specified period rather than paying the entire institutional cost of producing it.

The United States government has examined this problem, and the results resist ideological simplification. In 2010 the Government Accountability Office compared contractor and government costs for State Department security operations in Iraq and emphasized that public debate often fixated upon contractor day rates rather than total personnel costs. In four of the five cases it examined, contractors were less expensive than the estimated cost of having State Department personnel perform the same work, although the economics varied enormously with the mission. Baghdad personal protection requiring cleared American personnel was substantially more expensive through a contractor, while embassy static security employing large numbers of third-country and local nationals was dramatically cheaper. GAO also cited an earlier Congressional Budget Office analysis estimating that, over twenty years, using Army units for certain overseas logistics functions would cost roughly 90 percent more than using contractors. The lesson was not that privatization magically makes warfare cheap. It was that the man receiving the larger paycheck can still belong to the less expensive system.

This lifecycle calculation becomes increasingly relevant as military specialization grows. A trained infantryman, combat medic, drone operator, aircraft mechanic, intelligence specialist, communications technician, explosive-ordnance expert, or pilot embodies years of accumulated human capital. His competence represents thousands of hours of instruction, repetition, institutional investment, and experience, much of it paid for by a government that may no longer employ him. A state that hires such a person on a finite contract purchases that accumulated investment without having borne its full original cost. The analogy is imperfect but economically straightforward: governments import military technology because producing every capability domestically would be inefficient; trained human expertise can also be imported.

There are, of course, obligations toward injured contractors, and the economic case should not be constructed upon the fantasy that private employees can simply be discarded when wounded. American overseas contractors may be covered by statutory compensation systems such as the Defense Base Act, and ethical governments should impose far stronger requirements concerning medical evacuation, disability insurance, death benefits, and continuing care than some contractors have historically received. The relevant difference is institutional rather than absolute. A government hiring a contractor purchases a defined service under a commercial and regulatory relationship instead of inducting another citizen into the larger social compact of national military service. The contractor’s compensation may be considerably higher in the immediate term while the state’s long-term obligations remain more limited and predictable.

Ukraine is where these historical, legal, and economic threads converge. The country continues to face a manpower problem serious enough that its government has repeatedly altered recruitment, mobilization, contracts, and compensation in an effort to sustain the force. As a general rule, Ukrainian men liable for military service between twenty-five and sixty remain subject to mobilization, while younger adults can enlist voluntarily under contract. In June 2026 Kyiv introduced new fixed-term military contracts, substantially increased compensation for frontline infantry, and announced an intensified effort to recruit foreigners. Ukrainian reporting and official Ministry of Defence material describe infantry-assault contracts paying roughly 300,000 hryvnias per month, while Reuters reported the same reform as part of an explicit attempt to address a persistent shortage of manpower.

There is an important correction to make to the more simplistic version of the argument I initially had in mind: Ukraine’s war is not suffering from a shortage of manpower instead of shortages of money or matériel. The country requires all three, and in October 2026 the financial burden of the war remains immense. Ukraine’s government is still dependent upon substantial external assistance to sustain defense spending, even as Russian attacks continue to damage the productive economy. The relevance of manpower lies elsewhere. Europe and the United States can manufacture additional artillery ammunition, provide money, finance air defense, expand industrial production, and transfer military technology. They cannot manufacture another generation of Ukrainians. Human beings constitute the one strategic resource that Ukraine cannot import through conventional military assistance without crossing the politically explosive threshold of direct Allied participation in the war.

Ukraine therefore confronts an exceptionally unpleasant demographic calculus. Every additional citizen mobilized is removed from the civilian economy and exposed to death, amputation, traumatic injury, psychiatric damage, or years of military service that might otherwise have been spent building a career or raising a family. This is not an argument that Ukrainians should be exempt from defending Ukraine. A state under invasion has the right to mobilize its citizens, and citizens have obligations to the political communities from which they derive security and rights. It is an argument that the cost of mobilization should be understood in more than immediate military terms. When a country already faces displacement, demographic decline, destroyed infrastructure, and millions of citizens abroad, consuming additional portions of the population has consequences that will outlive the war itself.

This is also where the moral comparison with private force becomes difficult to evade. At present, Ukraine may legally compel an eligible Ukrainian citizen to serve, or recruit a Colombian, American, Georgian, Briton, Brazilian, or other foreigner into its armed forces under an ordinary military contract. What Ukraine does not possess is a mature legal framework through which private military companies can independently supply armed combat units. Ukrainian law does not presently recognize PMCs as a normal category of armed organization, even though a growing domestic private-security and military-services sector already performs training, demining, technical, drone, maintenance, and related activities. In other words, the market exists around the edges while combat remains institutionally monopolized by the state.

I think that should change.

The serious proposal is not that Ukraine open its borders to adventurers, allow oligarchs to purchase battalions, or resurrect some twenty-first-century version of the condottieri with artillery. Nor should private formations be permitted to conduct independent campaigns, retain their own strategic objectives, negotiate mineral concessions as compensation, or decide for themselves when and where the laws of war apply. That model contains nearly every danger Machiavelli identified and several he lacked the technology to imagine. The alternative worth considering is a tightly regulated market in military force operating under explicit state authority: licensed companies, transparent ownership, government-approved recruitment, criminal background screening, standardized medical requirements, documented military qualifications, mandatory insurance, audited payroll, weapons accountability, enforceable rules of engagement, an unambiguous chain of command, and full criminal jurisdiction over personnel accused of war crimes or other offenses. Contracting states should retain operational control, while contractors should be prohibited from accepting compensation tied to natural-resource concessions, territorial control, or independent political objectives.

Such a framework would also have to resolve status under international humanitarian law rather than pretending that clever paperwork could make Article 47 disappear. The cleanest model might require contracted combat personnel to be formally incorporated, for the duration of the contract, into an auxiliary component of the armed forces under state command, thereby creating an intelligible legal status while preserving commercial recruitment and compensation. Another model could develop a new international category for licensed military contractors with specified rights and obligations. Either approach would be preferable to the present semantic theater in which governments purchase nearly every enabling component of warfare from private companies while treating the final few hundred meters between “security” and “combat” as though they contain some metaphysical boundary.

The purpose would be to turn private force into a supplement rather than a substitute for national armed forces. No serious country should surrender its defense to mercenaries, and Machiavelli’s warning about dependence remains valid. A state whose survival rests entirely upon troops motivated by external contracts has created an obvious vulnerability. Yet it does not follow that privately recruited combat formations are useless as an adjunct to national forces. Modern militaries already depend upon contractors for logistics, maintenance, satellite services, intelligence, cybersecurity, transportation, training, weapons support, construction, and innumerable other functions without which the uniformed force could not operate at anything approaching its present capacity. The absolutist proposition that combat itself must remain uniquely immune from contracting rests more upon political tradition than upon any coherent theory of labor.

For Ukraine, the potential market is not difficult to imagine. There are former infantrymen, medics, pilots, drone operators, mechanics, artillerymen, reconnaissance specialists, and other veterans scattered across Latin America, the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the former Soviet world. Many would never join a foreign military for ordinary Ukrainian military wages, particularly under an open-ended wartime service obligation. Some would do so for a fixed contract carrying a substantial risk premium, defined leave, medical evacuation guarantees, death and disability insurance, and a clearly specified term of service. The objection that money would motivate them seems almost comically circular because money already motivates professional soldiers, defense-industry engineers, intelligence contractors, weapons manufacturers, logistics personnel, and the civilians building the drones that kill people every night. The relevant questions are whether the work is lawful, whether the individual is competent, whether the force remains under legitimate political authority, and whether violations can be investigated and punished.

There is no reason to pretend such personnel would be indestructible. They would suffer casualties, sometimes appalling ones, because the Ukrainian battlefield is brutally efficient at injuring and killing trained soldiers regardless of nationality or salary. Yet every experienced foreign contractor occupying a legitimate military billet is one fewer Ukrainian who must be pulled from a factory, university, family, or civilian profession to fill it. Even where foreign contractors merely replace Ukrainians in technically demanding rear-area functions, the effect can release Ukrainian soldiers for duties for which citizenship, language, or national military status matters more. The strategic value therefore does not depend exclusively upon building foreign assault battalions. It lies in expanding the pool of purchasable military labor across the force.

Europe should have an interest in the same experiment. If the war deteriorated catastrophically and Russian forces again threatened Kyiv or advanced far enough west to create an immediate danger to the Polish frontier, European governments would confront choices considerably more dangerous than anything contemplated here. Direct deployment of NATO formations into combat against Russia would create escalation risks of the first order. Allowing Ukraine to purchase regulated foreign military labor represents a lower rung on that escalatory ladder. It would not replace NATO deterrence or solve every manpower problem, but it could expand Ukraine’s military capacity without requiring Warsaw, Paris, London, or Washington to order their own citizens into direct war with Russia.

The arrangement would also possess the virtue of political candor. Western governments have spent decades becoming remarkably sophisticated at outsourcing the infrastructure of warfare while maintaining an increasingly artificial moral vocabulary around the outsourcing of violence itself. Intelligence may be contracted. Weapons production is overwhelmingly commercial. Aircraft maintenance may be contracted. Convoy security may be contracted. Military training may be contracted. Satellite imagery, cyber capabilities, logistics, translation, base support, communications, and technical maintenance may all be purchased from private entities whose shareholders quite reasonably expect to profit. Yet somewhere between maintaining the weapon and pulling its trigger, the presence of profit is supposed to transform from an accepted characteristic of the defense economy into a moral contamination.

“War profiteer” has become an accusation largely because profit and killing make an aesthetically unpleasant combination. The discomfort is understandable. Nobody wants to imagine death represented on a quarterly earnings statement. But modern war already operates inside enormous commercial systems, and pretending otherwise has never made the wars less violent. Lockheed Martin does not manufacture missiles as an act of charity. The engineer designing a guidance system receives a salary. The company manufacturing the explosive receives payment. The contractor transporting the weapon receives payment. The soldier who eventually employs it receives payment. The widow of the soldier killed while employing it may receive compensation from the state. Money surrounds organized violence from conception through aftermath. The mercenary becomes morally exceptional because he makes the exchange unusually visible.

There are circumstances in which this visibility may actually be useful. A regulated commercial transaction can be audited. Contracts can specify obligations. Insurance requirements can quantify risk. Companies can lose licenses. Executives can be prosecuted. Governments can terminate agreements. Personnel can be screened before deployment, their qualifications recorded, and their conduct placed under an explicit jurisdictional regime. None of this guarantees good behavior; national armies with elaborate legal systems have committed atrocities throughout history. The relevant institutional task is to make private military force at least as accountable as the other armed actors governments already employ, rather than preserving a prohibition so porous that serious states simply construct increasingly elaborate methods of operating around it.

The greatest argument against this proposal remains the possibility that commercial military organizations acquire political power independent of the state. Wagner’s 2023 mutiny against the Russian government offered a spectacular modern demonstration of the danger, just as Renaissance Italy supplied Machiavelli with earlier examples of armed entrepreneurs becoming political actors in their own right. That danger is real, which is precisely why the proper model is regulation rather than romantic restoration. A private formation should never possess strategic autonomy, independent heavy-weapons stockpiles outside government control, territorial authority, or a patronage network capable of challenging the state that employs it. Contracts should be finite, personnel identifiable, armaments registered, financial flows auditable, and command relationships deliberately designed to prevent the emergence of a parallel army.

The possibility of abuse, however, cannot be allowed to end the inquiry, because the alternative institutions are hardly innocent. Conscription is coercive. National armies are capable of atrocities. Intelligence services conduct clandestine operations. Defense companies lobby governments that purchase their products. Volunteer formations develop political identities. Foreign military assistance creates dependency. Every mechanism by which a state organizes violence contains characteristic pathologies. We tolerate those institutions when their strategic utility exceeds their risks and then attempt, often imperfectly, to regulate the risks. Private military force deserves the same analysis rather than categorical moral exceptionalism.

Ukraine may eventually have to choose among several ugly alternatives: mobilize more deeply into its own population, accept declining military capacity, persuade allied governments to place their own forces at greater risk, recruit foreigners more aggressively into the existing armed forces, or develop new mechanisms through which foreign military labor can be purchased. None of those options is morally pristine. War does not usually offer pristine options. The relevant question is which arrangement preserves Ukrainian sovereignty while imposing the least destructive combination of military, demographic, political, and economic costs.

My preference is obvious. I would rather see a forty-year-old former infantryman from another country voluntarily accept an extraordinarily well-paid six-month combat contract than see an unwilling twenty-five-year-old Ukrainian civilian dragged out of the economy and placed into the same trench merely because international law and political convention regard the latter arrangement as aesthetically cleaner. I would rather see Europe finance transparent private military contracts than wait until the strategic situation deteriorates sufficiently that NATO governments begin debating whether their own regular forces must intervene. And I would rather see the legal system acknowledge what governments have been doing for centuries than preserve categories whose principal achievement is to determine which vocabulary we use when money changes hands around organized violence.

This does not require celebrating war or pretending the men who sell military labor are romantic figures. Some are professionals. Some are ideologues. Some are adventurers. Some are criminals. Some are extraordinarily competent; others are dangerous idiots wearing expensive equipment. Precisely the same range of humanity exists inside national armed forces, although the bureaucracy does a somewhat better job of making everyone look alike from a distance. The argument for private military force rests neither upon the moral superiority of mercenaries nor upon nostalgia for some imagined age when colorful men wandered between wars with rifles and dubious passports. It rests upon the far less romantic proposition that military expertise is a form of labor, that states sometimes require more of it than their own populations can efficiently provide, and that a regulated market may be preferable to either coercing unwilling citizens or allowing military necessity to produce clandestine arrangements without adequate law.

Machiavelli was right about one thing that any advocate of mercenaries would be foolish to dismiss: political authority must retain control over armed force. Where I part company with him is in assuming that payment necessarily makes a soldier less reliable than any other institution of military service. Modern professional armies are themselves salaried organizations. Foreigners already serve legitimately in the armed forces of states that are not their own. Governments already purchase enormous quantities of military capability from corporations. Ukraine already pays considerable combat premiums to persuade people to accept extraordinary danger, and in 2026 it is explicitly seeking more foreign recruits because manpower has become sufficiently scarce to demand them. The conceptual distance separating these accepted practices from regulated private combat formations is considerably smaller than our language suggests.

Perhaps that is ultimately what bothers people about the mercenary. He removes a layer of civic mythology from an activity societies prefer to describe in nobler language. States speak of duty, honor, sacrifice, patriotism, and national survival, all of which can be real and powerful motivations. The mercenary introduces an additional sentence into that vocabulary: and I expect to be paid accordingly. There is something indecently candid about it. Yet the fact that a transaction makes us uncomfortable tells us little about whether it is strategically useful, morally permissible, or capable of being governed by law.

Killing under the law of armed conflict can be lawful. Selling one’s labor can be lawful. Governments can lawfully pay professional soldiers to fight, foreigners can lawfully join another country’s armed forces, and private corporations can lawfully profit from producing almost everything those soldiers require to conduct war. The proposition that compensation becomes uniquely corrupting at the precise moment an experienced private individual is paid to participate directly in lawful combat has never struck me as particularly coherent. Perhaps the problem is not that the world’s third-oldest profession survived into the twenty-first century. Perhaps it is that our legal vocabulary never quite admitted that it did.

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