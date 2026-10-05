War Tourist Journal

War Tourist Journal

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
Oct 6

Haaa I remember reading them as a boy in the local comic swap bookshop.

Probably died a death before PC got to them🤣

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1 reply by Benjamin Stuart Reed
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Wolfsdread
Oct 5

Maybe Cain’s first thought after killing Abel was “shoot, maybe I shoulda hired a contractor…”

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