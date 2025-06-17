The Pariah State



It should be clear to all but the most naïve that Donald Trump’s return to the political stage does not herald peace. Despite the platitudes of campaign promises, the trajectory of American foreign policy is once again veering toward confrontation—this time, with Iran. In a return to Bush-era realpolitik cloaked in populist nationalism, the United States is edging closer to war with a nuclear-aspirant theocracy whose malign influence has haunted the Middle East for decades.

There is no shortage of outrage toward Israel and the devastation in Gaza. That discussion matters—but it is a separate one. The threat posed by the Islamic Republic of Iran transcends borders, ideologies, and grievances. The regime in Tehran has spent decades holding the region hostage, propping up proxy militias, destabilizing neighbors, and inching toward a nuclear weapons capability that would irrevocably alter the balance of power in the region. Enough. Yemen is subdued. Syria is strategically neutralized. The timing is as ripe as it will ever be: the axis must be broken, and the regime in Tehran must fall.

Let me be clear—I am no armchair warrior. I served as a machine gunner with a military police unit in Iraq and later as a private military contractor in Afghanistan. I have seen the fallout of misguided regime change operations. I have watched promises of swift victories sink into the quagmire of occupation and insurgency. I do not advocate for a ground invasion. I am not calling for boots on the ground in Tehran. But this is not Iraq in 2003. This is something else.

This is a war already underway, and regime change is no longer a hypothetical—it’s a matter of when, not if.

A New Revolution

The most pressing question is not whether the Islamic Republic will collapse, but what will rise from its ashes. Iran is a mosaic of ethnicities and ideologies—some revolutionary, some reactionary, all volatile under the current conditions. With a population of nearly 90 million, most of whom identify as Shia Muslims, Iran is no place for sectarian experimentation or warlord politics. No strategist with a memory of Afghanistan or Iraq would advocate for disintegration.

The likely resistance will form around two main pillars: armed Kurdish factions and a coalition of Iranian progressives. The Kurds—battle-hardened and strategically positioned—are essential, but they cannot and should not bear the full burden of revolution. Nor should we entertain fantasies of a proxy Kurdish march on Tehran under the umbrella of Western airpower. That is folly.

The real engine of revolution lies in the cities, particularly in the capital. Tehran must rise—and it must rise from within.

This revolution, if it is to succeed, will need to be led by the very people the regime has most visibly oppressed: women. It is Iranian women who have long served as the moral vanguard of protest in the Islamic Republic, and it is their defiance that may provide the spark for a wider uprising. A protest, brutally repressed, could galvanize the nation. The formula is tragically familiar, but effective. History shows that regimes fall not when armies are defeated, but when the people withdraw their consent to be governed.

The Endgame

Iran’s belligerence is not a bluff. The recent strikes on Tel Aviv were a preview of what the regime could one day unleash with nuclear weapons. The Gulf States know this. They have fought Iran’s proxies in Yemen and wrestled with its subversive networks at home. The West knows it too. Russia’s last significant partner in the Middle East is weakened and exposed. Tehran is alone—and vulnerable.

We don’t need to occupy Iran. But we ought create the conditions for revolution. A no-fly zone, enforced with overwhelming airpower, would cripple the regime’s ability to crush dissent. Systematic strikes against IRGC assets, communication nodes, and military infrastructure would level the playing field. We must clear the skies—for the Iranian people.

They must do the rest. If the people of Iran choose not to rise, then so be it—perhaps Western estimates of popular dissent have been exaggerated. But from where I stand, it’s hard to envision this situation de-escalating. The trajectory is set. We are heading toward a prolonged war.

Every dictatorship lives on borrowed time, and the Islamic Republic’s clock is running out. Its regional influence has withered. Proxy forces in Syria have been eroded by Russian recalculations and Israeli strikes. Hezbollah is overstretched. The Houthis are contained. Hamas has become a liability. The regime’s ability to project power is collapsing in real time.

You might assume that, as the author of an anti-war memoir, War Tourist, I would be the first to plead for restraint—for diplomacy, for the sanctity of life. And I do, when it’s still an option. But I also know there are moments when a swifter end to violence depends on decisive action. In this case, if regime change is attainable, it may be the least bloody outcome in the long run.

My views are not abstract. I carry a personal grudge against this regime. This is the same government that smuggled explosively formed penetrators (EFPs)—precision-engineered, armor-piercing IEDs—into Iraq. I patrolled those roads in Baghdad, Americans died, and knew who was behind the bombs. Years later, I lay in an apartment in Kyiv while Iranian-made Shahed drones buzzed overhead, my girlfriend screaming beside me, waiting for the next detonation.

Iran’s rulers have made it a pillar of state policy to oppose the West in every conflict, whether directly or by proxy. They have chosen the path of perpetual confrontation. There is no détente to be had with a regime whose foundational act was the storming of a U.S. embassy—and whose ambitions have only metastasized since.

I hope the Iranian people rise to the moment. I hope they end this dark chapter in their history—not for us, but for themselves. My hope is personal, but it is not mine alone.

Share