Jackie Arklöv in Croatian military uniform. He served with Bosnian Croat forces during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Jackie Arklöv was a Black white supremacist, and no, this isn’t an edgy way of describing somebody’s politics or editorializing about how he saw himself. He belonged to a Swedish Nazi organization called the White Aryan Resistance. Nobody has any business joining a white supremacist organization, but his application would seem to present a fairly obvious difficulty. Somehow, they took him in.

There is a story about the terms of that acceptance that I have heard through people who were friends with men imprisoned alongside him. And yes, I know those kinds of people. According to this particular piece of prison lore, Arklöv pledged to have a vasectomy so that he would not “contaminate” the gene pool, as a means of being accepted by his fellow Nazis. I cannot substantiate the story, but I think it is quite possibly true. It belongs here as something I’ve been told, with that qualification attached.

Arklöv was born in Liberia on June 6, 1973, adopted as a small child, and raised in Ankarsund, a village in Sweden’s far north. Former schoolmates interviewed by the journalist Peter Kadhammar remembered the racial abuse directed at him, and a boy who could be disruptive and cruel himself. Several recalled his attempts to make his skin white. He came to school with flour on his face. In an account prepared for a court investigation, Arklöv described parents who demanded obedience and administered beatings into his early teens.

He spent time in the library reading about the Second World War. His enthusiasm for Nazism acquired a social life among people prepared to accept his commitment to their beliefs. One fellow Nazi, explaining their friendship to Aftonbladet, said that Arklöv believed in the same things they did.

After military service in Sweden, he went looking for a war. In 1993, he enlisted with Bosnian Croat forces, serving in the Ludvig Pavlović unit of the Croatian Defence Council, or HVO. He entered the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where Bosniak civilians and captured soldiers were being confined in camps. His service included the detention sites at Gabela and Grabovina. He turned twenty that June.

Survivors described being taken into a washroom, where Arklöv beat them with a rubber hose fitted with a metal nozzle. Some lost consciousness. The prosecution documented lasting physical injuries and psychological suffering. The eventual Swedish case concerned eleven Muslim victims and encompassed torture and participation in ethnic cleansing.

One of his victims was pregnant. During the expulsion of a Bosnian Muslim family, he forced her to her knees and pressed his rifle barrel against her mouth. Questioned years later in Stockholm, he acknowledged threatening her. Asked whether he had known she was pregnant, he said he had seen it. In explaining his violence, he described the fascist worldview he had carried with him, with its contempt for human beings.

A Bosnian court convicted him of war crimes in 1995 and sentenced him to thirteen years, reduced on appeal to eight. A prisoner exchange brought him back to Sweden in 1996. Swedish investigators opened a case and abandoned it for lack of evidence. His wartime reputation attracted attention among Swedish Nazis.

On May 28, 1999, Arklöv and two accomplices robbed a bank in Kisa. During their escape, the police officers Olle Borén and Robert Karlström were killed near Malexander. Arklöv later admitted firing the fatal shots with a police weapon. He received a life sentence in 2000. When Sweden convicted him of the Bosnian war crimes in December 2006, he was already serving that sentence. By then, he had renounced Nazism.

A subsequent human-rights report found that the damages awarded to his eleven victims had gone unpaid. Arklöv lacked the money, and their applications to Sweden’s compensation scheme were rejected because the crimes occurred abroad and they were not Swedish residents at the time.

I’m going to start writing about some of the personalities who have turned up in war zones. Certain members of this cast feel remarkably familiar from the people I met fighting in Ukraine, and that familiarity keeps drawing me into their histories. The idea is to give you something quick to read about a person whose life you might otherwise never encounter, with enough detail to let the story settle. Arklöv seemed a place to begin. His victims spent years describing what he had done to them, and there is something particularly bleak about how much of the story he eventually confirmed himself. Let me know if you want more short reads like this because I will continue this series with great joy.

Welcome to War Tourist Journal, where we cover the human terrain of war, from the people drawn to the fighting to those who live with its consequences.

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