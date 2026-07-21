Laura Loomer is in Ukraine. The Tate brothers are in federal detention in Miami, fighting extradition to the United Kingdom on 59 charges that include rape and trafficking. That is the good news for the week. Take it where you find it.

Loomer's unexpected turn did not happen this week. It started in early June, when she posted that it had hit her how much Russian propaganda the American right had absorbed over five years, and that she should have caught it sooner. Her rivalry with Candace Owens might have triggered the self-examination. Then she said it plainly on her own show: I fell for Russian propaganda. Now she is on the ground in Kyiv. She visited the mass grave in Bucha, where non-combatants were executed. She says officials showed her photos of Ukrainian POWs with swastikas carved into their foreheads by the people who claimed to be doing the denazifying. She is not deleting her old posts. She says she wants the record to show she was wrong.

I remember when the anti-Ukraine sentiment first hit mainstream conservative discussion. I was enroute to Ukraine in April of 2022. I noticed it before I fought, which gave the whole thing a strange weight later. I don’t know who started it. Nobody ever does with these things. But Loomer has always been a reliable benchmark for when an idea graduates from the fringe into serious conservative punditry. She boasts that she maintains a direct line to Trump, and the personnel changes that follow her Oval Office visits suggest she is not exaggerating. My memory of that period carries a lot I would rather not carry, but I remember watching Marjorie Taylor Greene open up on Ukraine on X, and that was the moment I stopped assuming the party of Reagan would hold the line against a dictator who spent his formative years in the KGB.

Some of these sentiments came from ingrained skepticism. Most of it was convenient. Opposing Ukraine meant opposing a Biden policy, and Biden had already wrecked his credibility on foreign policy among many with the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. People will point out that Trump signed the agreement with the Taliban. That is valid. But the enforcement of that agreement and the catastrophe at the airport belong to Biden and the people he appointed. Both things are true and neither one required abandoning Kyiv.

So here is my reach across the aisle. To my friends and the people I know who picked Trump over the status quo: it is now permissible for us to unify against Russia. Lindsey Graham spent his last working day in Kyiv, announcing that the White House had finally signed off on his Russia sanctions bill. He died the next day. That bill is now moving through the Senate with votes from both parties and Trump's blessing. Whatever you thought of the man, his last act was pointing at the right enemy, and the current in Washington is now running the same direction. Respect that current and harden with it. Unifying against Russia should have been expected all along. Now it is also politically convenient, and I will take convenient. If Laura Loomer is the north star that gets us there, fine. She can be the north star. Once.

The timing is what makes this a story. Politico reported this week that FBI Director Kash Patel plans to visit Moscow and St. Petersburg in October, likely hosted by the FSB, the successor to the same KGB that trained Putin. The last FBI director to make that trip was Robert Mueller in 2013, and he went for a reason. Boston had just been bombed. Mueller flew to Moscow to work the Tsarnaev case with the service that had warned the FBI about Tamerlan two years earlier. Nobody has explained why Patel is going. The FBI declined to comment and the Kremlin declined to confirm. Loomer, posting from Kyiv, made a point of saying she is not in Russia because she is not a propagandist. She is finally putting the geopolitical pieces together, and she is doing it while senior officials in the administration she champions are booking flights in the other direction.

Meanwhile, the intelligence relationship between Moscow and Tehran runs in both directions. I am not a cheerleader for the Iran conflict. It is a mess we are now living inside, mitigating the consequences in real time, and no amount of progressive talking points changes that reality. But Loomer is right about the connective tissue. Iran gave Russia the Shaheds, which analysts wrote off early as cheap trash. They were such cheap trash that Russia bolted black-market Starlink terminals to them for real-time guidance, and that cheap trash was getting deleted by air defense munitions worth millions of dollars apiece. The point of the Shahed was never quality. The point was cost, and the cost has come home. In March, a combined Iranian missile and drone attack on Prince Sultan Air Base destroyed an American E-3 AWACS on the ground. Roughly $300 million of aircraft, first combat loss of the type in fifty years of service, no replacement in production, and Iran claims a Shahed did it. I don't know what it costs to build a free clinic in a major city. I know it costs less than the airplane we left parked on an open apron.

None of this is new. We understood in the 1960s that the way to beat an air defense is to saturate it, which is why the MIRV exists: one missile becomes many warheads, and the defender goes broke trying to stop them all. The Shahed is the same idea at a fraction of the price. Ukraine has given every respected defense analyst a run for their money, because cost-effective warfare is doing more for a war effort than the $45 plates KBR served me the one time I got to visit a major base in Iraq.

The math worked until the connectivity got cut. Russia was running its drones on those black-market terminals until one of them guided a Shahed into a passenger train and killed five people. Kyiv appealed to Musk directly and he shut the Russians off within days. Frontline commanders say Russian strike effectiveness dropped by as much as forty percent. One man flipping a switch did more damage to the Shahed program than three years of think pieces about cheap trash.

Russia and Iran are the same problem wearing different uniforms. If we want to be ideologically and strategically coherent, coherence starts now. We can’t bomb Russia. We can stop pretending it is a Christian nation being slandered by the people it is killing. The enemy has been Russia for a long time, and its best work was getting Americans to fight each other instead.

Loomer figured that out in Kyiv. It took her ten years. It took some of us a war. Plenty of Ukrainians didn’t get there until after 2014, and they were the ones being shot at. Nobody arrives at this clean or on time. What matters is arriving. If the ugliest foreign policy fight in American politics is about to stop being partisan and start being based, I will take it.

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