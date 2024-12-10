On November 27th, if you talked to the average person, or even a seasoned Mideast analyst and mentioned “The Asaad regime has about 10 days on it’s clock before it’s over” the idea would of been dismissed as absurd. Sunday the 8th of December, the regime was no more. Bashar Al-Asaad had fled to Moscow to seek asylum as predicted in the seemingly unlikely event that Damascus would be overrun.

The civil war in Syria had started in March of 2011 as the chain of protests broke out in what we call the Arab spring. For reference, although a long discussion - the start of the Arab spring came in Tunisia where locals protested high food prices and it spiraled out of control, eventually engulfing the whole country, which spread revolutionary spirit to other Arab nations such as Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, the gulf states among others.

Most of these events wrapped up rather quickly (Yemen, no) , the protests were squashed or in cases such as Egypt, a transition of power took place after protests shook the capital. Other countries did not transition without extensive blood, like Libya. Muammar Gaddafi saw his reign end by being sodomized by a bayonet with rebels being backed directly by NATO airpower. Libya remains a complete mess to this day.

Photo: The last moments of Gaddafi, caught on video as he begged for his life

The Syrian Civil war

Syria was dragged into a long civil war which displaced millions of people, leading to a diaspora that ultimately changed the political trajectory of modern Europe. The proliferation of radical Jihadism under several umbrellas prevailed. This is a complicated discussion which we need to have, to set the record straight.

The Asaad government was backed by Russia for many reasons. For one, Russia had a naval base in Syria and genuine good relations with them. Secondly, it remained another leg of support to Iran. Iran also supported Syria for pragmatic reasons but also spiritual, the Alwites are a branch of Shia Islam and Bashar Al-Asaad comes from the ethnoreligious group minority of Alewites, which are 11% of the population of Syria. The majority of Syria however is Sunni (74%) with a small population being Christian (2.5%).

Let’s try to simplify your understanding of the players at hand in this long and exhausting conflict:

Pro-Assad forces, Syrian army , NDF, Russia, IRGC from Iran, Hezbollah, Shia groups from Iraq, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon. It should be noted that it this point these shia groups are probably next to non-actors at this point, but it’s a good understanding for reference. It will be interesting if these forces reconstitute into a broader insurgency against HTS at some point.

U.S., International coalition, NATO, Israel, E.U. countries, Western countries

Rebels forces: FSA (backed Turkey), Ahrar al-Sham, other moderate groups. HTS is the hardline group, made up of a lot of former Al-Queda members and backed by Turkey.

Kurds: YPG, YPJ (female kurdish forces, partners to YPG) - Both of which are seen as terrorist organizations by Turkey, SDF (backed by US), PKK - long time traditional Kurdish terrorist (freedom fighters?) group in Syria/Turkey.

Did the US government create this opposition?

The Islamist groups that have combatted the Syrian government are Sunni and of mixed levels of extremism. There is a popular pro-Russian idea that is circulating that the US was supporting directly Al-Queda or ISIL and leveraging them to wage war against the Syrian government. That is far too simple of a breakdown of what was happening during the conflict. It should be also noted that Turkey has emerged as a unilateral actor in some cases. Turkey = NATO, yes, but What Turkey does =/= NATO.

Back in 2011/2012, good old General Petraeus wanted to create an armed resistance movement against the Asaad regime, after he started gunning down peaceful protestors. At this point the Arab spring was still met with a ton of naïve optimism. “They’re fighting for a more democratic future!”. This idea was initially met with resistance by President Barrack Obama. Eventually, it was approved, towards or after the end of Petraeus’s CIA tenure. The CIA had selected a handful of moderate rebel groups and began to train and arm them with the backing of the Saudis, Turks and Israelis. The Saudis wanted this Shia backed regime out of the regional picture. Erdogan dreamed of solidifying Turkey’s geopolitical power in the region, serving as a counter to Iran. Israel, under Netanyahu had numerous issues with Asaad, the most obvious being that Syria supported Hezbollah by supplying arms.

The covert program, created by the CIA called “Timber Sycamore” in began 2013 . These antigovernmental forces were trained and equipped in reportedly Qatar. Later, the rebel groups broke apart and joined other rebel groups which were already designated extremist organizations. Turns out, keeping cohesion amongst groups with widely different ideologies is pretty tough, even with a common enemy.

So this Russian bot farm talking point about "America is funding, arming and training Al-Qaeda in Syria” is lacking a ton of context, as usual. This narrative went viral in 2015 - let’s take a drive back on memory lane and look at a popular meme I could find:

Russia managed to direct a lot of the social perception of the war in Syria as something less complicated than it was. The war is over, we can see the results now. Did Al-Queda take over? No. Despite HTS’s connections with the famed terrorist group, they aren’t them. Did ISIL take over - no they were defeated under the Obama and Trump administrations alongside American allies in the region. There is a small remnant of them left. HTS, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham led by Mohammed al-Jolani has taken control of the vast majority of the land in Syria and currently is the de-facto face for post-Asaad Syria.

Who are HTS? Well, they are designated as a terrorist organization by the US government. Their views are not however, radical transnational jihad but rather just hardline Islamists who seek to govern, not just expand their realm of influence like ISIL. At this point it palpably feels like a Taliban-esque style situation - an ethnic group seeking to establish dominance in government with hardline Islamist views. From a superficial glance, they have managed to be outwardly diplomatic with religious minorities. Internally however, there are reports of human rights violations under HTS control.

It is far too early to tell what type of government they will form, but let’s just be safe and say it will not be liberal by any sense. We know that Al-Jolani was the head of Al-Nusra front which was an Al-Queda affiliate until 2016 when they cut ties. I guess the real concern for the international community is will they govern effectively enough to stamp out the transnational jihadist sentiment that is present in Syria. Nobody expects these people to hold a PRIDE week in Damascus, rather the latter - probably vaulting homosexuals off the tops of roofs. We can hope at least, they don’t have outward aims with their views.

However everything isn’t settled, we just arrived at this situation which is still unfolding. What the hell happened to the Syrian Army though? It disintegrated after a week. Once the offensive on Aleppo happened, unit after unit started folding. This due to a number of factors.

For one, absolute piss poor morale in the Syrian army and government. Syria, is broke. The state was propped up by the illicit drug trade of the drug Captagon which is the drug of choice in the region. Russia normally had given a lot of aid to Syria but Russia is also too tied down with the war in Ukraine to continue propping up the Syrian government. Iran is constantly hammered by sanctions and trying to preserve itself for what certainly will be a tumultuous four years under the Trump administration and tied up with Israel.

Turkey played an important role for providing uncontested air cover for advancing rebels. I also, personally believe without any real evidence, that Turkey or the Mossad probably paid some of the Syrian army brass to fold when it was convenient. How come Israeli and Turkish air power had no issues conducting air missions in Syria during this time? In part, their surface to air capabilities was damaged but I don’t feel that this paints the entire picture. Was Asaad’s military leadership paid off well before the beginning?

Not to mention, Asaad was simply unpopular in Syria as we can see that HTS is being treated as liberators in the capital. Their warm welcome in the capital made it seem as if it was almost expected. As HTS went from city to city, the Syrian army abandoned large weapons depots consisting of ample amounts of armored vehicles, tanks and even aircraft. Someone expected the fight to come and chose not to engage. Large scale abandonment of equipment of this magnitude implies nobody wanted to fight.

The coalition of various rebel groups united with HTS is fragile. The likelihood of infighting continuing is high. The Kurds will certainly not bow down to HTS violating their sovereignty. I don’t see HTS wanting to make a push on Kurdistan, they have largely been allowed to be autonomous for some time now although that could change with Turkey’s influence in the region. The Kurds as we know, have an axe to grind with Turkey and visa versa.

Hopefully though, peace is embraced - we can all hope for that, but major questions lay ahead. What role will Russia have in the new Syria? Imagining HTS being amicable to a country that bombed them for very long is difficult. There is still a Russian naval base in Tartous which serves as a vital naval depot and staging point to resupply Russia’s Africa Korps. Reports on Russian military blogs telegrams state the situation is tense.

The US military mission is also in question. The US has had a presence in Syria for a few years, with a base near Homs. The US formally backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are a Kurdish rebel group. Will Trump presidency respect what is the current US military mission in Syria? My feelings point to yes, so long as things do not go entirely awry.

Adding to the precarious situation, Israel has invaded a portion of Syria from the Golan Heights to create a buffer zone, so they say. It would not be unheard of if Israel seeks to annex more land. There’s a god damned cursed article in the times of Israel suggesting Israel needs “lebensraum” - that is, space for living in the German Tongue. To support their expanding population. Verbatim Nazi rhetoric which was used as an excuse to annex the Slavic lands of eastern Europe. The irony of the usage of words here, I mean - really?

That small speck of orange represents the buffer zone which Israel has created in the Golan Heights in which Israel has further encroached upon internationally accepted Syrian borders.

In conclusion, my key takeaways from this whole situation are of mixed levels of optimism. We definitely saw the international shitbirds of the global scene take a black eye in this drawn out conflict. Russia and Iran lost a key ally. Hezbollah and Hamas lost a weapons trafficking corridor. That’s the good. The bad is, well I can’t see in my forecast as this being some triumph of human rights. The fate of the civilian population of Syria remains vague.

I will update this dialogue as further information comes up - I gather my information from various news sources as well as popular military blogs translated from Russian. I am seeking to create an easy to read, informative breakdown of what is happening so that readings can feel there is more information to absorb.

Next discussion, will be Ukraine. I plan on publishing this in the next couple days.