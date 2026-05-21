Writing Sample Benjamin Stuart Reed Georgetown University 13th of December 2021

Benjamin Stuart Reed 13th of December 2021

State-Sponsored Misinformation

The most outstanding issue facing the United States and the international system is weaponized misinformation, specifically its dissemination online through social media by state and non-state actors. Internal strife resulting in the collapse of a foreign nation or the continuous degradation of trust in domestic institutions is an outstanding issue faced by democratic societies. The current impact of this problem is seemingly becoming worse as the world accelerates digitalization due to the pandemic. While a concrete solution remains untenable, some actions are to be taken to mitigate the damage this destructive phenomenon exacts on society.

The digital world has rendered the traditional sovereign norms of security largely obsolete. The barriers of physical armies and borders in past times have prevented the spread of foreign information – this is no longer the case. Instead of sending provocateurs, dropping leaflets, and using radio to spread distrust, the most efficient means of spreading misinformation is utilizing open social media networks to sway voter demographics and cultivate resentment.

The genocide in Myanmar is an example of how misinformation is used to incite hatred in Facebook groups against religious minorities, which later turned into ethnic cleansing and genocide. The atrocity illustrates the power of social media as a vector of misinformation, a warning which was not appropriately recognized. Consequently, the globe faces rampant misinformation regarding the pandemic, hindering public health and security initiatives.

Big tech companies have implemented some practices to try to mitigate this problem. They have created a system of fact-checking and de-platforming individuals who spread misinformation. The intents of these actions may be good; however, these practices can backfire when people experience a perceived political bias in the treatment of opinions. For example, Facebook’s labeling the Wuhan-lab leak theory as “fake news” later drove many to view the social media giant’s action as censorship following the disclosure that members of the U.S. Intelligence community had accepted this theory.

In response to this ongoing problem, a solution that protects the norms of freedom of speech is necessary – overstep by governments will be perceived as far worse than one by corporations. The first plan of action should entail state security creating more transparency in what they regard as state-sponsored misinformation. Bipartisan collaborations with the intelligence community in creating awareness campaigns to external sabotage will help educate the public on this threat.

Secondly, a new task force can directly respond to countering these messages. This dynamic task force should analyze these groups and forums and proactively engage them with ideas by responding to content and discrediting harmful comments. Content such as videos, infographics, and memes need to be created faster than fake news. Influencers and social media pages should be co-opted into the war effort. A third-party organization could fund this initiative discreetly. Plenty of digital-savvy people would gladly work to fight the war of misinformation through viral social media posts and engaging problematic content on social media.

Lastly, the transatlantic world order must collaborate with rivals as a form of brinksmanship to deescalate a deteriorating situation in which all parties have contributed. Possible concessions in the diplomatic realm should translate to changes in practice so that all parties can see the joint vested interest in a more stable world. In conclusion, I believe solutions and time remain to address the world’s most immediate and crucial security imperative.

Share

Okay, the writing sample is over. Let’s run it through one of these “AI detectors.”

I didn’t even know what an LLM was in 2021.

Do not trust these tools. I rest my case.