I need to apologize to women. I did something wrong. I may have done it more than once, drinking or sober. Allow me a little self-indictment before the indictments begin.

I have cauliflower ears. I have spent more hours on testosterone replacement therapy than on literature, and I hold a degree in foreign languages and literature. Subtract that last word and you could cast me as a Joe Rogan fan.

Clears throat.

In 2017 I told a literate and educated woman that Joe Rogan was basically Oprah for men. That is my principal confession. It insulted her intelligence, the intelligence of Black women, and really anyone who could read. Oprah has a book club. That club still moves the English-language publishing industry. Rogan has a podcast and an avant-garde, up-market dick-pill club, several rungs above the guy pushing horny goat weed on AM radio in 2003, who was himself just above the pills at the truck stop register.

Full disclosure before anyone checks: I am a fierce defender and abuser of TRT, so I will keep the sneering to a minimum. Pete Hegseth just made testosterone screening a mandatory part of the annual health assessment for every service member over 30, announced under Department of War letterhead while we drive deeper into the war itself. I loathe the messenger. The policy is sound. Sit with that contradiction for a minute. I have to live in it.

My actual contempt is for the pretense. Rogan performs independence while operating as a distribution arm for the MAGA school of thought, as Orwellian as that just came out. Set aside the one-offs, the fighters and comedians who resist placement on a spectrum. Sort the guest list by culture war and the lane runs one direction.

Someone will chime in that Bernie Sanders went on the show. You are right. Rogan had a progressive streak and I think some of it survives. He can hold many qualities and faults at once and we do not have to file him in one camp. Bernie represented something Rogan admired ten years ago. But Rogan is not a heavyweight intellectual. He is a man who gets guests fed to him by a DC fixer, a few compromised people on his team, or his own convictions, and lately the feed runs red. The whole sphere has gone strange. Hunter Biden and Candace Owens weeping together over faith and addiction was on nobody’s 2026 bingo card. JD Vance walked into the studio and laundered whatever needed laundering. Rogan’s day job is calling fights for Dana White, and Dana White has spent two years standing next to Trump.

Last month the UFC put a cage on the South Lawn of the White House. A fighter won his bout, took Rogan’s microphone, and told the crowd that Michelle Obama is a man. On his next episode Rogan called it the greatest night of fights of all time. He did not mention the remark. That is where the microphone lives now.

I could whine on. There is a solution to this madness.

We need him to return.

You know who I am talking about.

There was once a dark knight who rattled conservatives. A man who kept them up at night. He ended the presidential run of a respected Vietnam War hero. He carried the country through the trench lines of the 2008 collapse. Then he beat a Republican senator who now looks left of moderate compared to what came after.

“Coming in at 180 pounds, six foot one, fighting out of Chicago... Barry ‘Death by Drone’ Obamaaaa!”

That is it and that is all. Obama steps back into public discourse through the biggest microphone in the English-speaking world, because no one alive carries a three-hour conversation better.

“But he will just be a continuation of the Biden and Kamala circuit.”

Bullshit.

Kamala winced at the invitation. Her people asked for one hour, off-site, on her terms. Rogan wanted three hours in Austin like everyone else gets. She never made the walk. It may have cost her the presidency. Trump made the walk, sat the full three, and cut a promo on the way out.

So make the case.

Obama fights long. Cable news is a phone booth and he has reach. Every format his party put him in for twenty years cut the distance on him: the 12-minute hit, the debate clock, the managed town hall. He pauses. He builds an answer in paragraphs. Television clips him mid-thought and calls it professorial. The podcast is the first ring big enough for him to work.

And Rogan wants this fight. He has called Obama the best president of his lifetime on his own air. The admiration is in the tape. It predates the drift and nobody has erased it.

Obama knows all of it. Last October, on the final episode of Marc Maron’s podcast, he defended the people who caught hell for going on Rogan and talked about the power of the long conversation. He has made the argument for the fight. He has not answered the bell. That is the gap between a man who understands the terrain and a man who walks it, and his party has been dying in that gap since 2016.

Nobody lost the young men over policy papers. One side showed up in their headphones for ten years. The other side sent statements. You do not win a room back with a statement. You walk in.

So close the case.

The asymmetry on that guest list will not be fixed by complaining about it. It gets fixed the way every fight gets fixed. Someone has to take it. He holds no office. He is not running for anything. There is nothing left for him to lose that he has not already won. And there is a cage on the lawn of the house he used to live in, with his wife’s name spat into the microphone.

I told a woman nine years ago that Joe Rogan was Oprah for men. She deserved better. So does the audience.

Send Obama.

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Meta canned my Author page. I am wanted by Russia. I’m a disabled combat veteran abroad that doesn’t want to go through another DHS shakedown at the airport. Share, restack and like my writing if you want to cheer me on. Subscribe if you want to follow the journey.