Benjamin’s Substack

Benjamin’s Substack

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janodes
Jul 17

The cult is still solidly behind him and there is a whole ecosystem of rearguard support with podcasters like Crooked Media, former Obama admin alums, working hard to keep the glow.

He is the brand for the DNC, but the ground has shifted, which his visit with Mandami, only after he trounced their boy and their other recent victories demonstrates. The many people who were betrayed by him, who then voted to 'burn it all down' in despair of being continually 'gaslit' are looking for more than 3 hours of empty bullshit. Thanks to his putting Wall Street over Mainstreet

he set the table for the complete decent into mafia state autocracy which a 'blue tsunami' will not erase. Actually Plattner, even in 'disgrace', is a better spokesman for policies and ideas going forward and could have Joe 'tapping out' in no time.

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Susan Zakin's avatar
Susan Zakin
Jul 17

This would dilute his brand. I’m only half-joking. From what I read Obama didn’t even want to deal with Congress. I’m sure he doesn’t want subject himself to Rogan.

Is Rogan still influential? He’s such a moron.

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