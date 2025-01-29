So, Trump has decided to slap tariffs on a staunch American ally—Taiwan. Specifically, he wants to impose up to 100% tariffs on Taiwanese semiconductors, a move that some are calling a death warrant for the country (if you ask alarmists) or, at the very least, a serious threat (according to the Taiwanese consulate).

The U.S.-Taiwan relationship is deeply intertwined with military cooperation, much to the dismay of mainland China. This all traces back to history: during the Chinese Civil War, the U.S. backed the Kuomintang (KMT)—the internationally recognized government of China at the time (1928–1949). The KMT fought alongside the U.S. in the Pacific theater of WWII but later lost the civil war to the Communists and retreated to Taiwan. The U.S. recognized Taiwan as the legitimate China until Nixon came along and decided to open relations with Beijing, ultimately leading to the CCP gaining international recognition as "the real China".

For context, let’s take a quick look at who makes semiconductors and why they matter. Semiconductors are the backbone of the digital and AI industrial revolution—without them, your smartphone is just an expensive paperweight, and AI is just a bunch of overpromising hype. In Taiwan, the semiconductor industry accounts for anywhere between 15% and 25% of GDP, depending on whether you’re differentiating between semiconductors themselves and integrated circuits (which is the actual exported product).

Now, the big question: Can Taiwan maintain its economy if this semiconductor exodus happens? Honestly, I have no idea. But one thing’s clear—Trump isn’t bluffing (though he might be bargaining for some of the industry rather than all of it). If Taiwan takes a severe economic hit, it could end up more isolated—which is exactly what Beijing wants.

At the end of the day, Taiwan is a decades-old democracy culturally aligned with the West, yet it sits just 217 miles away from a five-millennia-old civilization that it was historically part of. If Taiwan's economy collapses due to U.S. policy shifts, it might find itself being pulled closer to Beijing’s orbit—whether it likes it or not.