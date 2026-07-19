Benjamin’s Substack

Benjamin’s Substack

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Jon Reynolds
Jul 21

Political convenience is the North Star of the maga movement. Well done pointing it out.

I’d also add to that point that Ukraine is looking like the winning side at the moment, which plays into that convenience as well.

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