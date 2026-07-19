Rob O’Neill is a polarizing figure. I do not endorse his politics. I do, however, believe his account of Operation Neptune's Spear. At some point, decency requires us to stop relitigating the raid for clicks, grudges, and tribal score-settling. Bin Laden is dead. Let the men who carried out the mission live with what followed.

The Witness Problem

I have never met Rob O’Neill in person. In January I interviewed him for American Military News, an outlet that has since shut down. We are not natural allies. Our politics diverge on more points than they meet, and I expect they always will. I am not writing this as his friend. I am writing it because of one thing he told me that I have not been able to put down after my own years of hesitation on the sidelines.

His story has not changed. The order of events has not changed, and neither has where he stood in them. What exists, he told me, is a debrief recorded in a manner that kept the brass content. A clean storyline for a night that was not clean. Sometimes that is what it takes to move the assembly line forward, and this was the story of the decade. Bin Laden was dead.

The 2,977 people who perished on September 11, each with a name, a story, a family, and the poor timing to be in the wrong place at the wrong hour, were avenged on May 2, 2011 by the twenty-three SEALs of Operation Neptune’s Spear and everyone who put them on that compound.

Rob’s account has held. The only other assaulter to publish one was Matt Bissonnette, who wrote No Easy Day under the pseudonym Mark Owen. His identity was public before the book reached shelves. Fox News named him in late August 2012, and the New York Times confirmed it days later under the headline “Chronicler of Bin Laden Raid Is Unmasked.” Thirteen years of publishing followed, along with television credits and a video game consultancy, all under a name everyone in the community knew. Then, in November 2025, Bissonnette sat on the Shawn Ryan Show while Ryan told the audience he had stayed “under the radar for 12 years. Never revealed your identity, your face, your name, nothing.” Bissonnette corrected none of it. Minutes later he adopted the frame as his own, describing a battle fought “very privately and very quietly.”

It is worth pausing on the chronology. When Esquire published Phil Bronstein’s profile of “the Shooter” in February 2013, Rob was still nameless in it. Bissonnette had been publicly identified for six months by then, his book already a bestseller. Rob’s name did not enter the record until November 2014, and he did not put it there. Others in the community leaked it. Both men entered print anonymously. Bissonnette was unmasked within days. Rob held out for two and a half years and was outed all the same. Only one of them is now introduced on podcasts as the man who lived in the shadows.

Bissonnette is not a defendant in Rob’s lawsuit. The $25 million defamation suit, filed in November 2025 and now in federal court in New York, names Brent Tucker and Tyler Hoover, hosts of the Antihero Podcast, along with their podcast and production entities. Men who were not on the mission. I know how that goes. My own record was rewritten from a distance by people who never shared a position with me in Ukraine, and I learned then how quickly confidence replaces knowledge once an audience is involved. But it was a different detail that made Rob’s anguish legible to me. His kids are old enough to read now. The comment sections found their way to school, and his children have carried to class what strangers wrote about their father at midnight. Attacks built on conjecture were aimed at a man’s livelihood. They landed on his kids.

No Easy Day came out in 2012. “Mark Owen” barely survived as a pen name once the book hit shelves. So when Shawn Ryan allowed Matt Bissonnette in 2025 to imply, largely through omission, that he had remained private and non-public in contrast to Rob O’Neill, I was stunned. That distinction does not survive even a casual review of the record.

A Man Asking for an Agent

The first book out of Operation Neptune’s Spear was No Easy Day, and the government came down on it hard. Bissonnette published without submitting the manuscript for pre-publication review, which his security clearances required. The Justice Department opened criminal investigations into whether the book spilled classified information and whether his side consulting broke conflict-of-interest law. It brought no charges. It took the money instead. In August 2016 Bissonnette forfeited $6.8 million in royalties, speaking fees, and consulting income, and apologized for skipping review, blaming his former attorney’s advice.

On the Shawn Ryan Show he framed the pursuit as selective and political, enforcement aimed at him while an admiral cashed a Netflix deal. Set that against his own apology from 2016, the one where he called the failure a serious error and urged others not to repeat it. The persecution narrative is new. The mea culpa is on the record. And what I heard about the book's origins is simpler than either. Brandon Webb told me directly, in a phone call, that shortly after the raid was over Bissonnette was already asking him for a literary agent. He may deny it. Fine. None of my case rests on that conversation, and it would be a strange thing to invent given everything else here.

Yet online, the culture of the quiet professional bears its weight against Rob alone, in part because of his boisterous social media presence and his politics. He arrived precisely when the notion of the quiet professional met its expiration date. Marcus Luttrell, Chris Kyle, and the rest of that generation intersected with the moment smartphones, Instagram, YouTube, and podcasts became part of the texture of American life. The country had an appetite for the secrecy of special operations, for its culture and its missions. That is its own separate tragedy. An undersupplied infantryman in remote Afghanistan was fighting just as hard with less gear and no book deal waiting. I digress.

Page 235 of No Easy Day, officially released on September 4, 2012. The firsthand memoir by former Navy SEAL Matt Bissonnette, writing under the pen name Mark Owen, recounts the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

What Bissonnette Heard

Start with what Bissonnette knows and how he knows it.

On page 235 of No Easy Day, he describes the last stairs. The stairwell was narrow. It was hard to see around the point man. Then this: “I couldn’t tell from my position if the rounds hit the target or not.” He heard the shots. He did not see them land. He wrote that himself in 2012, when the raid was sixteen months old and his memory was as fresh as it would ever be.

Fourteen years later, Andy Stumpf asked him how many men could have seen the point man’s shots. “Yeah, maybe your first three,” Bissonnette answered, and then conceded the rest: “you probably would have heard it more than seen it.”

So the man prosecuting Rob O’Neill’s account has told us twice, once in print and once on camera, that he likely heard the decisive gunfire rather than witnessed it. What he offers in place of sight is doctrine. A SEAL follows his shots. No team guy stays in a hallway. Tactics say the point man entered the room, therefore the point man entered the room. That is an argument. It may even be a sound one. It is not testimony, and the distinction matters, because testimony is what his audience believes it is buying.

Third or Fourth

Stumpf pressed on the one fact that would settle what Bissonnette could have seen. Where was he in the train. He asked it plainly at the first pass and got a joke about jumping trains. He asked again minutes later, framed gently, just so the account could stand alone. Bissonnette answered the half about visibility and reached for a schematic. On the third pass Stumpf stopped asking and asserted it himself, third or fourth, and Bissonnette replied with a question of his own. Four hours of conversation. He never gave a number. The single detail that determines the worth of his witness is the single detail he declines to fix.

Meanwhile his account keeps growing. On Cleared Hot, Bissonnette said the man who led up to the second floor held there and called for help while the rest of the team “blew right past him to the third floor.” He described this, in his own words, as “the opposite of the other publicly recognized narrative.” None of it appears in No Easy Day. Neither does the master chief pulling the first four men in the room into his office afterward, one by one. Neither does Rob’s transfer to another squadron weeks later. Fourteen years on, the story is still acquiring corridors.

Now apply the standard. When Rob O’Neill’s phrasing shifted between interviews, the Antihero Podcast titled it a web of lies. An ever changing narrative, they said. These details matter, they said. Fine. Run Bissonnette through the same instrument. His book concedes he could not see. His interviews radiate certainty anyway. The account adds scenes with each telling, and his position in the stack remains the one fact he will not state. If variance convicts, Bissonnette stands convicted. If it does not, then Rob was never guilty of anything except retelling. The tribunal cannot have it both ways, and its refusal to choose tells you what the exercise was actually for.

The Tape Nobody Has Heard

What remains of Bissonnette’s case is a tape. The debrief was audio recorded, he says, and the recording vindicates him. He scoffed at the alternative on Cleared Hot. A sanitized debrief would mean a massive cover-up, he said, and a cover-up for what. But the public has never heard that tape. Neither have the podcast hosts who cite it like scripture. An unreleased recording settles nothing in open debate. It asks the audience for faith, and faith is a strange currency for a movement that markets itself as forensic. Rob, for his part, has said on the record that the debrief was recorded in a manner that kept the brass content. One man points to the tape as proof. The other says the tape was shaped before it ever spun. A comment section cannot resolve that. Discovery might, which is one argument for letting the courtroom do its work while the podcasters wait outside.

Under Penalty of Perjury

The courtroom, as it happens, has already begun collecting testimony. Filed with Rob’s complaint in November, as public exhibits anyone can read, are sworn affirmations from men who were on the objective. Will Chesney, who handled the combat assault dog Cairo that night, swears that minutes into the assault Rob entered a second-floor room and told him he was pretty sure he had just shot bin Laden in the face. Chesney asked if he was serious. Rob said yes. Thirty to sixty seconds later the radio carried the word Geronimo. The claim came before the confirmation, before the world knew, before there was anything to gain by making it. A second teammate, his name redacted in the filing, swears that on the exfil bird that night he asked Rob who shot him, and Rob said he had done the deed and walked through it while it was minutes old. “His story has not changed from what he shares today,” the affirmation reads. And then a line I keep returning to: “we never exchanged stories that didn’t happen.” Both men swear that when Admiral McRaven landed at Jalalabad and asked to shake the hand of the man who shot him, the team put Rob’s hand in his. Chesney swears the debriefs at Bagram consistently recognized Rob as the man who fired the shots. Each signed under penalty of perjury under the laws of New York, fine or imprisonment.

I will hold these documents to the standard I held Bissonnette’s doctrine. Neither man saw the shot. Corroboration is not eyewitness, and I am not presenting it as such. What the affirmations establish is narrower and harder. Rob’s claim was immediate, spontaneous, and made before the mission was even confirmed complete. It has not moved in fifteen years, according to men with no books to sell who signed their names to prison exposure to say so. Set that against the counsel for the podcast hosts, who told reporters in January that not a single person besides Rob has ever said he did it. The affirmations were on the docket two months before he said it. One side’s evidence is body language analyzed from a studio couch. The other side’s is sworn. The reader can decide which standard this dispute deserves.

The Reluctance Racket

And the reluctance, the persecution, the twelve quiet years. Hold the ledger up to it. The first man to seek a book deal. The first to publish. A settlement that returned $6.8 million to the government he now casts as his tormentor. A third book, self-published, launched with a face reveal on the biggest veteran platform in the country, wrapped in the story of a man dragged unwillingly into the light. The shadow was never a refuge. It was packaging. Reluctance moves units in this economy, and nobody has moved more of it than the quiet professional with three books.

Laundromat

One of the real, personal disappointments in this ordeal has been Shawn Ryan. In the 2025 Bissonnette interview he told his audience they were watching the true quiet professional step out of twelve years of shadow. Either he never ran the one search that returns a 2012 New York Times headline reading “Chronicler of Bin Laden Raid Is Unmasked,” or he ran it and read the intro anyway. One of those is negligence. The other is a script. I no longer know which to root for, and the transition into book promotion made the mechanics plain enough. Money met money.

I used to think Shawn Ryan was, for a moment, a north star of no-bullshit. Then, on July 2, he gave four hours and forty-seven minutes to Candace Owens. Four weeks earlier, Owens had flown to Russia on what she billed as a family vacation and surfaced at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Kremlin’s flagship showcase, on a panel alongside Alexander Zharov, Putin’s appointee to run state media, and Anna Kuznetsova, a parliamentarian sanctioned by the United States and the European Union for her role in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children. She gave an interview to RT, a sanctioned propaganda organ. She posted footage from the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces and told her thirty-five million followers that Russia’s Christian expression is unmatched. Her own former allies gagged on it. Ben Shapiro called it a propaganda tour. Mark Levin called her a traitor. Laura Loomer demanded a federal investigation, and it feels strange for a man of my politics to credit Loomer’s judgment, executed well if a bit late, but here we are.

January 2024 screenshot from an English-language Telegram group discussing Ukraine. “J,” an Australian known to have fought for Russia, was asked about Chechen troops in Russian service. His answer speaks for itself. The word “raping” was obscured for social media. None of this should surprise anyone.

I fought in Ukraine. Let me tell you about the great Christian nation Owens toured. It is a revanchist power whose soldiers, Kadyrov’s Chechens among them, have raped Ukrainian women in the occupied south. Orthodox women. Christian women. It has bombed and shelled hundreds of churches. The cathedral Owens filmed is a temple built to glorify the army doing it. And the woman she shared a stage with wears sanctions for taking Ukrainian children from their parents. If you are reading this from the right and you want a nationalist Christian country to admire, I have good news. It exists. It is called Ukraine, and it is fighting for its life. A man with Shawn Ryan’s background can read a sanctions list. Either he can and the check clears anyway, or the most credentialed skeptic in veteran media cannot, and neither answer leaves him fit to referee anything.

The Stamp

Because Ryan does referee. His catalog proves it, in one direction. In a single five-week run this summer, the show hosted two men arrested for landing a boat on Epstein’s island, a genuine DEVGRU Gold Squadron sniper, a serious theoretical physicist, Owens and her Rothschilds, a respected cosmologist, a Vietnam memoirist, and a researcher who believes DMT users can see the source code of reality in laser light. The legitimate guests build the credibility. The conjecture spends it. And the audience is offered exactly one editorial signal in the entire catalog about which is which. Go find Rob O’Neill’s 2022 sit-down on the channel today. The episode that published as “The Man Who Killed Bin Laden,” the title Ryan’s own website still carries, now wears a red stamp across its thumbnail: DISPUTED CLAIMS. Someone went back into a four-year-old interview and rebranded a guest’s testimony. The Rothschild theories run unlabeled. The laser code runs unlabeled. The reluctant-professional fable runs unlabeled. Of everything this platform has ever aired, the one thing it flagged as disputed is the account of a man who was actually in the room.

Screenshot of Episode 27 of The Shawn Ryan Show, now carrying a “disputed claims” label. Ryan gave Matt Bissonnette a platform to draw a misleading contrast between himself and Rob O’Neill, while leaving his own public record largely unexamined. Guttersnipe behavior. It raises serious questions about Ryan’s judgment and character.

I gnash my teeth at Rob O’Neill’s politics. I said at the top that we are not allies and I meant it. But grinding teeth is just friction between people who disagree. What Bissonnette has done is something else. The rebranding, the shadow that was never dark, the reluctance with a publishing schedule. There is one word for it, and the word is bullshit, and bullshit does not make the jaw grind. It makes the jaw drop.

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About me, since some of you are new here and need to catch up: I am a former 31B (military police) who served in the United States Army on active duty from 2006 to 2011. I was stationed in Germany and at Fort Bliss, and I deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as a driver/gunner for a police transition team in the Sunni Triangle, including Taji and Tarmiyah, and later in Anbar Province. I was honorably discharged in July 2011 as an E-4.

After active-duty service, I worked as a private military contractor for Triple Canopy in Kuwait and for Special Operations Consulting (SOC LLC) at Camp Blackhorse in Kabul, Afghanistan, from 2012 to 2013. Beginning in 2013, I worked for Sterling Global Operations for six months at a joint DoD/NSA SCIF in Griesheim, Germany. From 2015 to 2018, I was in the Alaska National Guard, mostly in the IRR, and worked a short stint as a cop and in an ER/psychiatric ward, where I belong as a patient, before receiving my VA rating and heading overseas. Somewhere in this chain of events, I ended up going to fight in Ukraine and came back with a story of betrayal.

If you're here because of Rob O'Neill, good. You'll get writing that isn't tailored to one crowd. I don't pull punches in my stories, and I have less reason to now that I'm freelancing instead of drawing a staff paycheck. Military material, politics, travel, history, and takes both hot and cold are what you'll find here.