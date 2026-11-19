Can you support both Ukraine and Palestine? Of course. You can judge each cause on its merits without accepting somebody else’s entire foreign policy.

I’m sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and committed to a two-state solution. I also regard Hamas as a terrorist organization whose nationalist ambitions provide no exculpation for its atrocities. What I find difficult to stomach is the ease with which some people move from condemning Israeli expansionism to excusing Russian conquest, as though solidarity with Palestinians entails a contractual obligation to support Moscow.

I encounter this particularly within the anti-colonial left. I don’t belong to that camp, although I have serious objections to militant Zionism and to the expectation that American military power should serve Israel’s regional ambitions. As an American, I regard that expectation as a threat to our security. Our entanglement in a war with Iran looks increasingly difficult to justify against the resources and lives committed to it. Anyone can hold that opinion without discovering a sudden affection for Russian imperialism.

There are connections between these wars, certainly. Iran supplied Russia with Shahed drones and the expertise to manufacture them; Ukraine consequently has an interest in countering Iranian capabilities that also threaten Israel. A government strategist would naturally examine the opportunities for cooperation. The curious leap comes when an ordinary observer decides that this overlap obliges everyone supporting Ukraine to endorse Israel’s conduct toward Palestinians. That is an extraordinary amount of allegiance to derive from a shared adversary.

This insistence on ideological purity reminds me of being dissuaded from working with Sea Shepherd, the organization opposing whaling and destructive fishing practices. I was told there was a militant vegan streak within the group, which gave me pause as someone who enjoys recreational fishing and hunting immensely. I can appreciate the ethical concerns surrounding the killing of whales and the destruction caused by industrial trawling while retaining those pursuits. Yet almost every cause seems to acquire a faction intent on examining the rest of your life for heresy. Eventually, agreement on the issue that brought you there becomes insufficient. Opposing the destruction of human life should require some moral consistency without prescribing an entire geopolitical allegiance or inspecting your diet.

You can understand a government’s interests without adopting them as your own. I don’t expect anyone who enjoys this publication to subscribe to the entirety of my politics, and I see no reason to demand that conformity elsewhere. Nobody has appointed you deputy foreign minister of the internet.

What keeps disappearing from these discussions is the agency of the people concerned. They are treated as supporting characters in an argument between geopolitical camps, with their actual preferences becoming inconvenient whenever they contradict the interpretation imposed on them.

My starting point is broadly Rousseauian: political authority derives from the people, and government exercises authority on their behalf. I judge its legitimacy partly by whether it fulfills the obligations of that relationship. Maintaining power is an achievement of a different kind; a government’s capacity to compel obedience tells us little about whether its subjects consent to being governed. Rousseau himself rejected the proposition that superior force creates a right to rule.

Stoker and I disagree on whether states have rights. I believe they do, and the international system explicitly recognizes them: the UN Charter protects sovereign equality and political independence, alongside territorial integrity. It also recognizes the self-determination of peoples. Those commitments leave difficult questions about how political communities should be organized; they certainly do not require me to endorse every breakaway movement that appears along a disputed border. The same Charter prohibits force against another state’s territorial integrity. A battlefield victory does not erase that prohibition.

Sometimes continued political union serves the population better; sometimes separation does. Governments should be capable of relinquishing territory when retaining it means imposing a political arrangement that the inhabitants reject. They should also be capable of defending a union against fragmentation when that union retains legitimate support. I’m interested in who is making those decisions, and whether the people supposedly benefiting have a meaningful say.

My position is more permissive about territorial acquisition, and even arrangements described as imperial or colonial, than many people on the left will find comfortable. Those descriptions alone do not settle every question for me. I want to examine the political relationship and its consequences for the people living under it. There is also a hard realist element to my thinking: to the victor go the spoils is a recurring fact of history, and military outcomes shape the settlements that follow. Acknowledging that reality still leaves us with the question of whether the resulting authority enjoys the population’s consent.

Had Russia entered Ukraine and genuinely encountered the reception its own propaganda anticipated, my judgment would have been different. Had Ukrainians freely welcomed Russian authority, accepted a new political arrangement and regarded the invaders as liberators, I would have had to take their choice seriously, whatever my personal opinion of the Kremlin. I would not insist that they fight a war for the satisfaction of my convictions. Simply laying down their weapons under overwhelming force would establish much less; exhausted people can surrender while continuing to reject the power conquering them.

Instead, Ukrainians have resisted at an appalling cost. Their determination to remain independent deserves to be understood as their own political decision. At what point does an anti-colonial politics permit Ukrainians to reject the imperial power that its adherents have decided to favor?

Language policy makes the inconsistency particularly conspicuous. Burkina Faso’s December 2023 constitutional revision removed French’s status as the official language, providing for national languages to receive official status while retaining French and English as working languages. Ukraine followed a different legal course: Ukrainian was already the sole state language under its 1996 Constitution, and subsequent legislation strengthened its position in public life. Both developments can be understood through the effort to change a linguistic hierarchy inherited from imperial rule.

Personally, I favor multilingual societies and consider a shared lingua franca enormously useful. I don’t need to approve of every language restriction to understand why Ukrainians want more space for their own language after generations of Russification. They are entitled to conduct that debate, including the question of their fellow citizens’ linguistic rights. If you recognize the anti-colonial reasoning in Burkina Faso, you should be capable of recognizing the related reasoning in Ukraine. Otherwise, we arrive at deux poids, deux mesures, with the identity of the former imperial power determining which national aspirations deserve respect.

Greg Stoker, a former Army Ranger who ran for Congress in Texas as a Green Party candidate in 2026, described another version of this problem during a conversation we had about Palestinian activism. He told me that many people within the movement resent Ukraine’s involvement in Africa because they regard it as interference with struggles against Western influence. He was explaining attitudes he encounters. He has also told me that he opposes imperialism in any form, including Russia’s and our own.

I would agree about our own if I could be convinced it would mean a better standard of living for the American people. We’ve certainly made some catastrophic errors abroad.

I understand why Moscow acquires political currency where it presents itself as an escape from French tutelage. From Ukraine’s perspective, however, there is a fairly immediate calculation: Russia sustains its war through resources and relationships extending well beyond the front, and Kyiv has an interest in disrupting them.

Wagner’s African business networks generated revenue through mining and security arrangements, including gold operations in Sudan and gold and diamond enterprises in the Central African Republic. Those networks helped finance Wagner’s activities in Africa and Ukraine. Russia subsequently brought much of its military presence on the continent under more explicit state control through the Africa Corps.

Ukraine has pursued those interests in several places. Reported operations include a 2023 deployment of Ukrainian military intelligence personnel to Sudan, where they fought alongside the Sudanese Armed Forces against the Wagner-backed Rapid Support Forces. Subsequent reporting has described Ukrainian personnel supporting Tuareg-led rebels in Mali and operating from Libya against Russia’s maritime oil-export network.

Understanding that calculation does not require approving every partnership. Both principal belligerents in Sudan have been implicated in war crimes, while the Tuareg-led movement supported by Ukraine in Mali has cooperated with al-Qaeda-linked militants. Africans have every reason to scrutinize outsiders becoming involved in their wars. A Sudanese civilian has no obligation to welcome an intervention because it happens to inconvenience Moscow.

Russia has been flexible about these arrangements itself. After Wagner supported the RSF, Moscow also cultivated relations with Sudan’s army. African governments, meanwhile, have their own interests and can bargain with competing powers. Replacing one patron with another can improve a government’s position without improving the population’s circumstances. That is why I find a realist account of these relationships more persuasive than the suggestion that everyone belongs to a coherent international fraternity of liberation.

I suspect vengeance also accompanies some Ukrainian operations. A man who has lost comrades to Russian forces is unlikely to regard an opportunity to strike those forces elsewhere as an entirely dispassionate professional assignment. Personal animus and strategic calculation certainly have some overlap here.

There is another issue here that I want to state plainly: I do not assign less human significance to a death because the person was wearing a uniform.

Much of the argument about Gaza centers on civilian suffering. Israel has failed badly to protect civilians, and describing deaths as collateral damage supplies no satisfactory account of whether they could have been prevented. Some incidental civilian harm is unavoidable in war; the obligations to distinguish civilians from combatants and take feasible precautions remain. I understand why civilians receive special legal protection. My objection concerns the moral accounting that sometimes follows, where soldiers’ deaths seem to generate less shock value.

Consider a Ukrainian electrician who was living an ordinary life until an invasion obliged him to defend his country. He puts on a uniform, receives a rifle and dies in a trench. At what moment did his life become less worthy of our concern? The legal rules governing an attack on him have changed. Still, he was a victim of war and his life is just as valuable as anyone else’s.

Having fought in Ukraine, I have very little patience for discussions in which that transformation seems to remove a man from the category of people whose deaths ought to trouble us. I count the Russian dead as human losses too, while holding Moscow political class responsible for it’s rabid revanchism. Responsibility for the war and the value of the lives destroyed within it are both questions we are capable of considering.

The scale is immense. Estimates put combined Russian and Ukrainian military deaths in the hundreds of thousands by the end of 2025 alone, far above the reported death toll in Gaza. I am talking about total deaths across the belligerents, including those in uniform. Ukraine is Europe’s largest armed conflict since the Second World War, and its accumulated human destruction has a central place in my understanding of this period. Gaza’s concentration of civilian suffering does not give it an automatic precedence in my own moral attention.

Feel free to disagree with that emphasis. You will not persuade me that a man’s death becomes a lesser tragedy because an invasion forced him to become a soldier.

None of this requires Palestinians to surrender their own claims. Their rights do not depend on my approval of Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, any more than Ukrainians’ sovereignty depends on my satisfaction with officials in Kyiv. I have plenty of contemptuous opinions about Ukrainian officials. They have never supplied me with a reason to accept Russia’s conquest of the country.

I can understand why Palestinians refuse to surrender their homes, and why Ukrainians refuse to accept government from Moscow. I can criticize what either side does while recognizing the political agency of the people involved. What I will not do is make their rights contingent on whether their preferred outcome happens to advance the geopolitical camp somebody else has chosen for me.

We are not privy to the negotiations behind these alliances, yet people assemble a few headlines into an imagined grand strategy and subordinate their moral judgment to it. Why excuse conquest or dispossession for bargains you cannot even verify? If those governments change their arrangements tomorrow, are you supposed to revise your conscience with them?

Share

Welcome to the War Tourist Journal, the print publication of War Tourist Media. I run the entire operation myself as a disabled U.S. Army combat veteran. Everything I publish is free to read, and there will never be a paywall. Subscribe to follow the work; if you’d like to help sustain it, you can choose a voluntary paid subscription or buy me a coffee. Your patronage gives this one-man enterprise the means to keep going.