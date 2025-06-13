Last night—on U.S. clocks but under a long shadow cast over the Middle East—nearly 200 Israeli aircraft launched a massive aerial assault against Iran. Codenamed Operation Rising Lion, the mission’s stated objective: to permanently neutralize the Iranian nuclear program.

This operation follows weeks of collapsed negotiations between Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv. The clock has been ticking for decades, but the final countdown began in April 2025, when President Trump publicly declared a 60-day deadline for Iran to reach a nuclear accord—or face military consequences. That window closed yesterday.

The Road to War

Tensions had been rising.

U.S. intelligence warned of an imminent Israeli strike.

The State Department ordered non-essential personnel evacuated from embassies in Iraq and Bahrain .

The IAEA declared Iran’s nuclear activities in breach of international agreements.

The signals were unmistakable—this outcome was telegraphed to the world.

Confirmed Facts So Far

Reuters confirms : over 20 high-ranking Iranian officials were killed in the strikes, including Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani and multiple nuclear scientists .

Israeli special forces and Mossad operatives reportedly sabotaged air defense networks and strategic command hubs ahead of the airstrikes—operations planned over months, possibly years .

In retaliation, Iran launched over 100 drones toward Israeli airspace overnight— most were intercepted , according to IDF statements.

Multiple Iranian nuclear facilities were targeted , but the extent of the damage is not yet confirmed .

Israeli operations are ongoing, and retaliations are expected to escalate in the coming days.

The American Role

While there is no direct evidence of U.S. involvement, the region is dense with U.S. military assets, and coordination on evacuation and early-warning intelligence has been observed. Washington has so far maintained a posture of strategic ambiguity—supportive of Israeli action, but not overtly complicit.

If you're wondering about my personal opinion—it's simple: this was a long time coming.

No one in the region seriously wanted a nuclear Iran. My gut says the wave of condemnations from Muslim-majority countries is mostly optics. Behind closed doors, Iran has long been seen as a bad-faith actor, and its pursuit of nuclear weapons would have triggered a regional arms race that neither the Saudis nor the Turks were willing to entertain. Both have strategic interests in balancing Tehran’s influence, and neither wants to be forced into nuclear parity.

Israel is a convenient villain right now—easy to denounce in public while quietly doing what others can’t.

As for where this goes next, I don’t pretend to know. Neither side can march an army onto the other’s territory. But one clear signal that we’ve hit a point of no return would be a direct strike on U.S. military facilities or naval assets. That’s the tripwire. If that happens, Pandora’s box doesn’t open—it gets ripped apart.