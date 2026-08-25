Members of Tempest Group, an English-speaking foreign volunteer element of the Reconnaissance Battalion, Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Tempest emerged in late 2024 around veterans who split from Chosen Company; several recognizable Chosen fighters continued serving with the new formation. Chosen itself was formally disbanded in May 2025, although its personnel dispersed into other Ukrainian units. After which, it has reformed and is currently active.

I learned I was on Russia’s wanted list somewhere between a psychiatric facility in Poland and a flight to Buenos Aires. TASS carried the indictment on January 30th: joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. By then I was already moving overland toward Rome, tracing the route the war criminals of the eastern front used to slip out of Europe, Switzerland into Italy. I had spent years obsessed with the Second World War. It seemed only fair to become the punchline.

New Year’s morning in Florence, seven o’clock, I woke on a park bench covered in blood. The phone was gone. The wallet was gone. Local residents found me with my face swollen past recognition. I am a hard man to pick for a robbery. I have not weighed less than 210 pounds since the Army, I stand six foot two, and my ears are cauliflowered thick as a deck of cards in places. Even bloated on psychiatric medication, I carry the muscle. The police shrugged it off as migrant crime and moved on. What they could not know was what that phone held. I had gathered a substantial amount of intelligence on it. It was the second time in my life after active duty that I had been violently assaulted without provocation, and I had spent my Army years as military police, the one doing the responding.

The first time had come a year earlier, in 2024, outside Selydove on the Avdiivka axis, when I was with Chosen Company in Ukraine. If you know my story, you know how that ended. I survived a fratricide attempt, left the unit, and spoke to Thomas Gibbons-Neff, then a warzone correspondent for the New York Times, about the company’s alleged war crimes. Around the same time I handed documents to Rybar, a Kremlin-adjacent Russian milblog. The documents were public record: Australian court filings on the conviction of Kallen Benjamin Lewis, a former Chosen fighter and the man who had inspired the fragging attempt against me. Lewis, callsign Samberg, had pled guilty to beating a woman. Thirteen other charges were dropped in the deal, among them assaulting a six-week-old baby. He had come close enough to applauding the Crocus City Hall attack to anger the Kremlin bloggers, and they wanted a hit piece. They knew from our public disputes that the hatred between us ran violent. I gave them the paperwork.

Message from a former partner of Kallen Benjamin Lewis offering information and court records concerning his Australian legal history. This exchange was the provenance of the documentary material I later provided to Rybar.

Call it my own personal realpolitik. If the United States government could run Operation Paperclip and import Nazis, some of them war criminals, into the new world, then I could set one enemy against another and never have to call either one a friend. Talking to the New York Times was a colder calculation still. The war crimes themselves did not horrify me at the time. What horrified me was the thought that I, who had committed none, might end up swept into some postwar Nuremberg alongside the guilty, or worse. The disgust came later, which is one of the harder things to admit. At the time there was too much else happening. Russian missiles were hitting cities. Drones were hitting civilians. Men were losing limbs. Friends were dying. Artillery reduced people to pieces. Somewhere inside that, a Russian prisoner getting shot after surrendering could seem almost minor. You knew it was wrong. There was never much doubt about that. It simply did not occupy the same amount of space in your mind as everything around it.

That is difficult to explain to someone who has never lived inside a war long enough for violence to become ordinary. After a while, violence stops announcing itself. It becomes part of the environment, like weather. You begin judging one horror against another because there is no other way to function. A dead prisoner is one thing. A missile hitting an apartment building is another. Your friend getting killed is something else because you knew him. You knew the way he laughed, what he complained about, what he talked about while smoking. Grief is personal in a way that law cannot afford to be. That is probably one reason law exists.

Nobody in a trench is conducting moral philosophy. The questions are smaller. Who is still alive. Who is wounded. Whether the Russians are coming. Whether there is enough ammunition. Whether you are going back out tomorrow. The larger meaning of things recedes because it has to. War gives you very little distance from anything, and judgment requires distance.

Then one day you are outside of the war.

The atrocities of war stop. Things that barely registered at the time begin separating themselves from the background. A prisoner shot after surrendering is no longer competing in your mind with artillery, dead friends, ruined buildings, and whatever mission comes next. It stands alone and it is a damning thing to stand with.

War teaches you certain things while you are inside it. It teaches you different things after you leave.

Before we go deeper into the indictment, the one publishers seem unwilling to touch, we need a working taxonomy of what a war crime actually is. The New York Times gave you the Coke Zero version of events. Sans calories. Once we sort the taxonomy, you get the root beer float.

Me, 2022. Digging trenches preparing for an assault in the southern Donbas axis

The first time I traveled to Kyiv, in 2019, I was thinking about anything other than war crimes. Learn Russian, hook up with women, improve my quality of life; leave the macabre alone. Naturally, I never went looking for one of the most consequential killing grounds in the country, even though it was practically under my feet: Babyn Yar. On September 29 and 30, 1941, the Germans murdered 33,771 Jews there in two days, before using the ravine to kill tens of thousands more during the occupation. The shootings were carried out principally by Sonderkommando 4a of Einsatzgruppe C, German police formations, and auxiliaries, but the Wehrmacht was woven into the machinery around them: the military commander of Kyiv participated in arranging the massacre, while an Army propaganda company printed the notices ordering the city’s Jews to assemble with their documents, money, valuables, warm clothes, and underwear, as though they were being resettled rather than marched toward a grave. Men, women, children, the elderly, the sick. They were driven through successive cordons, stripped naked near the ravine, relieved of everything they owned, and fed forward in small groups. Some were shot at the edge and fell onto the bodies below; others were forced down into the ravine, made to lie face-down on people who had been alive minutes earlier, and shot in the back of the head. The next group followed. Then the next. By the end, the Germans could report the number to Berlin with bureaucratic precision: 33,771. This was only two years after the invasion of Poland and three months into the war of annihilation in the Soviet Union. I find it difficult to believe that ordinary soldiers moving through that apparatus understood nothing of what was happening around them. They did not need to know the eventual architecture of Auschwitz to understand the shape of the rumors already moving through the ranks. Armies are giant rumor mills.

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Part of the Babi Yar ravine on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, where the advancing Red Army in 1944 unearthed the bodies of 14,000 civilians killed by fleeing Nazis. AP Photo

Here is the taxonomy we will apply, from S through F. Imagine S as going for extra credit in human depravity; F is still a war crime, though perhaps one whose circumstances leave some room to argue over culpability or proportionality. Babyn Yar sits comfortably in the S tier of twentieth-century atrocity, among many of that time. It was not the rolling tit-for-tat violence of an occupation, where reprisals against civilians and partisans escalate until everyone involved has blood on his hands. Babyn Yar was a bureaucratic undertaking. Notices were printed. Orders were issued. Logistics were arranged. Property was collected. Photographs were taken. Reports were filed. Over two days, 33,771 Jews were summoned, stripped, processed through cordons, marched into a ravine, and shot in small groups; afterward, someone in the machinery counted the dead and transmitted the number to Berlin. To reach S++, however, requires something beyond even that: Treblinka II or Auschwitz-Birkenau. Auschwitz became the largest killing complex of the Holocaust, but Treblinka possesses a particular obscenity. It was barely a concentration camp in the ordinary sense. It was an extermination facility whose principal function was astonishingly simple: trains arrived carrying human beings, their possessions were stripped from them, and almost everyone aboard was dead within hours. Roughly 925,000 Jews were murdered there in little more than a year. Treblinka was not a prison where mass killing became policy. Mass killing was the institution, enabled by all the horrors of modern science; science created by us, by humanity, a word invented by a species still ashamed of what it did after the Enlightenment taught it to call itself civilized.

Nothing that has happened in Europe since 1945 reaches what I would call the S tier of war crimes. That is not to diminish what came afterward. Srebrenica sits at or near the A tier: more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys systematically murdered by Bosnian Serb forces in an event international courts have correctly recognized as genocide. Russia has earned itself a solid B/B+ through repeated unlawful attacks on civilian areas, summary executions such as those documented at Bucha, and the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children into Russia. These are enormous crimes. What separates them from the S tier is not some moral absolution, nor the absence of bureaucracy. Deportation itself requires bureaucracy, and Srebrenica was organized with chilling efficiency. The distinction is scale, institutional purpose, and the construction of an entire state apparatus around extermination. Nothing in postwar Europe has approached the machinery Nazi Germany built to identify human beings, register them, transport them, dispossess them, concentrate them, murder them, dispose of their bodies, redistribute their property, and record the results. Comparisons made too casually can cheapen what was singular about the Holocaust. Israeli attacks that have struck hospitals and killed humanitarian workers also belong in this taxonomy; where those attacks violate the laws protecting medical facilities, civilians, and humanitarian personnel, I would place them at C or above. They are all horrible. What I eventually came to understand had happened inside Chosen Company, however, ranged mostly between the D and F tiers. Chosen was not a conventional 150-man-plus company composed of several full platoons of roughly forty men each. At the time I knew it, it was closer to sixty men and one female medic. I will concede something uncomfortable from the beginning: in any sufficiently brutal war, D- and F-tier war crimes become frighteningly easy to produce. That does not make them legal. It does not make them harmless. It means that war creates circumstances in which otherwise recognizable moral categories begin grinding against military necessity, fear, exhaustion, hatred, and survival. There is a considerable moral distance between something approaching a My Lai-style massacre and the deliberate killing of a mortally wounded enemy who is hors de combat and begging for death. The law may prohibit both. Morally, they are plainly not identical. A war crime remains a war crime; understanding how one happens is different from excusing it.

I will state the legal point clearly: a man who is hors de combat cannot lawfully be attacked. Yet once you move from law into the physical reality of combat, the category contains situations that can feel radically different to the people trapped inside them. Imagine two twelve-man squads assaulting an entrenched position three kilometers ahead of friendly lines across no-man’s-land. Nothing extraordinary for Ukraine. Twenty-four men begin moving forward. Artillery kills six before they reach the objective, leaving eighteen. Six of those eighteen already have minor wounds but remain capable of fighting; twelve are still physically sound, including the medic. They press the assault. Another eight men are killed while taking the trench. Ten remain. Three are now severely wounded and require near-constant attention from the medic. Five others are wounded but can still shoulder rifles. The medic himself is banged up but functional. One rifleman remains physically uninjured. In practical terms, you have six men capable of holding the position, a medic trying to keep three seriously wounded comrades alive, and no reserve. The NCOs who led the assault are dead. A twenty-two-year-old junior sergeant, immature by almost any civilian standard, is suddenly making decisions that determine who lives and who dies. Then you discover seven enemy prisoners. Two are so badly wounded that they will probably be dead within forty-five minutes. Three more may survive, but only with substantial medical attention. Two are physically healthy. Those last two had been firing a machine gun into your men until the belt ran empty and surrendered only when continued resistance became impossible.

Legally, that history does not diminish their protection once they have genuinely surrendered. Tactically and emotionally, however, the twenty-two-year-old standing over them is not reading the Geneva Conventions in a classroom. There is no Black Hawk inbound for a DUSTOFF. There is no armored convoy coming over the horizon to relieve you. You know what comes next. First artillery. Then FPV drones. Then, if enough of you remain alive, infantry and armor trying to retake the trench. Your orders are to hold for forty-eight hours. These were the kinds of conditions I was told were possible only after I arrived in Chosen Company. So what do you do, Sergeant? The dying prisoners are screaming in agony, some crying for their mothers. Do you listen to them die for hours while wondering whether one still has a grenade? Do you divert your only medic from three of your own critically wounded men to treat three enemy wounded? Do you pull one of your six remaining fighters away from the line to help guard, carry, feed, and treat prisoners while waiting for the counterattack? What do you do with the two healthy prisoners who were killing your friends minutes earlier and surrendered only when they could no longer continue? The law gives them protection. Your anger does not repeal it. Your losses do not repeal it. Yet these are ancient military problems appearing in their contemporary form, compressed by artillery, drones, casualty evacuation that may never arrive, and the knowledge that another attack is already being organized against you. Anyone who has spent enough time around war understands why the clean answers of peacetime become much harder to execute once men begin bleeding into the dirt.

Still, deliberately killing someone who is genuinely hors de combat is prohibited. There is no battlefield-euthanasia exception simply because a wounded man is suffering or because keeping him alive has become dangerous and inconvenient. That principle sits near the foundation of modern international humanitarian law. Henry Dunant, a Swiss businessman who witnessed the aftermath of the Battle of Solferino in 1859 during the Second Italian War of Independence, was horrified by thousands of wounded soldiers left without adequate care. His experience helped inspire the movement that became the International Committee of the Red Cross and, in 1864, the first Geneva Convention: the beginning of an international legal architecture intended to protect wounded soldiers regardless of which uniform they wore. Dunant saw Solferino before the industrial slaughter of the First World War taught Europe what no-man’s-land could mean; before strategic aerial bombardment, mechanized warfare, precision-guided weapons, thermal optics, and cheap drones capable of hunting individual wounded men. Chosen Company encountered a modern version of the same ancient problem under some of the ugliest conditions contemporary warfare can produce.

Ryan O’Leary is an Iowa-born U.S. Army National Guard veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan before later fighting against ISIS alongside Kurdish forces and joining Ukraine’s defense after Russia’s 2022 invasion. In 2021, he began organizing a run for Congress in Iowa as a conservative Democrat, motivated largely by the decline of rural communities and family farming, but abandoned the campaign as Russia massed forces around Ukraine. He later became the commander of Chosen Company, a foreign volunteer assault unit attached for much of its existence to Ukraine’s 59th Motorized Brigade.

Ryan O’Leary, commanding men under those conditions, necessarily faced decisions that would sound appalling when reconstructed from the safety of an NPR studio. Some decisions made under tactical extremis can be understood without being celebrated or necessarily excused. Others cannot. Some acts remain repugnant even after every allowance has been made for exhaustion, fear, casualties, hatred, and the impossible arithmetic of keeping men alive. That distinction matters, and I will lay out my case here before I indict myself further.

Everyone who spent enough time around the war understood that prisoners and other people rendered hors de combat were sometimes killed. Russians did it. Ukrainians did it. The scale and documented patterns were not equivalent, but the phenomenon existed on both sides, and often under precisely the kinds of battlefield conditions I have already described. My first encounter with that world came through the rumor mill. The story, as it reached me, was that a woman, Ukrainian or Russian, had been caught by Ukrainian troops spotting artillery for the Russians. Artillery sounds almost casual when discussed from a distance. From nearby it becomes a horrifying equation: one second you are deafened; the next your intestines are outside your body and you are defecating into a bag in a hospital without your legs. According to the rumor, the woman was captured, raped, and forced through a minefield. I never verified it. I never saw evidence of it. Armies are giant rumor mills, and this story should be treated accordingly.

The second case was different because there was video. In 2022, footage emerged from near Kyiv appearing to show wounded and captured Russian soldiers being executed by fighters on the Ukrainian side, including men identified in contemporary reporting as Georgian. CNN and other outlets covered it. I talked about it publicly, and some people have hated me for doing so ever since. The first had already been through the rumor mill by the time it reached me, passed around in a military chat with no clean point of origin. The second was different in the only way that really counted. Someone had filmed it. Branded barbarism.

I brought it up during a long, drunken argument with a Russian I knew who was defending, minimizing, or simply refusing to confront another filmed atrocity: the mutilation of a Ukrainian prisoner at the Pryvillia Sanatorium in Luhansk Oblast. Bellingcat later geolocated the footage there and connected the men involved to the Chechen-backed Akhmat formation, identifying Ochur-Suge Mongush as the apparent principal suspect. The Ukrainian prisoner was castrated on camera. That was the context of the argument, though by then context had begun dissolving into alcohol.

I rambled about everything I should not have been talking about, including the footage involving the Georgians. Somewhere in the argument he found the vulnerable spot.

“You did nothing in this war but dig trenches.”

That got me.

Russian S-300s had been hammering targets around Kharkiv. I had heard the impacts near where I was staying. At the Kharkiv Dolphinarium, the belugas vocalized inside their pool while missiles landed around the city. Whatever else my war had been, I did not feel like a tourist standing safely outside it. I I was angry and my drunken pride got the better of me.

“I did something.”

So, I invented the worst possible thing I could say.

I described an almost virtually impossible mission in which I had captured Russian prisoners and tortured and killed them for sport. None of it happened. I created it because I wanted to make him angry, because he had managed to make me feel small, and because I was drunk enough to mistake obscenity for leverage. I passed out with dry red wine still on my mouth. When I woke up, I apologized and told him the entire story had been fabricated.

Too late.

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I had manufactured the American mercenary who captured and murdered Russian soldiers. Everything I said was clipped, rearranged, and fed into the Russian milblog ecosystem through Rybar, one of the most influential Russian Telegram channels covering the war. Telegram occupies a different place in the Russian information space than it does in the West. Imagine Facebook, Instagram, and Substack partially collapsed into one platform, with major channels operating somewhere in the murk between independent media, military commentary, propaganda, and the state. What Rybar assembled out of my drunken rant was worse than what I had actually said.

So I went directly to the source and tried to get them to change the story.

I did not know then, and still do not know now, what something like that can put into motion. It does not require an especially creative imagination to picture some Russian security service deciding years later that the American mercenary who tortured Russian prisoners is worth dealing with. Maybe that means an FSB officer putting a bullet into me outside a villa in Indonesia. Maybe poison. Maybe absolutely nothing. Let your mind run with it for a minute and then ask how safe you would feel knowing that version of you existed permanently inside the information system of a hostile state.

My solution was characteristically elaborate. I started feeding the milbloggers information about myself while presenting myself, in effect, as a useful source. Some of what I gave them was false. Some of it was true. The mixture earned me a degree of trust with one of Rybar’s writers, and eventually I explained what I had been trying to do from the beginning: unwind a story about myself that should never have existed. They understood the concern. They also told me, essentially, that the story was too useful as propaganda to simply disappear and that the FSB had more important things to worry about than me.

We stopped fighting about it after a while.

Every so often we exchanged notes about the war, less as friends than as opposing intellectual sounding boards. Then, strangely enough, the conversations wandered into photography and other ordinary interests. That was one of the more surreal outcomes of the entire episode. Once you have built enough rapport with someone on the other side who understands, in considerable detail, the absurdity of the mythology that has grown around you, you end up occupying a very strange human space together. None of my allegiances changed. If anything, my convictions hardened. But an enemy can remain an enemy while still becoming recognizable as a person. We will call this Rybar writer Yana.

The affair also helped push me back toward Ukraine in 2023. I wanted to repair my reputation. People on the Ukrainian side had absorbed the so-called Benjamin Velcro story as though I had sat down willingly for a Russian interview and bragged about my exploits. That simply did not happen. I had been talking privately to a Russian man I had met in Thailand. I underestimated his patriotism at exactly the wrong moment, while I was extremely intoxicated and psychologically unraveling, and what I told him escaped into a propaganda system that had every incentive to make it larger.

The relationship with Rybar mattered again later, when Thomas Gibbons-Neff was interviewing me about Chosen Company and Rybar wanted material on Samberg. By then I understood the transaction perfectly well. I had already watched an accusation travel through wartime media, watched a drunken lie harden into biography, and learned that once propaganda finds a useful shape for a story, the evidence matters considerably less than the usefulness.

I never killed anyone during the war. I never captured Russian prisoners and tortured them. I invented that story myself, and I am putting it here because leaving it out would make everything that follows less honest. I have heard war-crime rumors that I could not verify. I have watched footage that could be independently examined. I have seen atrocities documented by investigators. I have publicly accused members of my own side. I have been accused by Russia of crimes I did not commit. And, once, drunk and angry, I created the evidence for my own mythology in a petty conversation with someone I know.

I understand I am an uncomfortable witness, but it makes me more useful.

I know what a war-crime rumor looks like before anyone checks it. I know what propaganda does with ambiguity. I know how much stronger an accusation becomes once there is video, documentation, corroboration, or testimony from participants. I also know that a man can tell an outrageous lie about himself in one drunken night and spend a year trying to kill it afterward.

So before I talk about the crimes of other men, there is my own contribution to the fog.

Russia eventually put me on its wanted list anyway simply for enlisting in the Ukrainian Army. In Russian propaganda I became something more useful than the man I actually was. There is a certain absurdity in that. Of all people, a man whom Russia has already tried to turn into a war criminal is perhaps unusually qualified to explain how the category is manufactured, distorted, weaponized, and, occasionally, deserved.

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When I arrived at Chosen company, shortly after my best friend there was killed. Joel was twenty-one and he was the first close friend I knew that died within my own squad. I assumed throughout the course of actions after, that I would be killed in combat. I wanted revenge. Rumors had begun to circulate that Zeus, a very charismatic Greek national, had once pulled a Lt. Spiers (if you saw Band of Brothers) style execution of a group of POWS. Further rumors circulated among other members of chosen company about the schwacking of POWs in group chats and smoke breaks. I have been around plenty of military units. The discussions were not jokes. I asked Zeus because I knew this man was a man who liked killing and I wanted revenge. I asked him about the POWS like the way you ask your married friend about the hot blonde he banged on our night out if he did it. The smile said a lot. “We will avenge your friend together” said more.

When I met the recruiter who had hired me, callsign Donut, Christopher Allen Warren, if we schwacked POWS, his answer was more telling. “Unless they surrender in the strictest Geneva Convention manner possible, we do not take POWS”. What does that mean? That we only take those who raise white flags out of the barrels of their kalashnikovs? That is what he said and it is stated in the times, take it or leave it.

Before Donut had arrived, during the time that Zeus had killed his most recent POW batch, Chosen had taken a Nepali-born Russian POW. A foreign mercenary. Ryan bragged to me that he was trying to get him to speak English and he punched him in the face during an interrogation. Now, that is F-- level war crimes. Punching someone in the face might get you probation in a US court. But it was casual.

What was more casual with Ryan was a subsequent mission brief. The situation in Adiivka had worsened. Russians were pushing in our direction harder. We were assembled for a QRF mission which sounded more like an assault mission to overtake trenches that were contested. His words, roughly verbatim:

“If you cannot distinguish whether a man is Russian or Ukrainian and he is wounded, lying on the ground, put a bullet in his head and move on.”

I do not pretend that, at the time, I wept for every Russian executed hors de combat. I was too far inside the war for that. What horrified me about Ryan’s order was the Ukrainian possibility buried inside it: the wounded man might be one of ours. Ukrainians and Russians often speak the same language, and uniform standards in this war have at times been loose enough that identification came down to equipment, patches, or a strip of blue or red tape. Put that problem into a trench at dusk. Smoke hanging low. Noise everywhere. Blood soaking through whatever uniform a man started the day wearing. Mud over the insignia. Light going. A wounded man trying to say something before you reach him. Ryan did not spend much time qualifying the instruction. If you could not tell, kill him and move on. Of everything I lay at the feet of his command, that remains the thing I find genuinely disgusting.

There is a defense of Ryan’s thinking, and I will give it to him. He presumably trusted his men to make the right decision in the seconds available. I remember him warning that we might hear someone crying out in Russian or Ukrainian and find ourselves unable to distinguish the language, the uniform, or even which side the casualty belonged to. A man thrashing around in his own blood may still have a grenade. He may still be able to lift a rifle and empty it into you. In trench clearing, forward momentum is not some motivational phrase. It keeps you alive.

The GWOT image of the operator moving deliberately through rooms, carefully pieing corners and selecting individual shots, belonged to a different kind of war. A trench is cleared with violence and speed. You throw grenades. If you think another grenade is needed, you throw another one. If a corner looks wrong, you put rounds into it. Hesitation gives the man around the bend time to do exactly the same thing to you.

Ryan’s loadout policy reflected that reality: ten magazines and ten fragmentation grenades. Three hundred rounds. In Iraq in 2009, I carried six magazines, 180 rounds, and no fragmentation grenades. Two frags would hardly have been remarkable for an American infantryman of that era; ten would have seemed extraordinary. In Ukraine it made sense. Ryan warned us that men went black on ammunition during operations. If you were carrying a Soviet-pattern weapon, you were expected to understand that scavenging ammunition from the battlefield might become part of the plan. Firepower was expenditure. You dumped ammunition into positions, used grenades aggressively, dislodged the enemy quickly and kept moving. We were assault troops, Sturmtruppen in the old vocabulary, and a man who stopped at the wrong moment to conduct a careful battlefield identification could simply become the next body in the trench.

I understood all of that.

Still, the thought of killing a Ukrainian mortified me. It may have been the first time I fully understood what I had gotten myself into. War may be hell, but trench warfare occupies some basement underneath it. Allegiance narrows until, for a few seconds at a time, it is barely allegiance at all. Country, ideology, geopolitics, whatever brought you there; all of it can recede behind the immediate requirement to own the next five meters of earth and still be alive when you reach them. Kick the can forward. Stay alive. Repeat.

People sometimes describe organized violence as peculiarly human, although other primates have been observed conducting something close enough to warfare that the distinction begins to feel self-flattering. I doubt a chimpanzee raiding another troop has much trouble understanding which chimpanzees belong to its own. We had somehow produced a battlefield where a dying man speaking your language and wearing almost your uniform might still receive a bullet because nobody had enough time to establish which tribe he belonged to.

I digress.

I am not claiming Ryan ordered Zeus to do what Zeus allegedly did. I have no evidence of that, and I will not manufacture command responsibility where I cannot establish it. I want to believe Ryan understood the practical value of taking Russians alive, if for no other reason than that a Russian prisoner could eventually be exchanged for a Ukrainian. Today there are additional material incentives attached to captures as well. Ryan can be likable. Some of his own men cannot stand him. My grievances with him are my own, and they should not be allowed to swallow evidence that cuts the other way.

I did see evidence that he later tried to contain the problem.

After the period in which the stories about Zeus circulated, Ryan told us that prisoners were henceforth to be handled strictly by Ukrainians. We were not to touch them. At the time I found the order peculiar. There was an obvious logistical explanation: Ukrainian forces had the personnel, infrastructure, and procedures to process prisoners far better than a small foreign volunteer company did. But another explanation sat beside it. Perhaps everyone understood that whatever had happened before had gone too far.

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The events involving Zeus had been described to me by other members of Chosen as occurring under circumstances in which withdrawal was possible. The major incident I was aware of occurred on October 13, 2023. Chosen was not kilometers behind Russian lines with no route home. The men who survived the operation, Zeus included, withdrew after the fighting ended. That matters to how I judge what allegedly happened. The impossible prisoner scenario I described earlier involves men cut off, badly depleted, unable to evacuate their own wounded, facing an imminent counterattack and somehow expected to guard enemy prisoners on top of everything else. This was not how the October incident was presented to me.

That is why the Band of Brothers comparison stayed in my head. Lieutenant Speirs, prisoners behind the lines, the fighting essentially finished, and then a decision made about men who were no longer part of the battle. I do not know whether Zeus stood around smoking cigarettes before allegedly killing anyone. I was not there, and I will not decorate somebody else’s death with details I cannot prove. What matters is simpler: if the account I was given was accurate, there was time to withdraw, there was a route back, and the prisoners no longer represented the kind of immediate tactical problem that makes the laws of war grind against survival. At that point, the excuses begin to run out.

Even the chemical weapons later. When I was sorting grenades with another member of chosen before a mission, I asked him plainly about a strangely outfitted M18 smoke grenade canister “What was this?” He told me. “War crimes gas, don’t breathe it in, it will kill you.”

“Really? It’s not CS gas?” I asked. CS is also a war crime, but it is not a nerve agent. It is riot control gas.

“That is war crimes gas and if you throw that into a bunker, you do not want to be around.” .That didn’t bother me too much, once you’ve understood what shrapnel does to a man the idea of gas is not so horrifying.

Let’s take a look at what Caspar, who also talked publicly about the war crimes in chosen company, said in the new york times and I will tell you something I may never get to publish in this gate kept, overly lawyered world.

That is a photograph of a journal entry Caspar Grosse provided to the New York Times. Caspar did not have the grievance against Chosen Company that I did. He was not looking for revenge. He had not spent months publicly fighting with members of the unit or trying to clear his own name. He was Chosen’s trusted medic, had gone on repeated operations with the company, and still considered some of the men involved his friends when he decided to speak. I did not know Caspar was also cooperating with Thomas Gibbons-Neff. Neff did his job as a journalist and kept us completely unaware that we were independently speaking to the same reporter. The Times reported that Caspar was sufficiently disturbed by what he believed were unwarranted killings that he confronted O’Leary and eventually spoke publicly despite the consequences.

Caspar is now studying medicine in Switzerland. My assessment of his motives is uncomplicated: he acted out of moral concern. I cannot say with confidence that I would have done the same thing under his circumstances. He had gone on numerous operations with Chosen, lost friends, and could have walked away from the Battle of Avdiivka as a respected foreign veteran with very little reason to invite scrutiny into his own life. I left under completely different circumstances. I became one of the more controversial foreign volunteers of the war despite never killing anyone. My incentives for speaking were mixed from the beginning. His were not mine.

Ryan O’Leary later made accusations about Caspar that I do not believe were supported by what I observed. One was that Caspar was a drug addict. I saw no evidence of that. If anyone in this story needs the drug accusation attached to him, use me. By the time I reached Chosen I was dependent on benzodiazepine-class medication. That does not mean I was incompetent, and drug use itself was hardly unusual among foreign volunteers. I heard considerably worse stories about substance use in other formations, including from Daniel “Liam” Fletcher about men in Second Battalion. Chosen had its own drug culture. Caspar, however, slept near me for roughly three months and had access as a medic to controlled medications. I never saw behavior that made me suspect he was abusing them. After the Times investigation, when I was traveling from treatment in Poland toward Italy, I even asked him about partying in Berlin. Nothing in those conversations changed my assessment.

The most serious incidents Caspar described occurred before I joined Chosen. They were separate from the events I later became involved in and separate from my own disputes with the company. By the time I arrived, Avdiivka was already consuming the unit’s attention. Caspar’s allegations concerned earlier incidents involving prisoners, including the killing he recorded in his journal after, he said, Zeus described executing a bound Russian prisoner. The Times reproduced that journal entry and reported that Caspar said it had been written shortly after the conversation.

What followed for Caspar was its own ordeal. According to Caspar, a package containing white powder was later sent to him in Switzerland from Belarus, with a return address originating near a government office. He told me that Swiss intelligence intercepted the package and regarded aspects of it as suspicious, including the Russian-language addressing and mismatched Cyrillic handwriting, which appeared contrived rather than natural to its purported origin. I have not seen the Swiss intelligence assessment myself and cannot independently establish every detail, so I leave the incident where it belongs: as Caspar’s account of what Swiss authorities told him. What I can say is that he has faced hostility and accusations ever since speaking publicly, much as I have. At one point I told him that a publishing deal would eventually vindicate both of us. That deal has not come.

I also do not know the full extent of whatever Ukrainian investigation followed the Times reporting, and I will not pretend that I do. I have little confidence that it was exhaustive. Chosen Company was a formation of roughly sixty men, approximately two platoons in practical strength. The Times likewise described the company as numbering about sixty personnel and operating under Ukraine’s 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. In my experience, Chosen operated with considerable tactical autonomy. Ukrainian personnel were not fighting shoulder to shoulder with us on most operations. The company could therefore develop its own internal culture without every decision being directly supervised by Ukrainian officers.

That is relevant to the scale of what I am alleging. A sixty-man foreign unit in which individual members repeatedly discuss or commit executions of prisoners does not make those crimes representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Nor does it place Chosen anywhere near the scale of organized mass killing seen in Rwanda, Bosnia, or the extermination systems discussed earlier in this essay. On the taxonomy I have been using, even the worst allegations surrounding Chosen reach roughly the C-plus range. The most serious killings appear to have been committed by individual actors rather than as an institutional policy of the Ukrainian military.

I also want to be precise about Ryan O’Leary’s responsibility. I have no evidence that Ryan ordered Zeus to execute the prisoners Caspar described, and I will not say that he did. My own impression is that Ryan may have regarded Zeus’s behavior as something he could contain rather than something he explicitly authorized. There is evidence consistent with that interpretation. After the period in which these incidents occurred, Ryan told us that prisoners were to be turned over to Ukrainian personnel and that Chosen members were not to handle them. That may simply have reflected better Ukrainian logistics for processing prisoners. It may also have reflected an understanding that members of the company had already crossed lines that needed to be closed off.

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There is another fact that belongs in Ryan’s favor. Before I arrived, one of Chosen’s own men had, according to Ryan, been captured on drone footage being killed by Russian troops while hors de combat. That does not excuse unlawful retaliation. It does explain part of the emotional environment in which the unit was operating. Chosen had lost men. Some members believed they had watched Russians execute one of their own. Anger, revenge, and the expectation that no quarter would be given were already circulating inside the company before I got there.

None of that resolves what happened.

What concerns me now is that the culture surrounding these allegations does not appear to have disappeared. The New York Times investigation was published in July 2024. It described alleged executions of wounded or surrendering Russians, internal group-chat jokes about killing prisoners, Caspar’s journal, my own account of repeated conversations about POW executions, and Ryan’s denials. The allegations were public. Everyone involved knew they were public.

Yet members associated with Chosen are still joking about the same subject online.

The account trnchdiggers publicly identified @floridasoldat as its second account. The @floridasoldat profile, in turn, publicly linked to @floridahacker, and the linked payment profile displayed the name Simon McCarthy. In another public exchange, a commenter asked trnchdiggers why some prisoners are taken alive while others are executed or tortured. The account replied:

“depends on a variety of factors but mainly if I feel like it or not.”

I am not presenting that comment as proof that Simon McCarthy personally executed or tortured a particular prisoner, but he was a member of Chosen before I arrived. It does not identify a victim, a place, a date, or an operation. He can say it was a joke. He can say he was trolling. He can say it was black humor. Still, him and O’leary go back and forth in other threads on the trnchdiggers account.

The problem is that the joke comes after the investigation.

The unit had already been accused in one of the world’s largest newspapers of executing wounded and surrendering prisoners. Its members had already been quoted joking internally about prisoner killings. The commander had already denied that his men committed war crimes. Years later, men associated with the same unit are still willing to joke publicly about whether prisoners are executed or tortured.

I do not need to tell the reader what conclusion to draw from that.

Here is the screenshot.

What followed after I left Chosen Company in October 2023, after only three weeks with the unit, became another case study in hybrid warfare, on a scale so personal and absurd that I was living inside it before I understood what it was.

I returned to Kyiv broken and looking for somewhere else to go. I enrolled in a Ukrainian first-person-view drone school because by then the direction of the war was obvious. FPVs were becoming central to the battlefield, and learning them was another way to remain useful. After what I believed had been an attempt to frag me, my logic about social media changed. I began posting what I was doing as an insurance policy. If enough people knew where I was, what unit I was training with, what I was working on, then disappearing me became a little harder. There was defiance in it as well. I had been run out of Chosen. My life had begun to feel narrated by other people, and social media was the one thing I could still control.

Naturally, it made everything worse.

Chosen members filled my pages with hostile comments. Arguments metastasized. Samberg pushed harder than most. Then people who hated Samberg began finding me. An estranged former partner sent me his Australian court records. I learned there was an online group of women around Cairns who described themselves as survivors of his abuse. Whatever moral numbness I had acquired toward battlefield violence did not carry over to civilian life. A man serially brutalizing women revolted me, more because I knew him. I had watched him, at twenty-seven, introduce me to his then nineteen-year-old Ukrainian girlfriend, already at least six months pregnant. He had met her when she was no older than eighteen, while already having children with other women. I turned it into a crusade and began attacking him publicly.

The Russians noticed.

Someone else noticed too. I still do not know who started the chain, but a Ukrainian with Kremlin sympathies began contacting Russian milbloggers about me. The message was essentially: here is Benjamin Velcro in Kyiv, here is where he lives, geolocate him and find somebody who can do the job.

The first warning came from Yana at Rybar. By then she had developed a strange fondness for the American mercenary who spoke Russian, had loved Ukraine before the war, and could spend as much time talking about art and photography as artillery. She messaged me to say someone was trying to get me killed and that she thought she could suppress the discussion inside one of the Russian propaganda chats and remove the person responsible.

There are friends you expect to make in wartime. A Russian propagandist trying to stop someone from assassinating you is not among them.

At the time I was already preoccupied with threats from men connected to Chosen, people Ryan had promised to rein in and, in my view, never did. Then another message arrived, this time from someone in a more hostile Russian milblog ecosystem.

This woman is contacting me. This could end badly for you. What can you give me in exchange?

I had an answer.

Samberg.

I handed over the Australian court documents and the information I had accumulated on him. This network had found me partly because I spent too much time trolling pro-Russian users around TrackANaziMerc, the multinational volunteer-run project devoted to identifying and doxxing foreign fighters in Ukraine. They could do whatever they wanted with the Samberg material after I left. I wanted one thing in return: tell me who was following me.

A photograph came back.

I recognized her.

She was a Ukrainian woman I had matched with on Tinder in Thailand.

By then the entire thing had become so ridiculous that subtlety seemed unnecessary. She did not have my Telegram handle, so I contacted her in Russian from another direction and pretended to be an FSB asset operating inside Ukraine. I told her, tersely, that her amateur effort to track down Benjamin Velcro was interfering with my own operation against him and that she needed to stop.

Her response made its way back through the channels.

How the hell does this Velcro guy have two people protecting him, one inside Rybar and another with TrackANaziMerc? This is bullshit.

Then she began attacking both organizations in other Russian channels. Rybar and TrackANaziMerc turned on each other. Yana came back and chastised me for the mess I had created.

Somewhere inside all of this I began feeling empathy for Yana, which was almost as confusing as everything else. She produced propaganda for the same ecosystem supporting a war that was destroying a country I loved, and we had talked enough about ordinary things that she had become recognizable as a person. Art. Photography. Life outside the war. None of that changed my allegiance. None of it softened what I believed Russia was doing. It made the enemy inconveniently human.

Everything was gray by then, including Kyiv.

By New Year’s Eve I had received more threats from people around Chosen and had assembled my own dossier of publicly available information on the men attacking me. The Ukrainian police and SBU were not going to solve what had become an increasingly bizarre conflict between one unreliable foreign witness and a network of armed foreign fighters in the middle of a national war for survival. I had reported the fragging attempt. Nothing came of it. So I left.

I boarded the train toward Warsaw on New Year’s Eve, then made my way to Kraków. It should have been easy to surrender myself to the beauty of the place. Instead I was staying near the former ghetto, close to Plac Zgody, one of the assembly points used in the deportations of Kraków’s Jews. History had followed me there too.

I go back to Babyn Yar often.

I wonder what ordinary men felt after participating in something like that, and I think I understand at least part of the answer now. Not the scale. Nothing I witnessed belongs beside Babyn Yar, Treblinka or Auschwitz, and the comparison should never be made cheaply. What interests me is what happens inside the head before the scale becomes possible.

Armies are giant rumor mills, but they do something else as well. They make the individual harder to see.

The Jew becomes a state enemy. A Russian conscript bleeding in a trench becomes one more Russian. Your own dead friend becomes every reason you need for what happens next. The man beside you acquires enormous value because he wears your patch, knows your name, carries ammunition for you, laughs at the same stupid jokes and may have to drag you out by your plate carrier. The man opposite is reduced until whatever remains of his individuality becomes inconvenient.

There does not need to be a Holocaust at the end of that process for the mechanism to be recognizable. Organized violence is very good at producing categories and then convincing people that categories are what they are killing.

I have seen some version of the same machinery continue after combat. Members of Chosen came to regard me as a traitor, liar, enemy, coward, addict, Russian collaborator, whatever noun was required at a particular moment to explain why I no longer belonged to them. I have done versions of it myself. Samberg became an enemy and I built a campaign around destroying his reputation. Russian propagandists became useful when I needed protection from somebody else. A woman following me became an opportunity to impersonate the FSB. Everyone became something.

People have told me to leave Chosen behind. They have told me that continuing to write about it is only another iteration of revenge.

There is truth in that.

Revenge was part of why I started talking. Fear was part of it. Self-preservation was probably the largest part. Moral disgust arrived later than I would like to admit. The anger has mostly burned itself out now. I do not wake up thinking about these men. I do not require Ryan O’Leary or Zeus or anyone else to suffer before I can continue with my life. There are days when I would prefer never to hear another one of their names.

But forgetting something because you have stopped being angry about it is not the same as having understood it.

The irony reaches farther back than Ukraine.

Part of the reason I enlisted as a military policeman in the United States Army in 2006 was my fascination with war crimes and the possibility that someday I might investigate them. I did not enjoy ordinary military police work. My commander recommended me for the counterintelligence-agent pipeline instead, and for a while another life appeared in front of me.

Then my mother killed herself. My father developed cancer. I received a compassionate reassignment to the joint MIT and Harvard ROTC battalion, where I was invited to pursue a commission. I was financially wrecked and went into private military contracting instead. Contracting pulled me toward intelligence work. Intelligence work put me inside a joint DoD and NSA facility in Europe just as Edward Snowden was telling the world what that system was capable of. I became disillusioned and drifted.

The drift carried me to Ukraine in 2019 where I fell in love with the country and a woman.

The entirety of my forthcoming memoir deals with a period of just before I arrived in Ukraine in 2019, to 2025. This is just a piece of it.

Years later I returned to fight for it and ended up inside the very kind of story that had fascinated me as a nineteen-year-old military policeman. No badge. No clean chain of custody. No investigator standing outside events with the luxury of objectivity. I was inside the evidence myself: grieving, addicted, frightened, furious, sometimes dishonest, sometimes vindictive, trying to distinguish what I had actually seen from what I had heard while other people did the same to me.

Piece by piece, I began building a record anyway.

Some of it went to the FBI. After all the detours, I had arrived back at the thing that interested me before any of it began.

War crimes were no longer history. They were evidence.

Ukraine remains a country I love. Whatever status I have there now, whatever version of Benjamin Reed or Benjamin Velcro circulates through Ukrainian, Russian or American accounts, none of it changes the fact that I loved the place before the invasion and loved people inside it while it was being destroyed.

Love does not make the ugly parts disappear. I once believed, the way people do with countries, that loyalty required some blindness. War cured me of that.

Ukraine is full of beautiful individuals. I knew some of them before the war. I fought beside others. Some are dead now.

There are ugly truths there too.

I can live with both.

I am not sure there is another honest way to love a country. After the ordeal of Chosen Company, I ultimately checked myself into a rehabilitation facility in Poland called the Zeus Center.

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CODA

I have wanted to be done with Chosen Company for a long time.

Alyosha, I give you the kiss.

This is a small fraction of what happens in the memoir.

At first glance, I understand why somebody might call bullshit on the Zeus Center. Too literary. Too much irony. Too perfect. Then you get the screenshot of the actual rehabilitation facility and realize that, no, unfortunately, life really did write that one for me.

What I do not know is how a publishing house eventually handles the legal side of material like this. Memoirs are risky enough as commercial propositions. A memoir containing some of the worst allegations you can make about living people becomes a particularly inviting target for lawyers. Even when you have documentation, witnesses, contemporaneous messages and published reporting behind you, somebody still has to pay for the legal pass.

That is part of the larger problem with this project. I wish I had more money for editors. For what I am trying to do, I do not want to hand the manuscript to the cheapest line editor I can find on Fiverr and hope for the best. I want people who have actually edited serious books. Those people cost serious money. At some point you realize you have acquired an extremely expensive hobby.

So here we are on Substack.

If I cannot find the right publisher, I will eventually put the book out myself through Amazon. My plan would be to price the ebook at $2.99. That is about all I personally intend to ask people to spend on the political and war writing itself. I was represented by an agent. The book came close to clearing senior acquisition at a major publisher. Things fell apart. Shit happens. The manuscript still exists.

The writing here will remain free. Certainly the politics and war material will. If I eventually start doing dedicated travel writing, I may put some of that behind a paywall, because God knows somebody should subsidize the airfare. But I do not plan on paywalling this kind of work on the War Tourist Journal. Nuanced writing about war and politics should be accessible, and at this point writing it is one of the ways I know how to give something back.

If you want to patronize the work anyway, please do. I deliberately set the subscription at the lowest level available, and I run discounts often enough that supporting this costs roughly what you would spend on a Venti iced caramel macchiato, or whatever absurd coffee drink you secretly enjoy from the chain your more sophisticated friends pretend they never visit.

So if you like what I am doing, throw a few bucks in the coffee jar. There are going to be a lot more revisions.

And let us hope Yana was right about the FSB.

Benjamin Reed has been accused by the Russian Federation of mercenarism. He remains at large, writing.