I am not here to gloat, but the inevitable has arrived—we must look toward a new direction for Europe. The United States is no longer a reliable pillar in this equation, and Europe must now define its own future, stepping beyond the security architecture established in 1945. This shift is not impossible, but it requires a harsh reckoning. Europe’s people must confront the reality that the world surrounding them is increasingly hostile, rejecting every value they cherish. Their greatest ally, their historical protector, is now pulling away.

Perhaps this distancing is temporary, a phase in the shifting tides of American politics. But Europe cannot afford to wait and see. Now is the time to rise.

The European Union must pursue complete geopolitical independence, capable of providing for its own defense without relying on the goodwill of the American people. This moment was likely inevitable, but Donald Trump has simply pressed the fast-forward button. He is reshaping the world order before our eyes, and I do not believe he would see that as pejorative—nor would he deny it.

France must take center stage in this transformation, at least until Britain comes to its senses—if it ever does. Still, I have little doubt that if war reaches the shores of Europe once again, the British will rise to the occasion, as they have before, standing beside their European comrades in defense of the continent.

World War Three looms on the horizon. Trade wars have always been the precursors to real wars, and we are seeing the storm clouds gather. China is growing increasingly nationalist, its rhetoric more imperialistic by the day. Even its military bloggers now discuss annexation plans for Australia. I do not suggest that the United States will turn against Europe, but it will inevitably be bogged down in its confrontation with China. Many analysts predict a full-scale war between the two superpowers sometime between 2028 and 2030.

Europe cannot afford to be passive. It must forge its own path. Poland stands ready with a formidable land army. The Baltics and Scandinavian nations provide strong airpower. Meanwhile, the Latin European nations—historically reluctant—must be forced to prepare for war. There is no alternative. War is coming. And if by some miracle it does not, then at least Europe will stand prepared.

As a geopolitical entity, Europe must secure its immediate interests, including maintaining stable relations with Turkey—despite ideological differences. Economic resilience will be just as critical as military strength; Europe must stand defiant against U.S. tariffs while maintaining its role as a bastion of liberal democracy in a world where its American relative has lost its way.

Europe must sweep the clutter from its desk and confront the real issues at hand. It must solidify alliances with the Arab states, ensuring they do not drift into the geopolitical orbit of the Global South’s growing bloc. The luxury of passivity is gone—this is an era of realpolitik, and Europe cannot afford to be sentimental.

It must also halt the unchecked accommodation of immigrants unless those arriving are prepared to fight—or at the very least, work for the war effort. This is no longer a time for idealistic benevolence; Europe cannot take in more people unless they are willing to be levied into the trenches to defend free Europe. Every able-bodied man within its borders must be ready to fight, to labor, to stand for the cause. There is no room for apathy, divided loyalties, or ideological question marks—as we have seen all too clearly in the recent attacks in Germany.

The time for Europe to rise has come. And, as I long suspected, it is France that is leading the charge.

To arms, Europe! To arms!

There is a war on your border, your allies are preoccupied, and China is preparing for its own confrontation. This is not the time to lose ourselves in the romantic melancholy of American war literature, reflecting on A Farewell to Arms.

On the contrary—now is the time to take up arms.

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