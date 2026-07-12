In 2009, in a village called Tarmiyah east of the Tigris, I held a belt-fed machine gun with a house full of women and children in my sector. The firefight lasted twenty minutes. I never fired a round. Two wars later, as a contractor in Afghanistan and across three units in Ukraine, I never killed anyone. I tell you this for one reason. I was the human in the loop, and I want to be honest about what that meant.

I do not know if that restraint will hold forever. That is the part I am least proud of admitting. I still seek something in war: proof, absolution, a verdict no civilian room has ever been able to give me. There are wars ahead, and men with my experience are still useful to them. Ukraine taught me skills that travel well in a broken century. My better sense fights my appetite for it. I should have something to show for three wars. People ask. Did you kill someone. They ask it constantly. The same human being who held fire in Tarmiyah is still here, arguing with the one who wants one more battlefield, one more test, one last chance to make the old hunger mean something.

The jungle looks promising. I have given up on myself. What we should not give up on is restraint. But we have to understand where it comes from. Is it human, or is it the machine?

Several weeks ago, at the Air Force Academy, Vice President JD Vance told the graduating class that the warfare of the future must answer to the moral values of their ancestors. Decisions over life and death, he said, must be made by humans and not machines. He had read the new encyclical from Pope Leo XIV, the one warning against handing moral choices to software, and he wanted the cadets to keep their place as the deciders. Use the technology, he told them. Never submit to it.

I understand the instinct. I have also watched human judgment do the very thing he is afraid the machine will do. Vance locates the danger in the machine. I am going to locate it somewhere else.

In the summer of 2022 I was in the forests of Kharkiv with the International Legion, First Battalion, Bravo Company. An NGO that found me on Instagram had sent a Mavic 2 with a grenade dropper. The sector was quiet. The Siverskyi Donets split it. I wanted my first confirmed kill, and I asked my platoon commander, Janusz, if I could drop on a Russian observation post. He said no. We are not in a position that needs killing, he told me. If we kill their men, they take revenge and kill ours. Nobody needs to die. He said it with the sangfroid of a man who understood killing meant consequences. It was a human decision, and it was restraint, and I have never been sure a machine would have arrived at it.

Restraint is human. So is its collapse. In 2024, the New York Times wrote about my time in Chosen Company and what I told a reporter about whether the unit had killed prisoners. I repeated what I had heard. The paper reported the rest, including a former member’s account of bound men shot after a fight. I will not place myself above that world. After two days of combat, a man weighing what to do with prisoners does not weigh it cleanly, and I cannot promise that with enemy wounded in front of me I would have been better than the men beside me. Those were human choices. No machine stood anywhere near them.

Imagine the position. Twelve men assault it. Four are wounded, four are taken, and of the captured two can still walk. You have to decide. The wounded on the other side will die if you do not send your medics. They may die if you do. Either way your own men die in the trying. The law forbids killing a man who is hors de combat, even to end it for him. So you watch him die. Or you watch one of them reach for a grenade. And while you decide, drones piloted by teenagers raised on video games come down on you. Artillery shells packed by men who believed in communism. Guns fired by men who never heard of Bolshevism.

I watched fights like that from a blindage, on an ISR feed, uplodaded on a messenger app, kilometers back. I was never in them. From above, the picture repeats. Men come off a vehicle ramp and die in the order they appear, each one stepping into the same fixed line of fire, because stopping in the doorway is only a slower way to the same end. A tracked vehicle rolls over a man already down and presses him into the mud until the ground holds his shape and nothing stands above it. When the fight ends, a thermobaric charge can come down on a length of trench and leave it empty of anything warm enough to read on the screen.

My last training in Ukraine was FPV school, in November 2023. We flew a simulator called Liftoff until the real aircraft came easy. One afternoon a young man in glasses leaned over our screens in the smoking area and told me, when I asked, that he taught computer vision to do what we were learning to do by hand. It sounded like the future. It is not the future anymore. In June of last year the Security Service of Ukraine ran Operation Spiderweb, drones smuggled deep into Russia and loosed against the bomber fleet, their terminal aim guided by onboard software. The engineer’s work had arrived. It killed aircraft that time, not men. That distinction is the only thing standing between his work and the rest of this essay.

Then there were the medics. Somewhere in the talk among pilots, the idea surfaced of hitting the Russian medical crews, the teams pulling wounded off the line. I am not indicting the Ukrainians. The Russians did it too, and worse, and everyone knew it. Reporting from the front now describes evacuation zones reaching twenty kilometers behind the line, ground that drones have turned into killing ground, with operators working to finish the wounded and strike the crews sent to save them. The logic is morale. A dead man is a single loss. A maimed man you cannot reach is a wound that spreads, to the friends who watch him bleed and to the medics who cannot drive to him.

No one will be tried for any of this. It is too common to be a crime now. It has become noise. I have watched the videos both sides post, the ones where a drone comes back to finish a man who already has nothing left, who is crawling, or who is simply done. I do not know what that killing is for. There is no necessity in it. The man was going to die. The question of why you spend a drone to make certain belongs to psychology, maybe to something older than psychology. It does not belong to the law, because the law has stopped showing up.

Henry Dunant saw Solferino. In 1859 he came on the field after the battle and found thousands of wounded men no one had come for, and what he saw became the Red Cross and, in time, the Geneva Conventions. I saw Ukraine. The men who come after me will see it on Instagram. I watched a clip of a Russian soldier torn apart by shrapnel, set to a Bruno Mars song about catching a grenade for the woman you love. It was a human choice to pair them. It was not a human choice to put it in my feed. The algorithm did that, because the joke moves, and the feed rewards what moves. I have argued, in my own work, for a new charter, a Geneva built for this war. Call it my restraint asking forgiveness, or asking for logic. I will not pretend to lecture anyone on how the algorithm works. I failed tenth-grade math, and a sympathetic teacher passed me again in college. But war taught me restraint, and so did learning a second language. The question I cannot put down is whether we can teach a machine the same thing. Under it sits the worse one. Whether we want to.

On June 4, in front of Congress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said something I keep returning to. Citing the Defense Department, he claimed that for the first time in the history of war, Russia is losing more dead than wounded. I do not know if the number holds. The casualty estimates in this war are political instruments before they are facts. But the shape of it is right, and I understand why it would be true. The wounded die because no one can reach them, and because the drone comes back. War has always produced more wounded than dead. This one is inverting the ratio, and the machine did not do that alone.

Years ago I read On Killing, one of the first books I picked up about the psychology of the thing. Its argument is that armies spent the twentieth century engineering soldiers to fire, raising the rate at which men in combat actually shoot to kill, generation over generation, through conditioning. Set the disputed figures aside. The direction is what matters. We have spent a hundred years making men more willing to kill, and we have arrived at a front where the willingness is close to total. Vance asks whether the machine will hold the moral line. The harder question is whether human lethality, having climbed this far, falls when the software takes over, or keeps climbing. I think we know. I do not like knowing it.

So I keep coming back to what the vice president actually defended. He wants the human to keep the last word. The human already has it. I held the gun in Tarmiyah and did not fire. Janusz held the sector and let the Russians live. Other men, after two days without sleep, did the opposite, and the choosing was theirs. The brake Vance wants to guard is the human conscience, and I am telling him it is already worn through in the exact place he is pointing.

The laws of war were written for a battlefield where responsibility was legible. A soldier fired the rifle. Somewhere above, a pilot let the bomb go on a commander’s order. You could find the hand. What is eroding is not the presence of that hand. It is the hand’s willingness to stop. Accountability is worth defending, and Vance is right to want it. He is defending it in the wrong direction.

Look at how fast the ground moves now. Centuries separate the arquebus the Spanish carried into the Americas from the assault rifle. The distance from the rifle to the thing the engineer was building is a few years. On 24 August 1914, near a Belgian village called Audregnies, the 9th Lancers and the 4th Dragoon Guards rode across open ground into German rifles and machine guns. Horses went down screaming and men went into the dirt behind them with the 8mm Mauser rounds still coming. It was the last gasp of one idea about war and the first plain proof of another. Firepower had beaten courage, and the men who lived through that field understood it before the day was over.

The modern version of that field is a human wave sent against a position the machines hold. I do not know if it is coming or already here. In the Avdiivka sector I once heard, by rumor, of a remote machine gun that cut Russians down as they advanced, the gun worked by a man sitting miles away. The rumor was modest. Ukrainian crews have since held the line for weeks with robot guns no bigger than a lawnmower, and this spring a Russian position fell to drones and ground robots with no infantry sent in to take it. The defenders surrendered to machines. A man still worked the gun in the story I heard. The hand Vance wants to keep is being walked back from the field one step at a time, and the trigger is the last step left.

I cannot tell you what artificial intelligence is capable of. I am not qualified for that argument and I will not fake it. I can tell you what men are capable of, because I stood in the loop and watched them, and I watched myself. That is the qualification that should keep him awake. The machine has no conscience to lose. We are the ones who had one, and we are spending it, on the line, every day, for reasons we have stopped bothering to give.

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