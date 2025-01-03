On New Year's Eve, I expected the night to unfold like any other: filled with partying, fun, and waking up the next afternoon nursing a hangover. I had arranged to meet a longtime friend in Florence, Italy, and, having skipped meals all day, dove straight into the festivities at around 10:00 p.m. Our destination was a local dive bar called "The Blob."

The evening began pleasantly, with friendly conversations and no hint of anything unusual. However, things took an unexpected turn when I realized my friend had left without warning, whisked away by a stunning blonde. Suddenly, I was drunk, alone, and left to my own devices. Opting to make the most of the situation, I decided to walk home along the river, soaking in the serene morning atmosphere, which must have been around 8:00 a.m.



Crash—I felt myself falling.

When I came to, I was lying on a park bench, dazed, without my wallet or phone, and covered in blood. Locals quickly called an ambulance. It seemed I had been struck from behind, managed to crawl to the bench, and then passed out. Fingernail scratches marked my back, both eyes were blackened, and blood covered my knees and legs—evidence that I likely fell forward after being hit.

At the hospital, the doctors performed a CT scan while the Carabinieri questioned me. I had little to offer in terms of a witness statement. They speculated that migrant North Africans were responsible, a conclusion they reached with unsettling haste. One officer even remarked, “No Florentine did this,” leaving me uneasy about their biases. The incident was baffling—after years of traveling to places like Brazil’s favelas, gritty techno nightclubs in Ukraine, and seedy establishments in Thailand without issue, I couldn’t help but wonder: why here? Why now?

Happenstance, but the question is begged - is Italy less safe then before? If you compile all the statistics about crime in Europe you will be shocked. Poland, Czechia and Slovakia are by far the safest countries. Comparing Poland vs Italy will show you that Poland is a more secure country . Most people attribute this to Eastern Europe’s hard stance on immigration and lack of migrants.

I’m not here to write an anti-immigration tirade. While much of the anger against migrants has some basis—locals in many countries often feel less safe, and there are statistics to support that. I recognize that this situation was preventable. I could have drunk less and kept my guard up. Normally, my imposing presence—cauliflower ears, tattoos, and a large stature—would deter potential criminals, but I made myself an easy target. Similarly, my friend should have kept an eye on his guest or, at the very least, informed me that he was leaving.

Consider this a cautionary tale: don’t assume every place is safe, and avoid engaging in risky behavior alone. Now, I must move forward. I’m heading to Buenos Aires with just the belongings I left in my apartment—essentially, my laptop. My cards will be mailed to me, and I’ve already booked a month of accommodation. Thankfully, a friend there owes me money, ensuring I won’t go without basic necessities.

A few tips from this experience: keep $100 USD hidden on your person and another $100 in your accommodation as a backup. Always have a spare phone loaded with essential apps and contacts. In the end, my friend did come through, providing me with some cash for the journey as we head to Argentina together.

On to the next adventure.