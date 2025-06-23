Decades Long War

I was in the Sunni Triangle in 2009 — just north of Baghdad, in the dust-choked sprawl of Taji — when a U.S. Air Force Security Forces unit rotated into our battlespace. By then, everyone rolled in MRAPs with armor kits bolted on in spaced panels, each spaced to catch the EFP blast arc — a desperate evolution meant to counter one thing: Iranian-made explosively formed penetrators. EFPs. The signature of Tehran’s shadow war.

At the time, joining the Air Force was considered a ticket to a safer war. Security Forces patrolled, yes, but few expected them to take fatal hits. That changed on September 8th, 2009.

An EFP detonated beside the convoy. The projectile tore through the MRAP of 1st Lieutenant Joseph D. Helton — puncturing armor rated to withstand anything short of a direct hit from a tank round. I saw the photos of the aftermath. The blast had so much kinetic violence it blew the turret clean off. Others were hospitalized. Some never came back the same.

We already had intel that Iranian-backed Shia militias were trafficking EFPs into our AO. Their fingerprints were everywhere — in the copper slugs, the wiring, the tactics. They weren’t just fighting Americans; they were evolving around us. Every patrol became a game of cat and mouse with engineers from hell.

1st Lt. Helton was just one casualty in a war that Washington refused to name. He wasn’t killed by a random IED. He was killed by the Islamic Republic of Iran — or more precisely, by the IRGC-Quds Force, which trained, supplied, and enabled the killers.

And yet here we are, years later, watching the same regime push the same weapons through the same networks — while pundits cry “unprovoked attack” when Israel or the U.S. finally retaliates.

Spare me the moral theater. We have two decades’ worth of American dead to remind us who struck first.

Joseph Helton wasn’t the first, and he wasn’t the last.

In January 2007, five American soldiers were abducted and executed in Karbala. The attack wasn’t random. It was coordinated, precise, and brazen. The assailants wore American uniforms. They spoke English. They drove American vehicles. They infiltrated a secure compound and dragged our men into the dark before executing them one by one.

This wasn’t the work of al-Qaeda. It wasn’t a rogue militia. It was a textbook operation supported by the IRGC’s Quds Force. Declassified intelligence later confirmed what many of us already suspected: the fingerprints led back to Tehran. This was Iran sending a message. A demonstration of reach. A flex of power dressed in our own gear.

Another example: the surge of EFP attacks between 2006 and 2011. These weren’t crude explosives buried under dirt roads — they were precision-shaped charges engineered to defeat even the most heavily armored vehicles in our inventory. Copper slugs, molten and supersonic, could tear through an MRAP’s hull like it was sheet metal.

The components came from Iran. The training came from Iran. The tactics, the timing, the signatures — all Iranian. Over 600 U.S. troops were killed by EFPs during that span, and hundreds more were maimed. Amputations. Blindness. Burn trauma. The Pentagon knew it. CENTCOM knew it. We all knew it.

And yet, the policy was silence. The war was inconvenient. Calling it what it was — a proxy war with the IRGC — would have demanded a different kind of reckoning.

Then came the embassy siege.

December 2019. Kata'ib Hezbollah fighters and their supporters — fresh from rocket attacks that killed an American contractor — stormed the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. They didn’t breach the main chancery, but they set fire to outbuildings, spray-painted walls, and left the compound smoldering with impunity.

It was a bold, calculated move. And it was backed by Iran. The Quds Force had long cultivated Kata'ib Hezbollah as one of its most loyal proxies. Their leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was more than just a militia commander — he was on Tehran’s payroll. When Soleimani flew into Iraq days later, he did so with the confidence of someone who thought America would never respond.

He was wrong. We killed them both in a drone strike days later.

But that strike didn’t end the war. It clarified it.

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Then in January 2024, Iran made its most lethal move in years.

An explosive-laden drone launched by an IRGC-backed militia slammed into a U.S. base in Jordan, killing three American soldiers and injuring more than 40 others. The target was Tower 22 — a logistics outpost near the Syrian border.

The attack wasn’t a fluke. It wasn’t rogue. The drone flew past multiple regional defenses. It came from Iraq, controlled by an Iranian proxy. The Pentagon traced the operation to Kata'ib Hezbollah — once again under Iran’s umbrella of plausible deniability.

The names of the dead:

Sgt. William Rivers

Spc. Kennedy Sanders

Spc. Breonna Moffett

All three were in their twenties. None of them were on a combat patrol. They were killed in their sleep.

These attacks are far from a complete list. Iran has engaged in dozens of other hostile actions against the United States and our allies — from supplying drones to Russia for use against Ukraine, to financing, training, and equipping extremist groups that threaten regional partners and American interests across the globe.

Iran’s 2023 security pact with Bolivia gives Tehran a strategic foothold in South America under the guise of counternarcotics cooperation, including drone deployment and military training. It’s part of a broader IRGC playbook to position dual-use capabilities near U.S. territory through opaque deals with vulnerable or ideologically aligned regimes.

The events that are going on now, are just a logical conclusion to a forty year war which has been going on. Do you think the world is a safer place with Iranian nuclear capabilities?

Neither do I.