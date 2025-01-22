Initially, I stated that I wasn’t going to delve much into domestic politics, but here we are in 2025, where oligarchs are performing fascist salutes at government functions. The complete lack of savoir-faire displayed by Musk has simply generated too much content to ignore. There is significant debate about whether he actually performed the salute or not. You can browse X and find plenty of people defending his actions, claiming that Democrats have done similar things in the past.

Obviously, a still camera capture of a wave at a certain angle is going to resemble a fascist salute. However, this was not the same thing Musk did, and it’s repugnant for them to try to gaslight the world on this matter. The origins of this salute do not trace back to Roman times, contrary to popular belief. Instead, they stem from French neoclassical art, as illustrated in Jacques-Louis David’s painting The Oath of the Horatii. Notably, there is no evidence that this salute existed in ancient Rome—a civilization that meticulously documented its history. There are no texts or art, apart from a couple of vague examples, that even slightly resemble the 20th-century fascist salute. It’s plausible it existed at some point in european history though.

Do I personally believe Musk is a fascist? No, I don’t—I just think he has a poor conceptual understanding of history and politics. Although, I might be mistaken. After all, he was born in Apartheid South Africa (a fascist regime) and is now aggressively supporting Germany’s far-right movement, the AfD. He’s all over the place in general. Remember, at the beginning of the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war, he did something truly remarkable: he provided Starlink free of charge to Ukraine. This act effectively supplied a critical defense and humanitarian tool at no cost, precisely when it was desperately needed.

What he did was widely inappropriate and likely serves as clear foreshadowing of continued, unhinged behavior that we are bound to witness throughout the rest of this administration. I do not think anyone is trying to recreate the 20th century, but I do believe certain aspects of visual fascism possess an undeniable aesthetic appeal. This aesthetic was supported by prominent creators of the time, such as Filippo Tommaso Marinetti and Hugo Boss.

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There is no modern equivalent of such art aesthetics in contemporary democracies, but because this talented art has been largely banished (or repurposed, as in Hugo Boss’s case) due to its association with fascism, people tend to cherry-pick elements they find appealing. This results in an “edgelord” aesthetic, juxtaposing select visual elements of fascist art with contemporary politics.

I do not think Musk will be commissioning futurism-inspired facades of buildings draped with illustrations of Trump. Nor do I believe that photos of the "dear leader" are part of our current political possibilities. However, I cannot rule out anything. These are strange times for the world—the 20th century is clearly behind us, but its shadow still looms. It’s evident that some people are drawn to certain aspects of that shadow.