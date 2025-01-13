I feel as though every time a Republican wins or is on the ballot, there’s a chorus of people saying, “I’m going to leave if he wins.” The overwhelming majority never follow through, as the idea of leaving often seems more like an enigma once they delve into it. However, even if you’re not considering leaving specifically because of Trump but simply want to spend some time outside the United States, I’d like to share some of my insights about living abroad as an American. It’s a reasonable idea to consider, especially as the country appears to be taking a hard conservative turn that may last for many years. All Trump needs to do to solidify his success and bolster his brand of populist conservatism is to ensure more peace and economic growth. Let’s face it—issues like gun control and healthcare reform are now distant dreams. So, where do we go from here?

Europe

If you’re running away to Europe to escape populist right-wing sentiments, it’s like fleeing Saudi Arabia for Afghanistan to escape Islamism. Populist right-wing governments are in power in seven EU nations, including Italy. They’re also leading in the polls in countries like France and Germany. Your only real hope might be Spain, but even there, hard-right sentiments are alive and well. Beyond the political outlook, some practical challenges in Europe shouldn’t be underestimated.

If you’re still in the job market, good luck. Overcoming language barriers will be a significant obstacle. However, if you’re a digital nomad, several EU countries offer digital nomad visas. Visas are the crossroads every expat or nomad must navigate. You can’t simply live in Europe because you’re American, and navigating the immigration system is rarely straightforward. Digital nomad visas and student visas are likely your best options. Some European countries make the visa process relatively manageable for Americans. For example, Albania allows one year of visa-free living, offering a warm Mediterranean escape in places like Sarandë. The Republic of Georgia also offers Americans one year of visa-free residency. If not for recent political instability and tensions with Russia, Georgia—with its lush mountains and green vineyards—would likely be more popular with expats.

The Balkans—such as Serbia, in my experience—are notably lax in enforcing visa rules, making visa runs a viable option. Albania, as I mentioned earlier, fits into this category. I’m unsure about Bosnia and Montenegro’s visa policies, but I imagine there’s a way forward. Montenegro is best suited for those seeking a quiet, slower-paced lifestyle; it’s not nearly as vibrant as Croatia. However, when considering these countries, remember they are steeped in nationalism and traditionalist values.

Poland is a good choice, I have spent a good amount of time there. It ranks highly in safety, it has multiple livable cities and has at least some interesting terrain - mountains and seaside. It feels very culturally european and less metropolitan as Poland has not accepted mass immigration.

Eastern Europe is generally eager for Americans to settle, as we bring money and tend to blend into the culture relatively easily. In contrast, places like Spain and Portugal are becoming increasingly frustrated with the influx of American digital nomads, who are often blamed for driving up rent prices. In Barcelona, for example, tourists are sometimes heckled by local Catalans. If you’re living on a fixed income, such as Social Security, I’d recommend forgetting about living in Western Europe altogether—unless you’ve secured substantial assets to help offset the high cost of living.

Asia

Welcome to the largest continent on Earth, home to much of human civilization for millennia—perhaps since the beginning. This fact is often overlooked, as if Asia were some backwater of humanity. In my experience, however, Asia is the most technologically advanced region in the world.

When most people consider moving to Asia, Thailand is usually the first place on their radar. Thailand is no longer a "ratty developing country"—the capital, Bangkok, feels like something straight out of a cyberpunk novel. Bangkok is more impressive than most cities in the United States, with a culinary scene that’s hard to beat. The city also has a unique vibe and a thriving expat culture. Over 40,000 Japanese expats live in Bangkok, and they’ve brought their culture to a section of the city, creating a distinct cultural blend. If you’re earning around $2,500 a month in Thailand, you’ll live far better than you could on a $12,000 monthly budget in a highly developed economy.

Thailand offers numerous visa options and a variety of living environments. From an urban metropolis like Bangkok to a beachside city like Pattaya, a mountain city, and countless islands, there’s something for everyone. You can transition from mass-scale tourism to tranquil, quiet islands with ease. Additionally, Thailand’s healthcare system is fantastic and world-class.

Bali is becoming increasingly popular. However, it comes with both the benefits and the drawbacks of a developing country. Ten years ago, the island was a laid-back surfer’s hub, with green rice paddies creating an idyllic landscape framed by a volcano in the background. Then came Instagram, influencers, and travel bloggers, and Bali became a top destination for digital nomads and mass tourism. Unfortunately, the infrastructure hasn’t caught up. While you’ll find some of the nicest restaurants and accommodations, the waste management and traffic systems are a nightmare. The beaches in tourist-heavy areas are often littered with trash. The nearby island of Lombok has a more relaxed vibe and is likely to become the next Bali, though hopefully with lessons learned. For investors, Lombok is a gold mine of opportunity.

Thailand and Bali are poised for rapid growth, a trend accelerated by the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Many Russians, facing asset freezes or mobilization orders, relocated to these destinations, especially after the first wave of mobilization in September 2022. If the war continues, we may see another surge of Russian expats moving to these areas. In short, if you aren’t comfortable being around Russian expats, neither Thailand nor Bali is likely to be an ideal escape from Trump.

There are many places in Asia I haven’t lived in and cannot fully understand the realities of. For example, my impression of expat life in Vietnam is that it’s an affordable place with diverse climates. However, it hasn’t embraced long-term foreign visitors and expats as readily as Thailand has.

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I spent two months in the Philippines and can confidently say it’s not an ideal place to relocate. The country remains largely undeveloped. In Manila, only the BGC (Bonifacio Global City) neighborhood is truly livable; outside of this area, the city is characterized by widespread poverty. The countryside is beautiful, and the beaches are idyllic, but the country is very poor. Many Filipinos move to Thailand for higher wages. The country’s infrastructure is poor, exacerbated by its geographic fragmentation. On the positive side, the locals are extremely friendly and speak decent English, though the local cuisine leaves much to be desired.

In developed parts of Asia, visas can be more complicated. These countries are not particularly welcoming to retirees or expats with middle-class incomes. However, if you’re interested in teaching English abroad, South Korea is a great option, offering decent pay. Japan remains on my bucket list, so I can’t speak from experience about living there for 1–2 years. That mystery is part of its appeal. I imagine the language barrier would be challenging, but otherwise, it seems like a comfortable place to live. However, Japan’s visa options are likely more restrictive compared to other countries.

Turkey deserves mention here as well. Many expats enjoy living in Turkey for its Mediterranean climate, excellent food, and fantastic beaches. While I haven’t visited the resort areas, I can speak to Istanbul. The city is not what it was ten years ago; it has become more Islamized, and no significant improvements seem to have been made. In some ways, Istanbul feels like it’s regressing. Still, it’s a remarkable city—one of the great wonders of human civilization, in my opinion. That said, it didn’t suit me personally. English proficiency among locals is extremely low.

To conclude on Asia, Thailand is a standout choice for those considering a move abroad. Disregard any misconceptions about it being seedy or dangerous. Thailand is a traditional, safe, and welcoming society. Yes, there are areas known for sex tourism, but it’s not in your face unless you actively seek it or frequent specific enclaves.

Latin America

Living abroad in Latin America can be super convenient, but it’s not for everyone. This isn’t the place to flaunt your Rolex and flashy jewelry though, just dress plainly. Crime is the major concern of those considering LATAM. Don’t let the horror stories dissuade you, however. You can easily remove most of the high risk by following a few steps.

Stay away from the drug economy. If you are going to be a drug user, at least don’t get too comfortable. Don’t drive at night. For one, it’s not uncommon for livestock to cross the road on those poorly lit Mexican roads. There’s a saying in life that I heard “nothing good happens between midnight and five AM”. Stretch out those hours a bit longer and if you just avoid driving at night, you will reduce your risks. That being said, I’ve done a ton of night time driving out of necessity. In general though, a lot of criminality happens on motorways at night. Understand the area you are in. Some cities like Merida, Mexico are not in the drug transit route and thus are very safe. In Brazil for example, you can be just three blocks away from a favela in a nice neighborhood. You need to understand what zones to stay away from in some cities. In most of Brazil and Colombia there are a few pockets of nice urban area surrounded by areas that are less safe. The security situation in Latin America is dynamic, it’s not simple, black or white -it must be experienced by yourself. However, it is not Japan or Poland. Dress casual, look like an ordinary person. If you want to look flashy with your nice watches and Ducati motorcycles, be prepared to part ways with them. You should always look to reduce your signature on the radar of criminality. Avoid pulling out your phone on sidewalks constantly. I had a friend who bought a brand new galaxy and decided it was best to whip it out talking loudly, in a foreign language on Rio’s Copacabana sidewalk. He had it stolen quickly. On the other hand I bought the same phone and faced no problems because I was smart with it.

Now that we’ve addressed the challenges, let’s talk about the positives. Many Latin American countries have relatively easy visa policies and welcoming locals. The nightlife in any large Latin American city is vibrant and lively. Being in roughly the same time zones as the United States makes life much easier if your business dealings are based there. The region also offers an incredible diversity of climates, so you can find something that suits your needs.

Outside of beachside resort areas, however, life can be challenging if you don’t speak at least some Spanish. It’s hard to imagine living in a country like Brazil long-term without an intermediate grasp of Portuguese. Expat communities in Latin America aren’t as large as those in places like Thailand or Bali, but that shouldn’t matter if you’re looking to integrate into the local culture. For those who prefer a stronger expat presence, there are significant foreigner communities in areas like Mexico and Costa Rica.

Others

I lack direct experience in Africa, so my comments are based entirely on what I’ve heard from others and what I perceive as reasonable assessments. South Africa and Egypt are among the most talked-about places for a medium to long-term stay (what I consider expatriation, not immigration). The scenery in South Africa is stunning—people rarely return from cities like Cape Town without incredible photos. However, South Africans I know often cite security as a significant concern, comparable to Brazil. You need to be aware of your surroundings and know where you’re going. For longer stays, I’d recommend looking into South Africa’s “Temporary Residence Visa” scheme. Beyond South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa doesn’t seem to be a popular destination for expatriates. Few people move to cities like Mombasa or Lagos, though Nigeria is noteworthy for its youthful population—two-thirds of Nigerians are under the age of 25.

Egypt attracts many long-term visitors, though I imagine Cairo to be a dauntingly large and polluted city. Resort areas like Sharm El-Sheikh have significant appeal and likely offer conveniences for long-term residents. Egypt is also a fantastic destination for diving, especially freediving. However, expat-saturated areas are often filled with Russian residents, so expect that dynamic.

Morocco has always been on my radar. The cost-to-value ratio there is excellent, and its proximity to European cities makes it an appealing choice. Tunisia offers similar advantages and is worth considering as well.

The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, deserves its own section. It’s hard to scroll through Instagram without seeing influencers in their 20s to 40s posting from Dubai. Yes, Dubai epitomizes a culture of extreme wealth and intense heat, but it also offers exceptional security and convenience. People I know who’ve moved to Dubai are thriving, with some establishing highly successful businesses. If you’re looking to set up a business rather than relying on passive income, Dubai might be one of the best options out there.

In summary, there are many potential destinations if you’re seeking to escape Trumpism in the USA. However, I’ll reiterate that finding a better political climate anywhere right now is challenging. The Europe of the 1970s–1990s, once a progressive beacon of social democracy, is rapidly disappearing. For example, Germany’s far-right party now has more support than the NSDAP did in 1930. Asia has its own forms of despotism in many countries, and Latin America faces issues related to narcotrafficking. In the end, based on my experience, if you aren’t happy at home, you probably won’t find happiness elsewhere.