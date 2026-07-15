Me DJing in Brazil

I want another pandemic. I say it going through withdrawals.

People died. I know that. I’m not arguing the numbers, and I won’t pretend the wish is clean. The two years most of the world spent distanced or locked down were the best of my life, and I’ve stopped apologizing for saying it.

COVID caught me in Phuket, one of the first places the pandemic reached once it left China. I’d flown Margarita down from Kyiv in January, a Russian tutor I met online while working a bodyguard job in Hong Kong. A friend sent me an epidemic model in February and I closed the tab. We took it seriously in March, in Cambodia, when backpackers coming out of Vietnam told us the hostels there were already bolting their doors. Vietnam was next on our itinerary. We flew back to Thailand instead.

Then the world stopped moving and the water cleared. Patong went clean for the first time since I’d seen it. A friend in Los Angeles said the bioluminescence had returned to the surf. The small tour boats stopped dropping anchor on the reefs because there was no one left to take out. For a few weeks the planet exhaled.

The three of us were stuck, and staying stuck turned into its own problem. I carried an American passport, Margarita a Ukrainian one, and Jax no rabies titer and a crate too large for half the airlines still flying. Some countries locked out where you had been. Others locked out what you were. I wasn’t putting my dog on a tarmac in Dubai in the heat. So we went to the one place that didn’t care. Belarus was open.

We landed in Minsk in August, on the day the country decided it was done with the man who had run it since I was seven years old. They cut the internet before we reached the apartment. That night flashbangs walked down the avenue and a police van took the intersection at speed. Margarita stood at the window and said it felt like Maidan. She’d grown up forty kilometers from a front line and knew the sound of things arriving. We didn’t stay long.

Serbia next. A friend there worked for a government paper and told me over beer that the state was cooking the COVID numbers to keep the country calm and the money moving. It stopped being rumor a while ago. Everybody did it. Nobody wanted a population sitting still long enough to count the dead. I have spent time around those numbers. There was something almost restful in watching the whole world get handed the numbers at once.

By November we were in Brazil.

We flew it crooked, the way everything moved by then, Belgrade to Frankfurt to São Paulo and down to Florianópolis. Jax came separately. The last leg wouldn’t take him, so a fixer we found online met us in São Paulo and drove him down. When he came out of the van into the yard he stood still and read the place, then walked to the water bowl and drained it.

I trained like a debt I was paying down, when I could get to the far side of the island. Some mornings late, some evenings, the academy smelling of tatame and disinfectant, black belts on the floor who moved with the relaxed competence good grapplers have. My first week they gave me a porrada to find out whether I meant to stay. My body still answered the way it had when I believed effort settled everything. No one wore masks. The numbers were soaring across Brazil and none of it reached the mat. You don’t stop people who have built a life around this ritual, who already spend it dodging staph and nursing what won’t heal, over a virus unlikely to kill a healthy athlete.

Friends told me Rio was better than Floripa, that I had to see it. I drove the whole way up, a night in Curitiba, then a night in São Paulo. A Google Maps failure put us four hours deep into the jungle on dirt roads, the jeep crawling, the light starting to go. Brazil runs on hijackings at gunpoint, and since driving once from Alaska to Playa del Carmen I had kept one rule: don’t drive at night. We made Copacabana before it cost us.

The geography is simple. Mountains and Atlantic rainforest run straight down into an urbanized beach town. The rest of it is not. For practical purposes you don’t go into the favelas without a Brazilian, and you keep your phone out of sight. Walking Jax at night, the crackheads on the block saw a white wolf and a man walking a blonde woman. The wolf was doing more work than anyone knew.

I found a gym. I entered the small tournaments and won and photographed the medals and posted them before I’d eaten, because proof has to move faster than the quiet that comes after.

I had shaved my head bald

Margarita taught Russian from the bedroom of our two-bedroom apartment, her voice steady through a connection that dropped and found itself again. The tournaments barred anyone not cornering a fighter, so she never came. I made friends. Now and then she came out with us, more often she didn’t. She knew I liked getting sideways and she resented it. I resented that she resented it. She came from a village, and here was money to burn and people to burn it with. It was never her scene.

Then I started taking lessons from a DJ across the city. Margarita was fine with that one. She had been a violinist, had meant to study music in Donetsk until the separatists took it. It was the nearest place to study. So she studied languages instead.

In July we took a few days on Ilha Grande. I was sitting with a caipirinha, watching the boats work the harbor, when a friend from high school messaged me. Kevin Mahoney is dead.

Mahoney was my bully in middle school. It ran long enough and hard enough that my mother pulled me out and homeschooled me until she could arrange a transfer. His mother worked for the school system. He was protected.

Most of the ones who were cruel to me back then found me in their early twenties and apologized. I gave Mahoney the opening more than once. He never took it.

The year I joined the army he was arrested for going into a farmer’s field at night and beating the man’s turkeys to death with a baseball bat, for fun. A few DUIs followed. He settled into being the thing a small town keeps at its edge and complains about. He had a boat. I never owned a boat.

He drowned in the harbor after a night of drinking, under the docks where he moored it, on the Merrimack in Newburyport. He never left that harbor. He never got out of the water he was born beside.

I was on an island in Brazil with a drink in my hand and a harbor in front of me, the same picture he had been sitting in, except there were gold medals back in the apartment and I had thrown my military ones away. The woman with me was better looking than anyone from that school. My life peaked during the pandemic and I knew it while it was happening.

His mother had taken me to court once, back when it was still going on, because I told him after years of it that I would kill him. They lost their son to that harbor during covid. I made sure the family heard how I took the news.

I went back to the bungalow and had great sex.

A photo taken when I found out the news he was dead

Ukraine came back into my head that year, quietly. In July Putin published his essay on the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians and I read it twice. It didn’t persuade me. It read like a man clearing his throat before he says the thing he came to say.

By late 2021 Margarita wanted to go home. We agreed to spend Christmas apart and meet after, Serbia, then Italy or east, and somewhere in there I meant to propose. The United States had banned dogs coming from Brazil, so I would fly to France first and leave Jax with a sitter in the countryside, then go on to Boston alone.

She left Rio in early November.

On her last morning I had a set that night and I chose it over driving her to the airport. It felt small at the time. There would be another arrival, another terminal, another reunion to bury it under. We said goodbye in the apartment with her bag already by the door and the room gone quiet the way rooms do before someone leaves. She held there a beat longer than she needed to.

The car took her downstairs.

I stayed.

The set ran that night the way they run. When it ended I walked home through streets that smelled of salt and a city worn out from being beautiful all day. The air conditioner was going in the empty apartment.

We talked after. Messages and plans across time zones, nothing ever settling.

I never saw her again.

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Just a taste of my memoir, a rewritten cut portion mixed in with some personal sentiments. It is not just about war.