Benjamin’s Substack

Benjamin’s Substack

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Richard Graham's avatar
Richard Graham
Jul 15Edited

Compelling and heartfelt. This is some top shelf writing. Kudos, BSR!

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Nate
2d

Exquisite imagery--even if it ended the way it did. That description of the post-set walk-home afterglow--chef's kiss.

The way you paint the whole picture of what was going on and all the ways it merged into who you were at the time is remarkable. I second Richard's kudos.

Also: for the love of God, please never die your hair blonde again.

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