The jail cell was 8 feet by 8. A steel bench. No bedding. Just gravity and echo. The walls smelled like sweat and disinfectant. Somewhere above, paperwork was being filed under my name in a language I couldn’t read. Somewhere outside, Hong Kong kept breathing. Inside, I was panicking.

I asked the officer for water. He brought me a paper cup, sighed like I was already guilty.

I drank the water in one gulp. “More,” I said. He brought more. “I have to pee.” “Come,” he said, unlocking the cell.

This was my reality now: drinking water on repeat to pretend I had control. Pissing to prove I still existed. Trapped with a hangover, a jail cell, and the consequences of fists thrown in a club run by men who thought they could lay hands on me.

I’d snapped. Called them cowards. Dropped six of them. I’d told JC to get in the elevator and let me handle it. That’s the last thing I remembered before the floor went red.

Now, I sat in a Hong Kong jail, charged with “Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm.” Three years in prison, they said. No one cared that it was self-defense. No one cared that the bouncers escalated. No one cared that I was drunk, juiced on steroids, sexually frustrated, and sick of being treated like JC’s pet pit bull.

Time in a cell moves like syrup through a keyhole. 6:40 AM. 6:41 AM.

I drank more water. Asked to pee again. The officer looked at me like I was a dying animal he had to feed out of pity. I didn’t care. I just didn’t want to think.

But my brain wouldn’t shut up. It started spinning its own courtroom.

You’re going to prison. This is your new life. You’re going to miss your university graduation. Your last chance. You’re done.

Then it flipped.

No, you’ll beat the charge. You have the CCTV footage. It’s self-defense. The law will protect you.

Then back again.

You’re just another white guy who fucked around and found out.

My inner monologue became a schizophrenic courtroom drama with no judge. I needed sedation. I needed something to knock me out cold. Xanax. A blackout. A suicide attempt. Anything.

But the only thing I had was time. And the clock on the wall.

6:43 AM.