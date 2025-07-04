The fireworks crackle. The flags wave. We grill meats and toast freedom, reciting the origin story: that in 1776, a group of brave men stood up to a tyrant and gave birth to the world’s first modern democracy.

But here’s the part of the story we don’t tell on the Fourth of July: The American Revolution wasn’t just a fight for freedom—it was also a fight to preserve slavery.

That’s not hyperbole. It’s not anti-American slander. It’s historical fact.

A Revolution to Prevent Their Emancipation

In 1775, as tensions boiled in the colonies, British Governor Lord Dunmore issued a desperate proclamation in Virginia: Any enslaved person who escaped their Patriot master and joined British forces would be granted freedom. Thousands took that offer.

To enslaved Black Americans, the British were offering something radical: conditional liberty.

To men like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington—both elite Virginian slaveholders—Dunmore's offer was an existential threat. It struck directly at their labor system, their racial hierarchy, and their property rights.

The revolutionary cry of “liberty or death” was never meant for the enslaved. It was a slogan against the very idea that their labor and lives could be taken from the control of their masters.

Britain's Anti-Slavery Shift Was Real—and Frightening to American Elites

Three years before independence, a British court issued a decision that rocked the colonies. In Somerset v. Stewart (1772), Lord Mansfield ruled that slavery had no legal basis in English common law. It didn’t abolish slavery across the empire, but it made clear the tide in London was shifting.

American colonists, particularly in the South, understood the implication: If we stay under the Crown, abolition could be forced on us.

And many would rather break from Britain than risk losing their human property.

So they did.

Jefferson Knew the Lie—And Hid It

When Jefferson first drafted the Declaration of Independence, he tried to pin the slave trade on King George III, claiming the king “violated human nature itself.” But even Jefferson’s hypocrisy had limits. Southern delegates, recognizing the absurdity of a slaveholder pretending to oppose slavery, had the section cut.

The final version kept the poetic talk of liberty but stripped out any moral complexity.

They knew. And they buried it.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: More Black Americans Fought for the British

The mythology of the revolution paints the British as villains and the colonists as heroes. But for Black Americans, the lines were clearer. Roughly 20,000 enslaved and free Black people joined British forces. Why? Because the British were the only side offering them a path to freedom.

When the war ended, Britain evacuated many of them to Nova Scotia, London, and Sierra Leone. America? It re-enslaved many who had joined the losing side.

Independence for Whom?

The Fourth of July commemorates independence—but for whom?

Certainly not for the enslaved, who would wait nearly another century for emancipation. Not for Native Americans, who faced conquest and dispossession. Not for women, who had no political rights. Not for the poor, who couldn’t vote.

The revolution was for white, landowning men—men who saw British abolitionist sentiment as a threat to their social and economic dominance.

And they won. They got the freedom they were fighting for: the freedom to rule over others without interference from a distant monarch.

The Fireworks Conceal the Fire

So when the sky lights up on July 4th, remember what’s not being said. This isn’t a call to cancel the holiday. But it’s time to stop treating it like sacred scripture. The Revolution was not the moral awakening we’ve been taught; it was a political calculation with moral consequences.

And if America wants to grow up, it has to stop worshiping its origin myths. The truth isn’t that we’ve always been free; it’s that freedom has always been contested. And many of the first Americans to truly fight for it—fought on the losing side.

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