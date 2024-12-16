At the end of 1945, the United States rebuilt Europe and planted the seeds of social democracy throughout the fertile land of the old world. It brought American financial and economic infrastructure across free Europe to nourish this growth. Hundreds of thousands of American GIs were stationed in Europe to prevent communism from spreading into nations under the Marshall plan. This was the greatest feat of American democracy, it could grow other nations to be like it - or even better.

Although, I don’t know if we should use the word free to describe Europe - the United States covertly and overtly squashed far leftist political sentiment in Europe during this time. Free or not, it was a reasonable approach, as these same leftist movements were not free either, they were being funded, aided and sometimes directed by the Soviet Union. Not much has changed if you think about it - modern day Russia is stoking right-wing, populist sentiment in Europe now to usurp the status quo of progressive liberal democracies in this region in its favor.

This time, is over. Europe doesn’t need any ideological protection from communism. The merits of American capitalism shine brightly in countries in former Warsaw pact countries. America has repeatedly signaled that Europe needs to be proactive in funding its own security. Countries like Poland didn’t hesitate with this, as its flat land has always been a corridor for invaders. Germany is still hamstringed by post-WW2 restrictions and attitudes. The European Union needs a economic, military and cultural power to steer its direction.

There is a direction in which the EU wants to go. That is obvious - it has a menace on the eastern flank waging the largest land war since WW2 against one of it’s partner states. The EU also wants to expand eastward into countries like Moldova and is aiming for the caucus region with Georgia in focus - maybe even Armenia is eyed in this future. The EU needs a stronger mediator with Africa, the (debated) world’s fastest expanding demographic, mostly in francophone Africa. Brussels needs a military powerhouse, there is only one answer - France.

21st century Europe was largely dominated by the politics of Angela Merkel. Another article, another time - we can debate the merits and faults of this leader, who served as Chancellor of Germany for sixteen years. The industrial base of the areas around the Rhine and Ruhr rivers drove the Germany economy through this time of Pax Europa. Between her and her predecessor, the EU grew dramatically. Now, Berlin is facing a complicated situation - their economy is declining. Scholtz is facing serious criticisms on all things and as of recently the Germany government has collapsed. All in great timing with the crisis in Ukraine only deepening and the EU has nothing to show for military leadership if you look to Berlin.

France has a bigger military and less problems then Germany at this point. The first order of business for France is coming into motion - to appear as the leader for free Europe, by halting the slaughter in Ukraine. Trump has recently met with Macron and Tusk - Poland’s prime minister regarding the war. While there are no declared plans to send a peacekeeping force to Ukraine as a part of a ceasefire deal, it can only be implied. Also comes with this implication is the reality that Poland will need to play a heavy part. Combined between the two, they have a large military - 640,000 - only trailing Russia in terms of active personnel.

The next ambition should be to find a way to seek an energy independent Europe. In 2021, The EU received 39.7% of it’s LNG imports from Russia. Well, America and Ukraine weren’t having any of that and thus - the Nordstream 2 pipeline was destroyed by a “rogue Ukrainian group” (cough, CIA special activities division, cough). Seriously though, if you have any doubt about who wanted to see Nordstream 2 end, Joe Biden makes it clear in that video. At this point 46% of Europe’s LNG imports are coming from the United States. Convenient for the petro-state across the Atlantic.

The EU has an ambitious goal of ending the sale of all internal combustion engine driven cars by 2035. This is problematic, as Europe’s power grid is still heavily reliant on fossil fuels. I’m not an expert in this field by any stretch, but if you’re going to make electrical cars which are dependent on fossil fuel it gives the impression you’re still treading water and lacking substantial progress. We can put all the blame here on Angela Merkel and her pandering to Germany’s green activists after what happened in Fukashima. Germany shut down its nuclear power plants and increased its dependence on Russia, which created the conditions for 2014-2022 Ukraine. The Russians knew Europe was not going to hinder their ambitions in eastern Ukraine due to their reliance on Russian gas and well, here we are now.

France has always pushed for strategic autonomy for Europe and now the time has come with the Trump presidency sending mixed signals on the transatlantic alliance. The United States doesn’t see eye to eye with Europe (or really the world) on energy matters as the US can dictate its own energy security, where as most of the world cannot. Europe will need to balance its position on China, where inevitably it seems they are poised to take a large stake of the electric vehicle market globally. Europe also has its own relationship with gulf states in which a lot of green energy tech will need to be imported from to sustain its energy goals.

At a bare minimum, Europe needs to derail anti-EU, popular rightist sentiments to keep sustain all these efforts. The engine of these EU skeptic movements is driven by hatred of immigration policies which have brought in lax policies on refugees. In popular perception, irrespective of data - mass immigration from the global south has been a failure. Catering to the perceived realities of the masses is necessary in this case. It appears that Europe is shifting in its attitudes with right wing parties surging across Europe. Just recently, several European powers have suspended the pending asylum requests front Syria. The EU needs preserve itself during this difficult time and cut the sling load that serves them only the benefit of cheap labor and demographics.

France has its own problem with popular right politics - Marine Le Pen. She should be the mascot for the European far right and where it will drive Europe. She’s consistently competitive in national elections having managed to secure 1/3rd of French voters in the recent snap election. I will let you decide on where she stands on issues given this quote:

But I openly admit that, to some extent, I admire Vladimir Putin. He makes mistakes, but who doesn’t? The situation in Russia is complicated, and one cannot expect all the problems stemming from the collapse of the Soviet Union to be quickly resolved – they require time. I think that Vladimir Putin has principles and a vision of the future that is necessary to ensure Russia's prosperity, which it deserves - Marine Le Pen

I do not think any further discussion of her is warranted, but it serves as an example of exactly how close we are to spiraling into a cesspool of Russian-backed popular right leaders across Europe. However, France will prevail through these times. French voters have kept her out of Office and may they do so for the rest of her maybe three more decades of public life.

The rest of this scenario is too early to talk about until Trump actually resumes office and if he actually wants to engage with a trade war with its allies. There are so many variables with Trump’s foreign policy, its hard to have a discussion of what Europe may be facing. I am going to hold my tongue, or rather my keyboard on this discussion until it actually happens. However France has endured over a thousand years and Europe more than two millennia, I doubt four years of Trump will rock the boat too much in the scheme of things.