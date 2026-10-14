Former UFC fighter and U.S. Army Green Beret Tim Kennedy was wounded in a September 2026 ambush in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo during operations involving Erik Prince’s private military enterprise, Vectus Global. The attack also killed Justin Conaglen, a former New Zealand SAS soldier, along with several Congolese personnel.

Erik Prince is back, although I am not entirely certain he ever left. Perhaps what I miss is less the man himself than the period in which he achieved his greatest notoriety. I was in my twenties, my knees still possessed something resembling cartilage, we had an American president whose sentences generally arrived at their intended destinations, and the United States was fighting another war in the Middle East. There is something deeply unsettling about reaching an age when even the Iraq War can acquire a faintly nostalgic quality, provided one remembers it through the agreeable haze of functioning joints and comparative youth.

Prince, of course, founded Blackwater, the private military and security enterprise that became virtually synonymous with American contracting during the occupation of Iraq. Two decades later, he has resurfaced in another conflict, this time in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where his company, Vectus Global, has become involved in operations against one of Africa’s most formidable insurgencies. The circumstances might have attracted little attention outside the specialist press had a particularly recognizable American not been among the casualties.

Through the special operations podcast community, into which I have gradually found myself integrating, I learned that Tim Kennedy had been shot in eastern Congo. I should clarify that I have never been a special operator, nor have I ever particularly enjoyed the mythology surrounding this culture that behaves like a sports team fan club meets celebrity gossip culture. Nevertheless, years spent around military organizations and the peculiar social networks that survive them have left me with considerable connections to that world. After an initial inquiry from Global Medical Support Group, a medical-support NGO whose activities have sometimes been discussed in the wider context of private security contracting, I contacted someone with connections to the Tier One special operations community who supplied additional information about the incident.

I subsequently broke the story through War Tourist Media on Instagram, to my knowledge becoming the first account on that platform to report Kennedy’s injuries. For a relatively young media enterprise specializing in foreign fighters, mercenaries, and the unusual characters who populate contemporary battlefields, the convergence was almost absurdly well suited to our editorial interests. A former UFC fighter, an American Green Beret, and Erik Prince’s latest African venture had intersected in a firefight in one of the world’s most neglected conflicts. It was precisely the sort of story that tends to disappear into the background until somebody famous gets shot.

Kennedy, now 47, enjoyed a successful career in mixed martial arts while also serving in the United States Army Special Forces, including deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq. His subsequent career as a media personality, entrepreneur, and political commentator made him recognizable well beyond the military community. That reputation suffered considerably in 2025, when questions about the accuracy of his accounts of military service culminated in a public admission that he had misrepresented aspects of his record, particularly statements suggesting that he had received a Bronze Star Medal with the Valor device.

For readers unfamiliar with the American military awards system, a Bronze Star may recognize either meritorious service or meritorious achievement in a combat theater, without necessarily indicating an individual act of heroism. The decoration has been awarded for everything from exceptional battlefield performance to the rather less cinematic business of administering a military organization during wartime. The addition of the small bronze V, however, denotes valor in combat. These distinctions matter enormously within military culture, where claims of decorations one did not earn have a way of surviving considerably longer than the careers of the people making them. Kennedy eventually acknowledged the misrepresentation and apologized.

I have mixed feelings about the man, but in general, I see the good he’s done. At 39, I am considerably younger than Kennedy, yet my own military service has left me with enough orthopedic problems to make the prospect of another expedition into an African war zone seem almost comical. Kennedy, meanwhile, apparently retains the physical constitution and enthusiasm to undertake precisely that sort of adventure. Whatever one thinks of his public persona, the endurance is impressive. I have wondered whether the controversy surrounding his military record influenced his decision to return to dangerous operational work, although there is no evidence establishing such a motivation. Military men have complicated relationships with their reputations, and public humiliation can be a powerful incentive to demonstrate that one’s better years remain ahead.

Yet there is another aspect of Kennedy that tends to disappear beneath the accumulated hostility of the vet-bro sphere. People I know who have encountered him personally, outside professional disagreements or social media controversies, have generally described him as amiable, generous, and remarkably personable. His military service was also commendable and diligent, irrespective of the inaccuracies he later acknowledged once he was called out for stolen valor. There is room to recognize the seriousness of those misrepresentations without converting the entirety of a man’s life into an indictment.

The circumstances of the September 17 ambush remain incompletely understood. Reuters reported on October 9 that approximately twenty people were killed or wounded when a group associated with Vectus Global came under attack in South Kivu. The dead reportedly included at least seven Congolese personnel and a former New Zealand special forces soldier, while Kennedy sustained three gunshot wounds to the leg and was subsequently evacuated to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. I’ve been told by numerous sources that Kennedy was hit in the femur, applied a touriquet and might lose his leg. The New Zealand casualty has been identified in other reporting as Justin Conaglen, a former member of the New Zealand Special Air Service who had recently entered the private security industry. I was also contacted by someone acquainted with Conaglen, whose death deserves far more attention than the celebrity surrounding Kennedy’s survival.

Initial accounts suggested that the contractors had been supporting drone operations against M23 positions. One possibility, subsequently reported by Reuters, is that opposing forces traced a surveillance drone back toward the location of its operators. Sources familiar with the incident suspected that Rwandan military personnel supporting M23 may have participated in the ambush. Precisely how the attackers identified the position, whether through electronic surveillance, visual observation, or some combination of intelligence sources, remains unclear. What makes this particularly interesting is how drones have changed the battlefield. Operators who once could work relatively safely behind friendly lines are now vulnerable to being tracked down and attacked, sometimes because the very drones they’re using give away their position.

For someone who spent time working with drones in Ukraine, this development is particularly interesting. The Ukrainian battlefield has accelerated the proliferation of unmanned systems and created an international market for specialists familiar with their employment. I would not be surprised to discover that veterans of Ukraine eventually become an important component of this emerging industry, although there is presently no verified evidence establishing their participation in the Kennedy incident. Plenty of people I know who worked with drones in Ukraine have talked to me about the possibility of getting private sector work though.

The wider significance, however, concerns Prince himself.

Vectus Global reportedly secured a five-year agreement valued at approximately $700 million with the Congolese government, initially oriented toward improving the collection of mining revenues, reducing tax evasion, and combating mineral smuggling. Congo possesses extraordinary mineral wealth, yet the state’s ability to collect revenue from its resources has long been undermined by corruption, illicit extraction, and competing armed authorities. Prince’s commercial proposition was therefore reasonably straightforward: provide expertise and security capabilities to help Kinshasa recover revenue it was otherwise losing. The precise contractual arrangements remain relatively opaque although the arrangement gives me the sense that it was some sort of profit sharing deal.

By early 2026, however, the activities of Prince’s personnel had expanded into something much closer to conventional military contracting. Reuters reported in February that his contractors had deployed drones and assisted Congolese forces in securing Uvira, a strategically important city near the Burundian border, following an M23 withdrawal. The operation also involved coordination with Israeli military advisers whose publicly reported mandate was the training of Congolese special forces. These arrangements illustrated how easily a contract initially concerned with fiscal administration could evolve into direct support for military operations.

During the Iraq War, Blackwater’s most prominent contracts involved the protection of American diplomats and other government personnel. The company’s involvement in the 2007 Nisour Square killings, in which its contractors opened fire on Iraqi civilians, demonstrated how catastrophically the boundaries surrounding armed private security could collapse. Nevertheless, the official premise of those contracts remained protective security. Prince’s emerging activities in Congo appear rather more reminiscent of the private military companies of the 1990s, particularly Executive Outcomes, whose personnel participated directly in military campaigns in Angola and Sierra Leone.

The adversary confronting these contractors is considerably more sophisticated than the popular image of an African rebel movement might suggest. M23, whose leadership and much of its original constituency are associated with Congolese Tutsi communities, benefits from substantial Rwandan military support, according to United Nations investigations. Rwanda denies sponsoring the organization, although UN investigators have documented the involvement of Rwandan forces in its operations. The movement’s origins are inseparable from the regional consequences of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, but its present military capabilities and political ambitions extend well beyond the ethnic grievances through which the conflict is frequently explained.

During 2025, M23 captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu, followed by Bukavu in South Kivu, establishing control over major population centers and important commercial routes. Its ability to administer territory, mobilize substantial formations, and operate with external military assistance makes it a fundamentally different adversary from the loosely organized guerrilla bands that outsiders often associate with eastern Congo.

I recently examined combat footage purportedly showing M23 personnel occupying exposed positions along a hillside while receiving artillery fire apparently directed through aerial observation. Although the provenance of individual battlefield recordings requires caution, the broader operational picture is unmistakable: the movement has demonstrated the manpower and organizational capacity to contest terrain conventionally. Armed groups capable of sustaining large formations, occupying urban centers, and maintaining lines of communication possess strategic options unavailable to smaller insurgencies dependent upon concealment and intermittent guerrilla attacks.

All of this unfolds within an extraordinarily complicated international economic environment. Chinese corporations, including CMOC and Zijin, occupy influential positions in Congo’s mining sector, particularly in copper and cobalt production. Washington has simultaneously sought greater access to Congolese critical minerals, while Kinshasa has attempted to attract investment and security assistance without becoming entirely dependent upon either great power. The geography matters here: the country’s enormous copper and cobalt industries are concentrated primarily in the south, while the eastern conflict involves additional mineral economies, territorial disputes, and cross-border smuggling networks.

Prince has therefore inserted himself into a country where military insecurity, international competition, and the extraction of strategic resources are becoming increasingly interconnected. His reputation makes him an easy subject for condemnation, but the Congolese government’s difficulties are substantial and real. Kinshasa has struggled to contain an externally supported insurgency that has repeatedly humiliated its armed forces, despite international assistance and successive diplomatic initiatives. Private contractors offer capabilities that a government may urgently require, particularly when conventional military institutions have proved inadequate. Whether those arrangements ultimately strengthen the state or encourage deeper dependence upon foreign security entrepreneurs is another question entirely.

What interests me most is the growing prominence of mercenaries and private military contractors in contemporary conflicts. Since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the industry has expanded into new regions and adapted to changing military requirements, particularly as governments seek specialized capabilities to compensate for deficiencies within their armed forces. Advances in drone warfare, intelligence gathering, and military technology have created new opportunities for private companies to offer comprehensive operational support, drawing on experienced personnel and established political connections to secure increasingly lucrative contracts in some of the world’s most unstable regions.

For the moment, the September ambush has brought unusual international attention to a conflict that has already displaced millions of people and killed far more Congolese than foreign contractors. Kennedy’s survival has become the most recognizable element of the story, while Conaglen and the Congolese personnel who died deserve to be remembered as more than incidental casualties in an American celebrity narrative.

I suspect we will be returning to Congo with some frequency. The conflict now exhibits many of the characteristics that have historically attracted foreign military entrepreneurs: abundant natural resources, contested sovereignty, weak institutions, and a government prepared to purchase external expertise when its own armed forces cannot deliver the results required. Prince has recognized the opportunity, and the September engagement suggests that the distinction between commercial security assistance and participation in organized warfare is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

As for Kennedy, I hope he recovers fully. Whatever one thinks of his exaggerations, there is something profoundly miserable about watching the internet celebrate a man’s serious injuries because it dislikes his personality. I have spent enough time around damaged veterans who need therapy or a patient woman in their life to find little amusement in another man’s shattered leg.

And as for Erik Prince, I suppose there is something almost reassuring about discovering that the world still has a place for the mercenary entrepreneur of my younger years. Apparently, neither of us has found a compelling reason to retire. The difference is that his business model seems to be aging rather better than my knees.

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Welcome to The War Tourist Journal, the written component of War Tourist Media. You can also find me on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook (Benjamin Stuart Reed), and X, should you feel inclined to venture into that particular digital sewer.

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