(Warning - graphic, NSFW)

The Primitive Tools We Use

This video, pulled from a Russian Telegram channel, captures one of the oldest forms of warfare: melee combat. A sharpened blade. A man trying to kill another man at arm’s length. As soon as early humans learned to shape stone into daggers—some 6,000 to 10,000 years ago—this kind of killing was born. And despite the arrival of thermal-equipped, semi-autonomous drones, it still survives in the trenches of modern war.

I remember basic training in 2006, sweating through the Missouri summer at Fort Leonard Wood. We lined up before tire-stuffed dummies made to resemble enemy combatants, screaming the old bayonet chant:

“What makes the grass grow? Blood, blood, blood!”

Even then, we knew it was theater. Nobody was bayoneting jihadis in Anbar. But the ritual served its purpose—it stoked aggression and gave shape to the primal fear we were all pretending not to feel.

Hand-to-hand combat—whether with fists or blades—peaked either in the era of armored knights, where martial arts and daggers were used to find a gap in the steel, or in the trenches of World War I. There, mud and fog and the slow bolt-action rhythm of the day created space for men to beat each other to death when guns jammed or emptied.

It wasn’t until the arrival of hand grenades, submachine guns, and automatic carbines that melee combat became an outlier. Today, it survives mostly in its psychological form: the idea of the kill. A reminder that war, no matter how advanced, is still about one human trying to end the life of another—sometimes from across a continent, and sometimes from a foot away.

The Days Are Numbered

In April 1917, the skies over Europe gave birth to the golden age of dogfighting. German pilots, flying canvas-and-wood biplanes, ushered in a new kind of war—one where the battlefield was three-dimensional, and death came with the roar of an engine and the rattle of a machine gun. It was the rise of the airborne knight: one man, one machine, hunting his rival in the clouds.

That was just thirteen years after the Wright brothers first coaxed their fragile plane into flight—a machine that barely left the ground. Only twenty-seven years later, Germany fielded the Me 262, the world’s first operational jet fighter. It was sleek, fast, and deadly—but it still relied on manually fired guns at close range, a throwback to the chivalric duels of 1917.

That tradition persisted all the way through Vietnam. Guns remained a critical fallback when missiles missed or failed. But by the time of the Gulf War in 1991, gun kills were already fading into history. Of the 38 air-to-air victories by American pilots, only three came from cannon fire. The rest were handled by guided missiles—fired from beyond visual range, without ever seeing the enemy’s face.

For reference, I’m thirty-eight years old. In just a little more time than I’ve been alive, air combat has gone from gut-wrenching turn fights at 500 feet to standoff kills at fifty kilometers. Last month, during the India–Pakistan flare-up, pilots reportedly engaged targets without ever making visual contact—just radar locks, blips on screens, and digital confirmations of death.

In the span of two middle-aged lifetimes, we’ve gone from a world where planes weren’t even real… to one where they no longer need to see what they kill.

And now, with autonomous fighter jets entering testing, the next question becomes: how much longer do we even need pilots at all?

Humans put hard limits on airframes. The maximum G-force a trained pilot can withstand is around 9 Gs—and even then, blackouts and fatal crashes still happen. Remove the human from the cockpit, and those limits start to fade. New-generation autonomous platforms may soon sustain 12, even 15 Gs in short bursts. AI doesn't get scared. It doesn’t hesitate. It runs parameters, executes probabilities, and flies to win—not to survive.

I’m not saying pilots are gone. Not yet. But the writing is on the fuselage: human operators are becoming a constraint, not an advantage. The faster the tech evolves, the more obvious it becomes—the era of the manned fighter is in its twilight.

Beasts Of Burden

Aircraft carriers have been the warhorses of U.S. hegemony since 1945. In World War II alone, the United States commissioned over 110 carriers—an industrial feat that turned the tide of the Pacific. Today, the U.S. Navy operates just 11 supercarriers, but each one is a floating city of steel and airpower, dwarfing anything fielded by other nations. The U.S. has decommissioned more supercarriers than the rest of the world has built, combined.

But these juggernauts of the sea are facing new questions:

Can they survive the next war?

In an era of drone swarms, hypersonic anti-ship missiles, and satellite-guided kill chains, the aircraft carrier is becoming less a symbol of dominance—and more a very large, very expensive target. A modern carrier strike group may still overwhelm most adversaries, but in a near-peer conflict, particularly with China, its survivability is no longer guaranteed.

I don’t think carriers are going away anytime soon. But one bad day—a single carrier group sunk in a high-intensity war—could spell the premature end of their golden age. What were once tools of rapid regime change and global power projection may soon be relegated to third-line logistics platforms, or deployed only in regions where the adversary lacks the teeth to fight back.

China and Russia are pouring resources into hypersonic weapons precisely to challenge America’s seaborne reach. The U.S. Navy has ruled the waves unopposed for nearly 80 years, but history is clear on one thing: the U.S. does not take kindly to anyone touching its boats.

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Future Reconnaissance

Hollywood made reconnaissance romantic. Beginning in the 1980s, films canonized the image of special operations teams—snake eaters loaded with two weeks of gear, slipping through jungles inch by inch, sleeping in the mud, watching an enemy camp from behind a bush. That was the gold standard of recon: eyes on target, deep in hostile territory, close enough to smell what the enemy was eating.

That world is disappearing.

In Ukraine, I learned that a $500 consumer drone, flown from kilometers away with a video-game-style controller, could do more for situational awareness than a dozen elite operators in the field. A few forty-five-minute battery-powered sorties and you had the enemy’s layout in 4K. You want to find enemy troop concentrations? Send a drone. Want to drop mines or grenades behind enemy lines? Drone. Want to harass command posts, spot artillery, or trace convoys? Drones are cheaper, faster, and—most importantly—expendable.

By 2023, it was already obvious: light infantry and special forces could no longer operate effectively without drones. That was my early impression, and I haven’t seen anything since to change it.

One example stuck with me. During the early stages of the Battle of Avdiivka, Russian forces reportedly threw wave after wave of men at a Ukrainian fighting position. A single machine gun was tearing them apart. Mortars hit the position. Small arms lit it up. And still it kept firing. Eventually, when they reached it, they discovered the gun was controlled by wire. There was no gunner. Just a remote-triggered weapon system dug into the earth like a ghost. I imagine someone muttering in confusion:

“Why the hell won’t he stop shooting?”

That wasn’t science fiction. That was 2023. And it’s safe to assume those systems are more common now than ever before.

So—when does the soldier get replaced?

We’re not there yet. AI still can’t replicate human dexterity—the kind required to clean, reload, and maintain weapons in a combat zone. It can’t clear a jam under pressure. It can’t rig explosives under fire. Combat engineering, small-unit improvisation, battlefield medicine—those remain human domains, for now.

But give it ten or fifteen years. The way companies like Boston Dynamics and OpenAI are advancing, the day will come.

Still, the rifle will outlive most of us. Mechanically, the fundamentals haven’t changed much since the 1940s—and they won’t anytime soon. War, for all its digital upgrades, is still mostly fought by young men firing old technology at each other on behalf of old men who shake hands at conferences.

Some things change. Others stay exactly the same—but with a colder, more inhuman brutality.

We may automate the battlefield—but not the grief that follows.