It was late 2004, and I was in high school in Massachusetts. The war in Iraq was getting worse; Marines were fighting in the streets of Fallujah as I made my way to after-school detention. Isabelle, we’ll call her, was a senior. She wasn’t what society countenanced back then; she dressed like a goth at a time when the prevailing prep culture of cul-de-sacistan northeastern Massachusetts favored Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, and L.L. Bean. Still, she was remarkably beautiful: a symmetrical face, thin, and, more important to me as a teenage boy, an obvious bust. This was before Instagram put everyone’s body on display, but she did have a Myspace. I almost certainly started the conversation awkwardly. At some point I asked whether she considered herself a goth. Her answer was more capacious than I understood at the time: “I reject labels.”

I ended up in Fallujah in 2009, when the city was comparatively pacified, on our way to another part of Anbar Province. We took some light mortar fire along the way, the sort I wouldn’t even bother mentioning after a mission in Ukraine. I don’t know where Isabelle went after that, but I earnestly hope she remembers the ethos of that teenage girl, something political leaders and so-called intellectuals today seem incapable of grasping in its full profundity.

There are swaths of ideas on the progressive left I want to see pushed forward. People shouldn’t need to go into debt for a post-secondary education. We shouldn’t have to live in a world where we are forced to cognitively launder the murder of a health insurance CEO, a man with a family, because health insurance companies have derailed any meaningful progress toward making healthcare more affordable and, in fact, routinely kick the proverbial gurney down the stairs for patients denied payment for advanced treatments. I suspect Isabelle knows who Luigi Mangione is and can’t quite muster the feelings necessary to hate him for what he did. That, too, is a problem.

I knew Iraq was wrong in that high school detention hall. I did not volunteer for service out of ideological conviction, nor for the benefits, but the result was clear: after eight years of service to my country, it did a number on my body and mind, and in exchange I managed to achieve something close to the socialist dream; zero-cost healthcare, though it leaves plenty to be desired, two free university degrees, and a universal basic income disguised as disability compensation for the rest of my life. But let’s abandon the word socialist. It carries baggage I would happily throw off the Tarpeian Rock before adopting. It’s a label, dude. I wish everyone had something comparable to what I have without having to trade their body and sanity for it. I am not a socialist, nor a communist, nor a democratic socialist. I see these as discrete policies, each of which we are free to agree or disagree with on its own merits. Once you shed the label, you are no longer conscripted into the whole ideological menagerie, including ideas that are rightly terrifying to most Americans.

We all know what they want to sell us, the broader far-left coalition from the ilk of Mamdami, Chevalier, and El-Sayed. Do you know what the right is going to sell its voters? That the war in Iran was necessary? That their wages have risen in any meaningful way? That they didn’t deport all the illegal immigrants and there is still work to be done? No. They are going to sell us Del Taco and Chipotle. They are going to sell us Uber, iPhones, ChatGPT, Hellcats, Netflix, and everything else that makes life a little more interesting in a town where the most profound cultural monument, the pinnacle of civilization in this Christian country, is a Walmart.

Meanwhile, the new alt-right, which is not necessarily the same alt-right that helped define Trumpism, is scrolling reels set to hardline Christian edits: Gothic cathedrals erupting above medieval skylines, imperial boulevards laid out with mathematical confidence, marble saints and bronze emperors, Habsburg façades, Roman domes, candlelit naves, cavalry in plumed helmets, libraries built like palaces, capitals designed to make an ordinary man feel small before God, history, and the state. They are being shown an architecture of civilizational grandeur, much of it built under monarchies, empires, and explicitly Christian orders, and then they look up from the phone at a six-lane arterial road, a vape shop, a payday lender, and the glowing blue sign of Walmart.

Trump’s handlers are certainly beginning to understand that, if we’re supposed to be happy with higher grocery prices and twenty-dollar burritos, they need to give us something else. So perhaps we get an Arc de Trump, in lieu of any actual triumph, alongside gladiator fights on the White House lawn, themselves in lieu of Mandingo fights, or perhaps a statue of Tarantino, a man who rejects labels. Still, the core of what they are going to sell us is that life is easier now because we can summon an Uber driver, working his second job to pay off the car and the mortgage, as our personal charioteer to the Capitol while we scroll through our iPhones and carefully avoid looking at all the homeless peasantry displaced by industrialization. Sorry for the throat-clearing. I mean digitalization, deindustrialization, housing costs, and decades of poor policy.

We ought to eat our Del Tacos and be grateful for what we have been given, because at some point there is simply nothing else to say. Which is why this video of Tucker Carlson responding to Ben Shapiro is so perfectly on the nose, so cosmically ironic, that it was worth suffering through both men to watch.

For context, Shapiro was responding to Matt Walsh, one of the more popular pundits on the American right and a major personality at the Daily Wire. Walsh had made the apparently radical observation that groceries are insanely expensive and that elected officials might want to concern themselves with this before socialism becomes considerably more attractive to people who cannot afford eggs.

“Goyslop,” in its use among the alt-right and, to a lesser extent, parts of the alt-left, should tell us something about where these tracks are leading. Goy is the singular of goyim, and in this particular usage the implication is that this is the slop the Jewish elite have prepared for everyone else. You see it beneath comments and reels: Good goy. Listen to Israel. Sit down and eat your goyslop. It is repugnant when directed at Shapiro, but the whole episode accidentally clarifies what a large part of the conservative establishment is trying to sell us: the status quo works. Please enjoy your apps, your delivery services, your twenty-dollar burrito, and stop asking vulgar questions about wages.

Carlson, as I discussed earlier, is trying to break the GOP from inside the house, alongside Nick Fuentes and the rest of that insurgent ecosystem. Fine. Let them.

But let’s throw out the labels ourselves. We do not need five different ideological passports to form an anti-Trump coalition and win. We need one: Democrat. After all, once they are finished calling us socialists, communists, Marxists, globalists, and whatever else comes out of the thesaurus that morning, they will eventually revert to using Democrat itself as the pejorative.

The actual far left will boycott mainstream politicians too. They are, however, a fringe and largely peripheral phenomenon. The gateway into that spectrum is someone like Hasan Piker, yet even he is endorsing El-Sayed, just as I am. I can work with any candidate who supports Ukraine, because that remains the most pressing security concern to me. Picking up a rifle there broke me mentally far more than anything in my U.S. military service did, and if Russia wins, it will survive the war, absorb resources, watch sanctions gradually erode, and continue using both the far right and the far left as instruments for fracturing democratic countries across the West. The socialist government in Spain understands this. So does Poland, where abortion law remains, unfortunately, among the most restrictive in Europe.

The only label I really need for any of this is decency.

Universal healthcare is decency too. A single Latina mother with no maternity leave and no health insurance, working two part-time jobs, one at Del Taco and the other driving Uber, just to afford the cost of the burrito she serves while worrying that DHS might profile her on the way home, is not merely indecent.

It is socialungood.

Back to Isabelle.

I have a label for her now.

Dead.

OxyContin led to fentanyl, and fentanyl led where it so often does. She is dead. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

When Democrats take power again, whether in 2028 or after, they cannot arrive with another bundle of tax credits, pilot programs, and consultant-tested half measures. They need to bring a society-changing program with them; something broad enough to touch housing, healthcare, wages, education, infrastructure, family life, and the simple dignity of public space. Not shocking for the sake of shock. Transformative because the terrain itself has become unlivable.

By then, this country may need Narcan on standby.

And if you know what happens when Narcan works, you know the patient does not always wake up grateful. Sometimes they come up furious, disoriented, swinging at the person who saved them. Fine. That anger will be there. The job is to keep it from turning into another overdose, get the patient on his feet, and somehow get him to rehab.

We can make one stop on the way.

Real Mexican food, preferably. Del Taco if we have to.

Then past Walmart, that fluorescent cathedral of a country that stopped building things meant to inspire anyone, and on toward whatever comes next.

But whatever comes next, we need to build again.

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CODA

Isabelle is not quite a real person. She is several people I knew growing up in Massachusetts compressed into one girl, because sometimes fiction is the shortest route to something true.

If you like my writing, please restack, like, share, comment, and enjoy the free subscription. This newsletter will remain free as a small way of paying back what I have been given as an American veteran, and, in earnest, as part of an argument: people who receive money from the government do not necessarily want to sit on their asses. Many of us still want to contribute something useful to society.

I publish several times a week. I also have a modest social-media following, but I would like to move us away from scrolling and back toward reading. I am currently working on a manuscript about my time in Ukraine, though the book is really a broader postmodern cultural criticism about masculinity and its costs.

If you want to patronize my writing, your investment goes back into the work, or into keeping me healthy enough to keep doing it. I am currently abroad. The VA has been gutted domestically by DOGE, and for the time being, life is easier here.