The unwanted Christmas miracle is that 29 people survived a flight from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia. The bad news: 39 others perished. Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 was attempting an emergency landing near Aktau, Kazakhstan, when the disaster occurred. Although the cause remains undetermined, preliminary reports circulating online suggest the civilian aircraft may have been shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.

Forty minutes before the crash, the crew reported losing partial control of the aircraft and announced their intention to attempt an emergency landing. Although no official statements have been made, prominent Russian military bloggers, such as "Fighter-Bomber," have presented evidence suggesting that a surface-to-air missile likely struck the plane.

This video shows shrapnel punctures on the aircraft, along with additional evidence of interior damage consistent with an anti-aircraft missile strike. To summarize in layman’s terms: such missiles typically lock onto a target using its radar signature, tracking the radiation emitted by the aircraft. They are designed to detonate near the target using a proximity fuse, often near the tail section. The resulting explosion sends shrapnel through the tail, which can sever hydraulic control lines and disable the flaps, preventing the aircraft from being properly controlled. If the initial explosion doesn’t destroy the plane or ignite a fire, the shrapnel damage can still render it uncontrollable.

The press secretary of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan are awaiting the results of a joint investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have preemptively claimed that the Russian military was responsible. Online speculation suggests that the surface-to-air missile (SAM) operators may have mistaken the civilian aircraft for a drone, given Ukraine’s recent drone strikes on Grozny. The flight recording box is in the hands of Kazakhstan so we will just have to wait for the investigation to conclude.