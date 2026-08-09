Benjamin’s Substack

Benjamin’s Substack

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Brad K's avatar
Brad K
20h

The war with Iran wasn’t necessary. Amazing that anybody (even Iranian diaspora members) could possibly believe that any good would come of this.

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