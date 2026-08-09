The American defense secretary pauses briefly at a watering hole. Here, amid the fluorescent habitat of the modern security conference, the mature Beltway male replenishes vital fluids before returning to displays of dominance, procurement briefings, and televised assertions of lethality.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was supposed to be the man for the job. He passed the conservative vibe check: eighteen years, not twenty but eighteen, in the National Guard as an infantry officer. No command above platoon. No Ranger Tab. But the man could talk on Fox News, and in this administration that is a combat qualification.

He replaced Lloyd Austin, a four-star general who ran CENTCOM. Trump’s first term opened with Jim Mattis, a four-star Marine the GWOT generation genuinely loved. Even the Obama technocrat years produced Chuck Hagel, a Vietnam veteran who humped a rifle as an enlisted infantryman before he held a Senate seat. The job used to go to men who had commanded armies. Hegseth’s longest-held position was a couch on weekend cable.

He now leads a nation in another war, one increasingly characterized by tactical success and strategic failure. Everyone is counting ammunition and political will, and both counts are moving in the wrong direction. It is increasingly evident that we cannot force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while the Iranians appear to be settling into the war and banking the combat experience it provides them. That should surprise no one. They are ideological radicals who spent decades preparing for exactly this confrontation. We spent those decades preparing PowerPoints.

When Operation Epic Fury began, I wanted my team to win. I do not root against my own country because I dislike the administration running it. I also have plenty of friends in the Iranian diaspora, mostly people I met through wrestling, who suddenly had something they had not possessed in years: hope for their country.

There is a rare intersection, for anyone who studies war long enough, where American intervention and humanitarian optimism briefly occupy the same grid square. This was one of those moments.

Iran had also spent years supplying Russia with Shahed drones and technical expertise so the Russians could kill more Ukrainians. I was therefore not burdened by much sympathy for Tehran.

Still, I did not analyze every strike package, sortie rate, weapons expenditure, or grainy satellite image coming out of the war. My attention is mostly in Europe these days. Or fishing. There are only so many hours a man can spend studying industrialized killing before he starts wondering whether he should just go catch a tuna.

Endless war analysis depresses me.

Unfortunately, so does Pete Hegseth’s leadership.

The Dunning-Kruger effect is the psychological phenomenon in which people mistake confidence for competence. A quick glance at the U.S. military before Operation Epic Fury might have encouraged exactly that kind of confidence. The world’s premier navy and air force should, in theory, be able to dominate the wider Strait of Hormuz maritime battlespace, an area roughly the size of Tennessee. We once fought our way across the Pacific with slide rules, propeller aircraft, and ships whose radar would now qualify as an antique.

A second glance, this time toward Ukraine, should have produced a less comforting conclusion. Iran knows how to scale drone production. Cheap one-way attack drones come off the line in obscene numbers, while shooting them down with Patriot interceptors is the military equivalent of killing mosquitoes with Rolexes.

I am considering this problem over a glass of Filipino gin. Hegseth, conveniently, is also a gin man. The difference is that mine is cheap, remarkably smooth, and has so far achieved its stated mission without requiring a supplemental appropriation from Congress. It also has an exit strategy. The bottle ends.

Nothing about Hegseth’s leadership has been similarly smooth or cost-effective.

So I will retain my drunken analysis of the problem. At the moment, it appears to be competing rather well with the sober version coming out of Washington.

The Math of Drunks

Now let’s crunch the numbers. I stress-tested them against three different AI models: Claude, Grok, and ChatGPT. Don’t crucify me for that. At least I didn’t use AI to wipe out a girls’ school.

The prose is human. A typhoon is smashing this island, so there’s no fishing. I can afford this cheap gin. We work with what we have.

CSIS estimates that the United States has burned through roughly 65 percent of its prewar inventory of modern Patriot interceptors, leaving somewhere between 759 and 827 missiles. THAAD has suffered a comparable drawdown: from an estimated 452 interceptors before the war to roughly 234 to 278 today, a reduction of at least 38 percent. The real inventories are classified. But sources familiar with Pentagon data told CNN the CSIS estimates were close to the government’s internal numbers.

The economics are ugly. A PAC-3 MSE costs roughly $4 million per interceptor. A Shahed-class one-way attack drone costs an estimated $20,000 to $50,000. The United States spends millions of dollars to destroy a weapon Iran manufactures for the price of a modest new car.

Replacing those interceptors is considerably harder than firing them. A PAC-3 MSE carries a production lead time of roughly 24 months. Its solid-rocket motor takes 30. Those delays reflect physical constraints in the industrial base: propellant production and curing, component qualification, testing, a thin supplier network. Money can expand that system. It cannot compress it.

Washington is now throwing enormous sums at the problem. In July, the Army expanded Lockheed Martin’s PAC-3 MSE agreement into a seven-year contract valued at up to $58.62 billion, building on the $4.7 billion first-year award made in April. The plan raises annual production capacity from roughly 600 missiles to about 2,000. That is a serious industrial mobilization. It is also a slow one. CSIS estimates the United States will not return to prewar inventory levels for Patriot and THAAD until at least mid-2029.

Mark Cancian of CSIS described the lag plainly: “What we’re getting now are missiles that were funded in 2023.” Money placed into the production system today may not produce a missile for three, four, even five years.

That is the central problem. The United States can expend high-end interceptors in weeks that its industrial base requires years to replace. The warning signs were visible before Operation Epic Fury began: limited magazines, slow production, expensive interceptors, and an adversary capable of building cheap attack drones at scale. We should have learned this lesson from Ukraine.

I do want to salvage something useful from the failure. At least we discovered the problem now, rather than at a more critical point, with the people running the war facing an even worse set of choices. It could have been worse. Late is better than later.

Unfortunately, the next set of numbers may require something stronger than gin.

If you want to stay informed on defense issues, I strongly suggest following OSINTdefender. Of all the reasons to open that wretched application owned by fellow ketamine connoisseur Elon Musk, this is one of the better ones. It is useful for seeing what the defense world is talking about in real time, which is more than can be said for most of the platform.

The key takeaway is that the Dunning-Krugers running this shitshow at least understand that they have a problem and are trying to solve it. In practice, that means giving the defense industry a deadline and telling it to produce faster. Necessary? Absolutely. Cheap? Almost certainly not. Nothing says fiscal discipline quite like discovering an industrial-base crisis after the shooting starts and then asking contractors how much money it will take to make the problem disappear. I understand you probably know this already true, but I can tell you after I did an audit of my former employer’s expenses while working as a defense contractor, they find ways to make things more expensive without even intending to.

Okay, gin and numbers.

The per diem math deserves its own ledger. The Pentagon told Congress the first six days of the Iran war cost $11.3 billion, an average of $1.88 billion per day. Sustained operations settled somewhere between $500 million and $1 billion daily, depending on whose model you trust. Linda Bilmes at Harvard puts the short-term burn near $2 billion a day and calls it the tip of the iceberg.

Now the wars this generation was told were unaffordable. Afghanistan cost more than $300 million per day, every day, for twenty years. Iraq averaged about $684 million per day over eight. At the height of the 2007 surge, with 170,000 troops in country and a full counterinsurgency underway, Iraq peaked around $720 million a day. Operation Epic Fury opened at nearly triple that rate. No occupation. No nation-building. No boots on the ground. Just munitions leaving tubes.

Then Ukraine. Congress appropriated $174.2 billion for the entire war effort from February 2022 through early 2026, roughly four years. That works out to about $115 million per day, and the military assistance alone, $67.8 billion committed, comes to about $46 million per day. Most of that money never left the United States. It cycled through American factories, replaced aging stock with new production, and paid American workers.

So the comparison runs like this. The war Washington spent three years calling a blank check cost $46 million a day in weapons. The war Washington chose in February cost forty times that. At the Pentagon’s own early burn rate, the entire four-year Ukraine military commitment equals about five weeks of Epic Fury. The full $174 billion, everything, humanitarian aid included, buys roughly three months of it. The people who told you America could not afford Kyiv found two billion dollars a day for Tehran. They did not find it. They borrowed it, and the interest compounds either way.

Alcohol-adjusted analysis

A maladjusted drunk war veteran should not have better numbers than the President of the United States. I mean me, not Hegseth. Clarifying for counsel.

Trump said on August 6 that America possessed “massive amounts of munitions” and could “fight forever,” because apparently Americans went to the polls demanding another forever war. That same day, he found a way to blame Biden for giving away our munitions to Ukraine. There is some truth buried in that complaint. Biden did send enormous quantities of American weapons overseas.

What Biden did not do was enter the largest regional war in the Middle East this century after some strategic pillow talk with Bibi.

More importantly, Biden did not build the Pentagon around personal loyalty.

That is where Pete Hegseth becomes the problem. He was never prepared for leadership at this level. He is the vibes guy. Give the troops TRT, which is amusingly a form of gender-affirming care I also receive, while cutting gender-affirming care for transgender troops. Put on shorts and run with the formation. Talk about lethality. No beards allowed. Drink gin. Look like somebody who might have been fun to deploy with.

Running the Department of War requires considerably more.

The last meaningful troop leadership on his résumé was at the platoon level. He never commanded a company. He never commanded a battalion. His career moved through staff work, veterans’ politics and television until Donald Trump decided that looking like the Secretary of Defense was sufficient qualification for becoming one.

The lieutenant never really left the staff office. He just got a bigger office.

Trump inherited one of the most precarious American defense positions in generations: depleted magazines, a defense-industrial base incapable of rapidly replacing advanced weapons, a major land war in Europe, an increasingly capable China and an Iranian weapons industry that had already demonstrated in Ukraine that cheap drones could impose extraordinary costs on sophisticated militaries.

He made that situation worse.

I still do not know whether the war with Iran was necessary. Israel plainly believed military action was necessary, but Israeli necessity and American necessity are not synonymous. We entered this fight covering Israel’s flank while Israel continued its war in Lebanon. The Saudis may well have welcomed the prospect of a weakened or transformed Iranian regime. None of that answers the basic American question: what exactly are we trying to accomplish?

If the answer is regime change, airpower has a miserable record of producing it.

Russia has spent four years bombing the shit out of Ukraine with missiles, glide bombs and drones. Ukraine did not collapse into submission. It hardened. Iran may be learning the same political chemistry. A regime that entered this war deeply unpopular suddenly possesses something every revolutionary government desperately wants: an external enemy, national mobilization and a reason for its own existence.

We may have handed Tehran a raison d’être.

And while Washington is incinerating money and high-end munitions over Iran, there is an obvious opportunity cost: we could have been arming Ukraine.

That war was supposed to be over the day Trump took office. It was not. With any luck, perhaps we can help conclude it before the next election cycle.

That requires something more serious than slogans. Stop pissing away scarce interceptors without a coherent strategy. Expand production. Rebuild the magazines. Give Ukrainians the goddamned licenses, tooling and industrial support to manufacture more of the weapons they need themselves, including Patriot interceptors if Washington is willing to make the legal and technical arrangements necessary.

If there is legislation sitting in Washington that materially advances licensed Patriot production in Ukraine, sign it.

That is not the entire solution. It is one way out of the trap we have created: too few missiles, too little production capacity and too much dependence on an American industrial base that takes years to replace what Washington can expend in weeks.

There is no clever workaround to the arithmetic. Build more missiles. Build them in more places. Build them with allies who are already under fire.

So now we have a problem partly of our own creation, and we have to solve it. I do not pretend to know the complete answer. Anyone confidently offering one after several glasses of Filipino gin should probably be denied a security clearance.

I do know where I would start.

Fire Pete Hegseth.

I suspect he would be a good time at a party. Probably not Hunter Biden good, but that is an unfair standard. Hunter, at least, eventually recognized that his lifestyle had become a problem and sobered up.

I have made no such commitment.

Pete, there is cheaper gin over here. Retire. Write a book. Start a podcast. Come fishing. My invitation is sincere.

There comes a point in every man’s career when he has to decide whether he is a has-been or a never-will-be.

I’ll let you work that one out.

I’m going fishing. Stay Sober, Marco Rubio.

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In case you’re wondering who I am: I served in the United States Army from 2006 to 2011, including roughly 180 combat patrols in the Sunni Triangle as a machine gunner in a military police unit. Afterward, I worked in Afghanistan as a security contractor for Special Operations Consulting LLC and later at a joint NSA-DoD SCIF in Germany. I also spent three years in the Alaska National Guard, where, to be fair, I did not accomplish much.

There was a mid-career detour into professional combat sports. It produced an impressive set of cauliflower ears, a few gold medals, and one memorable occasion in which I got absolutely smashed on UFC Fight Pass at an ADCC submission-wrestling event.

I graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a degree in Foreign Languages and Literatures, focused on French and Spanish, and a minor in European Affairs. I studied other languages independently and, at various points, could reasonably claim proficiency in Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian and German. These days, it is mostly Spanish and Portuguese.

I am from coastal New England. I like fishing, hate the Yankees and maintain an entirely reasonable level of reverence for John F. Kennedy.

In 2022, I was dating a Ukrainian national. The war began shortly after she dumped me and ran off with another man, which is one way to arrive at history. I eventually wrote a book about what all of that cost. It is now making the rounds with serious literary agencies.

You may have seen some of my bylines in Le Devoir, Visegrad24 and The Asia Times. These days I am drifting around Asia, writing about politics, war, travel and the occasional fish.

If that sounds like your kind of mess, follow along.

We do not take ourselves too seriously here.

I apologize for the LinkedIn bio above.

If this post gets 100 restacks, I will quit drinking for a week, then restart and try the gimmick again.